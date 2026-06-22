Mail: King Charles & Prince William’s relationship ‘is not in a good place’

We knew it would happen and it’s just as funny and horrible as we expected. As soon as rumors began circulating that the Sussex family would visit the UK in July, we knew that Prince William would spend four weeks screaming, crying and throwing up about it. We knew that he would live-brief his nervous breakdown to the royal rota, who would dutifully act as stenographers to his every unhinged rage-squeal. So here we are. Not content to feed his crash-out briefing to Becky English at the Mail, William and his office also gave the Mail’s Charlotte Griffiths this story, about the friction between William and King Charles.
The prospect of King Charles reconciling with his younger son may have had the unfortunate side- effect of souring his relationship with his elder, I can reveal. Royal insiders this weekend claimed that the King’s willingness to extend an olive branch to Harry has led to an increase in long-simmering tensions with William, who is in no mood to forgive his brother.
‘The King’s relationship with William is not in a good place,’ one well-connected source told me. ‘They are at a very low ebb.’
However those claims were last night vehemently denied by those close to both the King and William. One source close to the Prince of Wales insisted that his relationship with the King is ‘incredibly positive’ and ‘unchanged’.
Rumours of tension between the King and William have been fuelled by what some insiders claimed was a froideur during Trooping the Colour last weekend. The MoS understands that just a few hours before the event marking the King’s official birthday, William learned that Meghan would be coming to the UK with Harry. The Prince of Wales is said to believe his father is making a ‘misjudgment’ in making efforts to rebuild a relationship with Harry, sources say.
In contrast, William shows no signs of wanting to forgive his brother for the damaging claims he made in his memoir Spare and in a bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in which he accused an unnamed royal of racism. William has allegedly barred any mention of his brother in his presence, with insiders saying he remains unwilling to even contemplate a reconciliation. The siblings are believed not to have spoken since the late Queen’s funeral in 2022.
Some sources said that Princess Catherine, who usually maintains a flawless smile at high-profile events, appeared visibly tense during last Saturday’s pageantry. Reports noted that her usual warmth and composure ‘faltered’ and she seemed reluctant to smile and wave for the cameras from her horse-drawn carriage. At the time, this was put down to her having to face a barrage of jeers from anti-monarchy protesters, but sources claim that was not the full story.
One insider said: ‘Queen Camilla, King Charles, and the Princess of Wales were not outwardly warm together that day and the reason was not just the protesters. Relations were decidedly frosty backstage.’
Another source said: ‘So much of what they do is performative. But there was little performance on display that day.’
Some details of Harry’s UK trip are believed to have been brokered by Theo Rycroft, the King’s hugely influential deputy private secretary who has emerged as a key peacemaker between Charles and Harry. It is understood that while the King has offered Harry and his family accommodation in a royal residence next month, he has yet to receive a reply. On a previous visit, Harry rejected a similar offer to stay at Buckingham Palace.
The Mail on Sunday was first told of Meghan’s plans to accompany her husband to London last Friday. By Saturday morning, Kensington Palace was also learning more detail about the Sussexes’ visit. While privately digesting the news, William and Catherine put on a brave face on Horse Guards Parade, where they were accompanied by their children, Prince George, 12, Princess, Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight. It is claimed that by the time the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Royal Ascot on Wednesday, the dust had settled enough for Catherine to curtsey for her father-in-law, and at one point appeared to extend an arm towards him. She was also seen enthusiastically laughing and joking with her husband during the day, although they left early at 5.50pm – almost an hour before the King and the rest of the Royal Family.
I’m looking at the timeline provided by Griffiths – she says William and Kate learned on June 13th, just hours before Trooping, that Meghan would come to the UK with Harry. Who told them? My guess is the people on William’s staff who sit on RAVEC. Harry must have given RAVEC the necessary 30-day notice about his plans to bring his family over, and that just happened to line up with Trooping. And now they’re retconning why William and Kate were so grumpy at Trooping. It wasn’t just the protesters and sparse crowds, it was MEGHAN! It was the king refusing to BAN Harry and Meghan from William’s country!!
