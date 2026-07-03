King Charles is stealing Princess Kate’s Christmas concert thunder this year

In 2021, the then-Duchess of Cambridge decided to “organize” a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Given the state of Kate’s pitiful busywork, I think it’s safe to say that this was organized by staff on her behalf and handed to her as one of her “signature events.” Kate decided to call the now-annual concert “Together At Christmas.” Because she was still seething about the Duchess of Sussex’s massively successful cookbook, which was called Together: Our Community Cookbook. Since 2021, Together at Christmas has staggered along, functioning as little more than a photo-op for Kate and her three children. It’s televised too and basically no one watches it. The ratings are so bad, the British press won’t even breathe a word about them.

Well, funny story. This year marks the 50th anniversary of King Charles’ The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust). To celebrate the “golden jubilee” anniversary, The King’s Trust is organizing their own Christmas concert. They announced it this week, posting this message on their site: “We are delighted to announce that on Wednesday 2 December, for the first time ever, The King’s Trust Carol Concert, in partnership with Cunard, will be held in London’s iconic Westminster Abbey.” It’s super-funny because usually, Kate’s concert is pretaped around the first week of December too. Not to mention, Charles is stealing Kate’s concert thunder!! Keen fans are very upset.

A debate on social media has erupted after The King’s Trust announced its festive plans for an end-of-year Christmas concert. The charity, which was founded by the monarch in 1976, revealed that it will host an “evening of carols at Westminster Abbey” on December 2 this year. The festive event – organised in partnership with luxury cruise line Cunard and supported by sponsors Elemis, American Airlines, and The White Company – will mark the holiday season with traditional carols, musical performances and readings by celebrities. The event will aim to support young people across the United Kingdom, as it has done for 50 years.

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While many are excited for the festive event, some royal fans were quick to point out that the concert bears many similarities to Princess Kate ’s annual Together at Christmas concert. Many took to social media as an intense debate was sparked over the similarities between the concert details and the venue, with some accusing the King of overshadowing Kate’s annual concert, which has become a staple in the royal calendar. One critic wrote: “The King’s Christmas Carol Concert this year will be held at Westminster Abbey just like the Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas concert.” Others pointed out the long-standing nature of the princess’s event, with another person noting: “Kate has had her own concert that very same week in the very same venue for years now.”

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The naming of the event also drew scrutiny from some online observers, with one person writing: “Um, what the heck? If this event clashes with the Princess of Wales Christmas Carol Concert then very many will be upset with the King.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

It’s so funny that Charles and Camilla will randomly whack Prince William and Kate in these not-so-subtle ways. Charles and Camilla are two of the pettiest and most thin-skinned people ever, and this particular thing is being done on purpose, to get back at Kate for some real or imaginary overstep or thunder-stealing. Charles and the King’s Trust absolutely knew that they were stepping on Kate’s toes. They didn’t care.