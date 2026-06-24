P6: Will Prince Archie & Princess Lili meet their Wales cousins next month?

With all of this talk of Prince William’s tantrums, hissy fits and rage-briefings, it’s easy to lose sight of just how pitiful this whole thing is from a family perspective. Regardless of William’s violent loathing of his brother and sister-in-law, it’s incredibly sad to think that the Wales and Sussex kids will basically never have a cousin hang-out. It would be so easy for William – since he’s the one holding all of these “grudges” – to simply say something along the lines of “even though I have issues with Harry, I still want our kids to meet and spend time together.” I don’t even blame Princess Kate for that, although it’s clear that she has never encouraged her husband to bury any hatchet or choose a more mature path. So here we are… Diana’s youngest son is bringing his family to the UK, and at least King Charles is doing the right thing and planning to spend some time with Archie and Lili, for the first time in four years. But William doesn’t want to see his nephew and niece, and he doesn’t want the cousins to meet.
Busy schedules will likely prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children from reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids during the Sussexes’ upcoming UK visit. Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Page Six “there is no indication” that Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will cross paths with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.
“Even if relations are gradually improving, the Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer, and any reunion involving the cousins would require tons of planning and goodwill from all parties involved,” Matta explained.
The “Off With Their Heads” podcast host explained that the tensions between the brothers and their wives could be “the biggest hurdle” to get through in order for the cousins to reunite.
“Particularly if Catherine were to be involved in any potential plans,” Matta added.
Royal reporter Emily Nash told Page Six that it’s “far too soon to say” if the cousins will gather, but that she doesn’t expect a reunion during this visit. “I mean, you never know. If it was part of a wider family gathering, it’s possible they could be at the same place at the same time,” Nash said. “But, you know, given the very fractious nature of the relationship between William and Harry, I don’t see them rushing to spend time together just because Harry’s back in the UK.”
When asked whether the feuding princes want their kids to know their cousins, Nash replied, “I think that’s the sort of question for down the line. I think, fundamentally, you have two brothers here who were not speaking to one another. That is the key relationship that needs to be resolved, really, before anything else can happen.”
However, at the core of their family dynamics, Nash believes William and Harry eventually wish for their children to form a bond. “In any family, you would hope that cousins would have a chance to spend time together and grow up together, and I’m sure they don’t feel any differently,” Nash said.
“…The Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer…” As soon as the kids get out of school, they all just go to Norfolk. That’s it, that’s the only thing on the agenda. Their only big event in July is bringing Charlotte and George out to the Wimbledon men’s final, and the kids probably won’t even want to come this year because their favorite player (Carlos Alcaraz) is still out with an injury. This isn’t about the children’s busy schedules, it’s about William being horrible and Kate enabling him. I always said that Charles’ behavior towards his grandkids was shameful, but William’s refusal to even acknowledge his niece and nephew is just as bad.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kensington Palace’s social media, Meghan’s Instagram, and SussexRoyal Instagram.
Yeah, it’s not about the busy schedule. I’m laughing at then saying that Catherine getting involved with potential plans would be the biggest hurdle. LOL. She who couldn’t show up to a dress fitting and instead demanded that all new dresses be made. You don’t say?
You would think Catherine would have a little more empathy for people seeing how being a commoner and in those circles might have led people to be nasty to her before she got the ring.
And yet that’s wasn’t the case at all. Instead, she planted the lie that Meghan made her cry when the whole time it was actually her adding absolute hell to an already stressed out bride. There’s a real lack of empathy there.
Kate is the sort of woman who climbs a ladder and pulls it up behind her.
But im also specifically talking about even the aristocrats and press ,when she was just a commoner and her mother was called a trolley dolly,you would think she would know what it feels to be treated poorly and not repeat it on someone else.
Yeah, I can’t explain that @neeves. Apparently it was more important to become like those people and adopt not just the aristo accent but that same aristo snobbery.
Why would kkkate have empathy? Can you describe any empathic responses from her? Kkkate bullied her pregnant sil, she deliberately pulled her child away from baby Archie. She also scorned Charlotte for even looking at Meghan. Kkkate is a bully. Carole and kkkate orchestrated her life. You’re entire premise that she’s some poor, lost lamb commoner eaten up by the royals when she stripped for him, chased him to two universities, slept with his friends to get to him. Sure Carole, she’s a poor victim. You always do this ,Carole. No one but Carole can believe that poor Kate crap. Calling her Catherine is the thing though.
