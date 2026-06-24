Bower: The Sussexes will ‘effectively crawl on bended knees back to Britain’

“Royal biographer” Tom Bower has been a rotten old fart for many years. He’s been fixated on “taking down” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the past decade, and his commentary, post-Sussexit, has crossed many lines. He released a new book earlier this year and it was full of ridiculous lies about Invictus, Sentebale and on and on. The Sussexes’ spokesperson even released a statement about it, saying in part: “Mr Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself. He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him…” After that, Bower disappeared for several months, but he’s back and being platformed by (who else) Tom Sykes.
A royal correspondent thinks Harry and Meghan have run out of options—so they’re “crawling” back to Buckingham Palace. Tom Bower, a longtime royal biographer and author of Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, believes it’s easy to understand why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to the institution they publicly shunned six years ago.
“I think you can summarize it in two words: desperation and failure,” he told Tom Sykes on The Royalist podcast. “They’ve run out of ideas, and their finances are basically in jeopardy.”
“And Meghan is someone who is desperate for fame. She’s desperate for recognition. She is desperate for money, of course, and status,” he went on. “And it just seems to her that a visit to the royal family in Britain would restore to her the credibility she once had.”
“I think, for Harry, it’s worse because Harry is isolated in California. He misses his roots, he misses England, and somehow wants to worm his way back into the affections not only of his own family, but of the British people,” Bower said.
“We’re seeing them effectively crawl on bended knees back to Britain, and they are to be pathetically grateful if the king agrees,” he added.
It remains unclear whether King Charles will meet with his grandkids. The last time he saw them was in 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Bower isn’t convinced that Harry and Meghan will receive “a royal welcome,” which he said is what the Suits star “really wants.”
Buckingham Palace “won’t allow Meghan to parade herself as a member of the royal family and the Duchess in Britain itself, to actually earn money and earn glory from having married the Prince,” Bower said. “I mean, we are then into really sordid, controversial territory, if in any way she’s allowed to exploit that situation.”
[From The Daily Beast]
We’ve known since 2020 that the desired outcome for the Windsors was to have Harry and Meghan (mostly Harry) come crawling back, humbled, broke and humiliated. It hasn’t worked out that way, which is why royalists have been hysterically crashing out for six long years. Now that the Sussexes are simply visiting the UK for a week or so, the royalists are declaring victory: “We’re seeing them effectively crawl on bended knees back to Britain, and they are to be pathetically grateful if the king agrees…” Yeah, no. This deranged, delusional commentary doesn’t do the royalist side any favors either. All of this is just an FYI – this is how people like Tom Bower are talking about the upcoming visit.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex listen to a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a World Health Organisation roundtable with key donors and humanitarian partners in Amman, Jordan.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex (right) during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompany a World Health Organisation delegation to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA) in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
It’s always opposite day with these people. 🙄 They’re so full of shit.
They are acting like this is a permanent move and not a pre planned “one year to go” event that happens before every Invictus Game no matter who the host country is and it is becoming absolutely insane at this stage.. no one is crawling back on bended knee and it is disgusting to even imply that. I’m positive at this point that the Sussex’s planned this and the Spencer family were who they wanted the children to visit and that would make chuck look even worse than he is if he does meet the grandchildren, so it is more for the pr than any great love of family, because if he truly loved these children he would not have waited so many years to provide security so they could visit.
When you think of all the other countries that have had their seamless “One-year-to-go” event leading up to IG being held in their countries: The Netherlands, May 2019; Germany, Sept 2022; Canada, February, 2024 and compare it with the utter and complete madness of the british so-called media, I cringe so hard.
I have such utter and complete contempt – spit spit vomit vomit – for uk royalists
@INDIA HOUSTON…. “So full of shit” 💯 percent agree.
In fact I think Tom Bower is so full of it that he should be referred to as Tom Bowel. 💩💩💩
@EMM1 – Nailed it! 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭
For someone who wants recognition that badly, we um barely see Meghan really. Beyond a few insta posts. Anyways, this is their cope. They have to create a scenario in their heads in which the Sussexes are on bended knee. It’s practically a fetish for them atp. Gross as hell.
It appears to me that older, white British men really have a dom/sub fetish, maybe it’s a nanny thing I don’t know but it’s interesting how it continues to creep into various facets of their lives, especially their professional lives.
The birching/ritual humiliation kink became so deeply ingrained in English culture during the Victorian era that it’s known as “The English Vice.”
Between the boarding schools and the Navy in particular of the arms of the military, they really managed to twist themselves up into some serious ugliness.
And that mindset is still very clearly prevalent in a lot of English men, especially. Look at the way they bully each other. But it’s spread from there and become part of their racism and misogyny too.
Look at Jeremy Clarkson — he and his pals on Top Great were constantly bullying each other, and we know just exactly how disgustingly he feels empowered to speak about a Black Royal Duchess.
The commentator class desperately want to crow over the hoped-for end of their years-long narrative. They’re STILL treating Harry as someone without agency, and STILL treating Meghan like a runaway slave.
Every time these articles come out, the people that wrote them need to be dragged for their racism. Period.
