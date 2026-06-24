Kennedy scion Jack Schlossberg came in third in the NY congressional primary

Jack Schlossberg is Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg’s son, the only grandson of President John F. Kennedy, and nephew to the late JFK Jr. Jack is 33 years old and he decided, last year, that he would run for Congress in New York. He got some national attention because of his name and his family, obviously, but the few times I paid attention to him, he did NOT sound ready for primetime. When he was asked about Love Story: Carolyn Bessette & JFK Jr., his convoluted answer was absolutely bonkers. Still, people expected him to at least make it through the Democratic primary. He did not.
Standing backstage at a darkened, half-filled club in Midtown Manhattan, Caroline Kennedy tried to seem cheerful on Tuesday night, even as it became apparent that her son, Jack Schlossberg, would fall far short in his bid to win a House seat.
“I think he’s done a great job,” Ms. Kennedy said of her son, praising his passion and eloquence, adding that she believed he had no regrets about his candidacy. “He just said he wouldn’t be able to live with himself if he didn’t try. Because he’s so concerned about what’s going on.”
Minutes earlier, the crowd — perhaps a hundred supporters, many young and some from outside the New York City district Mr. Schlossberg had hoped to represent — sat mostly quiet as Mr. Schlossberg rushed through a brief speech, reading from a stack of papers. He joked about his age, led a chant of “Let’s go, Jack” and nodded to perhaps the most famous quote from his grandfather, John F. Kennedy.
“All of us asked not what our country can do,” Mr. Schlossberg said as he finished his speech, “and what we can do to help our city.”
He did not concede in his speech, and still had not by night’s end. But the results were clear: Mr. Schlossberg would not be going to Congress.
For a first-time candidate, Mr. Schlossberg seemingly had it all: a scion of the Kennedy family, once America’s most famous political brand. Young and handsome, much like his grandfather, the progenitor of Camelot. He was well connected, earning endorsements from Democratic royalty like the former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and old-money rich, able to pour his own fortune into a campaign he said was, in part, about the evils of money in politics. And in an age in which Democrats have often played catch-up with Republicans online, Mr. Schlossberg had a vibrant social media presence, presenting an oddball and decidedly opinionated persona that drew attention whenever he posted.
When early polls showed him in front of a crowded field of candidates in New York City’s 12th Congressional District, it seemed the race was Mr. Schlossberg’s to lose. As it turned out, he lost it. Once considered a favorite, Mr. Schlossberg, 33, landed in third place in a Democratic primary in one of the nation’s most liberal districts, now held by Representative Jerrold Nadler, the veteran Democrat, who is retiring. Micah Lasher, an assemblyman who had been endorsed by Mr. Nadler, won the primary.
The NYT asked whether Jack’s defeat is a bellwether for the loss of Kennedy-family influence in politics, or whether it’s more about the current (Trump-dominated) political climate. But the Times also points out that Schlossberg ran a chaotic, unserious primary campaign which alienated a lot of Democratic voters. I think it’s good for our country and the state of modern/local politics that a Kennedy scion can’t just waltz into a primary and immediately get everything handed to him. It’s a shame for the Kennedy family too – if Jack had run a more sober, mature campaign, he probably could have been a burgeoning political superstar. I doubt Caroline Kennedy is that upset about it though – the last thing she wants is a son in politics.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I work in that particular district, in the UES. I only saw Micah Lasher’s name as far as campaigning goes, no one else’s.
Jack had the name but no resume. He tried too hard to mimic his uncle JFK Jr. but JFK Jr., unlike Schlossberg, understood he could not simply coast on the family name and wealth. There was no “there” there, and voters saw it.
Not JFK Jr, Joe Kennedy II, RFK’s oldest son, named for an uncle killed in WWII.
I was in his district. He prepared for his political career by founding Citizens Energy, a nonprofit that provided free or no cost heating oil for poor and elderly families in Massachusetts. He starred in ads for it, using the family name to get people to accept the help. So when he ran for Congress maybe ten years later, that’s what people knew him for and most people knew someone Citizens Energy had helped.
