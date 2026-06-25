Queen Camilla will ‘deliberately avoid’ the Sussexes & decamp to Ray Mill

In 2024, Prince Harry hopped on a plane and made a grueling eleven-hour flight to England, just so he could see his father in person after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. Charles met Harry for less than an hour at Clarence House. It was a huge moment and there was a ridiculous amount of gossip about it, not least of which was because Queen Camilla couldn’t shut up about it. Camilla couldn’t keep her stories straight about the meeting between father and son. Either she was in the room or she wasn’t, either she listened at the door or she just made up lies about what was said, I still don’t know. But there was definitely a panicked air around Cam. My theory was that Charles told her to go away for an hour while he spoke to Harry, and Camilla decided to “punish” Harry for it by spreading lies about what happened in the meeting.

So, what will happen if and when Charles meets with the Sussexes next month? Will Camilla be ordered to decamp to Ray Mill? Will she actually try to stagger her way into the reunion? Will she be sent out of the country? LMAO. Please allow the British tabloids to spin it any way they can:

Queen Camilla will be steering well clear of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their return to the United Kingdom, it is claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to stay in Buckingham Palace this July – but as King Charles prepares to open royal doors, The Queen is reportedly unconvinced by the pair’s crawl back into the UK spotlight. Speaking with host JJ Anisiobi on an explosive episode of the Daily Expresso show, Daily Express columnist Carole Malone said: “Camilla is not going to be around when they [the Sussexes] arrive. I don’t blame her, because Harry slagged her off big time.” The comments come after The Times reported Her Majesty is “unlikely to get involved” with any chats with Harry and Meghan, and plans to deliberately avoid them from her Ray Mill home in Wiltshire. Carole went on to discuss the harsh remarks made in Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare about Queen Camilla, referencing it as a reason behind her reluctance to see her stepson this July. She said: “He used his entire childhood and his relationships with all of his family, and he sold them to people. He sold them to the highest bidder. That book is the most hideous thing you can do to betray your family in that way.”

[From The Daily Express]

“He used his entire childhood and his relationships with all of his family, and he sold them to people.” He told his own story after being neglected, abused, attacked and threatened into silence. Still, I find it interesting that we’re already hearing about Camilla being sent away or choosing to go away. Either Charles has found some kind of late-stage backbone or Camilla would genuinely prefer to just sit in her own garden and day-drink rather than scheme against Charles’ sons. Why not both, though. I imagine the phone lines at Ray Mill will be working overtime during the Sussexes’ visit.