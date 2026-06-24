“Joe Manganiello wrote a memoir about his seven-year health battle” links

Joe Manganiello has written a memoir, Bloodlines, about his seven-year health battle, a battle which involved an amputation? Bonkers. [Socialite Life]
Zendaya wore Armani at the Rome Spider-Man premiere. [RCFA]
Javier Bardem looks amazing in these pics. [Just Jared]
Olivia Rodrigo is carrying the Lilith Fair torch. [LaineyGossip]
David Corenswet protected Milly Alcock. [Pajiba]
I think Salma Hayek learned how to sack-dress from Angelina Jolie. [Go Fug Yourself]
Miss Flowers interviews Cozmic Cat. [OMG Blog]
Daryl Hall had a kidney transplant. [Seriously OMG]
Who stole Britney Spears’ stuff? [Starcasm]
The true story behind Voicemails for Isabelle. [Hollywood Life]
Huge international stories many Americans have missed. [Buzzfeed]

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9 Responses to ““Joe Manganiello wrote a memoir about his seven-year health battle” links”

  1. Constance says:
    June 24, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    Trump family motto…See…Acquire…Wreck
    In relation to the latest attempted grift in Albania

    Reply
  2. Pearl says:
    June 24, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    An organ amputation? What, did he get his appendix out?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 24, 2026 at 10:58 pm

      It’s odd phrasing & none of my ‘research’ (googling) indicates that an organ gets amputated; limbs, yes, digits, yes, organs? No. We’ll see once his book comes out, I guess.

      Reply
  3. Sherry says:
    June 24, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    Re: the photog touching Supergirl’s back – it just looks like he was making sure she didn’t back into the line of photographers!

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    June 24, 2026 at 3:13 pm

    The article doesn’t say what the “organ amputation” involved. I speculate it’s just a dramatic way of saying he got his gallbladder removed or something like that. The reference to possible epigenetic trauma interests me, though.

    Re: Britney and the stolen clothes, I’m torn whether she is delusional or whether some of the sketchy people she let into her live have, indeed, stolen her clothes.

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    June 24, 2026 at 5:16 pm

    I’m shocked Daryl Hall is 79, not for him. but for me. I remember him in his prime. How have so many years passed? My own age continues to shock me, but this mention of Daryl’s age was like a dagger to the heart. He’s old, but more importantly, I’m old. I just can’t seem to adjust to it (nor do I want to).

    Reply
    • Agreatreckoning says:
      June 24, 2026 at 9:24 pm

      With you on this @jferber. Remember crushing on him when I was a teenager (though Simon LeBon was my big crush).lol I’m 20 years younger than him and, like you, makes me feel/recognize I’m older too.

      Javier Bardem is quite simply, a handsome man.

      Liked seeing Salma Hayek in an animal print. I bought my first animal print blouse a month ago. Received compliments.LOL Except for the one usual suspect, who needed to tell me, that it was ‘cute’ I chose to wear an animal print blouse to a party. My middle finger may have made an appearance.

      Liked Voice Mails for Isabelle. Laughed and cried. Loved reading the back story.

      Reply
  6. Aimee says:
    June 25, 2026 at 3:06 am

    Really cool to see Olivia’s career.

    Reply

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