Kate has been in the public eye for 25 years. She has shown no empathy in that time, why expect her to show it now?
The ‘trolly dolly’ stuff was made up along with the ‘doors to manual’. That was never William’s friends. It was Carole’s paid PR team from the Fail on Sunday who put those fictional stories out. Trying to get sympathy for poor Middleclass Middlebum when William dumped her.
@IDLESATCRANKY, that is the most perfect description of Kate. She would have happily taken off in one of the half-empty lifeboats on the Titanic, not caring what happened to anyone else, especially those in steerage.
So many of you were never hunted by a pack of your bigger stronger cousins through acres of woodlands and it shows.
😂😭😂 for real. That shit is traumatizing.
I remember sitting at the top of a tree, shaking so hard I was making the tree shake. Every kid in the neighborhood including both bullies and both brothers were going through the trees hunting me for my mom. I was 12. I know your terror, STARRY OWL.
I’m sure they have a full schedule in July…but not with work. It will be one expensive vacation on top of another….
As sad as this may appear, I believe it is safer for the Sussexes children to stay as far away from the noise of the whaas possible. The Sussex children are being raised with love and light, the Wales children are being raised with entitlement.
I agree the Sussex children are not safe anywhere near Willy and Waity and I am sure their venom towards the entire Sussex family has bled into how their children would treat Archie and Lilibet, it’s much safer not to expose them to that toxicity.
The fact of the matter is we haven’t heard from Harry or Meghan regarding this supposed visit.
It’s all been reported by the horrifically abusive and lying British media, which up until now, most people here knew that they just lie lie lie.
Unless I have missed something – we have no confirmation that anyone other than Harry is coming to the UK for the one year to go celebrations.
As for this latest bit of nonsense – the last thing you want is your two sweet children to be placed in proximity to children who have been marinating in their parents hatred for them for their entire existence. That’s not a cousin get together. That’s a meeting that would turn into the kids reporting everything said or done and that being taken to the media as awful behavior.
Toxic families come in different flavors. But once you have survived a specific flavor – you know the way things will go. Commoner to king. It’s the same thing across demographics, generations and cultures.
Exactly! Going to see Charles is risky enough, if I’m Harry/Meghan, there is no way I am letting my children any where near the Wales’ (including their kids…through no fault of their own). It will turn into endless media articles of how A/L some how bullied the G/C/L and made them all cry.
Somehow “Lili made charlotte cry!” would be the headline coming out of any such cousin get together. No thanks.
Yep. Kate has already lied and planted a story that made her the victim and Meghan the aggressor when the opposite is true. I wouldn’t trust the Wales at all.
It is sad because I’m sure Megan and Harry have said nothing negative about William, Kate, and the kids. So the Sussex kids very likely have a different view –a positive one– of their cousins than their cousins do of them. I’m sure Archie and Lily would love to meet George, Charlotte, and Louie.
It’s also sad because Charlotte, at least, seems to have a mind of her own and might be thrilled to meet her cousins. Louis likely doesn’t even understand most of went on. If the Sussex children do come to the UK and don’t see the Wales kids, it’s absolutely because W&K wouldn’t allow it. And although I’m sure W&K bash H&M even to their kids, idk if they’re insane enough to trash small children to their own children, because their kids, at least the older two, are, imo, old enough to recognize that makes their parents look unhinged, not the innocent children on the other side of the Atlantic. IDK. I remember being surprised at how happy Zara’s (I think it was one of Zara’s daughters?) looked playing with Meghan inside the window at some event, possibly the Jubilee. Because I definitely would have assumed that Zara and her Neanderthal of a husband would have sh!t-talked to their own kids about H&M (especially M), but they looked to be having a great time with her.
But as someone else here pointed out, none of this has even been confirmed by the Sussexes, so this entire conversation could be moot.
As if anyone in the Walses household would know what a full schedule looks like… Just saying
Show little mercy on Kate! She appeared 3 days in a row last week! What more do you want? Isn’t that busy enough?
