Express: Harriet Sperling is better than Duchess Meghan at copying Princess Kate

This wins the prize for the most bonkers piece of royal commentary of the week. It was a tough battle, as it always is, but this one definitely takes the cake: “Harriet Sperling isn’t copying Princess Kate – she’s doing what Meghan never could.” That’s a column by Alicia Liberty in the Daily Express. She points out that Peter Phillips’ new bride is very obviously wearing Princess Kate-inspired fashion, but then Liberty takes it to a whole other place. Apparently, Harriet Sperling is better than the Duchess of Sussex because … MEGHAN copied KATE! We have not spent years creating side-by-side comparisons of Kate copying Meghan’s style for anyone to credibly make this claim.
The internet has finally found someone new to accuse of copying Princess Catherine. For years, Meghan Markle was the woman constantly measured against the Princess of Wales. Now, as the royal spotlight increasingly moves on, Harriet Sperling aka the new Mrs Phillips’ has found herself at the centre of exactly the same conversation. But there is one crucial difference.
The Meghan comparisons often felt rooted in rivalry. Harriet feels rooted in respect. One appeared to invite competition with the future Queen; the other looks more like admiration for the woman who has become the gold standard of modern royal style.
For years, royal fashion fans accused Meghan Markle of borrowing from her wardrobe. Every coat, every dress, every pair of heels sparked another round of social media debate. Was Meghan inspired by Catherine? Was it a coincidence? Was it a copy? The truth hardly mattered. Once the narrative took hold, it has become impossible to shake – even to this very day. Every appearance became a contest. Every outfit became a comparison. Every photograph was dissected as though it were evidence in a criminal investigation. Now, Meghan has seemingly left the chat.
In her place stands Harriet. Mrs Phillips has barely had time to settle into royal life, yet social media has already decided she is the latest woman copying Kate.
But here’s where I think people are getting it wrong. Harriet doesn’t strike me as someone trying to become the next Princess of Wales. She strikes me as someone trying to learn from her. And frankly, can you blame her? Let’s be brutally honest. If you suddenly found yourself dating into the Royal Family, attending society weddings, Royal Ascot, charity galas and formal engagements, who would you study? The woman who has spent more than a decade navigating every one of those occasions almost flawlessly.
Catherine has become the blueprint. Not just for royal women. For women generally. Women attending high profile events, women who are entering the work place, the list is endless. There is a reason the “Kate effect” still exists after all these years. There is a reason dresses sell out within hours of her wearing them. There is a reason every royal woman eventually ends up being compared to her. Whether people like it or not, she is the benchmark.
The difference between Harriet and Meghan lies in the optics. Fairly or unfairly, Meghan often appeared determined to position herself as Catherine’s equal. The media framed them as rivals. Supporters treated them as competitors. Every move became a battle for popularity. Who wore it better? Who looked better? Who was winning? The entire game has become exhausting.
“The entire game has become exhausting” because this person has twisted herself in knots to bizarrely claim that Meghan dresses like Kate. A huge reason why Kate was so deeply uncomfortable with Meghan is because Meghan was and is so effortlessly stylish, so chic and modern. That’s why Kate immediately began to adopt a more “inspired-by-Meghan” look in 2017-18. The reason why Kate-fans are exhausted is because the evidence has never been there to support their claims that Meghan wanted to dress like Kate. But sure, there’s plenty of evidence that Harriet has a Kate moodboard. What’s also funny about that is… Harriet wore it better.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Kate is not a role model for women. Not in fashion, not in life. She’s a wunderkind of stalkers who get the prize and that’s about it.
Kate is also not the blueprint for royal women. There are more monarchies than the British, who have only one royal woman in Kate’s age. Anne certainly doesn’t use her as a blueprint and even Sophie isn’t seen in coat dresses.
While the other monarchies have beautiful, stylish royal women. Not one of them chooses their dresses from a “what would Kate wear” mood board.
The Kate effect? Non existent.
The reason Harriet is better at copying Kate than Meghan is…wait for it…is because Meghan isn’t copying Kate! Duh! Opposite Day yet again.
The energy it must take for these truly pathetic people to tie themselves in knots like this could power a whole city…
What is so funny is what COULD have been the case if Kate wasn’t so unwilling to treat Meghan well/actually support her. I’m sure Meghan would have been happy to help her modernise her wardrobe/dress for her figure and there would have been no need for the copykeening. But as with all of this, the Windsors fked it
Whaaa? The lies. The colonizing. Please find me the evidence of meghan copy-keening Kate. The way they won’t touch the mountains of evidence of Kate copying everything but Meghan’s face is some colonizing erasure.
