P6: Will Prince Archie & Princess Lili meet their Wales cousins next month?

With all of this talk of Prince William’s tantrums, hissy fits and rage-briefings, it’s easy to lose sight of just how pitiful this whole thing is from a family perspective. Regardless of William’s violent loathing of his brother and sister-in-law, it’s incredibly sad to think that the Wales and Sussex kids will basically never have a cousin hang-out. It would be so easy for William – since he’s the one holding all of these “grudges” – to simply say something along the lines of “even though I have issues with Harry, I still want our kids to meet and spend time together.” I don’t even blame Princess Kate for that, although it’s clear that she has never encouraged her husband to bury any hatchet or choose a more mature path. So here we are… Diana’s youngest son is bringing his family to the UK, and at least King Charles is doing the right thing and planning to spend some time with Archie and Lili, for the first time in four years. But William doesn’t want to see his nephew and niece, and he doesn’t want the cousins to meet.

Busy schedules will likely prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children from reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids during the Sussexes’ upcoming UK visit. Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six “there is no indication” that Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will cross paths with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. “Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved,” Matta explained. The “Off With Their Heads” podcast host explained that the tensions between the brothers and their wives could be “the biggest hurdle” to get through in order for the cousins to reunite. “Particularly if Catherine were to be involved in any potential plans,” Matta added. Royal reporter Emily Nash told Page Six that it’s “far too soon to say” if the cousins will gather, but that she doesn’t expect a reunion during this visit. “I mean, you never know. If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time,” Nash said. “But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry’s back in the UK.” When asked whether the feuding princes want their kids to know their cousins, Nash replied, “I think that’s the sort of question for down the line. I think, fundamentally, you have two brothers here who were not speaking to one another. That is the key relationship that needs to be resolved, really, before anything else can happen.” However, at the core of their family dynamics, Nash believes William and Harry eventually wish for their children to form a bond. “In any family, you would hope that cousins would have a chance to spend time together and grow up together, and I’m sure they don’t feel any differently,” Nash said.

[From Page Six]

“…The Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer…” As soon as the kids get out of school, they all just go to Norfolk. That’s it, that’s the only thing on the agenda. Their only big event in July is bringing Charlotte and George out to the Wimbledon men’s final, and the kids probably won’t even want to come this year because their favorite player (Carlos Alcaraz) is still out with an injury. This isn’t about the children’s busy schedules, it’s about William being horrible and Kate enabling him. I always said that Charles’ behavior towards his grandkids was shameful, but William’s refusal to even acknowledge his niece and nephew is just as bad.