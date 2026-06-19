Princess Kate ‘is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days’

I love this royal pattern. We’ve seen it a lot in recent years. Step #1: The Windsors do something wildly unpopular, or they get booed or heckled and suddenly look out-of-touch. Step #2: Everyone is reminded of how the left-behinds are a bunch of lazy flops and that becomes the story. Step #3: A few days later, the royal propaganda machine begins reimagining the “unpopular Windsors” incident and tries to force the royal counternarrative that your eyes must have deceived you, the Windsors are perfect in every way. So it is with this year’s Trooping the Colour. Ahead of Trooping, royal reporters were so bored, they wrote stories about whether Prince Harry would come. Then Trooping came and Republic protesters booed and heckled the royals, which was more noticeable because of the sparse crowd. Cameras got footage of the Princess of Wales icily glaring at protesters, her mask completely off. Well, forget all of that. Royal commentators insist that Kate is a rock star and that Charles was very happy with the image he presented of the modern monarchy and it’s pale-and-stale balcony.
By now, they’re pros. Having appeared at Trooping the Colour since they were toddlers, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, looked completely at ease on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Throughout the morning of June 13, they waved to cheering crowds, watched the RAF flypast overhead and chatted with their parents as thousands packed the Mall below.
George — looking increasingly every bit the future king — was spotted pointing out military aircraft to Prince William, 43. He later managed to stifle a sneeze until the final notes of “God Save the King,” sharing a laugh with Kate Middleton, 44, after holding it together. Charlotte, meanwhile, appeared as poised as ever, while Louis seemed determined to savor every moment of the event.
“He was having a blast, like any other 8-year-old, loving the spectacle,” says former palace courtier Ailsa Anderson. “You can see the close bond between the three siblings.”
The appearance capped a day of military pageantry celebrating the monarch’s official birthday. And King Charles, 77, had every reason to feel encouraged as he surveyed the crowds. Still undergoing treatment for cancer, the King has spent much of the past two years navigating health challenges, family fractures and renewed scrutiny of the monarchy. But this year’s parade arrived at one of the most positive moments of his reign.
A week earlier, Charles joined much of the extended family at the wedding of his nephew Peter Phillips, following the King’s successful visit with Queen Camilla, 78, to the U.S. in April, including a well-received address to Congress. Combined with Princess Kate’s ongoing return to public life after her cancer remission announcement in early 2025, and a widely praised trip to Italy in May, the family is riding a wave of momentum unlike any since Charles became King.
Much of that optimism has centered on the Princess of Wales. “Kate is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days, and she’s the one everyone wants to see,” says royals author Catherine Mayer.
And while the royals gathered in London, Prince Harry, 41, was thousands of miles away in Texas attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals—a reminder of how far removed he has become from the royal duties and traditions that once defined his life. His expected return to Britain in July for Invictus Games events will put his relationship with the family back under the spotlight.
Yet the lasting image of the day was not one of absence. As Charles stood alongside his heir and three of his grandchildren, the monarchy’s future was on display for all to see — a powerful portrait of continuity at a moment when the institution appears to have regained its footing.
“It felt like a family affair; the King will have taken absolute joy and pleasure in that,” Anderson says. “They are starting the summer on a high.”
[From People]
The “Kate is the closest they have to a rockstar member these days” thing is so funny when you really think about it. Because it’s actually true – Kate is the “rockstar” of this motley crew. But that’s not a ringing endorsement of her star power, is it? “Oh, they’re more excited about seeing Kate than Camilla or Prince Edward!” Well, yes. That’s the only way Kate can look popular. And I also think Charles looked pretty over it during Trooping too – rather than basking in the affection of a nation, he tried to hustle off that fakakta balcony before he was supposed to.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Royal family during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
London, UK, 13 June 2026. The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace on the King’s Birthday Parade for the Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109873067, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 13 June 2026. The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109908088, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 13 June 2026. The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109908220, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – The Princess of Wales and children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Catherine – The Princess of Wales and son Prince Louis attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
13 June 2026 – London, UK: King Charles III and members of the Royal Family take part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, on Horse Guards Parade in central London. The annual ceremonial event featured more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division, accompanied by military bands, mounted troops and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. This year’s parade saw the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, the first time the regiment has performed the honour before a King in 90 years. The Royal Procession travelled from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before returning to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast marking the King’s official birthday.,Image: 1109967145, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Abdullah Bailey/Avalon
-
-
13 June 2026 – London, UK: King Charles III and members of the Royal Family take part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, on Horse Guards Parade in central London. The annual ceremonial event featured more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division, accompanied by military bands, mounted troops and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. This year’s parade saw the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, the first time the regiment has performed the honour before a King in 90 years. The Royal Procession travelled from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before returning to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast marking the King’s official birthday.,Image: 1109967287, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Abdullah Bailey/Avalon
-
-
Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princee Edward Duke of Kent, Prince Richard Duke of Gloucester, Brigitte Duchess of Gloucester
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince William of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Anti-monarchists stage a rally chanting “Not My King” and “Down with the Crown” calling for an abolition of the British royal family during Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the King’s official birthday
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Cover Images
-
-
Anti-monarchists stage a rally chanting “Not My King” and “Down with the Crown” calling for an abolition of the British royal family during Trooping the Colour celebrations to mark the King’s official birthday
Featuring: Atmosphere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Amer Ghazzal/Cover Images
I thought Charles did not like to be overshadowed. I wonder how c and c feel about all the hype about keen. She certainly is no star or rockstar. The real rock stars Diana harry and Meghan were rejected by the stodgy royals
In favor of workshy Kate. And how can 12 year old George look like a future king. Those kids are stereotyped
It seems like the rota is leaning more and more into the kids, and the leftovers are going to let it happen. We are hearing stories of how “strong” the middle child is, and how king-like the eldest is. It’s vile that the leftovers are going to sit back and let this happen because they are too lazy and inept to keep the public happy themselves.
