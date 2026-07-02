“Karlie Kloss-Kushner says she’s never even met Donald Trump” links

Karlie Kloss claims she’s never met Donald Trump, despite the fact that she’s married to Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua Kushner. [JustJared]
Anne Hathaway in Lela Rose (this is amazing). [RCFA]
Did the Empire State Building climbers steal Taylor Swift’s wedding spotlight? The footage of these two at the very top is freaking me out. [Buzzfeed]
Colin Farrell had no idea that James Corden’s After Hours show was live. [Socialite Life]
The Invite and polyamory in pop culture. [LaineyGossip]
Dua Lipa’s honeymoon is finally over. [Jezebel]
Revisiting Anniversary, one year after its release. I watched this – Diane Lane is very good in it, as is Phoebe Dynevor. The script could have been even more political, imo. [Pajiba]
Frankie Muniz is getting divorced. [Hollywood Life]
Anne Hathaway wore her dress backwards. [Seriously OMG]
Donald Trump made a “threesome” comment about his sons. [OMG Blog]
I hope y’all have a wonderful holiday weekend !
Whether it’s fun or restful or productive – hope everyone enjoys it!
The recent issue of Mother Jones has an article about Jared Kushner I encourage everyone to seek out and read. He is way more involved in this administration and the destruction of our society that is in any way reasonable or ethical.
Maybe Josh really does keep his distance but being in Jared’s sphere at all gives someone some amount of intel into the horrors. Karlie isn’t required to involve herself in any of this. I hope she is steering clear. But when names get named at The Hague. Who knew enough to testify. She’s probably going to be on that list.
The article is called They Went to Jared, btw.
Also see how Albania sold out an environmental conservation zone to kushner
The EU is basically telling Albania if you let that deal go through, youre not getting into the EU. The crooked head of Albania is lying through his teeth about environmental studies while taking payoffs from kushner.
This man is dangerous. He’s accepted personal biIlions to sell out the US. Daddy’s little princess deliberately married a man as evil as her father.
And many people in Albania are furious and there have been massive protests against any sale, and I hope the protests force a climb down.
Princess Ivanka is worse than Daddy and her husband combined
The first Trump administration refused free COVID test kits from the WHO really early in the pandemic because Josh & Jared were going to develop their own and Trump would buy it with our tax dollars. As a result, a severe shortage early on as Americans were dying
Josh and Karlie are no innocents
He’s so very pretty though, I have to say
I agree and it’s always a struggle to dislike a cute boy.
I cannot help notice that her initials are now KK-K. Nomen est omen?
Karlie Kloss-Kushner is a proud Dem and doesn’t like it when you suggest that she probably hangs out with Jared and Ivanka.
Oh, by the way, I just saw the cover of today’s New York TImes. In 2025 Trump made 2 billion dollars. The headline also said that the 2 billion made by a president in office is unprecedented. We are dealing with a new breed, a very nasty, greedy breed.
I appreciate that she says she’s a Democrat, and holds aligned values, with her full chest.
She doesn’t get cute and say “I’m not really a political person,” “Honestly, I stay in my lane, “I just keep my private beliefs private,” like so many other celebrities do to avoid losing fans or making things awkward for their rich friends and family.
And I absolutely believe she hasn’t met Donald Trump. I have friends and relatives who set very specific boundaries regarding what they will and will not attend/do with objectionable members of their spouse’s families or friend groups and there are absolutely people who are like, “holiday family gatherings, sure…going over to that pig of a family friends’ house to watch the game? nope.”
Donald Trump is ger brother-in-law’s father in law and her father-in-law’s boss. Said father in law lives in another country. They go to Trump, he doesn’t come to them. She has no reason to attend political events or fundraisers or golf outings and on the rare occasion of weddings or children’s milestones (which I doubt Trump makes much time for) she has no obligation to say hello.
I wouldn’t. Good for her.
