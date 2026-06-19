Barack Obama’s presidential center was inaugurated in Chicago this week

Thursday was the inauguration of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. This is the Obama library, they’re just calling it the “presidential center,” which is fine with me. The whole Obama family came out for it, and Malia continues to steal her dad’s whole face. Genetics are wild! Sasha and Malia turned out so great, Barack and Michelle did an amazing job with them. The Obamas invited their friends to the opening – Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, Joe and Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff. Nancy Pelosi and Angela Merkel were also invited (Merkel loves Obama). No Trumps allowed.
As I was looking through the photos, I made several weird political observances. While the Obama presidency looks more and more like the last truly great moment in American political history, Dubya’s presidency looks almost modest compared to what Donald Trump is doing. Like, pre-Trump, Bush was easily the worst president since Nixon. Nowadays, Bush has some kind of “at least he wasn’t Trump” glow-up. Bush always loves spending time with Michelle Obama too.
It was nice to have a reminder of the way things used to be.
Hillary Clinton really like the peace prize line pic.twitter.com/m8CZw0C5Ky
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026
To George and Laura, Bill and Hillary — we're grateful for your friendship, counsel, and devotion to this country. And to Joe and Jill, thank you for being on this journey with us.
— Barack Obama (@barackobama.bsky.social) June 18, 2026 at 3:57 PM
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
Look at how not weird some of us are! Michelle’s striped suit is everything!
Glorious. So healing to feel for a few hours that my country was once again normal.
I want Hillary’s laugh as my new ringtone.
I may have replayed Hillary’s reaction a few times, that was fabulous
Hillary was having the best time of all the attendees.
I’ve always loved Hillary’s laugh! She reminds me so much of one of my aunts. 😄
I didn’t know how much my heart needed this. It was so lovely to hear wise people speak and breathe life into the spirit that embodies the best of us. I was worried it had died, suffocated by MAGA hate. It’s still there. We can be this again. I’m so thankful for the Obama family.
Hillary’s laughter was delightful. The joy of the whole event was contagious.
So agree with all of this. I had an all-day meeting yesterday and I kept sneaking online to watch what I could. ❤️❤️🩹❤️❤️🩹🙌🏽
Completely agree.
Love seeing them but it’s also a rough reminder of what we have now. Sorry if that’s pessimistic. It is really nice to see them and the library.
Same. The way it is actually startling to me now to see a picture of political figures where everybody isn’t giving off a vibe of “who can I hurt” really breaks my heart.
I feel that. I have a really hard time with reminders of how it used to be. I haven’t watched Michelle’s speech yet because it hurts my heart to be reminded we had this.
Query from a non-American….. do all presidents leave a library behind? And does it consist of official papers from their presidency?
Just interested.
Franklin Roosevelt was he first president to have a library. They’re part of the National Archives.
https://www.archives.gov/presidential-libraries
@VISA DIVA, thank you for the link.
I shall deep dive into your National Archives with relish!! 👏👏👏
But not all presidents can read.
Loved every minute of it! (Well, until the very sad moment with President Biden at the end.) This one is not an official presidential library, thus why they’re calling it the Obama Center.
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/heres-how-the-obama-presidential-center-is-different-from-other-presidents-museums-180988974/. It also saved money by avoiding the strict requirements of a presidential library.
Please see my comment below, Emm1.
@BRASSY REBEL, thank you for the explanation!
In the past I had thought it an ordinary library, added to the ones in each city/town, but bigger and more prestigious… a sort of gift to the public if you follow me.
But then thought, is it official docs/papers, the type that aren’t redacted? They would be so interesting…. I’m a historian!
Emm1, to expand on Brassy Rebel’s explanation below. When a president leaves office, the National Archives take possession of all documents produced by that administration, including emails and social media postings from federal agencies. They also take possession of all gifts, foreign and domestic, received by that administration, except for more personal items below a certain dollar amount. Since FDR, each president has had a “library” or “center” to store those papers and items. Very often the president will use that center or library to continue working on whatever their post-retirement projects are. The President has to raise funds for the library or center, picks its location, usually somewhere with a personal connection, and participates in the design of the building.
