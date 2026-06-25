Bond: Sure, the Sussexes will see King Charles, but what about Thomas Markle??

This week, the Times of London published a piece about (what else) the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the UK. Specifically, these horrible people have already started wringing their hands and screaming about whether Harry and Meghan will bring “Netflix cameras” into the sanctity of a castle and demand to take photos of King Charles with Archie and Lili. They’re calling it the “money shot.” It would not occur to these people that if Harry wants photos of his children with their grandfather, it’s literally the most normal family thing ever, especially given Charles still has cancer. Well, at least one royal commentator thinks her royalist brethren are being much too gross about all of this. Sort of. Jennie Bond wrote a piece in the i Newspaper about photos with grandfathers and more. An excerpt:
The vitriol that’s constantly spat out when Harry and Meghan are mentioned appalls me. And now, with their visit to the UK just around the corner, it has been suggested that they are looking for the so-called “money shot”: a picture of their children with their grandfather, the King.
Yes, of course that photo would be gold dust. It would probably break the internet. But in my view it’s unlikely to happen without a cast-iron assurance that it would remain private. If it were released by the Sussexes, it wouldn’t be just the internet that was broken. Any progress made towards reconciliation between the King and his younger son would be smashed to bits once and for all.
Trust between the King and Harry and Meghan is still on very shaky ground. The Oprah interview, the Netflix tell-all series and Harry’s scathing memoir blew a giant hole in the Palace ramparts. During decades of royal reporting, I’ve found that one truth remains unshakeable. Those in the royals’ inner circle who know what’s going on do not talk. Those who do talk are not really in that inner circle. But suddenly, shockingly, the family found it had two of its own spilling the beans. Feelings were hurt but, more importantly, trust was kiboshed.
Now, three years later, the Prince has said he wants his children to understand their heritage – and it’s a pretty amazing heritage for a seven-year-old and five-year-old to comprehend. It would therefore be perfectly reasonable to ask the King to be pictured with them. Any family would do the same. But this is not any family. I hope that, behind the scenes, there has been enough communication between father and son for the Charles to feel comfortable about seeing Archie and Lilibet and confident enough to pose for a family photo. But I’m not convinced.
And that’s a terrible shame. Because, at the heart of this long-running and bitter rift are two small children. I have grandchildren of almost exactly the same age and they take in more than we might sometimes realise. They can pick up on family tensions, and surely Archie and Lilibet must sometimes wonder why their friends have grandfathers and they apparently do not.
Which brings us to Thomas Markle. Just like Harry and Meghan, he too has caused hurt and sown mistrust. He admitted lying about staged paparazzi pictures of him preparing for his daughter’s wedding, and he repeatedly gave media interviews about the breakdown of their relationship. But he is now elderly and not in the best of health, having had his leg amputated last year. How about a family photo with him? As Harry said in an interview last year, life is precious and there’s no point in continuing to fight. The children surely deserve to know both of their grandfathers before it’s too late.
Whoever had “what about Thomas Markle” on the royal bingo card, collect your prize. I wouldn’t be surprised if the next few weeks will bring some big new exclusive interviews with the one-legged Thomas Markle. It will probably be a big Daily Mail cover story: “Why Won’t Harry and Meghan Bring Their Kids to See Me Too??” Poor Archie and Lili, honestly – imagine having terrible grandfathers on both sides of the family. At least they have Doria though. As for the photos of the kids… this is yet another situation where the British royalists would do absolutely anything to see the kids or get photos of the kids, but they can’t admit that openly so they create these convoluted arguments about how the Sussexes want to show off their kids, therefore the tabloids will be completely justified in publishing ANY photo of the children.
Photos and screenshots courtesy of Avalon Red, GB News and Meghan’s Instagram.
Did not Charles interviews and authorized biography sow discord. He complained about his parents for the world to hear. The hypocrisy is astonishing
That’s completely different (sarcasm) because Charles is a white man with power.
People act as if the Dimbleby book and interviews never happened. He was very harsh towards his parents.
Right?
It’s as if they’ve all got collective amnesia all of a sudden, every time the possibility of the Sussexes seeing CRex gets bandied about.
The Dimbleby interview/book were much more damaging to QEII and PP than anything that was said about the Left-Behinds in either Netflix/Oprah /Spare.
These rota rats also conveniently forget about Diana’s book and interview. Isn’t it cute that “2 people broke the trust by speaking” openly, but the rest of this dysfunctional bunch can hide behind “sources close to” and “friends of” to talk non-stop? About how they were hurt, betrayed, didn’t get Easter gifts, and how they will be so much better at being king if only Charles would have the decency to go pushing daisies? The rota even admits all the leaking came from William’s office. But because he is a coward and doesn’t openly speak about all his woes (Meghan hugged me but married my brother!) he gets a pass.