Incidentally, the more William thrashes around, screaming that he’ll never forgive his brother, the more everyone will realize that Harry has not tried to contact William, nor has Harry asked for “forgiveness.” As for the friction between William and Charles… lol. IMO, Charles has mostly stopped caring. Charles knows he can’t count on his heir whatsoever, so all of William’s threats, tantrums, antics and briefings fall flat. Charles knows that at a fundamental level, William is simply too lazy to do much of anything.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I mean, has it ever been? This man has spent his life throwing his sons under whichever bus is coming his way, and as much as I abhor william, I can’t blame him for his rough relationship with chuck. The man is an arsemonger of the highest order.
That article got at least one thing right…the relationship between Charles and Willy boy has not changed. Wills is chomping at the bit to be king and is busily trying to rush his father off state left or stage right or center stage or back stage. Where doesn’t matter so long as Charles exits the stage! He has got to be king so he can *punish* Harry.
So who leaked that Harry might come with his family then? Was it William who got his info from RAVEC? Aside from the carriage ride, I actually thought William and Kate looked less tense than usual on the balcony. Nothing like that first balcony that Kate went to after her time away. Now that was frosty and tense.
“Princess Catherine, who usually maintains a flawless smile. . .” Let’s unpack this right now. Are they referring to the open mouth guffaw or the haughty resting bitch face when she looks at the peasants? Also, if Will bullies his father (which I’m sure is the case), Charles must know that if he gives in to Will or not, on any issue, it will NOT make William a better king or son. That horse was let out of the barn years ago. If Charles, a cold-hearted and implacable man (when it comes to Harry and family) doesn’t want to hear Will’s harangue, just ice him out. Don’t meet him. Charles would be saving himself aggravation, NOT saving the monarchy. Again, William will be a shit king whether he does or does not “get his way” with his father. William is so unseemly and embarrassing on the world stage. Has he never hear the oft-repeated English motto, “Keep calm and carry on?” He will not keep calm. He will not carry on (just f-ck around for his own wealth and pleasure). In short, Charles has nothing to lose by ghosting William on this issue. I’m sure his charming wife Camilla would agree. SHE should meet William on this and all other matters. She would bury him, just as she did his mother.
Lol, I just posted about Keep Calm and Carry On. People make so much of royal dignity and proper decorum – so, where is it?
The only person who appeared contented and happy at Trooping was Charles. LOL. This is what all the enablers of a narcissist learn, eventually: he will please himself. Any concession you make to a person in the grip of perpetual self-absorption, in the hope of reciprocity, of mutual exchange, will be forfeit. But…. That serves you right, in a way. It’s a devil’s bargain. It strikes me occasionally that as the children, respectively, of narcissistic parents, Kate and William are on a longitudinal mission to procure attention the “right” way. Their problem isn’t with being the Centre of Attention at all times, in fact, they love it, for all their claims of “family life” and “privacy” …that just makes their photos more sought after and the paparazzi have colluded in this dynamic because it means the chase pays better and takes them to more exotic locales. WanK’s problem isn’t with pulling focus from all and sundry, and anyone who strays across their eyeline to the cameras; they did that constantly with Meghan & Harry, staging pap shots and strolls purely in order to step on their news cycle in a way that can only be classes as puerile. Their problem is, neither of them detached from their respective narcissistic parents. They were a lightning rod for attention directed at the parents, and served respectively as human shields to Charles and Carole. Now the attention is going straight to its object, they have no function, and no role. And Harry & Meghan have shown that you can get attention through endeavours of your own. Not by serving as a deflection shield for your wayward parents.
Geez, what ever happened to “Stiff Upper Lip” and “Keep Calm and Carry On”? I like how they say that this H&M situation has led to an “increase in long-simmering tensions” – as in, those tensions have been there already for a very long time.
A normal son would be happy to know that his brother is reconciling with his father. William’s anger could be a guilty conscience. perhaps it was William who was concerned about Archie’s skin colour and got Kate to carry the blame. Bit like that photo that William took.