Yes, I’m a couple of years everything will be about the kids and how great the monarchy will be once George takes over (like they did with William when he was younger).
Once again: every single time the Wales kids are paraded in public, they look like they’re in a hostage video.
They know their family is hated, and their peers have probably told them why.
Yeah, what’s ‘looking like a future king’ even supposed to mean? He’s just a kid! Let him be!
Those folks are in deep trouble if Kate is their version of a rockstar. (LOL)
Cousin It from The Addams Family is a rockstar.
Kate is just a cruddy little heap of cheap looking fake hair.
Real reason Chuck wanted off the balcony: he spent a lifetime on that balcony in his mother’s shadow.
He knows full well the crowd she drew.
He’s holding that memory up next to the reality in front of him: a swelling sea of yellow Not My King placards and few actual royalists turning up.
He’s reaped what he and Mari Lwyd sowed when they binned Diana and the Sussexes. And he hates it …but only for himself.
I love that the protesters use the infamous photograph of Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
So Kate is more interesting than Willy. That’s a low bar. But also, upstaging Willy the rage-monster is dangerous territory for Kate.
Separately, American rags need to stop writing this guff for their ignorant readers. At least mention that Harry was on Texas for the Warrior games. In fact, is it too much to ask for an article about a royal taking part in something on American soil?
I think a lot of the rags are owned and/or staffed by Brits now and that’s one reason the royals get so much coverage. I’m not sure how it happened and think it’s lamentable. They seem to have an agenda to push and often don’t really understand our culture.
Soooooooo, Kate is the best of the worst. Got it.
Yeah she’s the least bland of a very bland bunch.
Kate, the Peacemaker, the Secret Weapon, the Early Years maven, the Royal Racist, is now the Rockstar.
Okaay
Sophie & Edward’s son James is the secret weapon now.
“And while the royals gathered in London, Prince Harry, 41, was thousands of miles away in Texas attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals—a reminder of how far removed he has become from the royal duties and traditions that once defined his life.”
Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a bad thing.
And Kate is the closest thing to a rock star? She’s close, but still so, so far away from it.
Harry was actually in Texas for the US Warrior Games and attended the Knicks game on the side. Which People absolutely knew. So sick of these rags putting out pulp for their gullible readers.
Also, how are they trying to pretend attending a basketball game is far removed from royal duties when William attends soccer matches as part of his royal duties?
A rockstar that can be knocked off the front page if her sister-in-law is spotted at a business lunch.
I always saw her as a more of a “Betty Crocker” type figurehead.
Well, she’s close in age to the real rock star, Harry! Does that count?
Works for me!
The most recent tracking indicates that King Charles III has completed 132 public engagements (86 solo and 46 joint/investiture events), while Prince William has completed 39 events (22 solo and 17 joint) as of mid-2026. Queen Camilla has reached 46 total appearances (33 solo and 13 joint). [1, 2]
Among other leading royals, Princess Kate is selectively resuming duties following her cancer remission, recording 17 events (11 solo and 6 joint). Reliable royal trackers also note that the Duke of Edinburgh remains highly active, holding the third-highest workload among the 10 core working royals. [1, 2]
These are the current half year figures so once again rockstar Kate and workshy Will are outperformed by the other royals but clearly who cares is she is their cover girl?!
A 40 something year old man has only worked roughly 39 hours since January, we all know engagements seldom last more that 1 hour usually only 30-40 minutes!!!! The man’s father, who has cancer, has a work load of at least triple of what William does, plus it’s been known for years that Charles often works on paperwork late into the night. For all of William’s chest beating about being a more modern king, he sure will be lazy one. Good luck UK, glad to see that you got what you wanted.
Didn’t the decrepit Duke of Gloucester have higher numbers than WanK at one point?
Gert’s Royal Analysis has compiled the official engagement data from the Court Circular for the first three months of 2026. The findings reveal a stark divide between the monarch and his heir.
King Charles completed 86 solo engagements between January and March. Queen Camilla recorded 33 solo appearances. The couple appeared together on 13 occasions. Prince William managed 22 solo engagements. Princess Kate logged 11. The Wales couple undertook just six joint appearances.
