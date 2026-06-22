Eden: Prince Harry’s $1.5 million charitable donation didn’t come from him personally!

Last September, Prince Harry made a week-long visit to the UK and it changed everything. The entire tone and tenor of the royal reporting on Harry changed in a matter of days. Harry met with his father for tea and suddenly royalists were begging him to come back. Royal commentators casually mentioned that Harry was always the most charismatic royal and that everyone misses him in the UK. Prince William had a whole-ass nervous breakdown about it. Additionally, Harry handed around charitable donations like his wife tosses around her flower sprinkles. $1.5 million to Children in Need, $200K to WHO, $150K to Save the Children and $150K to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies. The last three were donated via Archewell, while Harry said that the $1.5 million to Children in Need came from him personally. The donations also caused a great deal of sadness among the deranger crew – it turns out that Harry is far from broke, and he has more than enough money to give generously to worthy charities. Well, not so fast! The Mail’s Richard Eden has spent months researching Harry’s donations and he’s come up with a huge update!
When the Duke of Sussex returned to Britain for four days of public engagements last September, he seemed to be on a public relations offensive after a string of negative stories about him and his wife. He made a point of visiting Nottingham, where he had brought Meghan Markle in December 2017, just days after they had announced their engagement. Prince Harry visited Community Recording Studio in the St Ann’s area of Nottingham to meet social action groups and local charities.
The trip captured headlines when it was announced that Prince Harry had made what was described as a ‘personal donation’ of a staggering £1.1million to the BBC’s Children in Need charity. The money would, it was said, be used to support projects that tackle violence affecting young people.
Sources told the BBC that the donation was ‘from his own money rather than his Archewell organisation’. It would, Harry said, help ‘changemakers in the city continue their mission to create safe spaces… and offer hope and belonging to young people who need it most’. The size of the donation did, however, cause some surprise on both sides of the Atlantic.
…How on earth, some people wondered, could the Sussexes afford to hand over £1.1million of taxed income to just one cause, however worthy? I have now discovered the answer. The money didn’t come from Harry’s own pocket, but from another charity. It did not come from money that Harry had made from the couple’s corporate deals or royalties from his tawdry memoirs, Spare.
All £1.1million came from charitable funds originally from his mother, Princess Diana. The donation was made not by Harry but by the Glen Beg Foundation. This is a charity that was established in 1999, two years after Diana’s death. It was set up using funds from the Princess of Wales Charities Trust. This was established by Diana in 1981, the year she and Prince Charles were married at St Paul’s Cathedral. It was financed by generous donations from companies and organisations that she visited or represented. When she died, the money in the trust was split equally between Harry and his brother, Prince William. The boys’ charities were named after hills on the monarch’s private Balmoral estate in Scotland. William’s was called The Broad Cairn Foundation; Harry’s the Glen Beg Foundation.
Documents filed at the Charity Commission confirm that £1.1million was transferred from the Glen Beg Foundation to Children in Need on October 10 last year, a month after Harry announced the donation. It’s not clear how much, if any, money remains in the Glen Beg Foundation. When it was established, the trustees were Hugh van Cutsem, a long-term friend of Charles who died in 2013, and Harry’s late godfather, old Etonian farmer Gerald Ward. Charles’s solicitor Baroness (Fiona) Shackleton of Belgravia was the only trustee to sit on the boards of both Harry and William’s charities.
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to respond to a request for comment.
This is so typical of Eden and/or all of the royal reporters: “Harry said the money came from him personally, then why did it come from a charitable trust he gained access to after his mother’s death??” Is the trust not for Harry to use however he sees fit? Is that donation not exactly what Diana would have done? And what about the $500K donated to WHO, Save the Children and the Blast Injuries center? Lies, damn lies, and statistics! We’ve gone from emotional-support polls to emotional-support fact-checking. “We swear Harry is broke, he’ll come crawling back eventually, that wasn’t even his money!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
If my mom gives me $500 and I donate it to the food bank, I donated my money to charity. After someone gives you something, it’s yours. See?
Agree it is his money to with as he pleases, but it is interesting as it has been previously suggested that he used the money from the trust to support his family when they left and buy their home. So if he didn’t, he clearly is not in any way broke. If he was that money would be long gone. Harry continues to impress.
No Chrissie, the money he inherited from his mother is not that charity money. This seems to be one charity in Diana’s name existing since she married.
But she got 17 millions pounds in the divorce settlement, that’s was her personal money to live from and it was although inherited by her sons. Thats the money Harry now owns from his mother, whatever they did with it, used for the house, invested it for their children.
So the money came from a trust set up to provide charitable donations? So now it doesn’t count? Where has William donated his half? I guess I’m not getting the scandal? Harry’s not actually generous, and his philanthropic work doesn’t count? Harry isn’t wealthy and can’t contribute to society?
This seems like them just trying to find some sort of Harry is actually terrible before the Sussexes get to the UK next month.
The obvious desire to poison the well against them is so transparent. I mean they just ran this playbook not 3 months ago before they went to Australia. They were getting paid, Sussex supporters who got tickets to HBL were terrible people who mocked Kate’s cancer, there were petitions for them not to have taxpayer covered protection, they were going to be booed, Sentabale is suing him, everyone hates them and no one will show up to see them.
The flop sweat of these articles is just pathetic at this point.
Maybe I am overthinking this, but your Sentabale comment made me wonder if Harry is divesting himself of British charitable funds. Given that the UK Charity Commission allowed the other brother’s lackeys to harm Sentabale, one lesson might be to get all your assets into non-UK organizations. Maybe not banks…likely UK banks won’t harm their reputations by caving to the FFK…but the Charity Commission sure took a hit for Pegs.
That would be the smart thing to do.
Both William’s and Harry’s foundations are listed under the charity commission. William’s has about 1.5 million pounds and gave out about 23,000 last year. For some reason, they don’t have a download of the tax returns for Harry’s foundation, but over 1.2 million is listed as grants. I would imagine that pretty much all of it has been given away by now.
This is so incredibly stupid. Its also indicative of how little they have to attack Harry with and how stupid those attacks will be ahead of his UK visit.
One thing for sure, as Shackleton and Van Cutsems were involved in this charity – the leaking comes from BP.
And this makes William look even more miserly & selfish.
And reading again – Diana died 1997, this was put in place in 1999, what happened in between? Could it be Charles tried to get the money into his charities?
Uhm, the *beneficiary* of the trust becomes the *owner* of the trust and all of its contents (of whatever nature) in its entirety. What part of that do these imbeciles not understand? If eleven-billionty dollars were in said trust, and it was left to Harry, then Harry receives the eleven-billionty dollars in whichever way the trust is structured (lump sum or monthly/yearly amts.)
JFC these sycophants are worse than the pettiest person I’ve ever met, *needing* to find some “gotcha!!” moment, and crow about it, while (sane) people just shake their heads at the stupidity and lameness of it.
Exactly this👆🏼… Eden is so deep in his gaslighting his articles need to come with a disclaimer.. it’s disgusting that he is even allowed to publish this crap.
Someone needs to explain trusts and inheritances to Maureen.
Omg. Be so for real please. This is embarrassing. Eden is such a joke my god.
The mental gymnastics to get that Harry didn’t donate it personally is over the fricken top!! That was for Harry to use as he sees fit ergo he gave the fricken money!!
For pity sake 🤨 money inherited is your money 🙄
It’s interesting that he gave money inherited from a British trust to a British charity. I’m not sure if Eden is following the money trail properly.
I don’t get the outrage. The money belongs to Harry to give away as he wishes.