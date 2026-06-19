“Zendaya wore McQueen to an Amsterdam ‘Spider-Man’ premiere” links

Programming note: We’re leaving early in honor of Juneteenth. We hope everyone has a happy holiday!

Zendaya wore a pretty great McQueen ensemble to the Amsterdam premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day this week. [RCFA]
Zohran Mamdani uses Minoxidil? [OMG Blog]
Olivia Rodrigo’s gross confession. [Socialite Life]
All about the bonkers first season of Widow’s Bay. [LaineyGossip]
Wait, this Maggie Rogers story is wild?? [Just Jared]
Review of Maternal Instinct. [Pajiba]
Zendaya also wore a weird Louis Vuitton look. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lacey Chabert’s European adventure starts now. [Seriously OMG]
Bunny XO says she’s still planning to have a baby. [Starcasm]
Sasha Obama is so beautiful! [Hollywood Life]
Tips for a more frugal life. [Buzzfeed]

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11 Responses to ““Zendaya wore McQueen to an Amsterdam ‘Spider-Man’ premiere” links”

  1. Blithe says:
    June 19, 2026 at 10:37 am

    Happy Juneteenth everyone! ✨

    I’ll be spending at least part of my day listening to Michelle Obama’s speech on repeat. 👏🏾🙏🏽🫶🏽

    Reply
  2. Mightymolly says:
    June 19, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Zen & Tom could roll out of bed and wear wrinkled sweats on the red carpet. These two are glowing with love and dreams of their future together.

    Last night I binged YouTube mashups of their Spidey scenes followed by some
    of their joint interviews. They’re the joy we all need right now. As an aside, when they joke about their cultural US/UK differences it’s so sweet. It’s nice that they’re close to families on both sides of the pond.

    ETA: I wish a thoughtful Juneteenth to all! I agree with @Blithe that watching Michelle Obama’s speech is a great way to observe.

    Reply
  3. Nerd says:
    June 19, 2026 at 11:17 am

    Happy Juneteenth! I hope everyone has a relaxed and peaceful day of celebration. I will spend my day watching clips of the celebrations that took place at the Obama Presidential Center. The speeches, the music and the entire atmosphere was so healing and inspiring that I have to say that it was a wonderful way to start Juneteenth.

    Reply
  4. Mumster says:
    June 19, 2026 at 11:56 am

    Sasha is stunning, with her dimples. And I am loving the braids on all the Obama women. Happy Juneteeth, fam!

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      June 19, 2026 at 12:20 pm

      There was never any question they’d grow into stunning and accomplished women, but I can only imagine running into them on the street. They must be breathtaking.

      Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    June 19, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Happy Juneteenth!!

    Reply
  6. Tn democrat says:
    June 19, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Happy Juneteenth! Have a great weekend!

    Reply
  7. seraphina says:
    June 19, 2026 at 2:36 pm

    Happy Juneteenth! And all I can say is the Z is FIRE!

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    June 19, 2026 at 2:59 pm

    Zendaya and Law Roach are already a legendary actress/stylist partnership. I hope in future there will be coffee table books of how he styled her over the years. Happy Juneteenth!

    Reply

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