Thomas Markle? Why on earth should he get access to the kids? In desperate need of a paycheck?
On a sidenote, my grandfathers both died before I was born. Many families don’t have a set of grandparents, some have a whole lot after divorces and remarriages. I doubt that Lili and Archie miss a thing or question the number of family members. They have aunties and uncles in their parent’s friends, plus the Spencer side of the family.
I need to find quotes from that book and publish them on social media to refresh my their memory.
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I knew it! I commented when the discussion about Meghan and the kids going to GB started. Somehow, Thomas Markle was going to come out from his slimy rock. Waiting for a “moving” article from Graham on how her BFF is just suffering because he has nothing left of Meghan to sell, I mean, he can’t see his grandkids because he’s toxic AF wait I mean because Meghan blah blah.
Oh this was gross. Meghan isn’t going to post a photo of Charles on her insta, please. Any photos that are made public will come from Charles. He is the one that needs to look like he’s a grandfather who gives a shit. And bringing in Thomas Markle? Gross.
Wow. No wonder the Aussies tried to wipe the internet of the damning T.Markle admission that he was part of a plan to ruin Meghans wedding.
These people…
I agree. Jennie Bond said those other royal reporters are being gross – hold my beer. hahaha
They know that. It’s been six years and even though they had Zoom calls and actually introduced their children to the late Queen without them knowing about it, they never once released photos of their children with her or brought Netflix to said meeting. They know that they are projecting what they really want, which is access to the children to make money off of exclusive photos of them. They told us that their relationship with Netflix has only been because of their connection to the UK royals yet it’s been six years and only one documentary regarding the other royals has been on Netflix and instead of ending their contract with the Sussexes, it still exists. This shows that there has never been any interests in sharing photos of their children with the other royals.
What drivel. She hopes CHARLES will feel comfortable enough and confident enough to pose for pictures with the children? Is she kidding?! You mean the same Charles who took away the home they had paid for? That Charles? Huh, Charles better hope that Meghan is comfortable enough to allow her children to be in his presence. That dope.
This 100% @Jais! It’s definitely opposites day. The Sussexes won’t publish the photo. Harry wants it for his sake and his kids’ sake…a *family* photo to put in the album. It’s Charles’ side that will chomping at the bit to show off a photo of him with his ‘exiled’ grandchildren. The PR would be are real boost for him!
Cue the reemergence of Samantha
Do not manifest these horrors upon humanity, I beg you 😬
Seems like a scene from “Widow’s Bay”, Samantha reappearing.
Why do these people always ignore the WHY in the relationship breakdowns? Harry and Meghan weren’t treated as prized loved family members, and then just started throwing bombs that were all lies with no evidence or continued mistreatment.
Meghan didn’t cut off her father because he bought her petunias instead of roses for her birthday, are we supposed to memory hole him literally selling private communication to the papers that were absolutely destroying her? While she was pregnant with said grandchild that now it’s so sad he doesn’t get to meet? Forgiving interview saying that he will continue to give interviews until she speaks to him?
They always act like this stuff happened in the vacuum, and they don’t understand why Archie and Lili haven’t been to the UK a ton, or why Archie and Lili haven’t met Thomas. Like Windsor Grandpa didn’t literally evict them, and Thomas has not prioritized money and manipulation over genuine relationships. He lived with a Daily Mail reporter!!
This is @Dee(2), I give you all credit possible for pointing out the illogic in this coverage. Alas, if you have ever been in the mental wilderness or toiled in the barren heartache of a family with a parent who is a narcissist, this is no mystery: they simply do not appreciate the connection between the choices that they made, and the results that ensue. Everything that happens to them is happening in a vacuum. They are like goldfish: they do not process time, logic, evidence, cause, effect, or accountability at all. Life is a game and they are out to score points. They think that this will make them happy. It ends up making them lonely and miserable as everyone they have scored off leaves in disgust and bafflement and just gives up. They never make the connection that any of this progressive alienation leads back to them, the choices they made, in the moments in which they were blinded by their own need for incessant attention and preferential acknowledgement. They simply do not live in the real world, because they do not live in a world in which anyone else’s experience — their emotions, their agony, their confusion their anguish — are real. Other people’s happiness they will find triggering. It prompts bitchy side-swipes and resentment. Basically any evidence they are not the centre of attention produces reflexive scrambling and caterwauling. They see even their own children as competition. I wish I were exaggerating. Sometimes their desperation convinces other people briefly that they are indeed the victims of ungrateful children. Nothing could be further from the truth. I would say the most exhausting thing about living with a narcissist is just how inconsistent they are — they evade, deflect, bob, weave, dodge, and all pointlessly — as the vestige of a conscience that they do possess is in a constant state of inflamed resistance. They know what they do is wrong, somehow, they just can’t quite help themselves. Their need for validation is a primal drive. They are quite helpless without it. Hence Charles goes from being a crushed little boy to a vengeful old patriarch. Typical.