Also, he campaigned hard. I wasn’t looking for the man, but he found me three times to shake my hand. He’d be at the bottom of the subway escalator during rush hour. He jumped onto crowded rush hour buses and went down the aisle chatting with people. So he ran an actual campaign, with real accomplishments. Doesn’t sound like Schlossberg did that.
His son Joe Kennedy III also ran successfully for Congress. He was in the Peace Corps, did community organizing, went to Harvard law school and was an assistant district attorney for several years before running for office. Again, a decent resume for a congressperson.
I don’t live there, but I suspect that the voters there, like voters everywhere else, are sick and tired of the Kennedy aura of entitlement. From what I’ve seen of him, his personality is really offputting and FWIW despite the NY Times author’s delusion, he’s not handsome. he looks like an emu.
The more I see of him the more apparent it becomes that he has mental health issues. Thirty three years old and never had a real job doesn’t qualify you to run for Congress. It qualifies you to actually get a job. And with his connections, something in the realm of activism and advocacy should be available. Gotta agree with you about him not being handsome. I don’t know why people keep saying he looks like his uncle JFK jr. He actually looks like his father.
I don’t think he has mental health issues. I think he is a rich boy with too much time on his hands much like his Uncle – who while had gone to law school (at Jackie’s behest) didn’t actually work that much at all/ And then decided to start a magazine one day. There is a prevailing sense of entitlement among Kennedy men that because they are who they are what they do will magically work.
I agree 💯 on the sense of entitlement which the male Kennedys especially exhibit. And John was on his way to a failed marriage and a failed magazine when he crashed that plane. But some of Schlossberg’s social media posts are just bizarre and cringe worthy.
JFK JR did four years as a Manhattan County DA. That’s not nothing.
He was thirty eight when he died so four years of gainful employment is not that much better than his nephew.
I agree. He looks sooo much like Ed Schlossberg. The only thing similar to JFK Jr is the hair.
You seem rather vitriolic about the Kennedys, Brassy Rebel. Are you privy to some insider information that makes you so sure he was headed towards a failed marriage? And that he “crashed that plane”? If so, do tell.
I’m so old that I was eleven when JFK ran in 1960. I came from a family of Republicans and because of Kennedy I became a staunch Democrat. I don’t think I’m vitriolic about them and I admire some of the women who have been put through a lot by some of the men. Any information, including info about Kennedy jr’s marriage failing, is readily available in the public sphere. He was living in a hotel at the time of their deaths. And he did crash the plane. Didn’t mean to suggest that he did so deliberately. But the NTSB final report was very clear that the crash was all on him. I try to stick to evidence and facts no matter how unpleasant.
Omg an emu!!! 🤣. Now I can’t unsee it!!!
It’s only his hair that reminds people of JFKJr. If he was bald, he wouldn’t be considered attractive at all, imo, and there would be no comparisons to his uncle. JFKJr had a great head of hair but also a legitimately attractive face. He was all-around handsome.
I don’t think JFKJr was just an entitled rich kid; I think he wanted to make his own way in the world, but he was held back by both his mother’s very strict rules of what she thought was “appropriate” for him to do (law school, not acting), and his inability to escape the constant intrusion of the paparazzi.
IMO he actually did a decent job of just living his life in NYC and ignoring the photographers or waving to them and then biking away, and it only became a real issue when Carolyn came along and the press was so brutal to her. It seemed like he’d just learned to expect that they’d be there since he grew up with it, and didn’t let them bother him much. They were pests that he tolerated. But the media harassment was too much for Carolyn.
That’s funny. I think he looks just like his dad.
He seemed too inexperienced and put a lot of people off with his social media posts. He is also too much of a Schlossberg and too far removed from the Kennedy aura. I wish he would stop quoting Jfk and start having his own memorable words (Jfk Jr did quote too much, too). The success of Jfk was that he was an original
In the age of social media, I wonder if JFK Jr. would have come across as weird.
