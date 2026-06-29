Vanilla Ice’s Freedom 250 concert canceled due to nonexistent ‘inclement weather’

This week our country will celebrate her 250th birthday, all while the least democratic, most pro-despot president in our history occupies the White House. Taylor Swift might actually be doing us a solid by distracting attention this weekend. The baby-fisted dictator’s festivities kicked off last Thursday when the so-called Great American State Fair opened to crowds of fives of sevens of people. If only United States citizens liked Trump’s National Mall projects as much as algae does. But at least Don could count on his most stalwart supporter, Vanilla Ice, to bring the energy for a concert on Friday night. As we’ve covered, Mr. Ice, aka Robert Van Winkle, was one of very few artists who stuck with Trump’s Freedom 250 after the group lied/obfuscated their connection to Trump to secure artists. Instead of backing out, Van Winkle doubled down, and spent most of June telling news outlets recently reminded of his existence that he’ll perform for anyone anywhere, he doesn’t vote anyway and no one throws a better party than Trump!!
So at long last, Vanilla’s big moment was finally at hand… and the concert was canceled an hour before showtime over “inclement weather.” You know, the same “inclement weather” that caused Trump to move his second inauguration indoors. The kind of “inclement weather” that’s code for “we know no one’s coming.”
There was no measurable rain in Washington, D.C. Friday night, but even a threat of scattered showers was enough to melt Vanilla Ice’s planned performance on the National Lawn as part of the Freedom 250 events, as the free show was called off hours before it was set to occur due to “inclement weather.”
Vanilla Ice was one of just a couple of performers originally announced for Freedom 250 concerts who stuck with it till the end, and the only demonstrably enthusiastic one, but in the end his eagerness to go on with the show was for naught.
Freedom 250’s post, tweeted just a little more than an hour and a half before Vanilla Ice’s concert was set to begin, did not actually mention the performer by name.
“Due to inclement weather in the area, the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair and FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone will be closed for the rest of the day — Friday, June 26, 2026,” it read. “The safety of our guests, staff, and partners remains our top priority. We are actively monitoring conditions and will provide updates as they become available. The Great American State Fair will reopen tomorrow at 10 AM.”
Some observers quickly took to speculating that the threat of low attendance was the real reason for the cancellation, since Freedom 250’s website promises that events will go on “rain or shine.”
…Vanilla Ice had been posting earlier in the day from the site, showing a panoramic view of the massive stage and huge lawn and referring to the proceedings as “once in a lifetime.” “We’re all gonna come together and be teenagers for the night!” A typical response read: “So awesome you didn’t bow down to the woke mob. Liberals think they control people and they think people aren’t allowed to use their freedom to perform where they want. Kudos to you and Flo Rida for standing your ground.”
…The opening day of the Great American State Fair Thursday was marked by modest attendance as well as electrical issues that caused ice cream to melt and frequent shutdowns of the sole ride, a 100-foot Ferris wheel. Some Democratic-run states declined to participate in the fair, claiming it is partisan, though organizers ensured each of the states still had a booth, in some cases manned by businesses with an association with the state.
“…marked by modest attendance as well as electrical issues that cause the ice cream to melt and frequent shutdowns of the sole ride, a 100-foot Ferris wheel.” You guys, I’m dying. The ice cream’s melting (they should’ve imported Turkish dondurma!) and the ONE ride is stalling? And speaking of melting ice, what a wuss Van Winkle turned out to be! The mere threat of a little rain and he goes screaming like a (GOP) elephant afraid of a mouse. And by “rain” I mean “no audience,” something I would’ve thought this particular performer would be used to. And it looks extra bad because A) he posted earlier in the day to hype the show, B) the frickin’ website promised “rain or shine!” and C) The fair and concert are FREE! But honestly, this is exactly what to expect from a Trump production. The footage coming direct from the grounds of this so-called fair (from citizens, not the administration) is equally glorious. Truly, the visual embodiment of “sad clown noise.” Happy Birthday to us.
