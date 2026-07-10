Why are Charli XCX, Clairo and PinkPantheress feuding with Peppa Pig?

Charli xcx attends "The Moment" UK Premiere held at Picturehouse Central 2-17-26 next to a picture of Peppa Pig looking shocked
Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Clairo, and Peppa Pig are three singers and one TV star, respectively. Because I am an Uncool of a Certain Age, I needed the Internet to reliably verify this information for me. Pitchfork is a music magazine, and they have a short video series called Over/Under, wherein a guest is presented with different topics and asked to comment on whether that person/place/phenomenon is over or underrated. In 2019, Clairo (one of the singers) appeared on Over/Under, and was asked to weigh in on Peppa Pig (the TV star). Clairo went on to allege that Peppa Pig is 7’1” tall, and thus labeled her underrated for her surprising stature. This week was Peppa’s turn to grace the show. First she was asked about PinkPantheress (singer), and simply commented on the fact that she (Peppa) loves all things pink. Then Peppa was asked about Clairo, and that pig stared blankly at the camera and declared, “I don’t know her.” Shots were fired, and now both Charli XCX (brat) and PinkPantheress are demanding #JusticeForClairo. As they should!

Peppa Pig is in the middle of some major beef — or should we say pork? — after seemingly shading Clairo in a new Pitchfork interview, which has motivated Charli XCX and PinkPantheress to mobilize on the “Bags” singer’s behalf.

The hilarious “drama” started Tuesday (July 7), when the cartoon character participated in the music publication’s “Over/Under” video series. When asked whether she thinks Clairo is over- or underrated, Peppa threw some bombastic side-eye at the camera and said pointedly, “I don’t know her.”

Of course, fans in the comments and online immediately clocked Peppa for the shady response, inciting Charli to join in and show her support for her fellow musician. “Let’s f— her up,” Charli wrote alongside a screenshot of Peppa’s comment in a text to Clairo, who shared the message on X.

PinkPantheress got involved after seeing that Peppa had also spoken about her in the Pitchfork video, declaring the “Stateside” artist “underrated.” “Does she like animals?” Peppa had added. “Maybe she would like me, because I’m pink too. And everyone likes me.”

But while the porcine protagonist’s comments about her were positive, Pink loyally responded on X, “ain’t sh– sweet until you put respect on clairo.”

If you’re wondering to yourself why Peppa Pig would diss Clairo, you may not have seen the singer/songwriter’s own “Over/Under” episode in 2019. At the time, Clairo was asked to rate Peppa, and she said: “Can I tell you something about Peppa Pig? She’s 7’1” … she’s the tallest pig in the world. I’mma say underrated, just because I don’t know any taller pigs.”

“If she’s 7’1”, how tall is her mom?” Clairo had continued at the time. “How tall are all the other pigs? Who’s keeping track? What are the proportions of this whole show?”

Even though Clairo said she was underrated, it’s possible that Peppa interpreted her comment about her height as a jab and remembered it seven years later when it came time to make her own appearance on the Pitchfork series.

Or maybe Peppa was telling the truth and she actually doesn’t know Clairo — although she is a fan of a lot of other singers. “Pop stars make the best music,” Peppa added in her video. “I like Rihanna, P!nk, Kelly Clarkson, Sabrina Carpenter, Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo, Beyoncé, Cher, Dua Lipa — oh, and Shakira! One day, I’ll be the biggest pop star ever.”

[From Billboard]

Obviously there’s a lot to unpack here. Let’s start with Billboard’s description that Peppa Pig “threw some bombastic side-eye at the camera.” This is tricky, because anyone who’s ever seen Peppa on screen knows that either both her eyes sit directly on her snout (and seamlessly switch sides as she looks in different directions), or her snout sticks out from the side of her head (and again switches which side of the head depending on her gaze). Given this unique facial feature makeup, I don’t feel comfortable calling her stare a “side-eye,” when it may be the case that her eyes literally sit on the side of her face. That being said, it was a palpable MOMENT when Peppa deadpanned “I don’t know her,” about Clairo. It was intentional. This s-o-w spent every other question oinking out the most inane drivel — often punctuated by a cloying laugh that could drive any otherwise sane person to commit homicidal acts — yet she can’t sparerib a single thought about Clairo?? Either her PR team didn’t adequately prep her for the interview, or, what I think is more likely, she’s just a Petty Pig.

I stand with Clairo, Charli XCX, and PinkPantheress!

Claire Elizabeth Cottrill, known professionally as Clairo performs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park Festival in London on 6th July 2025.

Victoria Beverley Walker aka Pinkpantheress attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall, 12-1-25

Photos credit: Zoran Veselinovic/Avalon, Lounis Tiar/Avalon

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4 Responses to “Why are Charli XCX, Clairo and PinkPantheress feuding with Peppa Pig?”

  1. Tuesday says:
    July 10, 2026 at 7:10 am

    Team Peppa. She’s always been shady, yes, but Clairo came for her first. 🤷🏾‍♀️

    Don’t start none, won’t be none.

    Reply
  2. Yup, Me says:
    July 10, 2026 at 7:33 am

    Peppa, girl, I don’t know her, either. But I also thought you were from the group “Salt n …” That’s the best Peppa ever, imo.

    Also, Jem would NEVER find herself in a messy online scuffle from an interview. NEVA, Peppa.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    July 10, 2026 at 9:10 am

    Since my daughter is currently not on a Peppa Pig kick and I do not have to watch the show over and over, I will be Team Peppa.

    Reply

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