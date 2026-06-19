King Charles will ‘set aside time’ for the Sussex family, but Camilla will not

We’ll have to pace ourselves, because I have a feeling that the next four weeks are going to be full of royalist and deranger shenanigans, all around the Sussex family’s likely trip to the UK in July. Remember how the British and Australian tabloids tried to sabotage Prince Harry & Meghan’s Australian trip? It will be like that, only much, much worse. The only thing that might hinder the sabotage is if King Charles and his courtiers make it known that the Sussexes were invited and that shenanigans will not be tolerated. I will try to track what the most clued-in royal rota reporters are saying fresh from their WhatsApp. While the Mail’s Becky English hasn’t chimed in (curious), the Mail’s Martin Robinson had a big exclusive about how Charles plans to “set aside” time for the entire Sussex family.
King Charles wants reconciliation with Prince Harry and will set aside time for him, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if they make a rare trip to Britain next month, it was claimed today. The monarch would likely want to keep any reunion private – and meet on a royal property – if the family do all visit the UK together in mid-July.
But Queen Camilla may find an excuse not to be there and there is ‘no way’ the Prince and Princess of Wales will want to be in the same room as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, experts have said.
Palace aides will also be wary that Harry and Meghan could use the trip as another relaunch amid reports they could be accompanied to the UK by a Netflix camera crew.
‘Cynics would say Harry and Meghan feel their star power in the US has diminished and so they need an injection of royal magic,’ royal expert and biographer Phil Dampier said.
But not everyone in Harry’s family will be as keen to see them as King Charles, particularly his wife and eldest son. Phil Dampier said: ‘The King wants a reconciliation with his son and wants to see his grandchildren. I think he will want to avoid a public meeting on this trip as it would turn into a circus, but would meet them privately. But whether Queen Camilla is keen to meet is another matter. It wouldn’t surprise me if she has some family commitment to go to and avoids them. She will feel she was badly treated in Harry’s book Spare.’
He added: ‘There is now no way, however, that Harry will meet up with William and Catherine. He [Harry] has been making it clear in recent months that he wants a reconciliation with his family, but how genuine that is only he knows. Harry’s aim is to get him along to the Invictus Games as guest of honour next year.’
Phil Dampier also believes that the fact all four Sussexes are coming to the UK suggests that Harry has had ‘assurances’ they will get taxpayer-funded armed bodyguards.
‘No one knows what security arrangements have been made for Harry and Meghan’s trip next month, but the fact she is coming with their children indicates they have been given some assurances,’ he said. ‘It may be that security is provided on a case-by-case basis in future. I don’t think taxpayers would want to finance their security full time, so this is a compromise.’
Royal commentator Richard Palmer says the Palace remains worried about Meghan and Harry’s motives for wanting contact with the Royal Family again. Aides are concerned about whether to trust them, given all the secrets they have spilled since Megxit. He said: ‘There remains a fair degree of suspicion within the Royal Household, and there is the fear that they will use any meetings with the monarch to try to boost their commercial brand. But against that, the King wants to have a relationship with his grandchildren. If Archie and Lilibet are coming over, then I think it makes it highly likely that the Sussexes will spend time with the King. There’s a good chance that this could be the start of the family coming to terms with the rift and starting to try to rebuild relationships.’
LMAO – “whether Queen Camilla is keen to meet is another matter. It wouldn’t surprise me if she has some family commitment to go to and avoids them.” Don’t threaten the Sussexes with a good time! Charles managed to meet with Harry solo last September too, meaning Camilla was not in the room and she wasn’t able to feed this particular tabloid beast. I hope Charles pulls the same thing this time around, and orders Cam to decamp to Ray Mill or whatever. The next four weeks are going to be full of William and Kate thrashing around, screaming about how they’ll never, ever see Harry, Meghan or the children. Again, no one asked to see W&K. I do think it’s pitiful that William has never met his niece, and he’s probably only met his nephew once or twice when Archie was a baby. But it is what it is – William made his choices, and hey, Camilla got exactly what she wanted. She managed to successfully drive a wedge between Diana’s sons.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
If Camilla wants tome with her children a d grandchildren Charles does not go with her to see them all the time. So Camilla would give him time with his harry and Meghan and the grandchildren
I’m sure it will break their hearts not to see the old mare…NOT! Yet again another ‘threat’ that is actually a good thing. 🙂
I honestly can’t see the Sussexes put their children in such toxic contact.
@Julie…I agree. They are being used…big time. They have to know this. And I believe that they do. The only thing that I can think of is chuck is sick….sicker then anyone is saying. They actually did the same thing when the queen was ill.
Alt headline: The Sussex family will ‘set aside’ time for KC but not for Camilla.
Not seeing Camilla….I’m sure the Sussexes are weeping….
tears of joy! 😂😂😂
We’ve seen Camilla on at least two occasions barely disguising her distaste when coming into contact with black children. Why would the parents of biracial children want them anywhere near this racist?
