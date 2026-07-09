“It really is a total eclipse of the heart” links

Bonnie Tyler passed away at the age of 75. Total eclipse of the heart! [JustJared]

Pedro Pascal went to the Chanel show during PFW. [Socialite Life]

Christopher Nolan is inspired by Guillermo del Toro. [Pajiba]

I love this Mitch McConnell meme. [Buzzfeed]

Alexa Demie at Paris Fashion Week. [LaineyGossip]

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith moved in with each other (again). [Jezebel]

Summer TV preview. [Hollywood Life]

Harry Styles’ wardrobe malfunction. [Seriously OMG]

Here are some better photos of Anne Hathaway’s Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]

Brittany Allen received an Emmy nom for The Pitt even though HBO didn’t put her up for the nomination. Good for her. [OMG Blog]