The wales spawn would treat those precious kids like garbage. No way should there be a meeting. And a big fat ha to the wales family’s busy (vacation) schedule. Like they haven’t already vacationed 5 times this year.
Unfortunately, I agree because the children are raised by people (parents and grandparents) who believe in their entitlement. Moreover, they are pretty shielded…I still remember George’s face last year when he met a child with a handicap in his age looking uncomfortable in Wimbledon (I’d even say disgusted).
It might be up to all the kids when they get older. Keen And scooter already snubbed the Sussex kids. I wonder what the Wales kids have overhear d.
George, at 12 yrs old, and Charlotte, 11, are not going to want to “play” with a 7 yr. old and a 5 yr old. Perhaps only Louis. Even then, having been raised with his parents’ poison re: M&H (and by extension, A&L) he’ll have definitely absorbed quite a bit by now. I speak from experience with my own brother. The kids, at this point at any rate, only know family dynamics from what their parents tell them, and possibly, the rags, depending on if they view those as well from peers.
I suspect if they have any opinion at all about them, the Sussex kids feel sorry for their Wales cousins.
My family is toxic af. It’s also massive.
Ain’t no way the Wales kids don’t know how their parents feel about their aunt, uncle and cousins. And at this age – when your parents hold all that power over you and what you hear and the angle of your world view – there is no way that at this time the Wales kids are able to hold any different opinions than what’s been taught to them day in and day out about that part of their family.
The Sussex kids may not even know much about their cousins existence. Why would they? The BRF are an abstract concept to those children. It’s often best to just let children become who they are before showing them the horror show their parents came from.
George is coming up to the time of teenage rebellion, in a few years time he might open up to his cousins, especially if his parents constantly criticise them.
It’s entirely up to the adults to decide when and if the cousins meet. And because they’re children the tabloids should respectfully not speculate on any family gatherings. For once I’m in favor of the KP standard: Leave them alone!!
The DM won’t be able to resist.
Of course they’ll write whatever they can but I’m not going to follow any of the tabloid ‘reporting’. It’s just doomscrolling at this point with no real benefit.
That isn’t the KP standard unless it involves protecting the wales children. It was KP that was constantly leaking and lying about the Sussexes when Meghan was pregnant. It was KP that upped their attacks on her even when it was known that she was contemplating suicide. There very own media friends have admitted that it was known during Meghan’s pregnancy with Archie that she was really suffering mentally even as the media talked constantly about her being pregnant at an older more vulnerable age. KP were the ones who had their staff lying and trying to help the Fail to win their case against her during her second and third pregnancy and even when it was learned that she lost her second pregnancy, they still were unrelenting. These are the people who allow racists comments and attacks of Meghan and her children to stay on their social media accounts even while removing less harsh are non threatening ones about the Waleses from the same social media accounts. They have never been about protecting any children besides their own.
I wouldn’t let Kate off the hook on this. I’m not the only one here who remembers Kate, sitting nearby, ignoring Meghan and baby Archie at that polo game years ago. The Wales kids were also there. Kate didn’t encourage George or Charlotte to notice them; toddler Louis was the only one who did, and in fact Kate appeared to discourage his interest. She’s not just enabling Will. She doesn’t want the cousins to have a relationship any more than Will does.
I agree – it’s quite obvious from William’s attitude (“I’m already an uncle”) and the general Middleton attitude that her family is the only one that matters.
Kaiser, you forgot that they go to Norfolk and then on vacation abroad and the BM is too scared to print that they did.!
I never understood the “I am already an uncle” remark. Is it different in England? In Germany you are only an uncle to your sibling’s children. Not the cousin’s children. His BIL’s James son is younger than Archie. Who was his nephew then, 6 years ago?
Pippa and James’ son Arthur was born in October 2018. Archie wasn’t born until the following May. That’s who Will was referring to.
Lurker, he meant Pippa’s son, who is older than Archie. I’m not English but my understanding is that you are an aunt/uncle to the children of your spouse’s siblings.
So yes, technically, he was already an Uncle, but he’s such a hateful, little man that he said that instead of saying “I’m so very happy for them and I’m excited to have another nephew”.
Keen could make some negative comment like bringing the children to meet the sussexes is now the most difficult things she had to do.