Every now and then the British media will write a story that’s such obvious flop sweat that it just makes me laugh. This is one of those instances. They are really pushing this woman hard, but they need to figure out a way to make her wearing the same “interesting” style as Kate, a shot at Meghan and not her doing it better than Kate.
The Philips’ seem to be getting invited to a lot of the summer season things, I wonder how long it’s going to take before the knives come out for Harriet when she does this style just a little too well, a little too often for some insecure folks.
Flop sweat is right. The absolutely unhinged need to claim that Kate, the white British princess is the blueprint. Again, where’s the evidence???? Bc Meghan has a style that’s always been her own and Kate’s been copy and pasting it for 8 years now. There’s actually photographic evidence.
Anything to keep people from comparing Kate’s non-existent accomplishments to either woman.
This is hilarious to say about Kate: “ The woman who has spent more than a decade navigating every one of those occasions almost flawlessly.” The woman who wore her tiara askew at a state dinner? That woman?
And got out of a car so gracelessly that she almost showed her knickers.
Didn’t she also almost flash her bits at the S. Korean state dinner with BLACKPINK at it too? Like getting out of the car in her red dress?
If it’s not the neglected marmot on the back of her head, her make up looks like it was applied by a 14 year old in 2000 minus the sparkle (why such heavy eye makeup ALL the time? I’m a black goth and even I don’t do that!), her dresses *rarely* fit right because she’s wasting away and no one in that family cares enough to do anything about it, and she has this Batman the Animated Series Joker grin all the time even when no one is talking to her. (sorry to Mark Hamill)
Who actually flashed her bits on various international tours (back when she still did those).
The woman who repeatedly flashed the general public as well as family members is now seen as the bestest
most fashionable in the land? She couldn’t even color-match until Meghan came along!
I saw the headline and came right to the comments because I knew they were going to be good.
This is a perfect example of how it isn’t enough to be white, you gotta be *better* than the Black Duchess.
There’s nothing to see here. The rota feels obligated to elevate Harriet over Meghan. No big surprise. We predicted this fuckery.
My eyes just rolled right out of my head. JFC, these people. Unreal
Note to Kate…. most women do not view other women as rivals. We view them as potential allies/friends unless and until they prove otherwise. If you tried that you might end up with a few friends of your own.
Harriet Is a happy attractive newlywed. She is not trying to copy you. She has an actual life. Leave her alone already.
Gabby so many women need to read this. I dont know if its cultural or regional but the amount of competitive women i have been running into lately is horrific. Its like a movie.
I dont look at other women as rivals. And im unmarried. Im always surprised by the married competitive women. Just awkward.
@Gabby, 👏👏. And this is why Kate has no friends.
This article is shockingly misleading! We have passed the point where Kate needs to come out and speak out because all
Of this is done in her name and we can only conclude she is loving it
Kim, there’s people that are dying.
I almost feel sorry for this tool of a journalist. Like have she lost her sight and sanity since Meghan entered that family? And other than Harriet . Show me one woman especially in this modern day world trying to dress like Kate in buttons, frills, dolly and coat dresses. I’ll wait
Kate is a grifter. Harriet is a grifter. Of course Harriet is good at copying Kate.
Meghan does not copy Kate.
Harriet had a real, very difficult, job for many years and knows what it means to work. Kate doesn’t. I wouldn’t tar them with the same brush.
But can Harriet be as racist as Kate?
What a waste of time, why should Meghan want to copy Kate. Kate did often copy Meghan, time for the Express to grow up.
The Express needs to see this, if they haven’t already. Kate has huge issues … really huge. If the link is too big, copy and paste it into a new window. The lengths Kate went to in order to copy Meghan are mind-blowing.
https://twitter.com/queen_meghan14/status/1605317626841812992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1605317626841812992%7Ctwgr%5E913aef65588055ab91310da1542d1332dc7f2a3e%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redditmedia.com%2Fmediaembed%2Fzssjgv%2F%3Fresponsive%3Dtrueis_nightmode%3Dfalse
I cannot think of a single thing that Kate has worn that I would want to wear whereas I covet every single item Meghan wears.
