King Charles & Camilla are hiring a videographer to create ‘on trend content’ lol

When the Windsors learned that Prince Harry had started dating then-Meghan Markle, they were so freaked out. It wasn’t just about Meghan’s Americanness and her race, it was that she was an actress/celebrity who understood promotion, social media and branding. They were all obsessed with The Tig and Meghan’s Instagram. They hated that she had millions of followers even before she started dating Harry too, which is why Meghan was heavily encouraged to shut down her personal Instagram account. When Harry and Meghan started their Sussex Royal Instagram, plates were being thrown in every royal court. H&M hired like-minded social media managers and they created an instantly great account which provided behind-the-scenes photos and expertly blended personal and professional. Since then, the Prince and Princess of Wales have tried to copy everything Sussex Royal for their own social media. Looks like Buckingham Palace is trying to catch up as well:
The King and Queen are looking for a videographer to create “on trend content” from their public engagements and behind-the-scenes in a royal first for their team of aides.
The successful candidate will work with the Royal Communications team at Buckingham Palace and will play a key role in helping the royals connect with audiences around the world through their digital platforms.
The full-time role, which comes with an annual salary of up to £52,000, will involve capturing moments from day-to-day outings to major state events, which is likely to include annual highlights like Trooping the Colour.
According to the job description, the applicant will use their “creativity to bring stories to life” and “inspire millions through powerful visual content” as well as having a “passion for storytelling”. Perks of the role include 25 days’ of annual leave and a free lunch every day.
It’s the latest move by the royal family to modernise their approach to connect with the public and champion causes they care about. As well as slick photography, their social media feeds now include video highlights and montages from their engagements.
The King and Queen appear to be following the Prince and Princess of Wales’s lead with their latest hire. Prince William and Kate often turn to London-based filmmaker, Will Warr, to capture some of their most personal moments, including the Princess’s video message to announce the end of her cancer treatment in 2024. The beautifully shot film showed William and Kate playing with their children in a woodland and a beach in Norfolk.
It’s too funny. As someone who regularly visited all of the royal social media pages pre-Meghan, let me tell you, it was like night and day. There was a pre-Meghan vibe: low-quality, staid, begrudging, half-assed. And then there’s the post-Meghan vibe: high-quality, intimate, bar-for-bar copies of Sussex photos. Now they’re trying to give credit to Prince William and Kate for this mess? LOL. That’s hilarious too because Charles and Camilla HATE William and Kate’s denim-and-shampoo commercials.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
So on its face, trying to update their social media isn’t a bad idea. Of course it was the worst thing ever when Meghan did it, but that’s how it goes with these people.
That said, i hope they do NOT try to mimic the Wales’ instagram/social media. I just don’t think its well done. Their videos are usually cheesy and shot weirdly, and they also overpromote themselves – for any given event there will be two or three posts, an IG story, and then a video after the fact. I know its to give the illusion of working more, but Charles doesn’t need to fake things like that.
First of all this news is hilarious. Second please DO imitate W&K cheesy forest video. I want to see the Chuck & Cam version so bad.
Can you see them rolling around on the beach 😂😂
Camilla grandkids can appear in the beach shots
In Transylvania, staring moodily at the mushrooms, while Camilla waits in the car.
@Eurydice … I did an actual guffaw when I read your comment.
@Eurydice
😂🤣😂
They will still be the same soon-to-be-octogenarians with an abhorent past. Does this new SM manager know that they are supposed to make JK Rowling photo ops look good? How will they make tottering around Ascot making faces or half in the bag look appealing or modern?
Note to c and c please don’t. The keens were bad enough
“Wanted: Sycophant to assemble silk purses from sows’ ears. Must work on site in viper pit.” Let’s see if this position actually gets filled.
Camilla is like kate she seeks out cameras and grins.
Meghan is just that girl. Her impact on the BRF is wild if you think about it. She influenced their behaviors, their fashion, the way they interact with the public. Their Instagram😂. The BM will never give her credit but her impact has been profound. But those colonizers want everyone to believe it started with them so now they’ve gotta threaten Meghan’s life with a lack of security so that she won’t ever show her face in the uk and outshine them and remind everyone that’s she’s the original.
The funniest part is Meghan outshines them even when she’s not there. They talk about her not coming and being out in public more than they talk about the leftovers who are out in public. Meghan’s absence is a bigger, more interesting story then the leftovers presence.
Meghan went to the UK for 2 minutes and cast a life long spell 😁 They will forever be in her shadow. There is a pre Meghan Monarchy and a post Meghan Monarchy FOREVER 😍
After crying about Netflix cameras, Charles and Camilla are going to have cameras following them. Are they going to join TikTok? I don’t think having a videographer is going to improve things at BP.
Wow, “up to £52,000.” Will their generosity never cease?
But, ok – how do they plan to insert Harry and Meghan in every story to attract followers?
That caught my eye—can you even live in London on that salary?
And it’s “up to” which means “less than.”
There isn’t a videographer in the world that can make C&C likeable or relatable. Can’t wait to see the hot mess they come up with.
Who’s asking for videos of the Tampons?
Residents of Shady Pines?
Good question. Because the things people are actually asking for, like being decent human beings, seem beyond them. But I’m sure some videos will change all that.
King Charles & Camilla are hiring a videographer to create ‘on trend content – with Harrys kids? You know that AI works best if you have a good template you can build upon, right?
These people aren’t paying enough for what it is they’re looking for.
Can’t wait to see the “on-trend content” produced by the leading members of an anachronistic institution that a significant portion of the British public wants to see abolished.
Please do include images of the “Not My Kings” protesters. That would be very on-trend!