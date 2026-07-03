King Charles is stealing Princess Kate’s Christmas concert thunder this year

In 2021, the then-Duchess of Cambridge decided to “organize” a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Given the state of Kate’s pitiful busywork, I think it’s safe to say that this was organized by staff on her behalf and handed to her as one of her “signature events.” Kate decided to call the now-annual concert “Together At Christmas.” Because she was still seething about the Duchess of Sussex’s massively successful cookbook, which was called Together: Our Community Cookbook. Since 2021, Together at Christmas has staggered along, functioning as little more than a photo-op for Kate and her three children. It’s televised too and basically no one watches it. The ratings are so bad, the British press won’t even breathe a word about them.
Well, funny story. This year marks the 50th anniversary of King Charles’ The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust). To celebrate the “golden jubilee” anniversary, The King’s Trust is organizing their own Christmas concert. They announced it this week, posting this message on their site: “We are delighted to announce that on Wednesday 2 December, for the first time ever, The King’s Trust Carol Concert, in partnership with Cunard, will be held in London’s iconic Westminster Abbey.” It’s super-funny because usually, Kate’s concert is pretaped around the first week of December too. Not to mention, Charles is stealing Kate’s concert thunder!! Keen fans are very upset.
A debate on social media has erupted after The King’s Trust announced its festive plans for an end-of-year Christmas concert. The charity, which was founded by the monarch in 1976, revealed that it will host an “evening of carols at Westminster Abbey” on December 2 this year.
The festive event – organised in partnership with luxury cruise line Cunard and supported by sponsors Elemis, American Airlines, and The White Company – will mark the holiday season with traditional carols, musical performances and readings by celebrities. The event will aim to support young people across the United Kingdom, as it has done for 50 years.
While many are excited for the festive event, some royal fans were quick to point out that the concert bears many similarities to Princess Kate ’s annual Together at Christmas concert.
Many took to social media as an intense debate was sparked over the similarities between the concert details and the venue, with some accusing the King of overshadowing Kate’s annual concert, which has become a staple in the royal calendar.
One critic wrote: “The King’s Christmas Carol Concert this year will be held at Westminster Abbey just like the Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas concert.”
Others pointed out the long-standing nature of the princess’s event, with another person noting: “Kate has had her own concert that very same week in the very same venue for years now.”
The naming of the event also drew scrutiny from some online observers, with one person writing: “Um, what the heck? If this event clashes with the Princess of Wales Christmas Carol Concert then very many will be upset with the King.”
[From The Daily Mirror]
It’s so funny that Charles and Camilla will randomly whack Prince William and Kate in these not-so-subtle ways. Charles and Camilla are two of the pettiest and most thin-skinned people ever, and this particular thing is being done on purpose, to get back at Kate for some real or imaginary overstep or thunder-stealing. Charles and the King’s Trust absolutely knew that they were stepping on Kate’s toes. They didn’t care.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images, Avalon Red and Kensington Palace.
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Brad Pitt attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/SAG/Turner) NO USA SALES – Editorial Use Only
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Previously unissued photo dated 08/12/21 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the duchess at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Issue date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. Led by the duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.,Image: 649207573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056773797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart from the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056827998, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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North America Rights Only/Special Restrictions Apply-Please See Caption – London, UK -20211224-Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Copyright is this image is jointly vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Alex Bramall. Please credit Alex Bramall. Not for use after 31st December 2021 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. News editorial use only; no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs; image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess’ carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021. Issue date: Friday December 24, 2021.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
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King Charles III plays a ukulele while meeting members of the Loughries Men’s Shed Ukulele Ensemble at Ards Allotments, near Strangford Lough in Newtownards, on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Ards Allotments was founded by owner Maurice who was inspired by watching the King, then Prince of Wales, visit an allotment on the news
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Newtownards, United Kingdom
When: 21 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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North America Rights Only/Special Restrictions Apply-Please See Caption – London, UK -20211224-Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Copyright is this image is jointly vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Alex Bramall. Please credit Alex Bramall. Not for use after 31st December 2021 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. News editorial use only; no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs; image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess’ carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021. Issue date: Friday December 24, 2021.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Remember that year when they all wore blue dresses to Kate’s concert to show unity and to mock Meghan? I wonder what happened all of a sudden
It’s The Great Chelsea Flower Showdown 2.0 but make it Christmas. But this new holiday rivalry needs a branded name. Hmmm. A Not Together at Christmas concert. Or just simply The Great Christmas Carol Showdown. Feel free to add more ideas to the mix.
I hope keen will not get her kids to perform
Either way, many will not watch. They may tune in for a particular celebrity but beyond that, many will be struggling to provide for their families Christmas, which will not include the Windsor/Wales particular nonsense.
I don’t mind missing keens fake piano playing . And her preening and posing.
Classic photo scooter grimacing at keens festive glances