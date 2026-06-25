Express: Harriet Sperling is better than Duchess Meghan at copying Princess Kate

This wins the prize for the most bonkers piece of royal commentary of the week. It was a tough battle, as it always is, but this one definitely takes the cake: “Harriet Sperling isn’t copying Princess Kate – she’s doing what Meghan never could.” That’s a column by Alicia Liberty in the Daily Express. She points out that Peter Phillips’ new bride is very obviously wearing Princess Kate-inspired fashion, but then Liberty takes it to a whole other place. Apparently, Harriet Sperling is better than the Duchess of Sussex because … MEGHAN copied KATE! We have not spent years creating side-by-side comparisons of Kate copying Meghan’s style for anyone to credibly make this claim.

The internet has finally found someone new to accuse of copying Princess Catherine. For years, Meghan Markle was the woman constantly measured against the Princess of Wales. Now, as the royal spotlight increasingly moves on, Harriet Sperling aka the new Mrs Phillips’ has found herself at the centre of exactly the same conversation. But there is one crucial difference.

The Meghan comparisons often felt rooted in rivalry. Harriet feels rooted in respect. One appeared to invite competition with the future Queen; the other looks more like admiration for the woman who has become the gold standard of modern royal style.

For years, royal fashion fans accused Meghan Markle of borrowing from her wardrobe. Every coat, every dress, every pair of heels sparked another round of social media debate. Was Meghan inspired by Catherine? Was it a coincidence? Was it a copy? The truth hardly mattered. Once the narrative took hold, it has become impossible to shake – even to this very day. Every appearance became a contest. Every outfit became a comparison. Every photograph was dissected as though it were evidence in a criminal investigation. Now, Meghan has seemingly left the chat.

In her place stands Harriet. Mrs Phillips has barely had time to settle into royal life, yet social media has already decided she is the latest woman copying Kate.

But here’s where I think people are getting it wrong. Harriet doesn’t strike me as someone trying to become the next Princess of Wales. She strikes me as someone trying to learn from her. And frankly, can you blame her? Let’s be brutally honest. If you suddenly found yourself dating into the Royal Family, attending society weddings, Royal Ascot, charity galas and formal engagements, who would you study? The woman who has spent more than a decade navigating every one of those occasions almost flawlessly.

Catherine has become the blueprint. Not just for royal women. For women generally. Women attending high profile events, women who are entering the work place, the list is endless. There is a reason the “Kate effect” still exists after all these years. There is a reason dresses sell out within hours of her wearing them. There is a reason every royal woman eventually ends up being compared to her. Whether people like it or not, she is the benchmark.

The difference between Harriet and Meghan lies in the optics. Fairly or unfairly, Meghan often appeared determined to position herself as Catherine’s equal. The media framed them as rivals. Supporters treated them as competitors. Every move became a battle for popularity. Who wore it better? Who looked better? Who was winning? The entire game has become exhausting.