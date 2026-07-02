“Karlie Kloss-Kushner says she’s never even met Donald Trump” links

Karlie Kloss claims she’s never met Donald Trump, despite the fact that she’s married to Jared Kushner’s brother Joshua Kushner. [JustJared]

Anne Hathaway in Lela Rose (this is amazing). [RCFA]

Did the Empire State Building climbers steal Taylor Swift’s wedding spotlight? The footage of these two at the very top is freaking me out. [Buzzfeed]

Colin Farrell had no idea that James Corden’s After Hours show was live. [Socialite Life]

The Invite and polyamory in pop culture. [LaineyGossip]

Dua Lipa’s honeymoon is finally over. [Jezebel]

Revisiting Anniversary, one year after its release. I watched this – Diane Lane is very good in it, as is Phoebe Dynevor. The script could have been even more political, imo. [Pajiba]

Frankie Muniz is getting divorced. [Hollywood Life]

Anne Hathaway wore her dress backwards. [Seriously OMG]

Donald Trump made a “threesome” comment about his sons. [OMG Blog]