Mail: Duchess Meghan keeps posting photos of Lili to promote a family-first image!

Princess Lili Diana Sussex turns five years old tomorrow. From what little we’ve seen of her, Lili is a redheaded California girl who loves the color pink and loves to help her mom. Obviously, the British media has been obsessed with Lili since she was a newborn, and it got much worse when they learned that Lili got the Spencer genes, including red hair and blue eyes (Lili is the only grandchild of Princess Diana to get her blue eyes). All of the British tabloids and newspapers are completely sick that they don’t have access to Archie and Lili, that they can’t make “royal kids calendars” and post the children’s photos on their front pages. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do a good job of not showing the kids’ faces too, because I really don’t know what they look like at this point (beyond their hair color).

Well, ahead of Lili’s birthday, the Daily Mail has been seething. They’re mad as hell that Meghan includes glimpses of her son and daughter on her Instagram. They’re mad as hell that Meghan posts glimpses of family life in conjunction with As Ever, or Netflix’s With Love, Meghan. So the Mail truly put together a comprehensive list of every time Meghan has posted a photo of Lili, then they tasked a “PR branding expert” to rant about all of it.

Meghan Markle may have gone the influencer PR route when she first launched her As Ever spreads, but her latest social post promoting the collection signals a family-first approach. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, revealed to fans that everyone in her family has a different favourite jam – including her two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, who turns five next week. It marks the latest milestone in what brand experts have suggested is a ‘deliberate recalibration to the commercial strategy’ by placing Meghan’s role as a mother at the heart of everything As Ever does. They pointed to the increasing frequency with which Lilibet has been pictured on the Duchess’s social channels, meaning royal fans have seen more of the little princess over the past 12 months than ever before. PR and branding experts told the Daily Mail that there has been a ‘noticeable shift in Meghan’s approach to featuring her children on public social media’ over the last year, adding it ‘reinforces the idea that As Ever is an extension of her life as a mother and homemaker’. Commenting on the increasing frequency with which Lilibet appears on Meghan’s Instagram, branding expert Megan Dooley told the Daily Mail that there has been a ‘noticeable shift’ in the Duchess’s social media policy that may be linked to her brand. The head of London-based TAL Agency said: ‘We certainly have seen a noticeable shift in Meghan’s approach to featuring her children on public social media, especially when we compare it to hers and Harry’s earlier dedication to privacy. But a closer look suggests that these appearances are very selective and intentional rather than casual and unplanned.’ Instead of interpreting it as a ‘reversal on their privacy-oriented stance’, Megan suggested it was a ‘strategic recalibration of what they post’. She added: ‘Meghan is allowing more of a glimpse behind the curtain into their family life – carefully curated, of course – to support the positioning of the As Ever lifestyle brand as warm and aspirational, with its roots in home, motherhood and authenticity.’ She continued to promote her lifestyle brand with imagery that supports the positioning of As Ever as ‘warm and aspirational, with its roots in home, motherhood and authenticity’, Megan added. ‘From a brand standpoint, motherhood is one of the Duchess’s strongest credibility anchors within lifestyle,’ she added.

[From The Daily Mail]

I often feel like the Mail gets these “experts” to royalsplain things in terms a child might understand. They dedicated multiple pages to this expert basically saying “Meghan has a lifestyle brand, so she’s showing a curated look at her own life.” Breaking news! What’s even funnier is that the Windsors were supposed to be the original influencers, the original aspirational lifestyle. And nowadays, the left-behinds are trying desperately to create a copykeened Californian lifestyle for themselves because they saw it on Meghan’s Instagram. That’s another thing I’d like to point out – these people are speaking as if Meghan has been posting photos of her kids for years – there’s nothing wrong with that, obviously, but Meghan has only been back on Instagram since January 2025.