It would just make Kate look like a bad person.
Not sure anyone with a brain cell is letting kkkate off, maybe the media are, but they’ve never said two true words together. Only super d@m people believe the British media. Everything is either a lie or projection.
Keep those precious ginger children away from the entire Wales family.
Matt’s is full of it because there is no such thing as a full schedule for the Wales family. It isn’t as if they weren’t aware that Harry was at least going to the UK for the One Year to Go Invictus Games. And it’s not as if the Sussex children, if they did go to the UK, would be visiting anyone without Harry and/or Meghan with them. So if the Wales had any desires for their children to have a relationship with the Sussex children, they would first start by cooling their relationship with the Sussex parents. There is no healthy relationship between cousins without there being one between the parents. That is especially the case since the tensions between the parents involved “concerns about the potential skin tone” of the Sussex children, media and wales trolls threats towards the Sussex children and the loss of a child due to the Kate lie told around the world while Meghan was pregnant and at one point suicidal. Those strong racists beliefs aren’t erased because of children when they are centered on bigotry and racism directed towards their mother while she carried them or simply because she as a woman of color was the one carrying them. Racists don’t change their ignorant beliefs just because the person of color is a child. We’ve seen too often children of color being victims of that same racist hate. The children of racists don’t magically skip that lesson of hate (that taught behavior) just because we can’t grasp children having hateful thoughts of others. They are raised to believe they are better than everyone else and that their bloodline makes them superior and we are to believe these two racists who attack this biracial woman for ten years, even during three pregnancies, haven’t taught them that they are, in their view, even more superior to the Sussex children. The Sussex children are being raised in a space of love and inclusion and are better off not being surrounded by the very people who spearheaded the hate for them and their parents on a global scale. Cousins don’t always have to be blood related. Family doesn’t always have to be blood related.
I have to respectfully disagree with your first point, the Wales’ family usually has a “full schedule” of vacations just not of work. I could see WandK making certain that their entire family is out of town/country for the duration of the Sussex’s stay in England.
Well, that’s very true. The Wales def pack those vacation schedules. How is your wrist doing Harla?
Exactly. They have a “full schedule” of trips to Mustique.
These kids will never meet. We have a very similar situation in my family. It’s the advent of another generation that tends to trigger a reckoning — when one party expects to continue patronising & sniping at a sibling, & a sibling who’s taken it on the chin for decades finally says f*ck no. Now’s a whole new ball game. It gives you a new lease on life — parenthood, but also, just saying, f*ck this. This was *never* okay. When you have kids, it ups the ante. You can’t just roll your eyes & agree to disagree.
Exactly this.
Very similar situation here. I would never willingly expose my children to that toxicity again. It’s been over a decade and it’s been so lovely to detox from that life and to create a space mostly free of what I grew up with.
Totally agree. I don’t see my siblings either, they were horrible to me all my life. I’m grateful for a life away from that sense of obligation to see them, grateful that my children don’t have to deal with them.
“…The Wales household likely has a full schedule already in place for the summer…”
Yes, a very full schedule:
Lake Cuomo for 3 weeks to renew tan
Switzerland for skiing because Lake Cuomo was hot
Private spa because the time spent in Lake Cuomo and Switzerland was hard work
Remember Kate totally ignored a newborn Archie at the polo match. So yeah I blame her as much as William
they won’t meet. I remember kate blocking louis from engaging with baby archie at that polo match. w&k also blocked their kids from going to lili’s birthday party they had while they were in the UK. w&k have gone the extra mile to ensure their kids don’t know their cousins and tbh, A&L are better for it and will very likely grow up better adjusted. maybe once they’re all grown they can meet but for now, I don’t think they’re missing out.
How much time does Charles plan to spend with his grandkids? When he recently met with Harry wasn’t it about 30 minutes or so?
It’s absolutely ridiculous. People have this idea of him getting on the carpet and playing or drawing with them or doing horsey rides. Dude didn’t do that with his own children.
Charles might greet them like in a receiving line, and then a “family” photo for posterity but that’s it. Charles is incapable of more.
And having experienced that kind of family dynamic – you think you can’t be let down by someone anymore than you have, that you truly have no expectations – and yet they continue to manage it.
I know Harry and Meghan know what they are doing and will do what is best for them, and their children.