Very possible about never meeting the dictator himself. The problem is that Trump won’t be around to stand trial for war crimes. Jared will.
It’s kind of irrelevant whether or not she’s met orange one when her brother in law is war profiteering. And her father in law is ambassador for that corrupt government.
Outside of a specific denunciation of the entire family, cutting off all ties and rejecting the blood money, she’s as complicit as the rest. Maybe not legally but certainly morally.
Absolutely Nic919
I don’t blame her for not ‘denouncing’. How she interacts with the Kushner family isn’t really my business either. She’s a private citizen. There’s been an awful lot of denouncing and it hasn’t got us very far. One more denouncing from a model isn’t going to achieve anything. I do know she’s worked – including being a clinic escort – and donated to the campaign to enshrine abortion rights in Missouri.
Totally disagree. I’ve had in-laws that were of a different political sphere and other than civil exchanges when necessary, my partner had nothing to do with them. People often marry into terrible families without aligning with their beliefs. Besides, Karli is not the one to focus on.
Karli and baby brother Kushner bought a house minutes away from Jared and Ivanka for $25 million. So Karli chose to live near the Trumps and whether that’s daddy Kushner’s money that bought their house or not, it’s not a good look.
With their kind of wealth, they chose to be near these MAGAs and other MAGA billionaires. Why? Because the money and connections are too good to walk away from.
Money trumps. Karlie is no different. She’s not going to make waves because the living is too good. Her beliefs may be different from her in-laws but not deep enough and instead chose to immerse herself among the MAGAs.
That’s telling.
And her husband profited from her brother in law’s COVID schemes
I believe she hasn’t met Trump but the Kushner family is weird in general, so even if you haven’t met him you’d still be considered a little off for marrying one of them (even though this one is objectively attractive.) it’s not like her father-in-law seems all that normal either. Maybe there a small chance the one she married is more normal but… it doesn’t usually work out that way. Or maybe he’ll end up double-crossed by Jared and she might get caught in the cross-hairs. Since he’s clearly not ugly, I assume she fell in love with him before she knew his family was abnormal.
I dont know how you can say you arent like your relatives when he profits off their fraudulent connections and literally works with them. nothing about that family business is above board. so making them sound like they are somehow better is weird.
No one is responsible for the crimes committed by their in-laws. Unless it can be proven that Kloss knew about a specific crime(s) in advance or afterwards, and did not notify the authorities. Knowing – as we all do – that they are a bunch of corrupt grifters isn’t enough. There is so much evidence in the public domain of that already yet almost nothing is done. And E Jean Carroll is still waiting for her compensation.
Can’t be said often enough. Doesn’t matter if we plebs think fraternizing with a genocidal BIL is just being nice. The Hague will fucking call Josh and Karlie to the table. And what they do I that moment is all they ever will be. They don’t have the luxury to walk the line. They join the resistance or history puts them down as complicit.
She’s living off the money. She’s no innocent here.
She hangs out with Jared and Ivanka, that’s bad enough.
Anne Hathaway does look amazing in that strapless gold gown.
Until you denounce your lovable racist grandma, the maga uncle or sister that didn’t vote for Kamala, you have nothing to say. It’s always so easy to tell others how they should live and with whom they should associate when every year you sit across from terrible relatives at Thanksgiving.
My immediate family are all worldly and well informed. I’m blessed. My in-laws are a MAGA horror show, but my husband had largely disowned them before we met. I’m acknowledging my own Thanksgiving privilege here. But if anyone of those marginally educated idiots had influence in the current administration, I would Matahari TF outta that opportunity and do what I could to infiltrate and destroy. Josh and Karlie should have the luxury to merely do no wrong a private citizens. But at some point, they need to find a better recipe for eating cake.
I have done exactly that, cutting off multiple relatives and former friends. After telling all of them off to their faces.
So yes, I get to say it with my full chest.
She’s choosing to go MAGAT and pretending otherwise. You’re choosing to fall for it.