Sykes: The Sussexes are scheming to ’emotionally blackmail’ the king over security

The entire royalist-media ecosystem is singularly focused on obfuscating one thing this week: why was Prince Harry’s risk assessment mysteriously “paused” several months ago? Not only that, but why wasn’t Harry informed of this risk-assessment pause until last Friday, after he confirmed his family’s trip to the UK? From the way the royalists are carrying on, you’d think that it was always widely-known and accepted that the British establishment would do anything and everything to put the Sussex family in as much danger as possible! Like, how dare “stupid” Harry try to visit his father, doesn’t he know that powerful forces will target him? And this crap with the “emotional blackmail” is genuinely the stupidest talking point ever. You can really tell that it came from Prince William. So, here’s what Tom Sykes and Alison Boshoff said to each other on Sykes’ podcast (once again, the “two dumb bitches” meme came to life).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheming to “emotionally blackmail” King Charles in a “cynical” attempt to reclaim their taxpayer-funded police protection, according to a pair of royal commentators. Harry, 41, announced on Monday that he was reconsidering bringing Meghan, 44, and their two children on a much-hyped trip to the U.K. in July because his request for a security package by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) was rejected by British authorities.
But the Sussexes have not been entitled to RAVEC security since they left their roles as working royals and moved to California. On The Royalist Podcast, host Tom Sykes and Daily Mail showbiz correspondent Alison Boshoff questioned why the couple spent months planning the U.K. tour before threatening to call it off over security concerns.
“It just felt to me like a really blatant attempt and a really, actually mean attempt to kind of bounce down Charles, or to kind of emotionally blackmail Charles, into intervening in the security decisions of the British state,” said Sykes, the Daily Beast’s royal expert and European editor-at-large. “For all my criticisms of Charles, I think to his eternal credit, he has just consistently said, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ You know, ‘I’m not going to intervene in that.’”
Boshoff, the Daily Mail’s editor-at-large, added, “Harry seems to be intent on trying to, by one way or another, get him to cross the line.”
Since Harry and Meghan’s taxpayer-funded security detail was downgraded in 2020, Harry has repeatedly challenged the decision in court—only to lose every case. It appeared that he had accepted the situation when the Sussex office sent out a minute-by-minute rundown of the U.K. tour on Friday, confirming that Harry would be accompanied by Meghan and their two kids. But two days later, a spokesperson for the Sussexes suggested the family trip won’t happen without RAVEC security.
“The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Sykes remarked, “It’s six years since you had it. Like, that’s the status quo. You can’t pretend that the continuation of the status quo is a massive bolt from the blue.”
Boshoff added, “Either [Harry is] prey to a terrible, irrational paranoia… or he’s exceedingly manipulative and has been lying… in a bid to try and bounce his unwell father into doing something which he knows full well his father doesn’t want to do.”
Sykes argued that the family would have “ultimately” been safe with or without a royal security detail, noting that Harry and Meghan accepted Charles’ offer to stay at a royal residence last week. “It just feels to me like they’re just eternally offended that they got the status connected with the security taken away,” Sykes said.
[From The Daily Beast]
“But the Sussexes have not been entitled to RAVEC security since they left their roles as working royals…” False. The original Sandringham Summit plan ensured royal protection for a year, only that as yanked in February or March 2020. In the last years of QEII’s reign, she guaranteed that the Sussexes would have royal protection, even sending some of her own security people to protect Harry and Meghan. After she died, Charles changed that, and now Harry has to apply for police security and give 28 days notice. Which is what he did for this month’s visit, he applied and gave 28-days notice. He also believed that RAVEC would follow-through (as they promised) to complete a risk assessment in March. RAVEC paused the assessment, didn’t inform Harry until last Friday, and they turned down his security request in addition to that, despite refusing to complete a risk assessment. Harry wasn’t joking when he called this rolling catastrophe an “establishment stitch-up.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 21 January, 2026 after attending a court case with the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) over unlawful surveillance methods.,Image: 1068018833, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, former President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone (R to L) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839643, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Montecito, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will celebrate her 43rd birthday on August 4th, together with husband Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilly Mountbatten Windsor, probably in their villa in Montecito, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry honors a Santa Barbara helicopter pilot at Kevin Costner’s One805Live! event
Pictured: Prince Harry
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Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a ‘Peer Support’ scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her ‘Oh hi hi hi’ and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam’s dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Nice try, Tom – but “status quo” is whatever the King says it is.