I feel social media makes everyone come across as a bit unhinged and narcissistic, even when the account is carefully handled and controlled.
After learning all I have about the man reading Ask Not by Maureen Callahan, I think he would have come off as he was: which was quite vapid and a bit unhinged.
@Ameerah I just finished the audiobook and I agree. JFKJr would have had a legacy of sexiest man alive “almost been” in every other regard. He was almost a lawyer. He was almost a politician. He was almost an editor (technically he was, but was he really?) His nephew Jack is a “never was.” All those connections, all that money, all that waste.
Jack Schlossberg has a JD like his uncle (as well as an MBA). He doesn’t mention it for some reason, but in terms of qualifications he matches up to his uncle.
Having or not having a job is where I’m a bit baffled by him. But he’s technically equal to his uncle in terms of qualifications.
@Graphinya Heather, JFK jr was a lawyer. He did pass the bar and worked for several years as an assistant DA in NYC. So, more than “almost” a lawyer, although he then moved on to do the magazine thing with George.
I’m not clear about Jack’s accomplishments, but I do think his recent campaign seemed unserious— which stands out, given his family history. As in: If he had wanted to impress with his diligence, he did not lack resources, models, or advice.
I also think JFK Jr. was actually a lawyer as well. Whether he actually liked being one is a different story. He did what he was supposed to do…pick a safe but assumed-to-be prestigious job as opposed to trying to be the next Tom Cruise.
I do think he had a specific editorial vision for his magazine, and tried to make it a success, so I would also count him as an editor.
People expected a lot from him because he was JFK Jr.’s son and had the burden of carrying his name, so anything short of being President was going to make people view him as not living up to expectations. He had too much nostalgia on his shoulders — if he didn’t have mental health issues, that would be more shocking to me. I know I would…
@Blithe, thank you. He wasn’t “almost” a lawyer, he was a lawyer, and was a Manhattan DA for years. People made fun of him for not passing the bar exam on his first try, but NY and CA notoriously have the most difficult bar exams in the country. I took the NY one and it’s no joke. The fact that he passed it at all is impressive.
I also think that the idea behind his magazine wasn’t a bad one, but it was bad timing. Print media was on its way out as the internet came along. If he’d lived and been able to pivot and turn it into a website like The Daily Beast or Airmail, it *might* have succeeded. We’ll never know.
@Thinking, ITA with your entire comment. Everyone wanted and expected him to go into politics, but he didn’t seem interested. Anything else he did was always going to be considered “not good enough” — people wanted him to be the president.
I don’t think he’s a bad candidate in principle, I think the problems are somewhat structural. Had he come out and avowed he was a Democratic Socialist, happy to work with Bernie, AOC & Mamdani, he might have lost in the Silk Stocking district, but he would have set himself up for a national run. That would have been strategic. Getting rejected by the UES where you grew up is…. Pretty much getting shut down coming out of the gate. Which is a shame. They have a platform. They have earned it. They can use it. I would imagine it’s in the blood.
Yes, I saw him on the I Had It podcast and I was not impressed. He spoke like an old school, corporate Dem at a moment when the Dem party is having a real moment of self reflection and potential change. He was pro continued armed support of Israel (quoting “right to defend” which is meaningless now because it’s not like you can put stipulations on how they use arms). He was pro old Dem establishment. He sounded like a Schumer or Jefferies, which is not what invigorates the party these days. Like you said, he may have lost his district coming out Dem Socialist, but he would have set up his political future. People overall want fighters these days, not captured opposition.
I figured that is why he lost, not because he might be dumb, weird, or unskilled. Who knows, maybe he could be those things. But he was being endorsed by Pelosi, etc. and I figured that put people off.
I hate to say something so shallow, but in this day and age when so much of what influences us is visual — dude seriously needs to keep that hair under control. In the header photo he looks like he’s wearing a bad wig.
And yeah, if your last name isn’t even Kennedy, maybe don’t stake your whole attempt to enter politics on your connection to that family.
