Queen Camilla will ‘deliberately avoid’ the Sussexes & decamp to Ray Mill

In 2024, Prince Harry hopped on a plane and made a grueling eleven-hour flight to England, just so he could see his father in person after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. Charles met Harry for less than an hour at Clarence House. It was a huge moment and there was a ridiculous amount of gossip about it, not least of which was because Queen Camilla couldn’t shut up about it. Camilla couldn’t keep her stories straight about the meeting between father and son. Either she was in the room or she wasn’t, either she listened at the door or she just made up lies about what was said, I still don’t know. But there was definitely a panicked air around Cam. My theory was that Charles told her to go away for an hour while he spoke to Harry, and Camilla decided to “punish” Harry for it by spreading lies about what happened in the meeting.
So, what will happen if and when Charles meets with the Sussexes next month? Will Camilla be ordered to decamp to Ray Mill? Will she actually try to stagger her way into the reunion? Will she be sent out of the country? LMAO. Please allow the British tabloids to spin it any way they can:
Queen Camilla will be steering well clear of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their return to the United Kingdom, it is claimed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to stay in Buckingham Palace this July – but as King Charles prepares to open royal doors, The Queen is reportedly unconvinced by the pair’s crawl back into the UK spotlight.
Speaking with host JJ Anisiobi on an explosive episode of the Daily Expresso show, Daily Express columnist Carole Malone said: “Camilla is not going to be around when they [the Sussexes] arrive. I don’t blame her, because Harry slagged her off big time.”
The comments come after The Times reported Her Majesty is “unlikely to get involved” with any chats with Harry and Meghan, and plans to deliberately avoid them from her Ray Mill home in Wiltshire.
Carole went on to discuss the harsh remarks made in Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare about Queen Camilla, referencing it as a reason behind her reluctance to see her stepson this July. She said: “He used his entire childhood and his relationships with all of his family, and he sold them to people. He sold them to the highest bidder. That book is the most hideous thing you can do to betray your family in that way.”
“He used his entire childhood and his relationships with all of his family, and he sold them to people.” He told his own story after being neglected, abused, attacked and threatened into silence. Still, I find it interesting that we’re already hearing about Camilla being sent away or choosing to go away. Either Charles has found some kind of late-stage backbone or Camilla would genuinely prefer to just sit in her own garden and day-drink rather than scheme against Charles’ sons. Why not both, though. I imagine the phone lines at Ray Mill will be working overtime during the Sussexes’ visit.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
They are not “crawling back”. Camilla spends a lot of time at Raymill anyway so why is it a problem?
ITA – It’s like the Wales using the visit as an excuse to go on another holiday. We’ll never know the real truth but, I would wager that Meghan is relieved that Camilla won’t be anywhere near her or her children during this visit. We all saw for ourselves how vile Camilla and Kate were at QEII’s funeral. I have to admit I’m surprised that Camilla won’t be there as I have an image of her stalking around CH with her camera phone at the ready so, she can send pics to her friends at the Fail!
It sounds like everyone wins here.
Yeah, I’m sure the Sussexes are devastated by this news 🙄
Camilla slagged off on Harry and Diana. She called Diana “that ridiculous creature.” I don’t think Camilla cares much for William and Kate either.I think Harry went easy on her in his book. Camilla is pals with Clarkson, the man who wrote the hideous comments about Meghan and never issued a statement condemning his remarks.
Nothing will convince me that wasn’t a Mary Shelley situation, where those drunken old bigots were sitting around, sharing horror stories about what they would like to see done to Meghan, and after Clarkson’s turn, one or more said “That’s so good you should publish it!”
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this woman is Iago. She poisoned Charles’ marriage to Diana and his relationship with both his sons and his parents. She is a scheming viper. I would not be remotely surprised if Harry had one condition for a meeting with Charles, and that was: no Camilla. For reals. Anyone with half a sense of tact would have just let them alone to sort it out long ago. If she were not terribly insecure and prone to grasping overcompensation, that would be the normal course. She reminds me of Carole MIddleton. For all the supposedly high tone of Camilla, she’s just another sh*t-stirring housewife.
“Camilla doesn’t get to come anywhere near my wife or kids unless and until the first words out of her bitchy face are forming an unqualified apology to Meghan.”
Camilla is dipping because she’s a racist, she’s arrogant, she’s a narcissist, and doesn’t want to be held accountable for her execrable behaviour.
She is a cowardly, graceless personage.
I normally lurk since 2014 and rarely comment but this right here was my first thought. Harry didn’t want Camilla there and they’re spinning it as, “oh, she couldn’t possibly bear to see them,” to save face.
Because like she will apologize for all that she has perpetrated in his life, especially against his kids and wife. And like it matters. Harry’s mother is still gone. The words have been said. The leaks have leaked. The damage has been done.
And I’m not saying apologies are pointless–they aren’t if they come from a place of sincerity and are followed up with changed behavior–but you know Camilla ain’t gonna change her ways. She’s a Scorpion. Charles is the stupid ahh Frog.
Oh no! Cam won’t be around?!?
Don’t threaten the Sussexes with a good time…
Glad to know that she won’t be present!
Good. Let the trash take itself out.
Good lord.
Camilla is not Harry’s step mom or family. She is the woman who married his father. After decades of tirelessly trying to elevate Charles in the media – at the expense of Harry, Harry’s mother and then Harry and his family. Since Harry was a young child.
Camilla is Harry’s abuser. She is Meghan’s abuser. How terribly inappropriate would it be for her to be anywhere near Harry and Meghan and their family.