I aree with Kaiser’s take on this. And there’s a long list of non-royals who get protective security. Harry hasn’t had an RMB assessment since 2019. The former UK Head of Counterterrorism, who sat on RAVEC, says his threat level was one of the highest even then and that this is likely to have increased. Not sure whether unintelligent Psycho Sykes and Bonkers Boshoff are mad, bad or sad. Or maybe an unholy mix of all three. Add in Froelich and it’s nearly a full pack of toxicity.
These people LOVE the Sussexes. The Sussexes pay their bills as plenty of people pay to hear them discussed and to see pictures and videos of them whenever they go outside of their cool Montecito mansion. The nastier the drama, the more money Sykes and the rota get. Harry and Meghan make them so much money, much more than any story about Kate flashing her underwear or climbing hills post cancer.
Talk about twisting the truth, Sykes is an expert at it.
If Sykes is involved it just confirms that William was the one responsible for halting the security review for Harry.
TS was gleefully writing about Meghan’s being targeted by a sniper in his articles these people are the ones that Meghan and her family need the protection from .. he should be on a fixated list and fired from any publication at this point. This is all just so sickening.
What??
Also: do these B—s know the meaning of the word “blackmail”? I think not.
It’s very weird to frame, wouldn’t you like to ensure that you can safely see your grandchildren, as emotional blackmail. Because the alternative is fairly grim.
And they are definitely trying to muddy the waters, and act as if the Sussexes are asking for a 24/7 365 day a year round the clock security in the UK and US, paid for by some little old lady in Brighton. Instead of security for Harry two or three times a year for 3 days, and once a year for all four for five days.
And this definitely has William’s stink all over it. All the super injunctions in the world will not be able to hide the comparison if the Sussexes are in the UK every quarter. I mean let’s keep it real, his wife added her personal victory mountain climb to her official engagements, and that barely gets her the 20 for the entirety of the year. They can’t have Harry and Meghan show up two or three times a year and match their numbers, with way more interest.
Exactly. It’s “emotional blackmail” to want security for your children? Nah. Ain’t nobody buying this. These royal reporters and commenters can huff and puff for days but the majority of the world will not see it like this. This makes the RF look very very bad if not evil. And the govt incompetent.
Imagine being top brass police and knowing there are threats being made and wanting to protect the people threatened but you have these fools saying no? Personally I think there are people within the British media who don’t want Harry and his family to get security because it means they’ll be able to chase them whenever they go. What is worst is if an accident happens… I’m picking that the paps will be there cameras flashing while those back in the office go tut tut and get the presses rolling for an exclusive. Oh and at the same time they’ll be scrolling away looking to buy a new car, or a second property, with the money they make out of it?
Everyone remotely in Sussexes’s orbit is being potentially endangered if they do not have proper security. True professionals would be horrified, but part of the magat/brexit societal decline is allowing government resources to be misused to punish critics and weaponizing deliberate incompetence. Charles/Willy know full well the Sussexes require security and daily reinforce that need by intentionally inflaming the wingnuts, but pretend he doesn’t matter because of made up schemes, like the working royal nonsense, so they can play dumb if a scenerio like Diana’s “accident” happens.
