Sephora announces quiet store hours with a ‘calm atmosphere’

During Covid, many grocery stores implemented a policy of exclusively opening up early for their more vulnerable shoppers. Last year, Costco announced that they’d be opening their warehouses an hour early for Executive Members. The policy was initially met with some pushback from non-EMs, but was well-received overall.
Sephora is the latest store to adopt special hours for its clients. After listening to feedback from the neurodivergent community, the company has decided to add quiet hours. The decision comes after a pilot program to make the store more inclusive. Here’s more from Retail Dive:
Sephora is rolling out store quiet hours globally to promote a “more peaceful and calmer shopping environment,” the company said earlier this month. The beauty retailer’s stores will turn down music and adjust screens at specified times.
“The initiative was shaped by listening to the neurodiversity community, including experts such as Open Inclusion and Purposeful Futures, but also internal [employee] resource groups,” the company said in its announcement, adding that “most of neurodivergent shoppers say quiet hours significantly improves their experience.”
The company’s rollout follows a pilot phase that included 32 stores across eight markets. Ninety-percent of customers said they think the quiet hours make Sephora stores more inclusive.
“With Quiet Hours at Sephora, we provide a beautifully calm atmosphere where clients feel welcome, allowing them to shop at their own pace, find and purchase the products they love,” Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sephora Deborah Yeh said in a statement. “Quiet Hours at Sephora is one meaningful step in our ongoing commitment to building more welcoming environments for our employees, consumers, and communities — and we know there is still much more to learn and do.”
Mass retailer Walmart added sensory-friendly store hours to its U.S. and Puerto Rico store fleet in 2023. Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., the company’s locations turn off the radio, lower the lights and change the TV walls to static images, per an announcement at the time. Walmart confirmed this effort is still active in an email to Retail Dive on Thursday.
I find it curious that Sephora is getting away with promoting anything involving diversity during the current administration. As a neurodivergent person who gets overstimulated in certain situations, I appreciate that they are trying to accommodate as many customers as possible. I cannot tell you the number of times I have gone into a store with earbuds that weren’t actually playing anything. I love talking to people and making friends in the right setting, but the idea of a quiet shopping hour soothes me. I hope it means that employees will also adapt how they approach customers and not hover after asking if a shopper needs help. It’s very interesting that 90% of customers in the pilot program said it made the store feel more inclusive. I hope that other retailers follow suit.
Natalia S and Justina SI on Pexels, Adeel Ahmed on Unsplash
1. I’m not neurodivergent and I’d still love to do my shopping in peace and quiet. I’d choose to go in that timeslot if shops in my area offered this.
2. “I find it curious that Sephora is getting away with promoting anything involving diversity during the current administration.” My thoughts exactly. I would not be surprised if Sephora gets a belittling late night mention on truth social.
Their store need a redesign.. so compact it’s anxiety- inducing.
This and they are all so small – you are literally tripping over stands full of products or other shoppers. There is little room to walk around in even if the store isn’t busy.
I am curious about this because the last few times I have walked into Sephora I was completely overwhelmed by the noise and all the people (and I am not neurodivergent). Interestingly enough I went walmart a while back on a morning off (early in the morning weekday) and maybe they had this policy too because it was a welcome change to the bustle I experience typically during peak hours. I think older people will like this change too. I am GenXer and I appreciate a calmer environment when I shop. And I can hear those great 80s/90s tunes too!
@Seraphina… fellow GenXer..and I too 😍 shopping at Walmart during the early morn for the SAME reason…and they be playing DEEP CUTS from the Thompson Twins & Aztec Camera…it’s like a portal back to my teen years💖
I went into a Sephora yesterday because Nordstrom didn’t have what I wanted. Plus, there are times when I would like the opportunity to browse in a Sephora-formatted store (open shelves, no counters) just to see what is new. The store was loud, filthy, stinky, understocked, and understaffed. It was packed with feral tweens. I couldn’t get out of there fast enough. Nothing in the store’s atmosphere made me want to stay and shop. How am I supposed to sample fragrances when the whole store reeks (the scent blasts as soon as you walk in so it’s not from fragrances being tried).
I’m not neurodivergent but I am old and grumpy and have a lot of money to spend. If Sephora had designated shopping hours (like early morning before the whole mall opens) with softer music, no kids allowed, and no perfume piped in, I’d be down for it.
Tangential to the specific Sephora story but your experience reminds me of a recent trip to Spain when my bf needed more sunscreen and I’d spotted a Primor. I’d never been in one but my friends daughter LOVES it and I figured we’d get what we needed so in we went. It was pretty much as you describe. So not just a Sephora issue.
I’ll stick to doing my Sephora shopping online and swerve Primor when I’m in Spain.
my Sephora can be wildly loud because it is often full of groups of young teens. is this real about neurodivergent people or having an excuse to tell the kids to pipe down?
Good idea. I also wish libraries would go back to being a phone free, food and drink free silent spaces. We do not have enough quiet spaces. Yes, I am an oldie 😉
I took my daughter to the library a couple weekends ago and this lady who was sitting at a table in the kids section was on her speaker phone booking a flight and arguing with the service rep about how many points she had. I gave her the stink eye and I’m glad she saw me do it.
Good for them. I do a Quiet Hour for an event I do every year for the public that gets around 5,000 people. Folks seem very appreciative of it.
Interesting. They’ve introduced that in the big Carrefour supermarket chain in France. They call it “l’heure silencieuse” and it’s twice a day.
I went into a Sephora yesterday because Nordstrom didn’t have what I wanted. Plus, there are times when I would like the opportunity to browse in a Sephora-formatted store (open shelves, no counters) just to see what is new. The store was loud, filthy, stinky, understocked, and understaffed. It was packed with feral tweens. I couldn’t get out of there fast enough. Nothing in the store’s atmosphere made me want to stay and shop. How am I supposed to sample fragrances when the whole store reeks (the scent blasts as soon as you walk in so it’s not from fragrances being tried).
I’m not neurodivergent but I am old and grumpy and have a lot of money to spend. If Sephora had designated shopping hours (like early morning before the whole mall opens) with softer music, no kids allowed, and no perfume piped in, I’d be down for it.
Like others who have already replied before me, I’m not neurodivergent, just a Millennial preferring to shop without being unnecessarily distracted by noise.
I hate stores that carry clothes like business suits but blast music aimed at generation α. I also hate (grocery) stores that think it’s ok to announce their weekly specials every other minute.
Keeping my fingers crossed for the European Sephoras and similar to catch on to that concept of having regular store hours dedicated to the simple act of just being able to do my shopping without being attacked by noise.
A local supermarket has introduced quiet hours for the neurodivergent and I think it’s wonderful. So many people benefit and I can’t see any downsides. A+
Is Sephora really that much better than Ulta? The Sephoras around here are all tiny, picked over and the displays are usually damaged. The Ultas are too bright for my taste, but seem to always be well-stocked and organized. Every business should have quiet hours to accommodate people with compromised immune systems and neurodivergent people, but every business should always be a safe space for everyone. The insane levels of rudeness, loudness and vulgarity being tolerated in public spaces is stunning.