I’m old enough to remember the bicentennial. It was such a big deal, massive celebrations and fireworks everywhere. The resurgence of Uncle Sam paraphernalia, stars and stripes merchandise, especially clothing. Everyone got into the celebratory mood. I recall buying adhesive-backed, stars and stripes shelving paper.
Fast forward fifty years and instead of Uncle Sam we have Mango Mussolini plastering his mug on passports.
My Dad took the three of us and two friends to watch the ships coming in from his office building i976. I think the kids watched one boat and we took off playing hide and seek and just being little maniacs. I remember CBS and the bicentennial minutes!! Of course Tangerine Tyrant makes it all about him and demonstrates AGAIN how he bankrupted 6 casinos. INCOMPETENCE surrounded by the incompetent.
I also remember the bicentennial. I remember the glorious television coverage of the tall ships sailing into New York. It was so beautiful, and completely non-partisan. I guess the Orange Idiot couldn’t figure out a way to make a personal profit, so he’s not interested.
The Smithsonian had been planning a massive, unforgettable event since 2016. It was supposed to be amazing. Then Trump stepped in and turned it into the sad Willy Wonka experience.
It turned into the Four Seasons Total Landscaping State Fair.
oh man, i heard about that. it was supposed to be the festival of festivals, or something like that? it sounded amazing. i’m sad for what might have been, but i admit i was enjoying myself over the weekend seeing just how awful everything was. there was that shot of kash patel’s girlfriend performing and the reflection of the empty mall in her guitarist’s sunglasses. chef’s kiss. not to mention the confederate flag in north carolina’s state fair booth! what a time.
It’s a shame that Trump is making this about him not the country. If this was an actual country fair, the turnout likely would be so much better. It’s really sad that so many great things are happening during this administration only for them to ruin it.
There were fireworks every night all summer. I lived close enough to see them. Fireworks and then bedtime.
I remember the bicentennial. I was 6 and it was very exciting and fun. Now? I could care less. The 4th is just another day to be miserable about the state of our country under Trump.
I won’t let this orange-faced slob ruin my 4th. Around 9:00 am, a parade headed for the Old State House goes by under my window, with muskets and Colonial garb and a marching band. When they reach the Old State House a fellow climbs out onto the balcony and reads the Declaration of Independence and another fellow with a booming baritone sings The Star Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful. It’s my favorite part of the 4th. They’ve been doing for years before Trump and they’ll keep doing it for years after Trump.
“… crowds of fives of sevens of people.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣
None of this is surprising. Everything trump touches turns to sh*t East Wing, reflecting pool, and America.
He is such a POS and a suck I LOL.
I feel bad for DC. They normally have the BEST fireworks show every year! At first I was down because that clown is in charge on OUR 250TH BIRTHDAY!! But I decided, NO, this is OUR country, and I’m NOT going to allow him to ruin my celebration. My house is decorated, my town is having a drone show, and I will celebrate this country that was and will be again, free and welcoming for all.
If Taylor does get married this weekend I hope the Swifties are prepared to protect her – Dump will lose his insanity if she takes focus away from him and his party.
He should send her a thank-you note for the distraction from how lame his party is and how few people are showing up.
I was a rising high school senior in 1976, and our high school wrote and performed an original theater piece at The Egg in Albany on July 4th, 1976. By then, we’d recorded it and had performed it multiple times, including the New York State Misic Teacher’s conference at The Concord Resort in the Catskills. The whole thing was a peak experience for all of us, to the point that we did a 40 year reunion in 2015 and more than 70 people showed up, including all of our teachers. The YouTube link is to a film that was made in 1975. Worth it to see teachers smoking and drinking wine 🍷as they talk shop in a professional setting like it’s just normal – which it was, then.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cu5xE9FjRyk&pp=ygUdUmV2b2x1dGlvbiB1dGljYSBmcmVlIGFjYWRlbXk%3D&ra=m
My friend used to wait tables at the Concord in HS…. I just sent her this….
The whole Freedumb 250 is pathetic. Every aspect from the singers to the rooms dedicated to each state, except for a couple who opted out, laughable. I wonder how much taxpayer money this orange p.o.s has stolen?