Depending on the classification level of the documents, they may be available immediately, a year later, 5-7 years later, 25 years later. If there are ongoing security concerns or confidential information in the document, such as a social security number, that information will be redacted or, if the current administration believes whatever it is may be too sensitive for national security papers, they can continue to keep it classified or not available.
The libraries or centers often run educational programs for schools and for the general public, often featuring speakers from that administration or other topics that may have been of interest to that president.
The papers of presidents prior to Roosevelt may be in the National Archives or in some other locations that president chose. For example, although the family of John Adams and John Quincy Adams has its own exquisite library on the grounds of their estate, which is controlled by the National Park Service, John Adams’s papers are owned by the Boston Public Library. His son President John Quincy Adams, the only president to return to Congress after his turn, are up the street from the BPL at the Massachusetts Historical Society.
Emm1, you’re welcome. I consider myself fortunate to live near the Kennedy presidential library and attend its programs whenever I can. I’ve attended some amazing forums including the Secret Service Agent who clung to the back of the car after JFK was shot, David McCullough, Jimmy Carter, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, Hillary Clinton, Robert Redford (who lost patience with moderator Maureen Dowd after she asked 3 yes/no questions in a row after he told her she needed to ask better questions and turned it over to the audience for our much better questions) and a fascinating forum on an anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis that pulled together a woman representing the Cuban government, Krushev’s son, members of JFK’s Cabinet and moderated by Caroline Kennedy, who reacted hilariously to almost every member of the panel including their memories of what pre-schooler Caroline was doing in their summaries of the crisis.
This is much more than a LIbrary. It truly is a center. It’s 19 acres. It has the library and several other buildings. A museum, a full NBA size Basketball court, what they are calling the Forum. a fruit and vegetable garden, a playground and more.
The presidential libraries are funded through donations.
I can’t wait to visit. I’m going to try to go later this summer.
@LIGHTPURPLE @BARB MILL thank you both soooo much for all the information. It’s fascinating, and being a historian makes my heart sing!
The extra info about the 19 acres and all that’s on those lands is incredible! I really want to visit now.
You Americans are so lucky to have these presidential legacies. In the problematic times you are going through I hope this gives you joy 🙏
@Emm1: you might want to go to the cspan website to see what is available about the National Archives. I recently watched a tour of the Archives on cspan, and it’s probably available on line.
Are we lucky? In many ways we still are. Yesterday reminded us that we used to be a proper country and can be again. But what we are going through now, the destruction of everything good that we have along with the terrible cruelty and barbarity, makes it difficult to appreciate our many blessings. Thank you for your comments and questions. ❤️
@Emm1 I think we are lucky to have the Library of Congress, the National Archives (where I once had a summer job), the Smithsonian, and the presidential libraries — among other institutions. I think we’ve done a lot during the last 250 years or so to create excellent — and accessible— programs and institutions that both benefit and reflect humanity.
At the moment, though, I’m not feeling very lucky, as I’ve been learning that at least some of these institutions and the values that support them are more fragile than I realized. Today — Juneteenth— is, for me, a true celebration of these values and institutions.
@Emm1, I’ve learned a lot from the comments in this thread.
What a wonderful event to celebrate and watch after the horrors of the dreadful awful spectacle on the WH lawn. Michelle looked stunning as usual and her speech was everything. I watched the Nobel Peace Prize quip and Hillary Clinton’s chortles were hilarious!!! And cathartic to watch!!!
Sasha & Malia are beautiful.
Hillary cackling at the peace Prize burn……😉😉😉
Laura Bush remains class.😘😘
Yesterday gave me life. Imperfect as it often is, the Democratic party has produced some truly remarkable leaders. We can hope that it will continue to do so if it’s not destroyed from within.
One reason that it’s not being called a library is because all documents and work product from the Obama administration is being digitized and will be available on the Internet to everyone. So there’s no collection of papers stored there. Thus, it’s not a library but looks awesome in every way.