This💯
I believe that Harry has made it clear that she can’t be in the meeting.
He doesn’t want to see William or Kate either.
This was my take. That Charles wants better PR around Invictus for himself, after he was publicly lambasted for blanking the Invictus anniversary service which Harry and the Spencers attended while he was trying to compete with his fakakta garden party.
Chucklehead knows which royals the public really support: the ones in Montecito.
I’m willing to bet a bag of donuts that Harry made the stipulation that Camilla was not to be anywhere near him or his family when the meeting occurs, unless she is prepared to apologize to Meghan personally for egging Jeremy Clarkson on to write that horrific screed he wrote.
Mari Lwyd would rather dip for a week and hide at Ray Mill like the racist coward she is, than take any accountability, publicly or privately, for her execrable behaviour.
Exactly.. I would not be surprised if Prince Harry requested she not be present around them especially around the children.. also Prince Harry doesn’t seem to have any interest in reconciling with his brother, the “space” seems to be the only relationship he wants with him or his wife.
It’s always so obvious how whatever Meghan and Harry decide to do they act like it’s in reaction to being told no by the BRF and not their choice. On what planet do they expect people to believe that Harry and Meghan want to see Camilla? Especially since they’ve been beating the drum for the past 3 years about how she was so hurt, and Charles was so angry about her portrayal in Spare?
They’ll also pretend that if they don’t interact with any of the rota, and don’t bring the kids to any events or show their faces, it’ll be because they were cautioned against doing that, and not because that’s how they’ve been operating for years.
I agree it’s going to be Australia times 10. They are going to spend the next 3 weeks basically rehashing every single thing that has occurred in the last 6 years, trying to make scandals occur before they arrive on UK soil so that they will have a negative reception ( Sentabale lawsuit anyone?), and then fall over themselves when they arrive to be in their presence.
The stories are going to get wild. Will they meet Charles? Will they meet up with any of the cousins? Will Doria go with them? Etc etc. I hope they camp out at althorpe or somewhere private.
I bet the kids would love the gardens at Highgrove.
I think Highgrove is the most logical place for them to meet Charles.
Highgrove is closed for tours every weekend in July, but also the entire week of July 6th and also Friday the 17th. Interesting.
Highgroves gardens are open to the public. Other than that Highgrove is much more isolated than most other royal residences in terms of long lens cameras catching shots. Though St James and Clarence House (save for brief periods) aren’t open to the public.
Camilla is nothing to those kids. She tormented their grandmother and wrecked that marriage. The Sussex children are too good for her. She should never be allowed to have any contact with Archie and Lili.
Taxpayers don’t get a say in who gets protective security, Dampier. If they did, people such as Liz Truss and Tony Blair wouldn’t get it for life. We don’t know most of the others on the very long list. And there they go with the old Netflix camera nonsense again.
Very glad Meghan and the kids will be protected from seeing that hag. I wouldn’t trust her not to secretly photograph and leak the meeting. As for WanK, it could not be more obvious that harry wants nothing to do with them. They will run far away and then say that they are doing the snubbing.
“royal magic”
People, I just spit out actual tea. I know it’s always opposites day with these stories and the current royal magic is very much not in the UK but come on!
I wonder what it feels like to have sold your soul to this extent and day after day you choose to peddle a narrative that is so patently false?
Lol, “I think he will want to avoid a public meeting on this trip as it would turn into a circus…” Dude, the trip is already a circus. H&M haven’t said a word and already we have everyone madly scrambling and calling for the end of the world. It’s going to be an EVENT.
The taxpayers don’t want to finance their security full time? What an odd — and even nefarious thing to say. This visit— if it happens— will be for a handful of days at most. How do you leap from that to taxpayer supported security “full time “? I’m wondering if this is deliberate, or if everyone available to be quoted by the DM as a source truly and deeply believes that the Sussex family is champing at the bit to punish themselves with “full time” royal life? Delusions abound.
I do give the DM credit for identifying two of their sources for these opinion pieces by name. It’s a small but significant step up. I’m also laughing at the thought that not seeing Camilla is somehow seen as a negative. Wishing Camilla, William and Kate a plethora of “commitments “ throughout this visit and going forward.
Harry’s sole aim is to see his father and his children to meet their grandfather. He’s not interested in meeting Camilla or William and Kate. But didn’t the press say that Harry and Meghan were done with Netflix so what’s this about Netflix cameras? All Charles has to do is treat the Sussex with respect and not be racist. Anything that comes out about this visit in the press will be leaked by the Palace not Harry and Megha. I think we should expect Thomas Markle to be resurrected if Harry, Meghan and the children do see Charles.
Like someone else said, Camilla is nothing to those kids and I’m sure IF they are going to the UK and see Charles, H would prefer that Camilla NOT be there. I doubt H (or M) considers Camilla to be any sort of family to Archie and Lilibet.
There’s a photo of Diana displayed prominently in the Sussex home. The children know who their true grandmothers are. Camilla is a nonfactor to them, so she shouldn’t be there.
