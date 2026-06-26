Zendaya is rumored to be in talks to lead a Bourne reboot



It’s been a decade since the last Jason Bourne movie, aptly titled Jason Bourne, came out. When Matt Damon was asked in 2024 if the franchise would get another film, he revealed that German director Edward Berger had been in touch with him about a story idea. He said that he’d love to work with Berger, but also acknowledged that he was getting older and aging out of being in fighting shape. A new report from Jeff Sneider claims that while things didn’t work out with Damon, Berger’s Bourne film is still happening. According to Sneider’s sources, Zendaya is in talks to take over as the lead in a Bourne series reboot. Here’s more from Yahoo! Entertainment:

Trusted insider Jeff Sneider claims Zendaya could become the new lead of the Bourne franchise, potentially succeeding Matt Damon. On his website, The InSneider, the scooper mentioned that “Zendaya is ready to stop playing second-fiddle in giant studio blockbusters.” Per Sneider, the Bourne series may witness a major reboot going forward. A few days earlier, the insider had mentioned that Zendaya was reportedly being considered for an upcoming action film. This week, his sources told him that Zendaya reportedly had discussions on replacing Matt Damon, who has previously played the protagonist Jason Bourne in four films, as the lead of Universal’s Bourne series. However, Universal is denying that there’s any truth to the report. Additionally, Sneider revealed that the rebooted Bourne movie would mainly focus on a female amnesiac spy.

[From Superherohype via Yahoo Entertainment]

As you can imagine, there are a lot of whiny man-babies online who are very upset that Matt Damon could be replaced by a girl. I even read some comments calling for a boycott to show Hollywood that fans don’t want a lady playing a man’s role. I cannot roll my eyes hard enough. Zendaya is a badass who kicked butt in the Dune movies. I have no problem with her taking over the Bourne franchise. I bet Damon will show up at the beginning of that movie to pass the torch too.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has been crushing it at Spider-Man: Brand New Day events all week. On Tuesday in Rome, she wore a vintage sheer brown Giorgio Armani dress. It had spider web-shaped beading and little spiders adorning it. There are two videos going around with her and Tom Holland. In one, Tom is calling her by her middle name “Maree.” The second one shows Tom giving his wife cover when she had to stop to adjust the top of her dress.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

At a photo call in Paris on Wednesday, Zendaya wore a 2XL-sized black Spider-Man t-shirt and white Christian Louboutin heels. Law Roach posted on Instagram that he’d bought the shirt off eBay for $35. It was a super cute look.

On Thursday, she wore another spidery look in London. This time, it was a John Galliano Spring 1997 dress with incredible webbed-detailing on the back. This was my least favorite look of the three simply because I felt the front was a mess, but she still looked amazing. I’m loving this press tour so much.