As I said above it is a Center. It’s 19 acres campus with other stuff besides a library.
https://www.obama.org/visit/campus/
It gave me life too. The speeches and music were the perfect “this too shall pass” reminder.
Here’s an article about some of the differences between a “Center” and a Presidential “Library”.
https://chicago.suntimes.com/museums-zoos/2026/06/17/the-obama-presidential-center-is-not-an-official-presidential-library-heres-why
@BLITHE, thank you!
I’m really enjoying all the information shared on this thread, so grateful to all of you who responded to me and explained or shared experiences! ❤️
Even from the outside looking in, it was such a positive, joyful, healing event.
And, at times, funny.
Michelle’s thoughtful speech honouring her husband was everything. As much as I like Barack, I think MO is the better orator. Hillary’s reaction to the Nobel being mentioned. Dubya gifting Michelle a tin of Altoids. Trudeau singing along to Stevie Wonder, with Angela Merkel happily grinning and clapping, later hugging Bono.
Stephen Colbert in his tan suit — he clearly understood the assignment. Billie Jean King, Letterman, Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Conan O’Brien, Shonda Rimes. All of them happy to be there.
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden together!
I felt a rare sense of temporary peace listening to the Obamas speak yesterday. How far the US has fallen from having these thoughtful, brilliant, decent people and beautiful, loving family in the White House.
How Bush managed to be Americas Grandpa after the hell he unleashed on the world should be studied.
Time and something worse followed. I take solace in knowing that orange p.o.s is not going to be around to see his IF he even gets one.
Neeve totally agree with you! Watching MO speak brought tears to my eyes.
Thank you for saying this. You guys, Bush is a war criminal. So many innocent Iraqis died because of his lies. He was literally an idiot – a national embarrassment. I’m sure he is thanking his lucky stars for Trump.
I always remember what Jon Stewart said about Bush.
“he’s not stupid, but he thinks WE are”. Bush and Cheney played and manipulated Congress and the rest of us to do as they pleased, get themselves and their cronies more wealth and power. At the cost of human suffering, loss of life, environmental and cultural destruction. (Not to mention the lasting damage to US standing, and US public educational systems)
He is not an idiot.
He just plays one when it serves him to.
Really, Bush should send Trump a thank you gift. He just seems normal compared to Trump. Without Trump he would be the one ostracized. And don’t forget, Bush supported Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.
And he appointed Roberts and Alito to the Supreme Court.
It helps that his daughter gets big numbers on daytime television. She definitely gets those mid-west lead into the soap-opera watcher numbers.
Wonderful event. Hilary’s cackle was an entire vibe. Michelle’s speech was everything. I beg to differ, If you saw the portrait skirt Michelle wore with her Mom’s face, Malia looks just like her grandmother. She’s got her Dad’s face shape and chin but everything else is Marian Robinson.
I think Malia has the top half of her dad’s face and the bottom half of Michelle.
The center has grilling areas outside for community barbecues!
Tickets to visit are already sold out into November.
The opening was so joyful. People are so hungry for the Obama offerings of decency, intelligence and joy.
I so want to be JOYFUL about this…but he built his facility in my working-class neighborhood where my Mama & family and lifelong friends live…and the 😱 of gentrification is ALREADY rearing it’s inhumane head…which will affect the housing of THOUSANDS who have lived there all their lives…so this event is more bitter than sweet for me💔
Hadn’t thought of that aspect. I think he was trying to do something FOR the community and bring in the tourist dollars.
💔💔💔
You’re spot on about the gentrification. My experience has mainly been in the Hyde Park area for around the past 6 ½ years and even I’ve been surprised to see the changes, which has picked up steam. I think a lot is related to the Universities around there, and no doubt the Obama library will add to that, but know that even an outsider has noticed. I can’t imagine the changes you and your family, and the other long-rooted locals have seen. I feel for everyone and hope that some serious protections are put in place to save the true neighborhoods that have made it the incredible place it is.
I just read this article in the Guardian that thoroughly covers what you’re talking about, with a lot of history included. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/19/obama-presidential-center-chicago-gentrification
Bush is LOVING his new image. That’s why we hardly see him–he knows not to go out and open his mouth and mess it up. He’ll only show up for Michelle and Jenna (and Hodes!)