You would think that Charles after so many decades would have a lightbulb about her, right? After the attraction and lust have died.
… as if the Sussexes ever wanted to see Queen Side Piece…
The Rottweiler knows what she did, not only to Diana. I mean, hosting Jeremy Clarkson — or doing palace receptions for the rota 🐀🐀🐀. She’s one of those major l̶i̶a̶r̶s̶ leakers, a “royal source”.
I do not think the Sussexes will be looking for her
It’s astounding the levels of emotion that surround what is a pretty basic family drama. What is said in the book isn’t THAT bad. There were a bunch of hurt feelings, not crimes (like other family members) . One of the kids didn’t want to do the job they were expected to in the family business. The kid wanted to have a slightly different role but was still willing to work there and was a proven valuable asset. It’s a family with issues and a poorly managed business. These things can be fixed with relatively little effort but they do this kind of thing to fuel an industry that would better serve the public by reporting on events of real consequence. The eyeroll is painful. To be fair, here I am devouring it like everyone else. I just wish I could be reading about their good works and the organisations they are supporting with a splash of beautiful clothing and cool cars but here we are.
As has been said many times and always bears repeating, they’re angry with Harry because he told on them. At no time has anyone ever denied that the things he said were true. They are mad at the disclosure not that his statements are lies.
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Doesn’t Camila normally spend a large amount of time a Ray Mill anyway? She spends time with her kids and grandchildren and goes back to Charles. This is just her typical routine regardless if H&M were there.
I sure hope Camilla will “deliberately avoid” the Sussex family. She should know that Harry won’t allow her around his precious family.
Once again the tabs are salivating about the prospect of the entire Sussex family returning to the UK and how each member of RF is going into hiding to avoid them! What would they write about if Will had been an only child!? We are having our 7th PM since Brexit and in the middle of a heatwave and yet here they are writing bilge. It’s all kayfabe, the wrestling term, with the narrative of the Sussexes as the baddies and the UK based RF virtuous upholders of truth and selfless duty. It’s all about clicks and money making. Not adult, dignified or responsible journalism just endless outrage and distraction from proper journalism on how expensive and outmoded RF is !
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Um good? Let her hang at ray mill. Why would she want to see Harry? And vice versa. Why would he want to see her. Whether it’s her choice or not? Idk. But let’s be real, why would she want to meet up with the Sussexes? To protect Charles? Um he’s the king, shouldn’t he be able to protect himself?
If she stays near it will be to control him, to remind him to stick to the narrative that she has helped build.
As IF they would want to see her! This is a nothingburger. If anything, it will make the visit go more smoothly. There’s no love lost.
She’s at RM all the time anyway. Who needs to see her nasty, half in the bag butt? Certainly not Harry. Or Meghan.
She’s a witch. A bad witch. She can go away! 👋
More likely she already has plans with her cronies to be on a yacht in the Med.
Good…if this is true. There’s no need for Camilla to be around. Carole Malone being upset that Harry wrote his own after she and the rest of the British press made a fortune writing stories about him for years is just gaslighting.
Good, then she won’t scare the children.
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It’s July not Oct. Too soon for the kids to be seeing a wicked witch…
I was only a little younger than Harry when Diana passed and just reading “Queen Camilla” produced such a violent ick in me; I know in 1997 when I was in middle school we had a “side chick” rhyme that involved both Camilla and Monica Lewinski (as middle schoolers are obviously known for their acumen in deciphering power structures /s. As an adult, I know now they are not the same). Camilla was and is viewed with such dislike in my family, I’m shocked that one of my aunts haven’t come in on a white charger to avenge Diana and Harry lol. And they are rural, Southern, Baptist, and black and only 1 of them has ever set foot in England.
May Camilla’s joy turn to ashes in her mouth when she least expects it, both sides of her pillow be hot, and her gin be watered down.
Maybe advisor Theo Rycroft got through to Charles that the treatment of his younger son & his family was a black eye for him as a dad, and as a king.
I don’t trust the tabloid media, they will try to ruin everything about this visit in any way they can.
Especially when everyone knows Andrew got a slap on the wrist and is still living well and protected, thanks to his bro Charles.
Good. Nobody wants her there. She’s done everything in her power to separate Charles from his children. And, of course, from his wife.
Good. Wouldn’t want to frighten the children.
Camilla’s son was well known to be a drug dealer for the aristocratic crowd.
And she’s criticizing Harry?
She can jump in a lake as far as I’m concerned. My take is that she is shameless about destroying Harry’s mother, so that wouldn’t be the reason she skipped. And she certainly doesn’t align herself with Will and Kate. Maybe it was clear that neither the Sussexes nor Charles would want her there. If Charles “required” her presence, she would be there.
I’m sure the Sussexes don’t care to see The Rottweiler while they’re there. Does she think they give a rip whether they see her or not? What an ego … and even worse that she thinks this is good press. She’s even dumber than Chuck and Willy … if that’s possible.
Gurl, begone.
Geez Louise!
Can that woman look any more witch like? Her crooked hats match her crooked smile! She ain’t gotta run her nasty.self to Ray Mill House. I’m sure Meghan and Harry don’t want to see that dreadful woman!
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As we say in the UK good riddance to bad rubbish.
I’m guessing Camilla has been asked to make herself scarce and so she’s putting out word that it’s her choice.
Can Harry save Charles from his thralldom to Camilla? Doubt it. Will be interesting to see what happens when one of them outlives the other; I can’t decide which contingency I’m rooting for.
Quite Contrary, Exactly that!