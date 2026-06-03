Mail: Duchess Meghan keeps posting photos of Lili to promote a family-first image!

Princess Lili Diana Sussex turns five years old tomorrow. From what little we’ve seen of her, Lili is a redheaded California girl who loves the color pink and loves to help her mom. Obviously, the British media has been obsessed with Lili since she was a newborn, and it got much worse when they learned that Lili got the Spencer genes, including red hair and blue eyes (Lili is the only grandchild of Princess Diana to get her blue eyes). All of the British tabloids and newspapers are completely sick that they don’t have access to Archie and Lili, that they can’t make “royal kids calendars” and post the children’s photos on their front pages. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do a good job of not showing the kids’ faces too, because I really don’t know what they look like at this point (beyond their hair color).
Well, ahead of Lili’s birthday, the Daily Mail has been seething. They’re mad as hell that Meghan includes glimpses of her son and daughter on her Instagram. They’re mad as hell that Meghan posts glimpses of family life in conjunction with As Ever, or Netflix’s With Love, Meghan. So the Mail truly put together a comprehensive list of every time Meghan has posted a photo of Lili, then they tasked a “PR branding expert” to rant about all of it.
Meghan Markle may have gone the influencer PR route when she first launched her As Ever spreads, but her latest social post promoting the collection signals a family-first approach. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, revealed to fans that everyone in her family has a different favourite jam – including her two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, who turns five next week.
It marks the latest milestone in what brand experts have suggested is a ‘deliberate recalibration to the commercial strategy’ by placing Meghan’s role as a mother at the heart of everything As Ever does. They pointed to the increasing frequency with which Lilibet has been pictured on the Duchess’s social channels, meaning royal fans have seen more of the little princess over the past 12 months than ever before.
PR and branding experts told the Daily Mail that there has been a ‘noticeable shift in Meghan’s approach to featuring her children on public social media’ over the last year, adding it ‘reinforces the idea that As Ever is an extension of her life as a mother and homemaker’.
Commenting on the increasing frequency with which Lilibet appears on Meghan’s Instagram, branding expert Megan Dooley told the Daily Mail that there has been a ‘noticeable shift’ in the Duchess’s social media policy that may be linked to her brand.
The head of London-based TAL Agency said: ‘We certainly have seen a noticeable shift in Meghan’s approach to featuring her children on public social media, especially when we compare it to hers and Harry’s earlier dedication to privacy. But a closer look suggests that these appearances are very selective and intentional rather than casual and unplanned.’
Instead of interpreting it as a ‘reversal on their privacy-oriented stance’, Megan suggested it was a ‘strategic recalibration of what they post’.
She added: ‘Meghan is allowing more of a glimpse behind the curtain into their family life – carefully curated, of course – to support the positioning of the As Ever lifestyle brand as warm and aspirational, with its roots in home, motherhood and authenticity.’
She continued to promote her lifestyle brand with imagery that supports the positioning of As Ever as ‘warm and aspirational, with its roots in home, motherhood and authenticity’, Megan added. ‘From a brand standpoint, motherhood is one of the Duchess’s strongest credibility anchors within lifestyle,’ she added.
I often feel like the Mail gets these “experts” to royalsplain things in terms a child might understand. They dedicated multiple pages to this expert basically saying “Meghan has a lifestyle brand, so she’s showing a curated look at her own life.” Breaking news! What’s even funnier is that the Windsors were supposed to be the original influencers, the original aspirational lifestyle. And nowadays, the left-behinds are trying desperately to create a copykeened Californian lifestyle for themselves because they saw it on Meghan’s Instagram. That’s another thing I’d like to point out – these people are speaking as if Meghan has been posting photos of her kids for years – there’s nothing wrong with that, obviously, but Meghan has only been back on Instagram since January 2025.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
Every headline is a confession. SMH
What “shift?” Lili has been shown in Meghan’s social media since the very beginning. I recall the photo of the two of in long dresses, them crossing the lawn hand in hand from one of her earliest As Ever posts. This article feels like they’re trying to imply that Meghan is resorting to using Lili out of desperation or something.
Breaking news: a mother shows the back of her children’s head as she curates her brand.
Whatever. Wha, wha, wha. We have Meghan and you don’t.
After much prayer and consultation, I’ve come to the conclusion that that is the only appropriate response to such a trifling article.
It’s wild that they’re trying to make a mother showing photos of her child, as something nefarious and bad. This is solely because they have zero access and control over those children. It’s very weird why they’re so obsessed with seeing them, and their faces, and knowing what they’re doing, but it’s even more bizarre that they’re upset that someone’s parent is the one that puts the boundaries in place.
They describe having a brand image and a company plan as if it’s something weird that no one else has. Everything Meghan does has to be part of some dastardly plan, rather than her just living. I don’t get it. You all told her to leave and to earn her own money and support herself if she didn’t want to March to the beat of your drum, and share what you determined she needed to share. So she did. Now you still feel like you have the right to police the decisions that she makes about her private business, and her children? Weirdos.