Maybe try to be a serious person with something to say that’s relevant to, I don’t know, ACTUAL POLITICS, not a TV series?
Even if your last name is Kennedy it may not help. Ask Joe Kennedy III who lost a Senate race in MA to Ed Markey, who is great but a thousand years old.
People are moving on from the Kennedy’s, me thinks.
Now let’s do RFK, Jr.
I think he did give answers to actual politics. There are quite a number of interviews where he talks about what he wanted to do. I think the problem for him is that on some issues, people are quoted divided (ie Israel/Palestine – he gave an answer on that which would have alienated voters who have strong opinions on it. Harris faced the same problem).
He even had to answer a question as to why he’s so rich and how that figures into his political run.
At least one of the candidates who upset an incumbent has rather natural looking, full curly hair. Why shouldn’t he? I really don’t think it was the hair,lol.
I still don’t see what’s so bonkers about Jack voicing that he didn’t like the depiction of his own family in that cheesy Lifetime movie. Anyway, he’s only 33. If he’s serious about wanting to go into politics, he can learn from this and try again. And I absolutely agree that Kennedy’s shouldn’t just have official positions handed to them.
Yeah, I don’t think he was wrong about voicing his distaste’s for the series.
His parents (especially his mom!!!) and to a lesser degree, JFK Jr (and even Jackie), come across as weirdos in the series so it makes sense he wouldn’t like it! The only thing that series had going for it weee the looks of the lead actors. Darry Hannah hated her portrayal too so his opinion didn’t seem off.
@Thinking, ITA with your entire comment again! That series pretty much made them all look unhinged, especially Jackie, so it’s not surprising to me at all that he wouldn’t have been happy with it.
He just seems like an unserious person. Go put in sustained work as a community organizer, staffer, something, and then run for office.
Yeah I read that there were concerns from observers and within his own team about how committed he was to running for office – it was implied that he seemed to think he could coast in on the family name.
As you say – he was unserious and it seems that voters saw that as well.
I hope it is an end to Kennedys in politics. We do not need anymore political families or dynasties in this country.
Unlike most of us, he doesn’t have to worry about money and being able to support himself, so I think if he was serious about helping people, he would have already have a long record of community work and activism.
Apparently, he lives off of a large trust fund.
EXACTLY. I found his sudden interest in running rather suspect tbh. He was posting slightly unhinged trolling videos of Republicans and saying wild stuff online to suddenly standing around in a suit and having a slogan. The switch was literally overnight and what I think was actually the case is that he was tapped by some special interest groups to run.
He might have been tapped, but being part of the Kennedy family, I can see how he’d naturally lean into running at some point (regardless of his actual interest in it).
I don’t think JFK Jr. was naturally interested in politics either and would have been much happier doing anything but law, but being born into that family I don’t see how you wouldn’t give it a go at some point. Each one of them might fail at some point, but I didn’t think it was that strange he’d run, even if he wasn’t qualified in experience.
I’m pretty sure all of the Kennedys have run by being rich and inexperienced, and then at some point all of them gain the experience by winning. He just happened to lose.
@Thinking oh I am sure that played a part. But I also think there is a level of entitlement that because he is a Kennedy it would be an easy lay up.
I’m not sure how serious or unserious he is as a person (probably the latter since he’s so rich and has never had to work), but I did think he was articulate by 2026 standards (I know, the bar is low haha). When he was asked questions, I felt he was able to answer in a non-stumbling way, though I have no idea if he was telling the truth. Maybe his education helped him in that regard. If he didn’t have the Kennedy name and hadn’t been on social media prior, I would have assumed he was a well-spoken (enough) person running for office (though admittedly with no real resume).
JFK Jr. was more accomplished by the time he died at 38 but at 32 his resume didn’t actually look any better than Schlossberg’s, imo. It was in the 5 o4 so years leading up to his death that he seemed to ramp things up, and maybe that’s because he thought he might enter politics at some point. JFK Jr. had the movie star looks though, and Schlossberg is more normal-looking (not physically unattractive, but simply more regular looking).
