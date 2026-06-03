Vanilla Ice isn’t dropping out of the Freedom 250 concert: ‘I’ve never voted in my life’

Vanilla Ice wearing a camo shirt and tank top over it, large change and a hat with a silhouette of a cupid holding an AK
I know it’s not the worst affront of this administration [gestures to everything else happening right now], but I am so bummed going into the semiquincentennial. And I’m a nerd who watches 1776 every July Fourth! I want to celebrate, but I feel like we’ve been robbed of feeling good about our country, and thus really being able to mark the occasion. Of course with this clown show, even their supporters who want to party are gonna have a hard time, simply because these guys are so bad at planning anything. I’m bracing any day for the reveal that Billy McFarland is heading up the operations.

One week ago, Freedom 250 – a public-private organization started by Trump – announced their lineup of performers for the “Great American State Fair” (purportedly) running from June 25 to July 10. By the end of last week, nearly all of the acts had backed out, most highlighting that Freedom 250 had misrepresented themselves as nonpartisan. (The real nonpartisan group is America250, a nonprofit established by Congress 10 years ago.) It was so swift and so embarrassing, Trump threw a tantrum and declared HE would be the main act instead. But hold on, Don still has one performer staunchly in his corner: Vanilla Ice, and he wants everyone to know he’ll perform for anyone, anywhere.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, told CBS News, “It’s simple as a pimple for me, there’s nothing to it. It’s the birthday of America.”

“Two hundred and fifty years. It’s not anything to do with politics. I don’t know why they’re turning it into politics,” Van Winkle said, adding he’s “never voted in my life.”

After the lineup was announced Wednesday, several artists — including Morris Day and the Time, Young MC and The Commadores — said they were backing out. Bret Michaels and Martina McBride also announced they would not be performing in the following days.

Several artists said they were misled about the organizers of the event, with Young MC writing: “Despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed.”

…Van Winkle said he understood why other artists would back out if they feel the event is too political and are “scared” of social media backlash, but added, “For me, I’m just here to celebrate the country I was born in.”

Van Winkle also brushed aside other artists’ accusations that they were misled.

“When I play events, I never ask about them,” he told CBS News. “I just go, ‘Where am I going?’ I don’t even know and I don’t even care, because I have fans and they have booked me to play a show.”

Asked if he felt it was possible to separate art from politics, Van Winkle said, “Heck yeah. They should never be in there.”

“You should do whatever you feel like doing and express yourself. That’s what music is,” he said.

Van Winkle, who has previously performed at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, said he’d play for Democratic politicians as well.

“I’d go play for anybody,” he said. “Putin. Whoever. You want — I’d go to Iran. Don’t matter.”

“You can’t pick your fans. They pick you,” Van Winkle added. “You’re just an entertainer. Don’t ever try to think you’re anything beyond that.”

[From CBS News]

First of all, I got a much-needed chuckle out of CBS News continually referring to Vanilla Ice by his given name, Robert Van Winkle. So I will keep it going, in a nod to them, and say that Mr. Van Winkle is a f–king idiot. No really, this article is one air-headed quote after another, with a running subtext of white male privilege. Only a mediocre hack most famous for a song that steals its main melody (from more talented musicians) would say, “When I play events, I never ask about them.” And add that he doesn’t even care. A real artist would want their work to have meaning, to stand for something, and would care about how their work is used by others. Van Winkle is just happy to be used by this administration, with his one big hit serving as an anthem for their deplorable ICE raids. And only a man who’s never had any of his rights in question would say, full-chested, “I’ve never voted in my life.” Anyway, this isn’t the first July Fourth Robert Van Winkle has sullied, I’m sure it won’t be the last.

Artists can’t pick their fans, the fans pick them. Presidents can’t choose the artists who show up for them, true artists thoughtfully choose who they support.

Vanilla Ice headshot via Instagram

anilla Ice, performing at The Palms casino 05/27/2023

Photos credit: Aces/Backgrid and via Instagram and YouTube/Vanilla Ice

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24 Responses to “Vanilla Ice isn’t dropping out of the Freedom 250 concert: ‘I’ve never voted in my life’”

  1. Hypocrisy says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Well he may be the only performer so I hope he can sing for the entire event solo.

    Reply
    • Miranda says:
      June 3, 2026 at 9:31 am

      I’m still trying to figure out how he was ever going to do his original slot. Is it just like, lip syncing to a 90min loop of “Ice Ice Baby”? Does he even have other songs?

