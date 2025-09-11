Prince Harry donated $500K, through Archewell, to WHO & Save the Children

Yesterday, Prince Harry traveled to Clarence House to meet his father for tea. It was the first time they saw each other face-to-face in 19 months. What’s fascinating about the meeting is that it was scheduled around Harry’s engagements. In the early afternoon, Harry stopped by the Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injuries, a cause very much associated with Invictus, wounded warriors and Harry’s work with the HALO Trust. By Wednesday evening, Harry was in a suit and tie for the inaugural “Invictus Horizons” reception at The Gherkin. Harry was actually late to the evening event, tied up in traffic (because of the tube strike). And possibly because he met with his father for longer than expected. Anyway, it was a busy day for Good King Harry, so busy that another announcement sort of got lost. Harry announced that Archewell was providing $500K in donations to Save the Children, WHO and the Centre for Blast Injury Studies.
Prince Harry’s foundation is to donate $500,000 to projects including the World Health Organisation to help develop prosthetics and provide other support for children from Gaza and Ukraine, his office said on Wednesday. The announcement came on the third day of the prince’s visit to Britain, where he visited the Centre for Injury Studies (CIS), part of Imperial College London, to learn more about its work, especially its focus on injuries suffered by children and those sustained in natural disasters.
“No single organization can solve this alone,” he said in a statement. “Gaza now has the highest density of child amputees in the world and in history. It takes partnerships across government, science, medicine, humanitarian response and advocacy to ensure children survive and can recover after blast injuries.”
The three grants announced by Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archewell Foundation include $200,000 to the World Health Organization to support medical evacuations from Gaza to Jordan, and $150,000 to the Save the Children charity to provide ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza.
The third grant of $150,000 was to the Centre of Blast Injury Studies, part of CIS, to help its efforts to develop prostheses that can support injured children, particularly those injured from the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.
He was joined on Wednesday by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for a tour of the CIS, where he met with research teams working on a number of world-leading projects.
“I’m really pleased about what he’s doing, especially for the children of Gaza,” Ghebreyesus said. “It’s not the money, it’s also the passion and commitment I think I see.”
Showing him round was double leg amputee Dave Henson, a CIS ambassador, who has known Harry for more than a decade and was the first captain of the British Invictus team in 2014.
“It’s been hugely important for raising the profile of the centre,” Henson, who lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan in 2011, said of Harry’s involvement.
The Sussexes also included more information, including Harry’s full remarks at Imperial College London, on their Sussex.com site – go here to read. I’m also fascinated by the advancements in prosthetic technology, same as Harry. That’s part of the reason why he was invited to Ukraine earlier this year as well, to visit the Superhumans Center, which is all about cutting-edge rehabilitation, amputee treatment and prosthetic development. On a more superficial note, it’s just amazing that Harry has sprinkled $2 million in donations to worthy charities and NGOs in recent days, after the British media has spent years trying to convince everyone that the Sussexes are broke.
Good King Harry brightening up some lives.
We share a birthday and I’m honored to do so.
It’s absolutely insane to me that people are criticizing Harry for donating his “ill-gotten” gains to worthy charities!!! I mean, WTAF???
And then, out of the other sides of their mouths, they’re saying Harry is pushing for a meeting with Charles so he can beg for money. Um, what???
First of all, Harry EARNED the money he’s donating. Contrast that with Willy and Charles, who hoard their ill-gotten wealth for their own enrichment and give nothing to charity. But, oh the patronages and the money they bring in. Really? Willy is a SLUMLORD who cosplays as an advocate for the homeless. I mean, cognitive dissonance anyone????
And, yeah, Harry came to be for money while giving away a couple cool million. How does that even pass the blush test?
Let me guess Harry’s money is ill gotten unlike his father and sibling’s duchy money, because he got it from writing Spare? Even though the Times, Telegraph, and Daily Mail have all serialized chapters in books this year, written by authors who have divulged supposedly private conversations and events that involved Harry or Meghan?
The only thing that they have left is Harry and Meghan running out of money, or Harry coming back to England for a visit and falling out of love with Meghan somehow. They’ve tried to ruin their reputations in the business and philanthropic world, but all its done is actually hardened people against the royal family because of their overbearing and frankly ridiculous behavior.
The left-behinds also get free security, the Sovereign Grant, and massive tax breaks. But sure, Harry is in the wrong for earning his own income and donating part of it.
I too am glad they’re supporting Gaza. It’s awful to say that’s almost edgy for a public figure, but it is.
Harry doing what he does best helping others in anyway that he can!! He truly is Good King Harry!!
Glad you’re covering this story. The Sussexes’ support for this worthy cause got lost in yesterday news cycle. I wish our world was not such a terrible place that we need special study centers for blast injuries to children, though.
Don’t we just love how private citizens are donating substantial sums to important causes while… others buy bots but can’t buy crowds with money that was provided to them by taxpayers? And have never even once made a donation that comes anywhere near to what Archewell/Meghan and Harry donated these past few days alone.
Among the many important events Prince Harry attended while in England, the one with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stood out for me, just because of who he is.
This is such important work. Good for Archewell for doing this.
Very good to see Harry shining a light on this and donating money as well. This trip was very well-planned.
The left behinds are happy to accept freebees (like yacht holidays)and shopping bags full of cash whilst Harry is donating his own money. The contrast!
And I got teary eyed to read they are supporting Gaza.
Also Misan has some beautiful pictures he’s part of SaveTheChildren and was at the event.
About that money… I kind of think that this money was provided by the toxic uk press following his lawsuits against them. And this is a great feeling.
That would certainly explain the tabloids’ sour grapes and incessant sniping about “ill gotten gains”. Not ill-gotten if won by a case based in facts, Lord Rothermere. Does he remember what facts are?
This was such an amazing event and a generous donation that is so needed. The Sussexes are helping Gaza directly in ways that will make a tangible difference. A lot of naysayers real quiet about this today. The director of WHO Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus was at this event. I hope this gift can be amplified. One of the grants is to help kickstart fundraising so more money can be raised towards this cause. It’s so important since the Trump administration has canceled all medical visas for Palestinians, so they can’t come to the United States for medical treatments. Kudos to the Archewell Foundation and Harry and Meghan.
What was that you wrote about Harry being “toxic”, Maureen Eden? What say ye again? And how is Sophie Chandauka doing with her fundraising, I’m sure the cash is just rolling in by now. So proud of Prince Harry, he just keeps fighting and doing what he’s passionate about.
I am just going to be shamefully superficial. Harry looks so so good. Meghan husband really is a fox. It’s that black girl magic he gets.