“It really is a total eclipse of the heart” links

Bonnie Tyler passed away at the age of 75. Total eclipse of the heart! [JustJared]
Pedro Pascal went to the Chanel show during PFW. [Socialite Life]
Christopher Nolan is inspired by Guillermo del Toro. [Pajiba]
I love this Mitch McConnell meme. [Buzzfeed]
Alexa Demie at Paris Fashion Week. [LaineyGossip]
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith moved in with each other (again). [Jezebel]
Summer TV preview. [Hollywood Life]
Harry Styles’ wardrobe malfunction. [Seriously OMG]
Here are some better photos of Anne Hathaway’s Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]
Brittany Allen received an Emmy nom for The Pitt even though HBO didn’t put her up for the nomination. Good for her. [OMG Blog]

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26 Responses to ““It really is a total eclipse of the heart” links”

  1. Jferber says:
    July 9, 2026 at 12:38 pm

    Godspeed. My mom died at that age, too. Really great singer.

    Reply
  2. Tn Democrat says:
    July 9, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    I just spoke to Mitch McConnell. He is grateful for the world-class medical care he has received at tax payer expense and wants to pass universal care for all Americans immediately. 😄 🤣 😂 😆

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      July 9, 2026 at 1:16 pm

      Absolutely beautiful! Anakin Skywalker also embraced joy and love in his final moments.

      Reply
    • Truthiness says:
      July 9, 2026 at 2:37 pm

      I just spoke to Mitch McConnell today. He’s become an Erling Haaland superfan but thinks France is probably going to take the Cup, he’s rooting for Widow’s Bay and the Pitt, and he’s finally taking accountability for corrupt Scotus justices and not impeaching the d@mn Felon over January 6.

      Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    July 9, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    TN Democrat, did Mitch also wish Bonny Tyler’s family peace and privacy?

    Reply
    • Tn Democrat says:
      July 9, 2026 at 1:17 pm

      He says it is very hot where he is and he hasn’t seen her. He only hears a lot of screaming and crying. The lodging smell like sulpher and the ac doesn’t work. He has complained to managment and they have said his complaints will be handled with the same compassion and concern he has shown the American people.

      Reply
  4. EllenOlenska says:
    July 9, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Awww… I’m a total s*cker for those big overblown Jim Steinman type ballads that were huge in the late 70s early 80’s . Sorry to hear of her passing.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    Anne Hathaway looks sumptious.

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    I just spent 20 minutes on the phone with my old nemesis Mitch McConnell and he’s so excited about Norway’s chances against France tonight, he’s styling his hair like Erling Haalan, although he’s betting on Morocco to win the whole thing.

    Rest in Peace, Bonnie Tyler

    Reply
  7. Tarte Au Citron says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Ah no 🙁 Bonnie was cool.

    Reply
  8. mightymolly says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    1.I made out with a boy at summer campus slow dancing to Total Eclipse of the Heart. Thank you, Bonnie Tyler!

    2. More photos of Pedro, always. Sometimes I just rewatch SNL clips of him and Bad Bunny. I wish they were in the same air space more often for joyful combined photos.

    3. Let’s also get more Alexa Demie! I love that they promoted her to main character with ass kicking take no prisoners energy in teh final season of Euphoria! Get her into the MCU stat so she can afford to take the indie projects that will showcase her talents.

    Reply
  9. ollliesmom says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:20 pm

    Such an iconic song from the decade that was the 1980’s.

    Turn around bright eyes.

    Reply
  10. SarahCS says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    The Mitch memes have been bringing me so much joy. I’ve also been seeing comments that the current heat is from the gates of hell opening to welcome him.

    Bonnie on the other hand was very much still needed. Amazing woman.

    Reply
  11. Nanea says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Sad for Bonnie Tyler’s family and friends, after all she/they went through already in recent weeks.

    My personal favourite is Holding Out For A Hero that I sing whenever I want to tease my husband. Especially when he thinks he can do no wrong.

    Reply
  12. bisynaptic says:
    July 9, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Yup, I spoke to Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes, today.

    💔 Bonnie Tyler 💔. May her memory be a blessing.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    July 9, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    you all are cracking me up with the Mitch McConnell jokes. My favorite one from today was something about how Mitch McConnell just called me, and is very excited to offer me a 30k loan at 7% since he knows I’ve been shopping around (I swear if I get one more of those spam calls…..)

    RIP Bonnie Tyler. Holding Out for a Hero is one of my favorites.

    Reply
  14. martha says:
    July 9, 2026 at 2:37 pm

    Mitch McConnell called to say he wants to buy my house.

    I strung him along for 20 minutes and then told him to fuck right off!

    Reply
  15. jferber says:
    July 9, 2026 at 4:08 pm

    The Mitch McConnell jokes are bringing me joy, too. I must say, for me (and I suspect many others) this gallows humor and the enjoyment of it is directly related to how fcked up our country and the world have become. I was never one for gallows humor before, but now I’m eating it up.

    Reply
  16. Jethro says:
    July 9, 2026 at 11:29 pm

    Kinda funny to think that compared to Biden McAutopen, Mitch actually comes across as still having decent brain function.

    Reply

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