Toxic old fart is the perfect description for this goblin. He probably leave a trail of slime on whatever he touches. I hope Harry and Meghan don’t bring their kids next year for the actual Invictus Games, this is exhausting.
This is what royal reporting always does with the Sussexes. They couldn’t make them toxic to work with, or sabotage their careers and marriage so they resorted to just lying. They just claim everyone hates the Sussexes, that the Sussexes are broke and having marital woes. They repeat these lies constantly in order to convince people to believe their lies and not their eyes. They decided that since they couldn’t actually destroy the Sussexes they would settle for trying to convince people that they’ve destroyed the Sussexes.
If Harry and his family come to the UK its because he fought for and got proper security. Additionally Harry is coming for the Invictus Games one year to go ceremony. He may or may not see his father while he’s there but he’s coming for an initiative he started. He’s not rejoining the royal family as a tax payer funded royal. Harry is just visiting his dad. Since all of this makes Harry look independent and in control and not defeated like they wanted they’ll just settle for telling everyone Harry is defeated because he is visiting.
How are they crawling back? They are coming, if indeed both of them are coming for an Invictus event. Has Meghan not attended Invictus with Harry since she debuted as his girlfriend in 2017 in Toronto? Has she not gone to all of the other Invictus one year ago events? This one just happens to be held in the UK, they aren’t changing their behavior in any manner.
This desperate desire for them to beg and plead for forgiveness is so pathetic. They’re going to be so disappointed when they come and do Invictus events, meet individually or together with charities, don’t do any walkabouts or any public events where the Rota can elbow their way in, and have zero royal family public events together.
But are Meghan and her children going to the UK? There’s been no comment or confirmation from the Sussexes about their travel plans, and given the hysteria in the UK media, they’d be foolish to expose their kids to that kind of vitriol — and danger. I’m not sure that any of this “coverage” has any truth to it.
I don’t think we’ll be given confirmation from a Sussex source. Charlie or ravec might leak.
We’ll see Meghan at One Year To Go or we won’t. If the children travel to the UK, I’m sure they’ll be well hidden away and kept safe from the deranged. They have visited safely and secretly before. Harry and Meghan know what they are doing.
Wouldn’t it be something if everyone came, and while the parents were busy with Invictus stuff, the kids romped through the gardens at Althorp with Uncle Charlie? Now I’m dreaming of the BM flipping out if Uncle Charlie posts to his SM a picture of him and his great niece and nephew (from behind of course).
Not that I want to see the kids. They’re not my kids and that’s creepy, honestly. I just want the BM to search for the fainting couch and beg for the smelling salts while choking themselves on their pearls.
This racist, degrading language about the Sussexes — and particularly about Meghan — makes me literally sick to my stomach.
Bower can go eff himself.
He is positively seething that she “tainted” the royal family with her Blackness, isn’t he? “Disgusting old fart” doesn’t begin to describe him.
At some point, repeating their words here seems like platforming the trolls, too.
I’ve been appreciating the recent discussions around Brexit. Essentially saying “10 years on, Brexit was a failure. A bunch of the people who voted for it were old and ignorant and have died off. We are poor as Mississippi. We should reverse it.”
That’s the conversation folks should be having “Why are we poor as goddamn Mississippi while paying money to support a billionaire royal family?” And then do something about that.
The royalists hold so much anger & bitterness in their hearts, that it’s not surprising it has developed into physical & mental illness.
It really is absolutely delusional. They contibue to sink lower and lower. They desperately wanted to Meghan and Harry to fail and be forced back to Britain. The oppostie has happened.
If, and I mean if the Sussex family returns it will be for a brief visit on their terns and they remain successful and unbroken.
I had a friend who was a pathological liar. Once I realized that she couldn’t control it I severed all ties. This is how I feel about tabloids and the H&M articles. I don’t have the bandwidth to get upset at all the fake news and I’m calling quits on anything to do with the upcoming family reunion.
And H&M realized long ago the toxicity of these articles. I assume they don’t read them and they have someone monitor and make them aware when something is directly slanderous that requires a response.
That’s my point. If Harry and Meghan recognize how unhealthy it is to read the tabloids, then why should I?
If Meghan was so desperate for fame and attention why didn’t she attend the coronation? Harry and Meghan are going to the UK for the one year to go IG events they’re not returning to the royal fold.
When they leave there’ll be breathless coverage that that Princess Catherine and Prince William put their feet down and said they can’t stay. Like they were never planning to leave anyway. It’s a visit, not a return to the foolishness.
Bollocks to Bower, bloviating bastard.
Man, they really want the Black duchess and the prince who loves her to come back groveling.
Racist much?
M, A, & L are not traveling to saltine island. When I first heard this story, I was laughing my (blank) off. Real fake news. FYI; All the Spencer’s had red hair, even Diana before Chuckie.
These people need to take a cold shower.
A You Tuber, (I can’t remember who) used to refer to TB as Gargamel, the villain from the Smurfs and now I can’t unsee the uncanny resemblance 😂 Shame on Tom Sykes for platforming TB given his inflammatory comments about the Sussexes.