I read this and felt a gut punch; you just described my mother. Ugh. I’m like a year younger than Harry and I’m definitely LC/gray rock area with her. If it wasn’t for my grandmother, it’d be NC. Always the victim, has to tear down others to feel better about themselves, the only difference is I have the scapegoat/golden child dynamic with my sibling which…now that I think about it, Harry is *for sure* familiar with that!
Yup.
Because royal media and generic royalists wholeheartedly believes it is wrong for a woman to rebuke abusers and abusive behavior. They will always support choosing hierarchy > well maintained emotional boundaries.
Toms fans are ones who dont like meghan. Writing things like meghan owes tom be cause he paid for her educatiin when she was a child. So it’s ok for him to rush to the media. News flash. Dori a shared custody and also paid for meghan s expenses. Meghan also worked to defray cost of university and got scholarships. The media bring tom out every now and then.
They said the same thing about the photographs of the queen with Lili and Archie. They even claim that Meghan And Harry tried to being in their own photographer so they could “sell the photos”. And here we are four years later and the only photo of greatgrands with the Queen from that summer that was released was Kitty’s with the all the white kids where they had to photoshop Louis for some reason.
Ha okay, yeah this is true. We haven’t seen one photo of those kids with the Queen when they likely exist. So this is just about people wanting to be nasty and say ohhh but the Sussexes might leak a photo bc they’re fame hungry. When no actually they won’t. Please.
Repairing a family breakdown is NOT about posing for public photos. Harry wants a private relationship with his father which includes his wife and children. Meghan ‘s dad does want to flog reconciliation snaps of Sussex family. She doesn’t want that and Bond should know better about the Fail using Graham and various health crises to entrap Meghan into lucrative contact with dad for further exploitation.
That bond bytch is a rancid old racist. And she’s too old now and too much of a patriarchist to be redeemed.
The common thread binding the nasty rabble on Shithole Isle is how they persist in trying to deny M’s humanity. All the atonement and contrition and show of gratitude and begging for forgiveness and expiation and acceptance of all the blame for the split between Harry and his birth family must be borne by M.
But altho all this is exasperating, I’m glad its a woman like Meghan who makes them all so butthurt: she’s their intellectual superior and they all know it; she’s hardworking; she’s heart attack beautiful; she’s solutions-driven; and she’s very good at pigeon-holing, dismissing and ignoring the “loud noise from a small place” as she obliquely characterized them f rom as far back as 2020
She’s also superior in her emotional intelligence.
Neither TMSr or Charles are worthy of seeing these children. Harry wants his children to meet his father, TMSr cut his own throat by selling every memory he had of Meghan and creating others to paint her in a bad light. Samantha is just a sorry piece of thrash who envies a 1/2 sibling who looks better, behaves better, does not acknowledge her. Of course those little ones are probably curious about their missing grandparents, this is natural but the Sussexes are loving parents and I am hopeful they have explained the circumstances of their situation. Ms. Doria is probably an amazing grandparent who loves on these children relentlessly given Meghan is her only child and these are her only grandchildren. In life, you usually do not miss what you never had. Markle Senior is a poison who should always be kept far away from these children.
TMSr has adult grandchildren whom he’s never met.
Archie and Lili have garbage grandfathers; the difference is Charles is head of state of the UK. Thomas Markle has an online record of slagging off and verbally abusing the children for years. No CA family court judge will allow Toxic Tom anywhere near the kids. He’ll be lucky if the kids would want to see him when they turn 18.
He’ll be lucky if he’s alive when the kids turn 18.
“The money shot”… for whom???
I’m pretty sure Harry and Meghan already have some private shots of Archie with the King – where did they sell them to, exactly?
Yeah
The idea that the Sussexes will enter Charles’ home trailed by a Netflix crew is laughable. But it’s a necessary part of the narrative that they’re broke and desperate to monetize the trip, instead of, you know, doing very well financially and professionally, thank you, and now wanting to introduce their children to their grandfather and their heritage.
Glad at least Jennie says she’s “appalled” by most coverage.
