“David Beckham left the World Cup to attend Wimbledon” links

David Beckham left the World Cup to attend Wimbledon Day 1 (Monday). His first Wimbledon as a knight and he sat in the Royal Box. [JustJared]

Donald Trump is ranting about “criminally-made algae.” [Buzzfeed]

“The Khia Asylum Does Not Exist” is an objectively hilarious title. [Pajiba]

Alex Cooper and the Vanity Fair exposé of her company, Unwell. [LaineyGossip]

Hollywood is trying to mine YouTube for ideas. [Jezebel]

Noah Kahan urges fans to use the bathroom, not the floor. [Socialite Life]

Paris Hilton went to the World Cup. [Hollywood Life]

Mel Brooks turned 100 this week! [Seriously OMG]

Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon ensemble. [RCFA]

More about Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel’s great donation. [OMG Blog]