Dua Lipa wore Chanel for her second wedding, in Italy, to Callum Turner

I was wrong about Dua Lipa’s Italian wedding. I thought for sure that the second wedding – the multi-day extravaganza in Sicily – would be photographed exclusively for Vogue or British Vogue. Everyone wanted to see her wedding aesthetic and it would be a no-brainer for any magazine to do a huge cover feature, right? Well, Dua is a woman of the people. No magazine editorials. She posted her wedding photos on her social media for everyone to enjoy.
The bride wore Chanel, because she’s a Chanel brand ambassador. Thoughts on the dress? I like the cut of it, but I think the feathers are way too much. It’s because not only is the skirt feathered, but Dua wore some kind of feathered headpiece along with her veil. The bejeweled “loop” on her backside is also an odd choice for a wedding gown. Still, it’s clear that she loved her look and that she was a very happy bride.
Callum Turner looked nice too. There were some rumors going around that Callum was trying to parlay his wedding into some kind of audition for James Bond. I actually think Callum is a more likely candidate for Bond than Jacob Elordi, but who knows. I still think this guy looks like Andy Murray too. It’s his eyes, forehead and hairline.
A lot of people have said they like her first wedding look a lot better! It was snazzy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Dua’s Instagram.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married in an intimate, low-key civil ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026
Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner
BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Daily Mail/Shutterstock / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married in an intimate, low-key civil ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026
Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner
BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Daily Mail/Shutterstock / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married in an intimate, low-key civil ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026
Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner
BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Daily Mail/Shutterstock / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married in an intimate, low-key civil ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026
Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner
BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Daily Mail/Shutterstock / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner officially married in an intimate, low-key civil ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, May 31, 2026
Pictured: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner
BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Daily Mail/Shutterstock / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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