She’s “appalled” by the coverage, but that does not stop her repeating all the lies and negative narratives from her colleagues about them. And then adding her own dangerous, disingenuous spin, designed to cause them maximum emotional harm should any of it come to pass.
The money shot, as others have stated, is what the British media want. Money for THEM. Long may they continue to starve.
This is another opposites day article. If no photographs are taken or released it will be because Harry and Meghan have made it very clear that they will sue the bejeebus out of anyone who breaches their, and their children’s, privacy in that way. There is no way that Harry and Meghan are clamouring for public photographs with Charles – quite the contrary – and Bond and her colleagues know this full well.
It just astounds me that it’s, to these people, a far greater crime to “talk” about being mistreated and marginalized than actually mistreating or marginalizing someone. I just can’t wrap my mind around this and how many people believe this, while at the same time screaming about any “perceived” slights to themselves.
The Royal Rota really do throw everything but the kitchen sink out just to see what sticks. It’s really disturbing. I actually think King Charles might be worse than Thomas Markle. While Tom is trying to line his pockets at his daughter’s expense always, he didn’t take her security away and put her life in danger. The things he has said along with his other children are truly heinous and unforgivable. However, the briefings that Charles, Camilla, Kate and William have authorized have been far more prolific, coordinated and, honestly, hateful. The power they wield hits differently than Tom and his children. Also, the fact that the horrid briefings have been authorized/encouraged, but have not been spoken directly by the RF make their hatefulness more sinister in my book. I wonder what would have happened had Charles come out years ago and just stated on video that he loved and supported Harry and his family.
Thomas Markle absolutely put his daughter in danger. He practically led the attacks, causing so many to hate her.
Threads (META) has multiple shady accounts blaming Meghan (and Harry, but more Meghan, because, misogynoir) several times a day. And some more legitimate accounts, like People magazine, The Daily Beast, InStyle, Town & Country, plus the British papers. Who’s behind this? Royal PR budget, of course.
I’ll gladly collect my prize. I’d be absolutely shocked if the DM doesn’t bring out Toxic Tom. As Kaiser said this talk about a photo is the press’ biggest wish. I’m sure Harry will take a photo but it’s never going to be made public. I can’t wait for the crying from the press when we don’t see the children. Furthermore the press likes to push the narrative that Harry doesn’t like Meghan posting photos of the children on IG but at the same time saying that Harry and Meghan are eager to get the money shot of the children with Charles. Which one is it? It’s just a lot of projection from the British press.
If anyone publishes that photo, it will be Chuck. He’s the one who needs that for his image, not the Sussexes.
Really, we all knew this was coming. Roll him out in his wheelchair and let him whine! Isn’t going to change a thing.
I’m sure he’s been problematic for years. Decades. Meghan and Harry don’t need that. He already showed his true colors by publishing that letter and doing all the stupid photoshoots.
Nobody is buying it except for people who are already irrationally anti Sussex.
I love that no one is even thinking that Charles has seen these kids before and there are photos being sent back and forth now. I just really wonder at these people who don’t understand how phones/technology works.
And honestly, I will say this, Thomas Markle did whatever he could to help Jason Knauf and William stop Harry being married. Thomas Markle thought it be great to keep harassing and denigrating his daughter on multiple daytime tv shows, sit down interviews, etc. He took money for staged photos multiple times, etc. His other daughter and son lied about her to the press and with his permission. I will always find Thomas Markle 100 percent without redemption because it was him helping racists pile on about his daughter. I mean he even pushed out that lie she couldn’t have kids for crying out loud! Charles may not be the father of the year and was definitely doing dumb things to push Harry to have to come back, but the mess Thomas got up to….nope.
Thomas and Samantha’s willingness to sell out Meghan and criticize her and Harry before the wedding was a huge part of the permission structure for the right wing media to attack her and demonize her. It’s nothing without them.
A source/close friend . . . Because of course royals talk/have the ear of of the royal rota.
Deranger logic:
Meghan should be forced to kowtow to the abusive father who sold her out to the press vs
precious Keen should never be forced to act like a human being around the woman she and her birth family have abused for 10 years. Check.
I am sorry but Jenny bond is just as f gross as all the rest of these royal Rota rats. They keep acting like it was Harry and Meghan who broke that trust and not that entire family and institution who did it first with all the leaking and briefings and putting Harry and Meghan and their children lives in danger. It’s not Harry and Meghan that need a money shot with Chucky . They already know what their children look like. It’s chuck that needs this shot because his reign is hanging on by a thread. I pray to god that Harry and Meghan don’t allow anyone to publish any pictures of their children. I have faith they won’t . No one goes to these lengths to protect their children identities then to give it all away to the same people that wish them harm.as for toxic, his illness doesn’t erase the hurt he had cause and if it were up to me neither him or chuck or deserving of seeing those two beautiful innocent children. They have a wonderful supportive grandmother on Doria and she is more than enough. Many children no longer have grandparents alive and what is the point of introducing them to the bad ones just because they are still here . F that.