The monthly breakdown tells an even more revealing story. In January, Charles completed 15 solo engagements while William managed eight. Camilla recorded 13 solo appearances compared to Kate’s four. February saw Charles complete 49 solo engagements. William reached 14. Camilla’s solo count stood at 16, more than double Kate’s seven. March delivered the most striking figure of all. Charles completed 22 solo engagements. Camilla added four. William and Kate recorded zero engagements for the entire month.
Gloucester isn’t decrepit. I think you’re thinking of the 90 year old Duke of Kent who still outworks Kate and sometimes William even after having a stroke and being widowed last year. (The trooping fell one week after his first wedding anniversary since the Duchess’s death.)
What Cancer remission? I guess they’re just making it up as it goes along, those grifters!
awww, poor working royal Duke of Kent cropped out of the photo! According to People, he was on his phone anyway, bless
What was deliberately left out was that the Funeral of Lady Pamela Hicks was going on and the Duke wanted to watch that rather than make up the pathetic numbers left standing like the other gormless idiots on that balcony.
Not one of the others could care less about the 90 year old, his service to his King, George VI and Queen Elizabeth II or the fact that he looked so lost.
The cellphone was the next best thing to Katie Wails being throughly booed again.
Keen is still a mean girl. But the bots are out talking about how she’s the bestest royal ever. Scooter may be resenting this
George always looks like he desperately wants to be somewhere else but he looked SO uncomfortable (Charlotte as well) in that carriage. His whole body language – like he was punched in the gut. Of course he does (they do) it’s not the place for children.
Well yes. There’s a reason people didn’t want to share the balcony with Meghan and Harry. So they could stand out. We can all remember Kate from one of Meghan’s first Trooping’s in that extra tall hat, refusing to move from the center and share space with Meghan, to the point that William had to nudge her to move. And look at the balcony now. Kate the Rockstar amidst the Duke of Kent and the Gloucester’s and Sophie and Edward. Standing out after all the slimming down of everyone else. Congrats on that? The Wales should be overjoyed that they got the balcony of their dreams. Instead, William is crashing out at the mere prospect of a visit from Meghan and Harry.
Will had never learnt to share anything with his younger brother has he? He really does believe in Divine Right and that he really is the only pebble on the beach, doesn’t he? He’s 44 with a life and family of his own. He’s going to be King. He’s currently Pow and has enjoyed an unearned life of luxury yet somehow that is not enough? He can’t enjoy ALL that he has materially in life because he’s eaten up with jealousy and resentment because his elderly father might have a brief meeting with Harry and Meghan and his grandchildren? Who is he to begrudge that ? He has banished Harry so everyone else must do so too? He really needs intensive therapy and to do a lot of hard work on himself to be a better man.
Lol, all this adulation and they still can’t help adding Harry to the article.
Harry is the only one that most people are interested in.
A rock star? Really a rock star! Well if they mean one like let’s say Kid Rock then sure she is a rock star lol.
That made me laugh so hard.. I’ve actually met KR he’s just as horrible in person as you can imagine even at a funeral. Also if Waity is a rockstar then my t-ball playing grandchild is a MLB 💫 star.. lol the way the press embiggens her incompetence, snobbery and laziness is probably the blue print for how the 🍊💩 demands the media/press ignores all to spit wash him.
Kate in a big hat is not going to be the draw they need to keep the people interested. If she’s the rockstar, then this band is just playing county fairs or maybe street festivals.
Honestly the most interesting thing in the balcony photos is the gorgeous light behind them, I’ll have to look for a photo with the full chandelier
They’re not saying Kate is a rockstar. They’re saying she’s the closest they have to one lol.
That’s hilarious.
Exactly. The shade in that statement is subtle but meaningful nevertheless. No one thinks she’s a rockstar, not even those who are supposed to sing her praises. Being the “closest” could mean as little as 0.0001%.
The only reason Kate is of any interest is because she’s rarely seen.
Here is something kinda hysterical…on the People site whenever they post an article about the royals and refer to her as “Kate” her fan club goes insane in the comments. She must be referred to as “Catherine”. Lololol. I made an account just to call her Kate and to defend Meghan against the sociopathic crown. She has a few defenders there thank heavens.
That’s a sad state of affairs. 😂
A rockstar?
Sounds like something that dear old Uncle Gary would say.
The reality is a piano that apparently plays pre-records at the Christmas carols shindig.
I bet Meg can sing a bit though, with her training.
Excuse me? Is this a reference to her “musicianship” when she tinkles on the piano every Christmas? Because that’s not rock star. That’s kindergartner.
I cannot think of any rockstar who would wear a baby blue coat dress with a wide white border.
Charles looked tired, let the man leave the balcony when he’s ready.
“Rockstar” Katie Wails?
In her own lunch box while practicing her falsetto voice with her wiglet hair brush in front of her latest forever home’s 10,000 mirrors.
Obviously nobody asked my opinion. Sick of hearing or reading the Sycophants version which is gushing like an overflowing sewage pipe.