When Piers announced the concerned duo were Charles and Kate, my immediate thought was that it was actually Camilla and William. They’ll always throw Kate under the bus for William and I’m sure Charles is happy to protect Camilla. And i would not be shocked if all these problems stemmed from William selling out Harry and Meghan to protect himself from the affair rumors. And also to try to dim their popularity. I think this is all William and Charles has just been too weak to stop him.
💯 Surely Kate is a racist, but I too thought it was likely that Charles and Kate were covering for Cowmilla and Willy.
I would ask you to consider all the comments and interactions that Harry described between Kate and Meghan with the underlying thought that Kate is a deeply racist woman and then the lipgloss story and issue about hormones makes far more sense.
All four top left behinds are racist garbage. But here’s the thing: the whole fam is racist and insensitive. Edinburghs, Tindalls, yadda yadda.
See: Commonwealth services where Meghan was in attendance; Her Late Maj’s funeral; H&M’s wedding.
See also: Waleses flop Caribbean Tour
See also also: Fred & Gladys openly mocking Inuit singers in Iqaluit, and Camilla refusing to get out of a car to greet Kenyans.
Windsors are trailer trash squatting in palaces with gilded ceilings. Palaces that would be put to much better use serving the public’s needs for healthcare and housing than a cursed arrogant progeny who offers zero public value.
I am convinced that William is obsessed in love with Meghan and has been from the moment he met her. He cannot stand that she’s with his brother and it translates into this insane and obsessive hatred of them both. And I think Kate knows this and that’s the reason she hates them too. William’s feelings translate into this obsessive need to punish and abuse. Similar to how Brad Pitt can’t stop abusing Angelina through the courts.
I’ll never forget the way he looked at Meghan when she was walking down the aisle.
Charles is deeply selfish. He sided with Willy against Chuck when he was jealous of the Sussex star power. Charles sided with Willy in pushing out the Sussexes when he thought they would return broken and obedient. Unfortunately for Willy the Sussexes didn’t break. They built a life for themselves and through various court cases exposed the media’s abusive tactics with the public and its dirty dealings with the crown. Additionally the Windsor Brand has gone on to take several hits while the Sussexes went from strength to strength.
Protecting Andrew while continuing to remain unreconciled with his youngest son and not meeting his grandkids is a terrible look. Recent polling placing the Monarchy at a 30 yr low in popularity means Charles can no longer afford to ignore public opinion. Charles needs the Sussexes and the tantrums of a lazy heir will not stop him if he decides to put aside his ego and reconcile.
Personally I don’t think he can put aside his ego but certainly don’t mind being wrong.
“While privately digesting the news, William and Catherine put on a brave face on Horse Guards Parade, …”
They needed to “digest” the news that the Sussexes were coming to England. How would these weak, overprivileged morons handle REAL problems??? (They couldn’t. They’d be crushed by even one day of having to handle actual challenges.)
Oh my god!! Pa is mine Harold!!! This is what he is rage crying about. He might as well piss on Chuckles pant leg to mark him as his and his alone!! Is this what you really want out there Peg? Really? Peg is so mad that Pa may actually want a relationship with his youngest son but Peg can’t allow that to happen.
William doesn’t want Chuck around but he doesn’t want Harry to have him either.
The Mail on Sunday was first told of Meghan’s plans to accompany her husband to London last Friday.
Get a load of the Fail, do they EXPECT to be consulted about whether it’s okay for them for Harry to visit his own country and his own father, with or without his family!? Also WHO told them? Palace pixies?
Narcissists have a boiler plate reaction to not getting what they want and emotional threats. My SIL has attacked my husband and her other brother. When their mom decided to not support her in the vitriol she turned on her too and told her four adult children not to have anything to do with us or their own grandmother.
Family members just becomes another weapon.
The piece basically tells us that KP leaked the story about Meghan and the children coming to the UK with Harry. I hope Harry realizes this and doesn’t accept the offer of royal accommodation. Their location in the UK will be leaked if they stay in a royal residence.
LOL Clash of the Titanic Egos