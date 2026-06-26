Zendaya is rumored to be in talks to lead a Bourne reboot

It’s been a decade since the last Jason Bourne movie, aptly titled Jason Bourne, came out. When Matt Damon was asked in 2024 if the franchise would get another film, he revealed that German director Edward Berger had been in touch with him about a story idea. He said that he’d love to work with Berger, but also acknowledged that he was getting older and aging out of being in fighting shape. A new report from Jeff Sneider claims that while things didn’t work out with Damon, Berger’s Bourne film is still happening. According to Sneider’s sources, Zendaya is in talks to take over as the lead in a Bourne series reboot. Here’s more from Yahoo! Entertainment:
Trusted insider Jeff Sneider claims Zendaya could become the new lead of the Bourne franchise, potentially succeeding Matt Damon. On his website, The InSneider, the scooper mentioned that “Zendaya is ready to stop playing second-fiddle in giant studio blockbusters.”
Per Sneider, the Bourne series may witness a major reboot going forward. A few days earlier, the insider had mentioned that Zendaya was reportedly being considered for an upcoming action film. This week, his sources told him that Zendaya reportedly had discussions on replacing Matt Damon, who has previously played the protagonist Jason Bourne in four films, as the lead of Universal’s Bourne series. However, Universal is denying that there’s any truth to the report.
Additionally, Sneider revealed that the rebooted Bourne movie would mainly focus on a female amnesiac spy.
[From Superherohype via Yahoo Entertainment]
As you can imagine, there are a lot of whiny man-babies online who are very upset that Matt Damon could be replaced by a girl. I even read some comments calling for a boycott to show Hollywood that fans don’t want a lady playing a man’s role. I cannot roll my eyes hard enough. Zendaya is a badass who kicked butt in the Dune movies. I have no problem with her taking over the Bourne franchise. I bet Damon will show up at the beginning of that movie to pass the torch too.
Meanwhile, Zendaya has been crushing it at Spider-Man: Brand New Day events all week. On Tuesday in Rome, she wore a vintage sheer brown Giorgio Armani dress. It had spider web-shaped beading and little spiders adorning it. There are two videos going around with her and Tom Holland. In one, Tom is calling her by her middle name “Maree.” The second one shows Tom giving his wife cover when she had to stop to adjust the top of her dress.
At a photo call in Paris on Wednesday, Zendaya wore a 2XL-sized black Spider-Man t-shirt and white Christian Louboutin heels. Law Roach posted on Instagram that he’d bought the shirt off eBay for $35. It was a super cute look.
On Thursday, she wore another spidery look in London. This time, it was a John Galliano Spring 1997 dress with incredible webbed-detailing on the back. This was my least favorite look of the three simply because I felt the front was a mess, but she still looked amazing. I’m loving this press tour so much.
photos credit: Mattpapz/Backgrid, Best Image/Backgrid, justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID, Sony Pictures/Parmigiani/Sintesi/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon, Lionel Guericolas/Starface Photo/Cover Images, Lionel Guericolas/Starface Photo/Cover Images
Zendaya as an action star? Yes plz.
This is like thee most natural role for her but men are gonna men.
Kitten: “Men are gonna men” is perfection. Zendaya is young, athletic and a supremely talented artist but of course a 55 year old white man is considered a better choice?
Misogyny is so rampant now it’s barely noted. One more thing to blame the current administration for. I’m so worn out by this shit.
It really is exhausting.
Zendaya wouldn’t be playing Jason Bourne so it’s pointless to even compare her to Matt Damon. If she wants to do an action film then find new material. I’m tired of brain dead Hollywood rebooting IP every ten years. Also, this is just a rumor and shouldn’t be given too much thought.
I agree. I love the original Bourne trilogy and I love the idea of Zendaya doing an action movie. I’m not that interested in both at the same time.
Even Zendaya won’t get me to endure another Bourne movie, but I’m here for whatever indie drama she’s got coming up. She’s a once in a generation level talent.
The Bourne movies are kind of cult at this point but honestly they’re not good action movies. We probably don’t need more, no matter who’s in them.
Hmmm, I don’t hate this. As long as she puts on muscle and trains her butt off (sorry but I competed in martial arts for years and it’s an ongoing pet peeve when these actors (male and female) don’t remotely look the part.) But as long as that happens? Hmmmm, maybe.
For me the first spidey dress is a hit, the T-shirt and the ghastly blue thing are a definite miss.
I think Zendaya’s amazing and look forward to her being in a lead action role – would be a great way to progress her career.
Her and Tom a such a power acting couple!
This press tour is everything. No one makes these fun and exciting like Zendaya.
I think Zendaya is probably one of the best actresses in Hollywood, she is a true talent so part of me wants her in more interesting stuff than a Bourne film. However, I remember Clooney talked about to get the interesting projects made you had to do the money ones. I know her and Tom have production companies and want to get more mid budget movies going so this would make strategic sense. Plus get your money.
I would watch her read the phone book so if Hollywood wants me to go to a Bourne movie she’s how you do it!
This is FANTASTIC!! I’d see it in a heartbeat. I can already see her as an effective action star!
Ok, hear me out – why do we need a remake? There have been so many recent, fantastic woman-led spy thrillers that are unique and original: Atomic Blonde, Ballerina, Salt, Spy, etc. I think Zendaya is a great choice for a lead, but I think they should come up with a new concept, not do a revamp of an existing property. I know it’s riskier because there isn’t a built-in audience the way there is with an existing franchise but are people really that attached to Bourne anyway? I’m not sure the “Bourne” title is as much of a draw as it was ten years ago.
I agree I think she would be amazing and whatever she did, but I do like the idea of not having a reboot. I don’t know why they don’t start making new things because everything they’re doing that’s new is actually making a money.
I’d go see it! I love her.
The brown Armani is a winner. But then Armani always is.
And while I agree about the front of the blue Galliano, I think the back design is spectacular.
I hate white heels. Always tacky. That’s it.
I’m so glad someone else also said it! The white pumps are awful, IMHO, and ruin both looks. They didn’t look good in the 80’s either!
She is beautiful and a generational talent. I hope she ends up being the lead in franchises other than Spiderman if she so choses. I will ride at dawn to protect her from the bots and bros that will go nuts over this casting, but I personally loathe the spy/espionage genre and would prefer something else.