@Thinking, co-signed, again (:
I realize the Kennedy’s have all pretty much disowned RFK Jr BUT….the horror of RFK Jr would still make me think twice about voting for anyone else in the family right now, at least in a D primary. Obviously if it is Schlossberg or a Republican, sign me up for Schlossberg. But right now I feel like the Kennedy’s generally are a pretty messed up family and we don’t need any more of them in politics.
The women in this family are much more impressive than the men. Sad they’ve been so indoctrinated to support the men instead of the women! The results don’t surprise me a bit because his statements have seemed entitled.
It may not qualify him for Congress, but his criticism of the Trump administration -and his uncle Robert- has been very welcome. And frequently hilarious.
Yeah, I thought he was good at that haha. He was kind of playing their own game, and in an interview he explained that was part of his strategy.
Whenever he did something weird, I just assumed it was part of a broader social media marketing strategy since everyone on social media is “look at me.”
He was directly criticizing the Trump administration instead of waffling around it, so in that sense I feel he’s a pretty direct and skilled communicator. He’s just probably too rich to fully commit to anything since everything, in theory, is open to him and probably causes some kind of decision fatigue when it comes to selecting a career choice (even though he has a JD and MBA).
That’s a hard 33.
He started going MIA from the campaign as his sister got sick, then died. Understandable. She was his best friend. I hope he can now take the time to fully grieve.
Ted Kennedy ran for the Democratic nomination, lost, but didn’t really want it that badly either (I know he had the Chappaquidick thing, which in theory, should have screwed his chances, but there’s a historical clip on social media where it shows him having difficulty answering why he wants to be president, which apparently messed up his chances, if the documentary clip is to be believed ). I think not really wanting it that badly but pursuing it anyway is a theme in that family. I think they go into politics because they feel it is what they’re supposed to do. And I don’t think they really know how to live anonymously. I think there may be a need to be seen and politics offers that.
@Thinking, I feel like I’m stalking you through this entire thread, lol, but again, agreed. It’s WILD to me that Chappaquiddick was basically brushed under the rug and forgotten about. Even though absolutely everyone knows exactly what happened. That man should have been in prison, not the Senate. It was a masterful coverup.
The Kennedy aura is not what it used to be.
I think the aura was gone after the Chappaquiddick incident.
JFK Jr stood out because of his looks but that family has also had a lot of scandals…
He’ll get it together or he won”t. And the Kennedy name alone should not guarantee an election, just as Trump support should not guarantee an election. Simple.
As a New Yorker, Jack was leaning heavily into sounding anti-establishment online, but in person, he wouldn’t refer to the Israeli-induced genocide in Palestine AS A GENOCIDE. Congressman Dan Goldman, another youngish Democrat who refused to acknowledge the genocide in Palestine ALSO lost last night. The reality of the situation is that MANY Dems and Independents are stepping away from the establishment candidates—being lauded by the old guard and expecting to coast on a famous last name (while having ZERO real-world experience or even an opinion that may be controversial) is not the way to win elections. Especially in NYC.
I don’t mean to threadjack, but if you want to see what another political son had to say today about Mamdani’s endorsed candidates crushing it last night, check out Hunter Biden’s message to Democrats. It’s incredibly insightful. I hope to hell Democrats listen.
I do not know these people. But I do know that having a number of family deaths can be devastating and can morph reality in strange and difficult ways. I thought he might have been fulfilling a promise to his late sister, Tatiana. I hope he recalls her superb work on climate change and the environment (her book “Conspicuous Consumption” was excellent), and tries to continue her environmental work.
Tatiana dying at 35 is so devastating. Her poor mother. Her poor family.
Not too long ago the pundits were saying the Dems needed young candidates. Jack’s family & wealth gave him a chance. His care for Tatiana & her children gave him a seriousness that could help him focus to make a positive difference.
But the pundits were wrong this time: NYC Dems mainly voted against supporting Bibi. Jack was not an Israel apologist, but he also was not a MamdanI candidate. Maybe next time.