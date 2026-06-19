King Charles ‘intervened’ to guarantee the Sussexes’ security in the UK next month

This week, the British media announced that Prince Harry, Meghan and their two children plan to visit the UK next month. Most of the visit is about the Invictus One Year to Go events in Birmingham, but people obviously expect King Charles to at least spend a little bit of time with his grandkids. Throughout all of the discussion, there have been questions about security and whether Harry would bring Meghan and the kids to the UK if he wasn’t completely sure that they could be safe. RAVEC and the Home Office have still not made any kind of ruling on whether the Sussexes would get “automatic” security whenever they’re in the UK. But the Sun has just reported something interesting – Harry has apparently received assurances from his father that the Sussex family will have security, and Charles will pick up whatever extra cost there is.
Harry and Meghan will jet to the UK with their kids after King Charles offered to help cover their security arrangements, it is claimed. The Home Office has still granted taxpayer-funded round-the-clock armed police protection for their trip next month.
A review of the threat level posed to the couple has been ongoing and has not led to a change in security arrangements. But the King is believed to have intervened to offer his own resources so the couple can bring their two children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, over for their first visit in four years.
Harry, who stepped back from royal duties when he moved to California, lost a legal case against the Home Office last year when it downgraded his security. He later said it was not safe to bring his family to the UK. But this week a “safe return” for a five-day visit was said to now be possible after “changes” to security arrangements.
However, sources said the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee had not upgraded its threat level. A Government spokesman said of its protective security system: “It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”
Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes, scheduled to be at Harry’s Invictus Games in Birmingham, declined to comment.
[From The Sun]
First thing: this is all about face-saving for RAVEC and the Home Office, not to mention Buckingham Palace. As I said, Harry has them over a barrel, and they’re terrified about what Harry would do or say if they rejected his family’s security needs outright. This arrangement sounds like a completely typical – meaning “half-assed” – British arrangement to save face at an institutional level while still providing security. Second thing: this arrangement, with the sovereign basically intervening and picking up any additional security costs, is exactly what Queen Elizabeth did for the Sussexes when they visited twice in 2022. That is exactly what Harry had argued in his lawsuits as well, and this has been his position since 2022 – that his father could easily intervene, just as QEII did, to assure the Sussex family’s security. Charles never “intervened” before because he’s a rotten old man who wanted to keep the Sussexes away and/or put them in as much danger as possible.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657222, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.,Image: 724154193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Gareth Fuller / Avalon
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Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
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(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
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(front row, left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724425806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Victoria Jones / Avalon
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King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where Her Majesty will lie in state
Featuring: Prince Harry, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: Cover Images
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State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
So we’re just confirming that chuck had the power to do this all along, huh?
That’s exactly what this confirms with out a doubt also that he is the one who has blocked them from getting security for years now.
Charles never loved his first wife. Never loved the children
He put Camilla first. He let the elder child drive the younger one out
Why is it that Charles never loved his two sons 😳😳
Chuck Amuck has only ever loved himself, and all his decisions are driven by his own needs, whims, and desires, not anyone else’s.
Even when he capitulates to Mari Lwyd, it’s because he’s getting some self perceived benefit from it.
Partly because Charles’ own parents never loved him and didn’t even bother to pretend
What we’ve learned about chucky’s life is that he was born into a system of supreme entitlement inside a bubble within a bubble and yet, at the same time, he felt that he was deprived of parental love and affection and complained about being severely bullied as a youngster (both by school bullies as well as by his father); and who fell into the clutches of a pdfile wo was a hugely important extended family member (Mountbatten.)
So it is not surprising that he grew up not knowing what love is and therefore not knowing how to give or receive love. Inter alia:……………
* As a mid-30s year old man at the time of his engagement interview, he confessed that he didnt know what love was when he said: “Whatever ‘in love’ means,” while his 20 yr-old fiancee said “Of course,” when the same question was put to her: “Are you in love?”
* As a married man, carrying on a sordid affair with a woman not his wife (cowmilla) he told her, as revealed in tampongate, that it was her job in life to love him (with no mention of reciprocity):
Cowmilla: “You are my sort of man and I love you. That’s what is wrong. I shall always love you.” To which Charles responds: “It is your job in life to love me.”
* Then in Spare, there are all those examples where H literally begs chucky to intervene to stop the abuse of M and chucky merely said, thats how it is and theres nothing he can do about it (which everyone knows is a lie.)
He exhibits No. Empathy. No ability to put himself in another’s shoe.
He demonstrates only a desire to be served, not to be of service to anyone; not to give/not to accommodate anyone else’s comfort at his expense.
Being born into the BRF places the windsors within one of the tiniest bubbles in the world and it rests atop the slightly larger bubble of the super rich 1% of the world’s population, which rests at the very top of the food chain. A bubble within a bubble.
It is not chucky’s fault that he is a born, out of touch peculiarity. But we are told how well read he is and how interested in art and history and philosophy and the environment…………..all the things that one would think would make a normal human being, with so much time and resources, learn about his fellow human being and the thing that is fundamental to our existence: love. He has lived for 77 years so far without demonstrating that he knows what love is.