I am so tired of the stupid narrative that it’s Harry and Meghan who did these people wrong. If you don’t want me to tell people the horrible things you did, then don’t do horrible things. It’s that simple
The problem with a “family” photo of the kids with Charles is that Charles will give Camilla access to that picture, and she will turn around and give that picture to The Fail. In record time, too.
And of course, the British tabloid media will wheel out (no pun intended) poor ignored Thomas Markle who, bafflingly, thinks he did nothing wrong. It’s so predictable that my dog could write the story by now.
I suspect he moved to FL to be near Samantha. It makes sense. I also think that now that Samantha has control, Caroline Graham will have a lot less access to Tom Sr. Time will tell.
Your suspicion is way off. Scamantha grant can hardly look after herself nevermind toxictom. Carolyn graham remains firmly beside toxictom
“You should have taken the abuse and not talked about it! How dare you endanger our moneymaking fairytale machine!” That’s all I hear whenever these people talk. They dont care about the actual human beings involved. They can all F off to Pluto.
My parents emigrated from England to Canada as newlyweds. They never went back, they never took us children to England to meet any relatives. We never knew any of our grandparents. Grannie Shaw (maternal) would send ‘Crunchie’ chocolate bars from England at Christmas and Lyle’s Golden Syrup cause neither were available here at the time. Grandmama (paternal) I have no recollection of her whatsoever, except after she died I was given a wooden plaque she apparently engraved with a poem about God’s Garden in school when she was a girl. The family thought it would be a good thing for me to have as I am also a gardener. And that’s it, my total connection/recall of any grandparent.
I survived, so will the Sussex kids. In fact, they’ll thrive, because not only do they have a grandma who can tell them their histories and stories, they are surrounded by aunties and uncles who adore them and will do everything in their power to help keep them safe. Blood don’t make family. Love wins.
She just comes right out and admits that omertà is the way this family functions. It’s bad enough she implicitly supports the silence that allows abuse to flourish. But the Windsors don’t even understand how omerta actually works. It’s not enough to punish those who break ranks after the fact. You also have to give the players something in return for their silence up front, some kind of protection. Otherwise, you put the players in the position of having to choose whether to keep or break it depending on what’s most advantageous to them. The Windsors chose to slag the Sussexes to the press and, when Harry asked them for protection (by correcting the lies), they refused. So the Sussexes were forced to protect themselves by going public with the truth. The Windsors have no one to blame but themselves. These wannabe mafiosos don’t even know how to play their own game.
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Harry and Meghan did the Oprah interview in 2021 as a response to the years of lies and misinformation told about them by royals and their staff. Without Kate first telling the lie in 2018 that Meghan made her cry we wouldn’t have ever had to have the Oprah interview of 2021. Without Charles refusing to protect his biracial grandchild who was racially compared to a chimpanzee and removing their security when they were vulnerable and unsafe, we would have never had the Oprah interview of 2021. Without this racist family having concerns about the potential skin tone of Harry and Meghan’s children and having the added concern of how it would look for the royal family, we would have never had the Oprah interview of 2021. Without William and his KP staff leaking lies and racists tropes about his biracial SIL and how he could no longer put his arms around his brother, we would have never had the Oprah interview of 2021.
They won’t admit that what they said, but especially Harry in that Oprah interview and beyond, is no comparison to the things that Charles said about his own parents. They won’t do it because they know that even with what Charles said being worse, he was never vilified and abused for years on end. They also know that the big difference between what Charles said about his parents and what Harry and Meghan said about their experiences in the royal family, the clear difference is that what Charles experienced was just poor parenting that wasn’t his parents or family intentionally putting him and his family in harms way. We all know that Charles intentionally took security away from his son, DIL and Archie and leaked their location even though they had real credible threats against them. We know that he refused to answer his son’s calls when he was without protection and there were people feverishly stalking them, similar to Diana at the time of her death. They know that he took away their home in the UK and left them without a safe place to stay if they ever wanted to return to the UK even for a quick visit. They know that Charles, Camilla, William and Kate have all lied and used their fake fragility to weaponize against the entire Sussex family, including the kids.
I sometimes wonder how Meghan gets out of bed in the morning — this must all be so exhausting. And yet she does … and she thrives.
They don’t need a grandfather. They have Tyler Perry. You know, the man who took them in when Harry’s family kicked them out?