      Reply
    • Celerina says:
      June 3, 2026 at 6:25 pm

      I’m surprised they didn’t get Kid Rock. They didn’t want to repeat so soon after his Super Bowl counterprogramming show I guess.

      Reply
  2. Nikki (Toronto) says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:07 am

    I assumed Robert didn’t vote because he was a convicted felon. Nope, he took a plea deal on a felony burglary and grand theft charge and avoided a felony conviction. So he’s just an idiot.

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:10 am

    It’s nice of him to tell us he has no standards, although we already guessed as much. He’d play for Putin? Thank God he doesn’t vote! And I believe everyone should vote, just not him.

    Reply
  4. Ameerah M says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:11 am

    This is why I will always chuckle at the fact that Suge Knight dangled his a$$ out of a high rise window.

    Reply
  5. apostrophe says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:25 am

    Not to get political (iykyk), but that weird sucking sound you hear is the vacuum where Mr. Van Winkle’s brain should be. No kidding, he’s a white male adult, why should he vote?

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:34 am

    You can’t fix stupid!

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Actually, I’m glad he’s doing us the service of not voting. Don’t need any more input from mediocre white Florida guys.

    Reply
  8. Nancy says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Tell me you’re a complete moron without telling me you’re a complete moron. These people SMH.

    Reply
  9. Mel says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:46 am

    If ‘ I’m a shameless, opportunistic idiot” was a person.

    Reply
  10. Just Me says:
    June 3, 2026 at 9:49 am

    If ignorance is bliss he must one of the happiest men on this planet!

    Reply
  11. SIde Eye says:
    June 3, 2026 at 10:29 am

    Every time I see him, all I can see is Jim Carey performing as him on In Living Color.

    Reply
    • Graphinya Heather says:
      June 3, 2026 at 10:35 am

      That skit is a classic and Jim Carrey was iconic in it. I miss that show lol. Can you imagine “Men On…” for any part of this trumpster fire administration?

      Reply
  12. Moira's Roses' Garden says:
    June 3, 2026 at 10:38 am

    Welp, given the reporting about the infestation of bedbugs, vermin, etc in anything occupied by this trash administration, I humbly suggest that Robert does a repeat of his NYE concert at Mar a Lago & sings “Go Bedbugs Go Bedbugs Go.” Wouldn’t even need a costume like they did for the TMNT characters, just put the current administration members on stage as the bed bug back up.

    Reply
  13. DianeS says:
    June 3, 2026 at 10:56 am

    WOW … he’s even dumber than I thought. Not sure he should be proud of that statement. Pathetic. He’ll fit right in at the event.

    Reply
  14. smcollins says:
    June 3, 2026 at 11:09 am

    He was a joke and total poser back then and he’s an even bigger one now, but with the added moniker of a “has-been” that will do anything for a buck.

    Reply
  15. Teddy says:
    June 3, 2026 at 11:10 am

    A guy who never voted as the headliner of the 250 bday concert is right on brand for this administration.

    Reply
  16. Clove says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    SMH. Still signing that one hit wonder that was stolen from a black fraternity. At his age, the fact that he has never voted is not a flex.

    Reply
  17. Nikki says:
    June 3, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    “I’ve never voted in my life” isn’t the flex he thinks it is. The man has 2 daughters he really should care, if not for himself then for his daughters.

    Reply
  18. Elon's sink says:
    June 3, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    I’ll never forget when he tried to make “Ice Ice Baby” sound different from “Under Pressure”.

    It’s not the same!https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.facebook.com/worldbeautiesandwonders/posts/this-video-revisits-the-memorable-moment-when-vanilla-ice-was-asked-about-the-si/1259182849567682/&ved=2ahUKEwism5ff4OuUAxWo1RoGHUWUIdoQtwJ6BAgdEAI&usg=AOvVaw3Ay8XG_AlVgQ1MbrofKpLP

    Reply
  19. Calliope says:
    June 3, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    Who even thought to invite him in the first place? And I didn’t think he was an artist at all. Weird.

    But I am glad it isn’t just me that’s depressed about the 250th. I’m a history buff! This would be normally be right in my wheelhouse! But no, I hate all of it. It’s shameful and ugly and infuriating and depressing.

    Reply
  20. jferber says:
    June 3, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    Well, he’s a dumbass and a non-entity, so why not, I guess?

    Reply

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