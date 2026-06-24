Bower: The Sussexes will ‘effectively crawl on bended knees back to Britain’

“Royal biographer” Tom Bower has been a rotten old fart for many years. He’s been fixated on “taking down” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the past decade, and his commentary, post-Sussexit, has crossed many lines. He released a new book earlier this year and it was full of ridiculous lies about Invictus, Sentebale and on and on. The Sussexes’ spokesperson even released a statement about it, saying in part: “Mr Bower’s commentary has long crossed the line from criticism into fixation. This is someone who has publicly stated, ‘the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life,’ language that speaks for itself. He has made a career out of constructing ever more elaborate theories about people he does not know and has never met. Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him…” After that, Bower disappeared for several months, but he’s back and being platformed by (who else) Tom Sykes.

A royal correspondent thinks Harry and Meghan have run out of options—so they’re “crawling” back to Buckingham Palace. Tom Bower, a longtime royal biographer and author of Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, believes it’s easy to understand why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are returning to the institution they publicly shunned six years ago. “I think you can summarize it in two words: desperation and failure,” he told Tom Sykes on The Royalist podcast. “They’ve run out of ideas, and their finances are basically in jeopardy.” “And Meghan is someone who is desperate for fame. She’s desperate for recognition. She is desperate for money, of course, and status,” he went on. “And it just seems to her that a visit to the royal family in Britain would restore to her the credibility she once had.” “I think, for Harry, it’s worse because Harry is isolated in California. He misses his roots, he misses England, and somehow wants to worm his way back into the affections not only of his own family, but of the British people,” Bower said. “We’re seeing them effectively crawl on bended knees back to Britain, and they are to be pathetically grateful if the king agrees,” he added. It remains unclear whether King Charles will meet with his grandkids. The last time he saw them was in 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Bower isn’t convinced that Harry and Meghan will receive “a royal welcome,” which he said is what the Suits star “really wants.” Buckingham Palace “won’t allow Meghan to parade herself as a member of the royal family and the Duchess in Britain itself, to actually earn money and earn glory from having married the Prince,” Bower said. “I mean, we are then into really sordid, controversial territory, if in any way she’s allowed to exploit that situation.”

[From The Daily Beast]

We’ve known since 2020 that the desired outcome for the Windsors was to have Harry and Meghan (mostly Harry) come crawling back, humbled, broke and humiliated. It hasn’t worked out that way, which is why royalists have been hysterically crashing out for six long years. Now that the Sussexes are simply visiting the UK for a week or so, the royalists are declaring victory: “We’re seeing them effectively crawl on bended knees back to Britain, and they are to be pathetically grateful if the king agrees…” Yeah, no. This deranged, delusional commentary doesn’t do the royalist side any favors either. All of this is just an FYI – this is how people like Tom Bower are talking about the upcoming visit.