Yes. The comment that she’s an inspiration for ALL women, including in the workplace, is laughable. I’m older than Kate and don’t wear Victorian dresses down to my ankles nor coat dresses. Jeez. Where do these “royal reporters” keep popping from? Alicia…it’s like cockroaches…always a new one.
Kate is basic.
She always has been and, most likely, always will be. She married into royalty, that’s all.
Even her best outfits are often poorly accessorized, with mismatched tones, odd proportions, and unrefined choices, such as too much bow, too many buttons, jewelry that doesn’t suit the look.
It wouldn’t be such an issue, except for this constant media push for her to be some kind of style star. Some people just have “it.” She doesn’t. That won’t stop the BM from going on about her “effect.” Still doesn’t make it real.
Harriet is being set-up. It may seem like fun now but ask fergie how quickly they can destroy your self esteem. A huge part if fergies begging was she wanted to keep up with Diane but andrew didn’t have that type of money.
Fergie just needed a consultant to help her pick out outfits. Her expensive outfits were really garish. It was not a matter of money but a matter of not picking out the garish outfits.
She had no taste but the money *was* an issue. Charles was a crappy hubby but he never cheaped out on her wardrobe for her position.
All these royal women dress horribly. Even Meghan’s clothes was not good when she lived in England and had to dress as expected. Once she was free to dress as she pleased, she looked 1000x better.
And part of why Kate hates Meghan so much, is jealousy. There is no one Kate hates more than a woman who looks younger, more stylish, more poised, naturally beautiful without garish makeup.
Is there even such a thing as “Princess Kate-inspired fashion?” That’s hilarious, especially when we all know it’s Kate who copies Meghan, right down to shoes, sneakers, jewelry and hairstyles. Are these idiots serious? lol
Meghan has not “letf the chat: when Harriet appeared but long long time ago.
Oh my god, these women look so unbelievebly frumpy.
Who the hell measured him for his trousers? Sloppy. sloppy.
The side by side of CopyKate and Meghan bring to mind LeAnne Rime’s SWFing of Brandy Glanville. Downright disturbing.
How often are we going to see Harriet each year? A few days at Ascot, maybe the Christmas Carol thing, the Christmas walk, and Easter? A family wedding or funeral?
I would think we’d only see her rarely. I mean, how often do we see Peter Phillips?
Here they go again trying to colonize everything about Meghan. Did they forget Sussex Squad has receipts that they journalist took and passed off as her own. The MEGHAN EFFECT and now LILI effect is very much real!!!
May NO weapon formed against Meghan prosper!
There is literally no “there” to Waity.
Agree. She has no personality, no work ethic, none of her own opinions, no style, no friends, no passions besides endless exercising and shopping. So, boring as hell and a total waste of opportunity given her position. Completely inauthentic !
Catherine has become the blueprint. Not just for royal women. For women generally. Women attending high profile events, women who are entering the work place, the list is endless. There is a reason the “Kate effect” still exists after all these years. There is a reason dresses sell out within hours of her wearing them
Trust me, no one is trying to look like Kate. No one is wearing frumpy dresses just like Kate.
Wasn’t there an article just the other day about how Kate copies Diana? So is Harriet really copying Kate, or is SHE also copying Diana?
This woman is deluded and probably a deranger because only they believe that Meghan was copying Kate. Has she forgotten that the press and royalists used to attack Meghan because she didn’t dress in bright colours and didn’t wear coat dresses like Kate?
I am totally sure that Meghan never copies Kate’s clothes and totally sure that Kate copies Meghan’s clothes, her smile, her hugs, her warm relationship with Harry and in every one of these endeavors, Kate has failed miserably. Truth is, Meghan is the better princess. So Kate, clueless and stupid, TRIES to copy Meghan, but always gets everything wrong. The future queen of England has no idea how to dress, smile, laugh, hug or be affectionate with her husband. So please stop saying Meghan copies Kate. The original is such crap, why would anyone see Kate as a role model. And crazily, Kate’s jealousy and insecurity are at the root of her hatred for and copying of Meghan. Erasure, of course. Kate never wants to see the original again. I won’t even mention Harriet, bc I have nothing invested in her and don’t care at this point.
All. Of. This.
But I will say that Harriet is prettier and looks younger than Kate. Harriet is the better Kate.
K almost flashed the southern flower show at Eugenie’s wedding, too. She seems to enjoy it. About Harriet? Poor Harriet…I already feel for her