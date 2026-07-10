King Charles & Camilla are hiring a videographer to create ‘on trend content’ lol

When the Windsors learned that Prince Harry had started dating then-Meghan Markle, they were so freaked out. It wasn’t just about Meghan’s Americanness and her race, it was that she was an actress/celebrity who understood promotion, social media and branding. They were all obsessed with The Tig and Meghan’s Instagram. They hated that she had millions of followers even before she started dating Harry too, which is why Meghan was heavily encouraged to shut down her personal Instagram account. When Harry and Meghan started their Sussex Royal Instagram, plates were being thrown in every royal court. H&M hired like-minded social media managers and they created an instantly great account which provided behind-the-scenes photos and expertly blended personal and professional. Since then, the Prince and Princess of Wales have tried to copy everything Sussex Royal for their own social media. Looks like Buckingham Palace is trying to catch up as well:

The King and Queen are looking for a videographer to create “on trend content” from their public engagements and behind-the-scenes in a royal first for their team of aides. The successful candidate will work with the Royal Communications team at Buckingham Palace and will play a key role in helping the royals connect with audiences around the world through their digital platforms. The full-time role, which comes with an annual salary of up to £52,000, will involve capturing moments from day-to-day outings to major state events, which is likely to include annual highlights like Trooping the Colour. According to the job description, the applicant will use their “creativity to bring stories to life” and “inspire millions through powerful visual content” as well as having a “passion for storytelling”. Perks of the role include 25 days’ of annual leave and a free lunch every day. It’s the latest move by the royal family to modernise their approach to connect with the public and champion causes they care about. As well as slick photography, their social media feeds now include video highlights and montages from their engagements. The King and Queen appear to be following the Prince and Princess of Wales’s lead with their latest hire. Prince William and Kate often turn to London-based filmmaker, Will Warr, to capture some of their most personal moments, including the Princess’s video message to announce the end of her cancer treatment in 2024. The beautifully shot film showed William and Kate playing with their children in a woodland and a beach in Norfolk.

[From Hello]

It’s too funny. As someone who regularly visited all of the royal social media pages pre-Meghan, let me tell you, it was like night and day. There was a pre-Meghan vibe: low-quality, staid, begrudging, half-assed. And then there’s the post-Meghan vibe: high-quality, intimate, bar-for-bar copies of Sussex photos. Now they’re trying to give credit to Prince William and Kate for this mess? LOL. That’s hilarious too because Charles and Camilla HATE William and Kate’s denim-and-shampoo commercials.