OMG! Here they go again with the crazy conspiracy theories. H&M are going to bring a Netflix camera crew! But I thought the new spin is that Netflix won’t have anything to do with them. 🤔
It shouldn’t be difficult for Camilla to absent herself from the family reunion. She and Charles don’t even live together.
The Netflix mention is just for clicks. That said, if Meghan does visit with the kids, I hope she and Harry keep it about Invictus and don’t try and bundle it with any other philanthropic or business efforts.
It’s how they’re enticing Netflix back, duh. They need to surreptitiously record because royal gossip is their only currency. /s
Camilla is no queen, she’s just trash. Not just due to the homewrecking. I mean her essential smallness, her pettiness, her selfishness, her exclusivity, her total lack of magnanimity. Charles isn’t exactly a warm family man himself but compared to her he at least appears to have a functioning heart. Growing up I had a fraught relationship with my stepmother, but the fact is she took me in as her family, the rest of her family also welcomed me with open arms, she has been more of a mother to me than my own blood, and she is always in my corner when times get tough. And we were poor as dirt growing up! So how can this supposed queen of England who is given every privilege and luxury be so small and heartless? Harry barely talked about her in Spare, which goes to show that she took steps to ensure that he was not part of her life, and she was not part of his. She’s a void. She had no intention of sharing Charles, not with his wife and not even with his own sons. Only her petty wants mattered. She has no love in her heart for family. So no, she should not be anywhere near the Sussexes because she doesn’t deserve to be in their presence. She has nothing to offer, and she does not deserve the love and joy of that beautiful family.
@Lover — you almost make me pity Queen Consort Not-Diana.
Almost.
But then I remember all the horrible things she’s done, and that what we know is probably not even the half of it.
Ok, that didn’t last long, oh well. ::shrug::
Let’s not forget that Camilla had lunch with her friend Jeremy Clarkson 3 days before he published that vile piece about M in The Hun. She knew and never defended M despite portraying herself as an anti violence against women campaigner. Her silence was her sanctioning violence against M.
I’ll never forget. Clarkson’s comments were so vile, so base – I can’t understand how he got his TV shows back. Women are undervalued and unprotected all over the world, but Black women of any and all nations are considered to be the lowest of the low.
History won’t be kind to the awful Windsors. And history will be downright brutal when it recounts the true tale of Her Royal Jumpoff, Queen Sidepiece.
Every time I see that christening photo I think:
– how happy and proud H & M look
– how uptight and prissy Kate looks sitting as far away as possible from Meghan in her deliberately clashing outfit
– how Harry’s Spencer aunt is just rocking that fedora!
I know Meghan and Harry are very tactile so the rational part of me sees Meghan snuggled up to Harry in this photo and that tracks. But the suspicious me sees the huge gaping distance between Meghan and where Kate has been placed – you could fit two whole people in between – and I’m thinking Meghan is trying to get as far away from Kate as she possibly can 🤣
@Kim, I agree. By then Meghan would’ve had experienced her SIL’s cold, miserable attitude and was probably already told by KKKhate that she and her son weren’t welcome in their family. By then, H&M likely already suspected the palace briefings against them. I imagine the royals said some truly awful things to Meghan. Too bad Meghan didn’t lay it all out on Oprah, really give the left behinds something to make them wail and gnash their teeth. But Meghan indubitably wants to be done with those people as completely as possible.
I would say their star power has gone down a little, its not as red hot as it was. But its still brighter and better than anything the Windsors have.
Maybe interest in them has waned for the scandal feeding macabre members of the public, but I think it has increased for those with an interest in philanthropy and their other causes.
I was surprised to see a story about them in the Hill.
So, why didn’t Chuck make time for them when he was in the states? But when it’s the other way around, ‘he’ll make time’?
I hope the Sussexes surprise us all by not meeting with none of the other rf members. I hope they’ll be to busy with Invictus, visiting lots of non profit organizations, and the Spencer fams.
Miss them with the toxic rf BS
William has other niblings, as he famously said after Prince Archie was born, rejecting the idea that Archie made him an uncle. I think Archie misses anything not having William as an active uncle.
That comment said it all, didn’t it? William never considered Archie as good enough to be his nephew. We all know why.
This is what I don’t understand. The King and Queen are supposed to be above all the pettiness and monarchs. Thus shouldn’t Will and Kate behave the same? How is this acceptable to the British people? I have had family members that I don’t get along with but you know, if I have to be in the same room with them, I can be polite! It’s also very telling that Will hates Harry and Kate hates Pippa! How very dignified this looks! Let Charles reconcile with Harry, Meghan and the kids. It helps them. You won’t lose your titles nor your billions, mansions and jewels! FFS!
Well then ….
Camilla, Bill and Katie Wails can all go commiserate, sulk, rage and generally show themselves up to the whole world as the 3 top founding members of the “Nasty Collective.”
That heartless bunch deserve what comes because those rotten souls cannot be covered by photo shopping, booze or sychophantic clap trap.