And that is why it is not surprising that many people believe he never loved his two sons.
Kingston—This sums it up perfectly!
How? How could Charles pick up security costs? I always heard/understood, that british police isn’t for rent???
That is also my question. But he’s the king so he can do that while others can’t I suppose?
Doing what they should have done all along but this way making Charles look good, whilst also confirming that security can be paid for? these people are so stupid.
If this is true, better late than never. This is what Charles should’ve been doing from the start.
Reminds me of how Charles hopped on Harry’s bandwagon after Trump’s disgraceful comments about British troops.
Harry had the gumption to go after the US President, while HM – Commander of the Armed Forces – dragged his feet.
Then Chuck got all the credit.👹👹👹👹👹👹
Exactly! He is such a dogs_hit father, to borrow from Kaiser.
Exactly twice! Frankly I’m surprised Harry doesn’t look tired more often than he does having to drag all that royal flotsam and jetsam that’s clinging on to him.
As far as Chuck getting any credit – imho this is just Chuck finally putting an end to his active blocking of his son, and allowing British security apparatus to operate unimpeded, without his monstrously gigantic thumb on the scale.
It is absolutely what Charles should have been doing from the start and PR wise I don’t know why he didn’t. It’s much better to say “Harry is denying me my grandkids” than “I won’t ensure my grandkids safety when they’re here.”
But better late than never.
I believe these talks have been going on for a while now, l.suppose we knew when we saw both teams in London outside having a coffee meeting, so l think definitely they wanted us to know their is progress ..lm v happy about it,. sincerely l hope all goes well for both parties, can u image de Drama over there in de Lodge , that awful looking place…
I still don’t buy that they are all going to visit. This is just Charles trying to get ahead of it so he can take credit.
Agreed. Chuckles finally read the room. He wants all the credit for doing something he could have done years ago. I guess he figured it wasn’t a good look if he hightailed it and ran every time his son came around. Not to mention his legacy if he continues to ignore/avoid his part-Black grandchildren. He’ll never change. C3 only does what’s best for C3. He just drops the ball frequently and will never do the right thing for the right reasons.
The Sun is having fun muddying the water.
Bear in mind it’s the Scum who are reporting this. Never knowingly truth seekers or truth speakers.
Ugh. Thanks for the reminder that this is BRFCo & Associates we’re talking about here. Don’t want to be seen as someone who automatically gives them credence, so I’ll modify statement I made above.
‘As far as Chuck getting any credit [for anything positive about Harry] – imho this [may just be] Chuck finally putting an end to his active blocking of his son, and allowing British security apparatus to operate unimpeded, without his monstrously gigantic thumb on the scale.’ [At least one could hope that a 77-year old is capable of letting go of petty grievances against his “darling boy”.]
The Scum is 100% in bed with the BRF.
The Windsors are TERRIFIED of Murdoch and his papers.
Remember how they gave Arthur Edwards exclusive view for shots of Prince Philip’s coffin.
This was 100% fed to the Scum by the palace.
What a world salad from the Sun. The Home Office hasn’t upgraded its threat level! What does that mean? There is no indication they have done a detailed risk assessment since 2019 so how can the threat level change without a risk assessment?
This is a face saving arrangement because they know that if they did a risk assessment they would have to provide security every time Harry visited or risk being publicly embarrassed by him!
The narrative that Harry and his family don’t need top notch security while visiting the UK has always been insane to me. The way the royals and their propaganda outlets in the media have demonized both H&M makes it absolutely necessary. And it really has made me doubt the narrative they have tried to spin about Diana’s rejection of security.
I will never believe that she rejected security.
Especially not after what went down in Canada when Harry and Meghan moved. Not to even mention NYC!
It was a hit.
I’ve been saying this for decades and at first I was soundly mocked for it. Even here. The minute I saw the tabs I was like, damn. They bumped her off.
I still don’t believe any of this. Until they confirm it themselves or we see them in the UK.
Same. And if they do all end up coming, I’d be curious to know what’s changed that gives Harry and Meghan confidence that they’ll actually be safe and not have their plans and locations leaked every step of the way. Wasn’t it Chuckles who leaked their Canada location, prompting Tyler Perry to swoop in to bring the family to safety?
And I also believe that if the Sussex family is given any lodging in a royal residence (which I’ll bet is a requirement if Chuckles really does have a hand in any of this), there will be leaks and stories about the family from the word go.
I thought Scooter/KP leaked it. Six of one, half doz. of another… Either way, it was done with malice.
@2131Jan. Didn’t he leak Harry’s location when he was in Afghanistan?
Time for a deep dive article about Princess Diana lack of security after her divorce,( and I don’t believe she rejected it) & how that ended with the crash in the Paris tunnel being hounded by the paparazzi, which resulted in her death! I’m sure we haven’t had the full truth about what happened there, even with the multiple investigations into it.
So a monarch can pay for security? But Harry wasn’t allowed to pay for his security? Is that how it is? Good to know the king’s courts works for the kings and not equality. Anyways, I’ll believe it when I see it.
