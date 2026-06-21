Anne Hathaway, 43, revealed her pregnancy during her Saint Tropez vacation

In recent months, we’ve seen several celebrities in their 40s announce their pregnancies. Natalie Portman got knocked up at 44 by a dude named Tanguy, and 44-year-old Natalia Vodianova is expecting her sixth child with a billionaire heir, Antoine Arnault. The 40-something women really decided that the Year of the Fire Horse was the perfect time to have a baby. Speaking of, Anne Hathaway is pregnant! She’s 43… but she’ll be 44 in November.

We basically learned about Anne’s pregnancy because she’s on vacation with her husband Adam Shulman in Saint-Tropez and the paparazzi got some photos of Anne with a nice-sized bump. Soon after those photos came out, Anne confirmed her pregnancy by posting her bump on Instagram. Congrats to her, truly. In many interviews, she’s alluded to the fact that her journey to motherhood has been bumpy, but she’s got two healthy sons and they are her world. Kind of wonder if she’s hoping for a girl!

Annie just completed her huge promotional cycles for Mother Mary & The Devil Wears Prada 2 this spring, but she’s got a bunch of films coming out in the second half of the year: Verity, The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street. They better not make her fly all over the place for promotion! Let her rest! Build a nap schedule into her promotional cycles!

Anne Hathaway reveals on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with Adam Shulman. pic.twitter.com/aeG8MRvbD0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2026

🍼 Anne Hathaway confirms pregnancy and sports her bump during Saint-Tropez getaway. https://t.co/ZvyktSrEXD Credit: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/EVBmHvWh8Z — TMZ (@TMZ) June 19, 2026