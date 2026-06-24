Stat: Who is the ‘well-connected’ man on Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug trial?

Most pharmaceutical companies are developing their own GLP-1s or they’re developing weight-loss drugs which work even better than existing GLPs. Eli Lilly has a new drug called retatrutide which is supposedly the final boss of weight-loss drugs. Retatrutide is still going through FDA testing and trials, but one person has gained early-access to the drug. Eli Lilly isn’t revealing the name of the person, but they identified some key characteristics: this person is a man, and he gained access to the drug when he was 79 years old, in April, and the man is “well-connected.” What a blind item.
Millions of Americans with obesity are eagerly awaiting a powerful new drug from Eli Lilly called retatrutide, which has demonstrated bariatric-surgery levels of weight loss. Some aren’t even waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration, instead racing to acquire it through sketchy means.
But STAT has learned that Eli Lilly and the FDA have allowed one person to gain access to the drug through the FDA’s “compassionate use” program, a pathway that gives patients with serious and immediately life-threatening medical issues access to experimental treatments.
This person was a 79-year-old man at the time the request was made in April, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Those sources, who requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals, said it drew the interest of top health officials, suggesting the person receiving this drug was well connected.
A senior clinician at the National Institutes of Health named Ranganath Muniyappa requested the drug to treat the patient for refractory obesity with obstructive sleep apnea and pulmonary hypertension, a severe version of the disease. Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs, which can be life-threatening.
STAT does not know who the patient is. But given the patient demographics and the unusual nature of the application, STAT asked the White House whether the patient was President Trump, who turned 80 a week ago, is overweight, and has expressed interest in obesity drugs.
White House spokesperson Kush Desai directed STAT’s inquiry to the Health and Human Services Department. In response to STAT’s question about whether Trump has obstructive sleep apnea and pulmonary hypertension, Desai said a White House memo detailing Trump’s most recent medical evaluation “covers this.” The memo makes no mention of obstructive sleep apnea or pulmonary hypertension.
According to STAT’s sources, the patient had been previously treated for a year with tirzepatide, an FDA-approved Lilly obesity drug, but experienced only moderate weight loss. Muniyappa, who studies endocrine disorders and runs the diabetes services at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, recommended against bariatric surgery because of the patient’s age and comorbidities. It’s not clear why the patient couldn’t enroll in Lilly’s ongoing clinical trials of the drug. Muniyappa did not respond to requests for comment.
It would not be unprecedented for a prominent individual to be the first person provided access to an experimental drug through the FDA’s compassionate use pathway. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump was notably one of the first people administered an antibody treatment from Regeneron after he contracted the virus.
“…Refractory obesity with obstructive sleep apnea and pulmonary hypertension, a severe version of the disease. Pulmonary hypertension is high blood pressure in the lungs, which can be life-threatening…” Oh. Interesting. It would explain the monthly visits to Walter Reed, his random disappearances around the start of every month and his general vibe. I also believe Trump has been experimenting with GLPs previously but they weren’t really working, which is what this blind item says. Can I say something else? This new drug doesn’t seem to be working either. If he’s been on it since April… no noticeable weight loss, and his mental acuity – which has been rapidly declining for the past decade – has dropped off significantly in just a short time.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
He looks so out of it in that photo with Brigitte Macron, like, he’s just having a senior moment, staring into space.
He may be sh-tting himself in that picture.
😝
All of these drugs work better/faster on people who aren’t complex cases. If you’re just overweight or obese without all the other issues, you lose weight fast on a GLP1. Otherwise, it’s a few pounds a month (if you’re lucky) until you hit max dosage.
A lot of people feel like failures on these GLP-1s when they’re working as they should. I don’t think we’d notice 5 or 10 pounds of weight loss on him. Also, I don’t think he’s dieting or exercising, so the weight loss will be slow. Perhaps he’s seeing other benefits, like better sugar management. But if this drug is safe for the president…
If it is him, he is obviously not doing all the other things you are meant to do in conjunction with the drug, like change in dietary habits. In fact, I’d suggest he looks like hes put on more weight recently.
That’s all the fluid retention due to his congestive heart failure. My grandfather had the same issue in the year or so before he died. I bet his legs are incredibly swollen even while wearing compression socks.
Not just that, but if you’ve heard the reports, he’s still gorging on his McD’s, fried foods, diet cokes (aspartame is horrible for you). You are supposed to make “life changing alterations” to diet and exercise for these drugs to work. If you don’t, you don’t lose or improve your underlying medical conditions that are exacerbated by poor diet, etc.
This same reporting also said he continually throws out WH silver, so aides have to sift through his trash to find the missing items, as well as pick up his garbage/food off the floor where he drops it. Such a classless pig!
It’s crazy if he’s on Ret and still eating like that. He would be sick all the time. You simply can not eat like that on an effective dose of Ret and be ok. Also Ret has been available on the gray market for months, so we know a lot about side effects and how they are much stronger on it. Lots of folks are micro dosing Ret on top of their regular GLP1 to get a little more oomph and even at micro dose, the side effects are very strong.
Trump certainly has the face he deserves.
The drug is still in trials so it’s probable that there are unknown side effects. It could actually be making Trump worse. And I totally believe that he is the patient. I doubt any other 79-80 year old could get special access.
If it is him, I’d be concerned with the drugs interactions with any other drugs he might be taking.
That’s an issue too. He’s an 80 year old guinea pig at this point because the only other option is death.
It’s been available on the gray market for quite some time, so we actually know quite a bit about the side effects already. As I posted above, there’s no way he can be on it and still eat like he’s been eating because Ret is stronger (GLP1, GIP, Glucagon), and side effects are likewise stronger.
Clearly his doctors are throwing a Hail Mary pass putting him on this drug.
But I thought he was the strongest, slimmest, most athletic president ever known? All his doctors said so, no healthier man ever occupied the White House. Surely, someone like that has no need for these drugs?
The only reason I don’t think it’s Trump is that he actually admitted in his medical records that he gained 14lbs since the last release. Yes, I know the records are mostly fake, but I think this person is the mystery “friend” he has fat-shamed multiple times in his public remarks.
Oh! I was going to suggest his pool guy, but no, not old enough. I think trump. ‘Compassionate use’ my aunt fanny; he has no compassion for anyone & should be given none himself.
Could explain his recent public bouts of explosive diarrhea.
If he is taking a weight loss drug (on top of the McDonalds fare) he will gain weight because, of course, he will not stop his outrageous feeding.
I mean this p.o.s is 80 years old already…….what’s the point? I hope this means his handlers are desperate and are putting him on all sorts of drugs.
He looks drugged out most of the time.
Is he also of adderral and in to something more ‘suppressing’? His decline is very obvious