Vanilla Ice’s Freedom 250 concert canceled due to nonexistent ‘inclement weather’



This week our country will celebrate her 250th birthday, all while the least democratic, most pro-despot president in our history occupies the White House. Taylor Swift might actually be doing us a solid by distracting attention this weekend. The baby-fisted dictator’s festivities kicked off last Thursday when the so-called Great American State Fair opened to crowds of fives of sevens of people. If only United States citizens liked Trump’s National Mall projects as much as algae does. But at least Don could count on his most stalwart supporter, Vanilla Ice, to bring the energy for a concert on Friday night. As we’ve covered, Mr. Ice, aka Robert Van Winkle, was one of very few artists who stuck with Trump’s Freedom 250 after the group lied/obfuscated their connection to Trump to secure artists. Instead of backing out, Van Winkle doubled down, and spent most of June telling news outlets recently reminded of his existence that he’ll perform for anyone anywhere, he doesn’t vote anyway and no one throws a better party than Trump!!

So at long last, Vanilla’s big moment was finally at hand… and the concert was canceled an hour before showtime over “inclement weather.” You know, the same “inclement weather” that caused Trump to move his second inauguration indoors. The kind of “inclement weather” that’s code for “we know no one’s coming.”

There was no measurable rain in Washington, D.C. Friday night, but even a threat of scattered showers was enough to melt Vanilla Ice’s planned performance on the National Lawn as part of the Freedom 250 events, as the free show was called off hours before it was set to occur due to “inclement weather.” Vanilla Ice was one of just a couple of performers originally announced for Freedom 250 concerts who stuck with it till the end, and the only demonstrably enthusiastic one, but in the end his eagerness to go on with the show was for naught. Freedom 250’s post, tweeted just a little more than an hour and a half before Vanilla Ice’s concert was set to begin, did not actually mention the performer by name. “Due to inclement weather in the area, the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair and FIFA World Cup 2026™ Fan Zone will be closed for the rest of the day — Friday, June 26, 2026,” it read. “The safety of our guests, staff, and partners remains our top priority. We are actively monitoring conditions and will provide updates as they become available. The Great American State Fair will reopen tomorrow at 10 AM.” Some observers quickly took to speculating that the threat of low attendance was the real reason for the cancellation, since Freedom 250’s website promises that events will go on “rain or shine.” …Vanilla Ice had been posting earlier in the day from the site, showing a panoramic view of the massive stage and huge lawn and referring to the proceedings as “once in a lifetime.” “We’re all gonna come together and be teenagers for the night!” A typical response read: “So awesome you didn’t bow down to the woke mob. Liberals think they control people and they think people aren’t allowed to use their freedom to perform where they want. Kudos to you and Flo Rida for standing your ground.” …The opening day of the Great American State Fair Thursday was marked by modest attendance as well as electrical issues that caused ice cream to melt and frequent shutdowns of the sole ride, a 100-foot Ferris wheel. Some Democratic-run states declined to participate in the fair, claiming it is partisan, though organizers ensured each of the states still had a booth, in some cases manned by businesses with an association with the state.

[From Variety]

“…marked by modest attendance as well as electrical issues that cause the ice cream to melt and frequent shutdowns of the sole ride, a 100-foot Ferris wheel.” You guys, I’m dying. The ice cream’s melting (they should’ve imported Turkish dondurma!) and the ONE ride is stalling? And speaking of melting ice, what a wuss Van Winkle turned out to be! The mere threat of a little rain and he goes screaming like a (GOP) elephant afraid of a mouse. And by “rain” I mean “no audience,” something I would’ve thought this particular performer would be used to. And it looks extra bad because A) he posted earlier in the day to hype the show, B) the frickin’ website promised “rain or shine!” and C) The fair and concert are FREE! But honestly, this is exactly what to expect from a Trump production. The footage coming direct from the grounds of this so-called fair (from citizens, not the administration) is equally glorious. Truly, the visual embodiment of “sad clown noise.” Happy Birthday to us.