“David Beckham left the World Cup to attend Wimbledon” links

David Beckham left the World Cup to attend Wimbledon Day 1 (Monday). His first Wimbledon as a knight and he sat in the Royal Box. [JustJared]
Donald Trump is ranting about “criminally-made algae.” [Buzzfeed]
“The Khia Asylum Does Not Exist” is an objectively hilarious title. [Pajiba]
Alex Cooper and the Vanity Fair exposé of her company, Unwell. [LaineyGossip]
Hollywood is trying to mine YouTube for ideas. [Jezebel]
Noah Kahan urges fans to use the bathroom, not the floor. [Socialite Life]
Paris Hilton went to the World Cup. [Hollywood Life]
Mel Brooks turned 100 this week! [Seriously OMG]
Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon ensemble. [RCFA]
More about Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel’s great donation. [OMG Blog]
Am I the only one who thinks Beckham agrees to just about any ad campaign. Its giving insanely greedy
Can we have some Wimbledon specific posts? The tournament is looking fun this year. Several seeded players are out already (like always) in round 1 and all the English players are out. Ah. David. I don’t understand someone who accomplished so much and scrapped so far being so desperate for royal scraps. At least his face has settled and he looks like himself again. The world cup has been muted for me because of magat mess and the network covering it, but I am delighted Germany lost. Fingers crossed that an African team wins the whole thing. I like Osaka and she got the deal she got with Nike so she gets the best fits and ostentatious walk out fits, but Nike needs to do better by their other players with better current records. Sinner has been stuck in horrid fits for years. His kits were hot dog condiment colored themed for ages. Most of the Nike kits look cheap af and aren’t cheap. On, Wilson and Lacoste are running circles around Nike. LOVE TO MEL! Happy Centennial! Young Frankenstein is the best comedy ever made. Sometimes it just seems like the demented orange con can’t possibly get any dumber, then the bar gets moved further down into hell… The 250th planned for a decade with the Smithsonian would have been such a cool, unifying experience. Instead the 250th and the entire government has turned into a money laundering scheme by the demented don wannabe and his enablers. Sigh.
I dunno, if Beckham’s face has settled. He looks like he is wearing a ton of makeup and hair gel— which make him look more like an ill-dressed lothario all pimped up for the camera. It’s a greasy, and for me, a queasy look.
The Beckham brand doesn’t register with me. I think it suits Real Housewives, Made in Chelsea, Love Island type of fashion and hype for class and money. So yeah Sir Beckham got that branding down.
He’s morphing into George Micheal
I’m loving the dramatic fashion entrances that Naomi is doing. Good for her.
Beckham looks DREADFUL and I love it for him. I just wish he wasn’t in 100 adverts so I didn’t have to see what he’s done to his face on an almost daily basis.
I love Naomi’s look!!’
So lovely.
I’m looking forward to seeing what Serena is wearing. She’ll be starting in less than 5 minutes. Hubby and daughters are there. Such a lovely family.
He looks bad. That’s all I got.
The face is bad enough, but the hand tattoos are so ugly. They look like one giant bruise.
seriously??!! He’s a soccer goat and is over here trying to sell me everything from Happy Meals to potato chips to products from Home Depot and that f#$ker can’t even stay for the World Cup? One of the greatest soccer events in the world that one would think a soccer veteran would not want to miss? All that does is confirm my opinion that he is an egomaniac…must be seen in the Royal Box. Barf. He can just stay over there.
Happy 100th, Mel Brooks!
I’m Canadian, but the nail polish subreddit I belong to is full of Americans doing “algae in the reflecting pool” inspired manicures.
Re the featured links & Taylor Sheridan — I met him at a conference in 2022 and, admittedly based only on a few hours of exposure, “arrogant, MAGA-loving, misogynist POS” were my lasting impressions.