You know he will expect the kids to bow/curtsy to him. And if they don’t, there will be many stories in the press about their disrespectful American manners.
Here’s the real question. Will any of the other cousins risk William’s wrath and let their kids meet the Sussex kids. I could see Eugenie’s kids possibly seeing them. But what about Peter and Zara’s kids? I’m thinking no.
Would you want your kids around Zara and Mike’s kids? Or your pet? Mike seems like he would shoot animals with BB guns for “fun”. Their kids might be amazing but with parents like them- I would not trust it.
lol no I would not. But I’ve always wondered who came to Lili’s bday party when they had it at frogmore during the queen’s jubilee. All we know is that Misan Harriman and his wife and kids attended.
When Archie was born Willy was asked how he felt about having a nephew and he said he already had one. He was referring to his wife’s sister’s child. From day one whether it was Harry’s wife or child he wasn’t enthused about Harry’s family. Nothing has changed for him. The big difference is that Harry no longer cares. There was a time he wanted Willy’s family and his to be close but since his brother doesn’t wish him well that relationship is now S-P-A-C-E.
That is for the better. That environment is toxic and dysfunctional. The power imbalance, deals with the media and predatory behavior in that institution eventually poisons every familial relationship. Its good that Harry is keeping his wife and children away from it.
yep, W has never considered A&L to be family and it is better for the kids that they are not around the Wales in any capacity. no offense to G,C and L cause none of this is their fault, but they’re not worth having to deal with W&K. Maybe the kids can connect when they’re older.
Yeah, William is an ass, but I’ve always had a different read on his response to that question because when my (half) sister had her first baby, my (step) mom asked me how it felt to be an aunt. I told her I loved being an aunt because I already had 7 niblings, and she said “well, they’re not BLOOD, are they” [stepsiblings of mine] and I could only respond “but they’re all my niblings and I love them”. Sometimes people need to be reminded that family already exists, even if it’s not “blood”. Though of course for William they are blood, just Kate’s and not his. So I’ll think quite poorly of William for everything he’s done and most of what he’s said, just not this one particular thing…
So I can see that if he had added on another line about being happy to have another one and he was so excited for Archie. But that’s not how it came out.
Jais that is why for me his comment was cruel and unwarranted. Because his absence of referring to Archie as his nephew at all, even as his second nephew, is what made what he said so awful. He completely dismissed Archie as his nephew altogether in his comment. Then for this to be the firstborn child of the brother he grew up with and he couldn’t do the bare minimum of acknowledging the fact that this is his nephew through his only sibling, just showed how cruel and selfish he is.
All of this fuss and drama for the tabs to examine from every angle and yet as noted up thread no real confirmation that the kids are coming with their parents. We don’t even know if Meghan is accompanying Harry. It is just so sad because none of this estrangement should ever have been created in the first place. Fairly obvious if you love and respect your relative you have to accept and welcome their life partner and eventual children. All this angst because you can’t be civil let alone kind, welcoming, loving and supportive? The UK RF stuffy, stiff, frozen, arrogant, entitled, critical, angry and unyielding with pregnant women who felt suicidal and now little children? They learnt NOTHING with Diana and repeated every mistake with Meghan.
I would hate to see Meghan forced away from the activities because of the regretful behaviour from the RF
I can’t imagine Harry having her stay home while he bought the kids. She needs to be with her kids. Leaving the kids without her while Harry visits is disrespectful to her and the children also. Meghan can’t be forced to say home, away from their kids.
I’m sure there are cousins on the Spencer side they can meet as well as Eugenie and her family, if she hasn’t been bullied into submission by William. The world doesn’t revolve around the Wales and their kids like the media wants you to believe. Plus Harry still has friends in the UK and Meghan does too so there will be lots of people for the kids to meet.
How old is lady kitty’s daughter Athena? Two? And as you write, eugenie’s sons. Mischa noos family too.
Athena just turned three.
I can see the Wales and Sussex kids meeting as young adults, on their own steam. But not now. And, as others have said, it wouldn’t be safe for the Sussex littles to be around the cousins, when the cousins are so heavily influenced by their parents.
But someday, I can see Charlotte looking at her American cousins’ lives and thinking they look pretty great.