Sorry but this is all very predictable and exhausting. Even Stevie wonder could see that this was going to happen…. And the worst part is….that they willing walked right into it.🙄. For heaven sakes just stay at home where you and your family are safe…. Admit to your self that your father and brother are a__ holes and do what your wife did and cut them off….completely. This is not the first time that they have put you in danger…. Make it the last. Whoever is second in command can go to these events…. Zoom a message and let it go😒
Who cares about his father? Just let the government abuse you is not the take. And that’s what’s happening. They are preventing a VIP citizen from working. When they provide the same level of security to other VIPs with no issue.
We are doing the work of the British media if we pretend that the only reason that they could ever want to come to the UK is just to see Charles. And ignoring the very barebones point.
A citizen, who has previously been identified as a VIP, it’s being denied security without any explanation or risk assessment, and being prevented from traveling safely to work.
Dee(2) …..you’ve missed my point. The point is…is this all worth it????? Is it worth you possibly losing your life or the lives of your family to prove a point? In my opinion… It’s not. If the king wanted them to have security… He would have security. The fact that he doesn’t says everything that needs to be said. And yet……Harry is going to trust his families safety to the same organization that allowed his mother to be killed? That’s insane.
Didn’t miss your point, it seems to consistently be just give up. I think we all agree that Charles is a horrible father, Charles nor William is not to be trusted, and to treat any offers with reasonable suspicion.
But, we have no idea if that’s not what he’s doing. He should continue to make this fight very public, so that they don’t do what they always do, which is rewrite history and convince people that they didn’t see what they thought they saw.
Also, we’re taking for granted even though plenty of people have spoken out about the fact that they believe that Harry deserves security, the fact that the review by the home office was even agreed to the first time that everyone has nefarious designs. They don’t. He has supporters, he has people that understand why he’s doing what he do. He’s not going to explain every portion of the security process which puts the actual lives of his family at risk for the public, or his endgame with his family. Nor should he.
But supporters acting like he just doesn’t get the point, in an incredibly complex situation which involves actual governments and security apparatuses, minimizes the issue at hand. Making this about family disagreement, and not governmental corruption serves the purpose of making it seem like Harry is just some dummy who doesn’t care about his family or understand. Basically perpetuating the dim Harry, Sussex marriage trouble narrative.
They should just stay at home? Just zoom a message? Well, that’s exactly what Charles and William and Kate want, isn’t it?. Harry has said he will continue to press every avenue to be able to visit safely. And he meant it. And he will do it for all to see. Even as people say well what did you expect and didn’t you see this coming. No, he’s not blind but clear on what he is doing. He may never achieve it but he will have tried and his kids know that he will have tried to find a safe way for them to visit seeing as how they are half-British.
Sykes himself wrote, just ten days ago, that the “emotional blackmail” is coming directly from William and KP. Here it is: “The Royalist has been reporting for some time that the “emotional blackmail” framing originates primarily from Prince William’s circle.” https://www.thedailybeast.com/royal-household-split-b-infighting-over-future-of-family-outcasts-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle/
So either Sykes is blinking for help with this latest article, or he’s furiously backpeddling. No doubt it’s door #2.
Sykes is also on a desperate mission to make sure everyone thinks this mess is Harry and Meghan’s fault. Ugh.
Honestly, I’m scared for the safety of the duchess and her children.
I hope they cancel entirely and don’t enter the country.
Yes harry still had to go for invictus events and his other charities,
But I do not believe that his family will ever be safe in the uk.
This part makes no sense – “Either [Harry is] prey to a terrible, irrational paranoia… or he’s exceedingly manipulative and has been lying…”
because it ignores the third, obvious, and correct option – that Harry knows the threats against him and his family and he knows they need more security than what they can provide for themselves. It’s not paranoia if you’re right.
Today is Diana’s birthday, so I wonder if Harry had wanted to be in England for that? It was fortuitous that the one year to go for Invictus planned close to her birthday. Mind you, that would mean that Harry would be in the UK for almost two weeks, and his published schedule had five days of public facing events.
Harry was always coming to the UK for the one year to go IG events and the British press know this. So I don’t know why Syko and co are pretending like it’s a surprise that he would want to bring his family to the UK.