If this were proven to be true, RAVEC, the Home Office, and even Buckingham Palace would have acted solely out of political strategy. The British government was once again preparing to implement further austerity measures, which risk undermining already fragile public services. Keir Starmer is highly unpopular, and the royal family is as well. The year 2026 has also been marked by numerous demonstrations by far-right groups, which have sparked several racially motivated riots across the United Kingdom, including the pogrom that took place in Belfast. Therefore, they may need to make use of the Sussexes’ image and popularity in order to improve their own public standing.
Personally, I do not believe this has anything to do with a genuine desire for reconciliation of Charles. In my view, it is more likely an attempt to exploit his son and grandchildren for public relations purposes, as I believe he has done before. I see this as consistent with what I consider to be a highly self-interested and narcissistic approach.
I agree 💯, especially with your last paragraph. If any of this is true, I think it’s solely so Chuckles can use the Sussex family for his own gain. He’s proven that he’s not a generous or caring person, even toward his own son and grandchildren.
I hope someone is saying this to H&M.
H&M are veterans at blocking those who wish to use them in their PR games. Why do you think there are no pix of the kids with betty, taken at the time of the jubilee when betty laid out the red carpet for them? With betty dead and gone, those who have responsibility for her estate must have been read the riot act by H&M about any unauthorized publication of their minor children.
Also, rmbrin 2018 when ToxicTom was going on with his shenanigans with the shitmedia? St one point hetold M to take a pic with him andher and Hand baby Archie to appease the shitmedia. And Im sure you know how that went.
So no. No one has to tell H how to protect his family.
This is just Charles’ power trip. Narcissists acknowledge no principle so see no need to be consistent. They contradict themselves frequently, and it can be baffling for those of us who lived with them as parents. They will literally turn to wherever the applause is coming from, and if you react in bafflement — like, that’s the opposite of what you said yesterday — they make out like you’re a spoiler and they tend to play the victim. But this is a power move. Now it suits Charles to do what serves his own interest. As the late Queen urged Harry, Charles does what Charles wants to do. And only what he wants to do. Duty is just an excuse. Or a pretext.
That miserly, old racist paying the security costs for H, his biracial wife and children? I don’t believe it. I’m more inclined to believe that H&M are paying themselves. This report that KFC is picking up the tab disguises that H&M are being allowed to pay for their own security despite the court ruling otherwise.
Obviously we have no idea if this is true – but the story itself is contradictory. It says they will have round the clock taxpayer funded security and then Charles will pick up the tab for the rest? Is the security only for Invictus events?
But anyway I think it’s been clear over the last week that something has shifted. The news that the kids were coming tells us the security was figured out. Harry and Meghan aren’t risking those kids for anything.
Charles will have the full itinerary and thus the media. I am really not liking any of this. If those children go to see charles, photos of the children’s faces WILL be leaked! That is my big fear. The family and the family-controlled british media are so corrupt, I will NEVER EVER trust them to do good/right! Sorry for being a party pooper.
I’m with you, but H&M will have thought this through. I also hate that this will give these pseudo-journalists fodder for the next year. But Harry’ deserves access to his only parent. What he does not deserve this continued rejection from KCIII. The righteousness of these people is appalling.
Harry is smart. He’s not going to take chances with his family’s safety. Neither is Meghan.
Well stepping back from the details a bit, I’m really excited for the Sussexes & for KC. So glad this is happening for all concerned. Family is important & they’ve finally found a way to make it happen. Big moment. Huge!
Charles needs to call off the media and bots and stop the negativity towards the sussexes.
Well, I’ll wait and see if this really happens. The interesting tidbit in this article is that Cowmila will not meet with the H&M (and kids). I wonder if it’s because H&M will not meet with Cowmila?!
No matter what happens and who sees who, England is Charles’ home turf and he’ll never look bad. Only so much can be made of William’s ‘refusal’ to see H&M and the best scenario for all is if Meghan and the kids visit with Charles and we never hear a word about it from any camp.
I feel like all this hullabaloo about Charles guaranteeing security and offering a royal estate for the family to stay, if they actually are all coming over, is because the last time Harry was in the UK for an Invictus thing, and the Windsors decided to send a message by completely ignoring him, they were all caught flat footed and looked foolish and petty because the Spencers all showed up and showed out to support him. That’s probably an image Charles especially doesn’t want to repeat. The Windsors and rota can’t pretend Harry doesn’t have a family who loves and supports him in the UK if the royal family cut him off and ignore him, because the Spencers will gleefully throw a wrench in that narrative if they try. It’s tiara gate all over again. They didn’t want Meghan to have access to the royal vault but then freaked out when they found out the Spencers were going to let her borrow their (Diana’s) tiara for the wedding, and all of a sudden the Queen made sure Meghan had a tiara. This whole thing about Charles providing security and possibly meeting with Harry and his family is the same thing. Every time they’ve tried to cut Harry or slight him, it’s blown up in their face. Some crisis manager somewhere seems like they’ve finally managed to course correct.