What busy schedule does Kate and William have? The children weren’t having play dates when Archie lived in the UK so the people wishing that they meet next month are deluded. Racism and xenophobia prevents them from having any kind of relationship. And now that KP leaked the plans for Meghan and the children to visit, I’m doubtful that Archie and Lili will even go to the UK.
Wait…I’m confused. Are OR aren’t Harry and Meghan using their royal titles or not?
The Sussexes agreed, in the original deal, to refrain from using their titles for business/income opportunities. They are still titled personages.
One could argue that agreement was nullified when CIII pulled the Sussexes security detail in Canada. BRF reneged on their part of that deal.
They took Sussex as their family surname and are occasionally referred to by their titles when introduced at events & interviews, in formal documents, announcements and court cases.
There is a LOT of misinformation (and disinformation) on this issue.
They did not agree “to refrain from using their titles”. Their titles ARE their legal names, the same as it is for pretty much every single titled aristocrat in the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex simply agreed not to use the STYLES “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness” (HRH) for business purposes. That’s IT. There isn’t even anything in the agreement that says they can’t use the HRH in private. They are still very much Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and it is not incorrect to refer to them as such. Similarly, legally, Archie is His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Lili is Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex. Nothing untoward about that. All those reports about titles and HRH “being put into abeyance” are absolute RUBBISH and wishcasting by the people who don’t want the Sussexes to be acknowledged according to centuries of history and protocol. It’s okay for everyone who is not Meghan, married to Meghan, or children of Meghan.
This is why Buckingham or Kensington Palace interfered and tried to prevent Archie and Lili from receiving their new passports which reflected their new titles, even though it was theirs the minute Queen Elizabeth died.
They didn’t “take” Sussex as a surname – it IS their surname, same as Harry’s surname was Wales when he was growing up, as he was the son of the Prince of Wales, Charles, and the now-Wales children had Cambridge as their surname when their father was known as the Duke of Cambridge.
The fact is that much of this confusion stems from ignorance on the part of some of the royal reporters, but a LOT of it is down to plain racism. Just as with the reams of print on made up protocol for Meghan, there is a contingent of the media which is hellbent on ensuring that people believe that Meghan (and only Meghan) and “her” melanated children do not deserve the titles which are their due, and especially that Meghan was “stripped” of her titles.
I’ll add that the Queen’s statement literally said that Harry would be known as “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex” and Meghan would be known as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” until someone pointed out that this was the way a divorcée would be addressed. They then “corrected” this by inserting the “The” before Duchess of Sussex. In “proper” royal protocol their Christian names are not used at all, because the title is their name. So officially, after her marriage, Meghan’s name is “HRH The Duchess of Sussex”. Those references above were a compromise because they were leaving – and moving to the US to boot. So her surname became “The Duchess of Sussex”. Quite a mouthful! 😀
Sometime last year or early this year though, the couple appear to have discussed the issue and decided to drop the “THE” from their daily usage, so now Harry is styled in their business correspondence as “Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex” and Meghan is styled “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex”. Both are still referred to as The Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex, also in business, because again: these are their legal names and they made no agreement not to use them.
I don’t see Sussex or Duchess anywhere on the As ever site, and doesn’t Meghan just use “Megan” on Instagram? Now that Elizabeth is gone, the Windsors don’t have world-wide recognition connected to her.
I wonder if anyone from the Wales will attend Wimbledon this year, with Serena coming back to play this year. 🤔
Kate only cares about the men’s finals anyway.
I’m not sure if Kate would willingly submit herself to seeing a Black woman, but she does love her tennis her tennis so who knows?
From my experience, the children of bigots are indoctrinated into intolerance. Children of racists have plenty of exposure to racist rants and proclamations. I would be shocked and not a little surprised if the Wales kids didn’t share at least some of their parents’ bigotry. Why expose innocent Archie and Lili to such negativity?
I predict everyone is going to be too busy.
To tell you the truth, it would probably be quite confusing for all the children, I’m sure William has said all sorts of awful things about Harry to all of his kids or in the ear shot.
No, this cousins get together will never happen. Harry was not supposed to get married and have children, he was supposed to be the single and childless “third wheel”. They will never never get over that, that is what they can’t forgive.