What’s wild is, what do they expect her to post on IG? Wild parties? Satanic rituals? Meghan has always been “family first” and home life, and her charities are for women and children. They keep thinking one day she’ll rip off the mask and reveal the demonic nature they’ve made up in their heads.
They want her to post videos of herself crying and in poverty.
They want her to publicly say she wishes she was still in the royal family.
They want her to sycophantically post birthday and anniversary tributes to the Waleses.
And of course they want her to offer up her children on a platter.
This is @Dee(2), yes!!!! Thank you. You said it best. Now I don’t have to even sputter away my own outrage. You’ve set the record straight, thanks. ;-D
It’s creepy how they are so fixated on getting photos of the Sussex children. I can’t imagine the frenzy if a full portrait of these children is ever released.
Meghan has only been back on Instagram for nearly a year and a half and during that entire time she has always posted carefully curated photos and videos of her children during special occasions in her family’s lives. So there hasn’t been a change or shift to her sharing her children with the world because that has been the norm from the beginning, since her return. We all know that they always try to ignore that Meghan existed long before she married into this awful family but Meghan has always been someone who enjoys sharing parts of her life with her social media family and if the royals and UK media would have treated her better she would have continued to share glimpses of her life within reason, so nothing has changed from who Meghan has always been.
As much as the Other Brother and his wife try to copykeen the Sussexes family dynamic, it’s pretty difficult when you’re only playing pretend. They’re just mad that we can see the Sussexes are a genuinely happy family that share a lot of love. I love to see her posts. If this is Meghan’s businesses strategy, as the Daily Fail proclaims, she should keep it up. It’s working very well!
I think that ludicrous W & K’s 14th anniversary picture of the whole family dressed casually, trying to perform having fun on some grassy mound, was their idea of playing happy families a la Sussex’s mode. Unfortunately it just came across as mortifying!
Was it that interview with Bloomberg? When she wore yellow? Meghan spoke about wanting young women to see her building a business and wanting her kids to see that. So yeah, she includes Lili bc she sees it as a legacy and something for Lili to be a part of and see as inspiration. She’s made no secret of that.
Oh they are so desperate to see the Sussex children. SO desperate. And this whole article is just trying to make something out of nothing -woman uses her IG to show her children AND promote her brand!!!!! no one else does that!!! (sarcasm)
I honestly think it\ might be weird for Meghan – not weird in her actions – but weird because I feel like if she had had kids with a non-prince and didnt have the british press after her on a daily if not hourly basis, she would naturally post more pictures of her kids, whether just to show a fun birthday trip or to show that kids can enjoy jam too. Maybe she still wouldn’t post pics of the full front of their faces but I think we would see more of their faces, because she wouldn’t be worried about stalkers and literally deranged people hunting them down. (some celebs do hide their kids faces for general privacy reasons, like Sarah Michelle Gellar, and others are more open about it, especially as the kids get older.)
So I do feel like she’s forced to more carefully curate her IG than she might have done in another life, because she knows her children are targets, and that has to be terrifying.
I hope they do what they wish with their children’s images and not fall prey to the want of others. Maybe I’m wrong (wouldn’t be the first time) but I thought Charlotte had blue eyes.
I believe (and I may be wrong) she had blue/bluish eyes when she was a baby and as she has matured, they’ve shifted more green/hazel like her mother’s.
The Wales children’s eyes are mostly brown. I think Louis’s eyes may be brown-hazel.
This piece just confirms that Meghan and Harry are doing the right thing by shielding them from the public.
Say “noticeable shift” three times and click your heels and suddenly you may be transported to a magic realm of fake news and negative spin about Duchess Meghan.
I love that Meghan lets Lili run around in bare feet, with her hair a little messy probably because she’s having fun.
If we want to talk about carefully curated — selected and intentional — images of children, let’s talk about the Wales kids — the boys dressed like Little Lord Fauntleroys and Charlotte always dressed in prim frocks before Kate made her shift: to copying the casualness of a certain family in California.
I’m glad M&H post photos of their children. In one way it’s an act of defiance given that the Windsors (notably KFC & K) never wanted biracial children to sully their image, the trolls insist the children don’t actually exist and KFC had to be cornered into finally recognising their prince and princess titles. I’m glad the children aren’t being “pushed” out of the picture as so many had hoped.
BREAKING NEWS:
Woman Has Successful Business, Enjoys Her Loveable Children.
Tabloid Tantrums At Elev —
24 HOURS DAILY!!
🙄🙄🙄
With every article the British Media prove why the best decision Harry and Meghan ever made was leaving the royal eco-system. Its so clear by how the British media can’t handle boundaries the Sussex kids would have never been protected.
She posts photos of Lili because she is her darling daughter? Like any mother would do? Why do these nut jobs try to find nefarious, hidden motives in EVERYTHING the Sussexes do? We don’t need the British press to “interpret” Harry and Meghan for us. Everything they do is always from the best motives and pretty easy to figure out, since they are so genuine and sincere. My Lord.
Archie has very thick hair! Poor George and Louis are going to be jealous!