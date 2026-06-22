Harriet Sperling wore Beulah London to Ascot Day 5: surprisingly good?

Here are some photos from the last two days of Royal Ascot – Friday was Day 4, and Saturday was Day 5. Apparently, Friday was crazy-hot, and as you can see in the photos, King Charles looked like he was completely melting in his morning suit. Queen Camilla wore turquoise on Day 4, and “royal blue” on Day 5. Those look like her normal, dumpy housedresses and coatdresses. To her credit, Camilla always dusts off some major jewelry for these events though. On Day 4, Camilla wore Queen Mary’s diamond-and-turquoise brooch, which I don’t think much of. I’m not a big fan of turquoise in general though. On Day 5, Camilla wore Prince Albert’s sapphire brooch, a really stunning piece.

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips and his bride Harriet Sperling made another appearance at Ascot on Day 5. People are really obsessed with Harriet’s look here – she wore a lacy Beulah London dress, and remember, the founder of Beulah London came to Harriet’s wedding. The founder is also married to the Princess of Wales’ ex, Rupert Finch. This Beulah London dress retails for $1,570, and I have to imagine that Harriet is being given freebies at this point. There’s no way she could afford this “Kate Lite” wardrobe on a nurse’s salary, and god knows, Peter doesn’t have that much money. What else? Harriet carried a Stow London bag and she wore a Jane Taylor hat.

One of the most interesting things about Harriet wearing all of these “inspired by Kate” ensembles is that Kate is finally the one being copykeened, after years of obsessively tracking every single thing Diana wore and every single thing Meghan wears. And I’m sure Kate absolutely hates being copykeened, not least because… Harriet is actually doing it better. Harriet’s look and body is more suited to these clothes. Kate would have looked like a prissy doily in this dress.

Bonus: Zara Tindall in a custom Claire Mischevani dress with giant polka dots. Ugh.