My son just had graduation in Hyde Park and we drove by the center. I was *astonished* at how large the outdoor space is. There is a massive children’s playground, what looked like a walking garden (already in use those couple of weekends ago), what looks like a community center on the grounds as well. We were on the adjacent road and I was in awe of the building (not my aesthetic, but it is impressive and stunning even to me) from a distance and my son said, no Mom, the center starts *here* — it was quite a distance from the actual library building itself. It gave me such an excellent feeling, just motoring past, to see a former president create something like this for the benefit of others, not just himself. They live what they preach and we are all the better for it. I think it was the first day or so that the grounds were open (don’t know about inside) and there were families *lined up* to take their pictures with the impressive sculpture of them that sits in the front courtyard. There were so many smiles and so much joy it makes me a bit teary to even remember it. The family I saw had what looked like parents and kids on each side, and they had their arms raised in a cheer with massive smiles on their faces. That….there….that’s what we need.
Between the Knicks parade and the gathering of people and artists in Chicago, I think that was our real 250th celebration. Funny how Barack had no trouble getting big names to perform, and how much laughter and respect was flowing through everyone.
I always LOVE seeing Michelle with a gorgeous braided hairstyle, 10/10. I was always worried during their presidency that she was ruining her hair and scalp by forcing it into white hairstyles. Being “first” was such a straightjacket.
She had been wearing her hair like that for years before she became Flotus. Nothing was “forced”on her. Some people choose to straighten their hair. As a black woman with natural hair, let’s not make what we decide to do with our hair about how “black” you are. Respect choices, natural hair, especially when it’s long is NOT for everyone. It’s work., that she didn’t have time for with that schedule.
@Mel, I guess we can quibble about the use of the word “forced”. Michelle Obama’s public hairstyles and clothing choices when she was First Lady were deliberately intentional.
Here are Michelle Obama’s own words on the topic: “Let me keep my hair straight. Let’s get healthcare passed”.
https://harpersbazaar.com.au/michelle-obama-natural-hair/
I support Michelle with all her hair choices, it’s ALWAYS looked great. I am going off of Michelle’s words over a long span of time and that of professionals who did her hair in those years.
I’m paraphrasing but words to the effect that America wasn’t ready for styles that were more natural. Her stylist was talking well after the presidency about the damage that made them switch to wigs and let it recover for a while back in those years.
In my life I myself am too worried about my own hair/scalp to use treatments that force straightness, processes that would UNDOUBTABLY improve MY hair’s appearance (my hair is unruly on its own). To say “I’m worried” about the same for another person is NOT a criticism and is not “lack of support.” I’ve never typed one word of criticism for any of Michelle’s choices, during the presidency or since then.
If Obama had located his center anywhere else in Chicago (or put it in Hawaii), the same people complaining about gentrification would be complaining “Why didn’t Obama put it in this neighborhood?” So he couldn’t win either way.
I ugly cried listening to Michelle speak. Bush doesn’t deserve to be normalized though. He should be in the Hague. He is only thought of positively now because mango and his minions somehow manage to be even worse than W (who set the bar in hell).
We have needed these joy drops so bad! Between the Knicks and NYC’s joy and the World Cup visitors being charmed by “normal” American culture and now this throwback to basic decency, class, and intellect in politics while we celebrate truly remarkable first family – it is just the balm my weary soul has needed. May the Summer of 2026 be a harbinger of better things to come.
To see all four Presidents and First Ladies on the stage together and laughing and joking was balm to my spirit. Hillary’s laughter came straight from the gods to heal our broken hearts. Michelle Obama’s emphasis on “winning” is what I think set Hillary off and the smile on Michelle’s face tells me that she knew EXACTLY what she was doing. You don’t have to get in the gutter like Trump to throw shade. You can be as classy and cool as all get-out and cut a bitch with your perfectly modulated shade. A master class for sure! I even don’t hate Bush as much since he’s aligned himself with the normal and great ones.
Poopie pants wasn’t invited
The Real Queen, thank G-d for that.