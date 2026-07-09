Bonnie Tyler passed away at the age of 75. Total eclipse of the heart! [JustJared]
Pedro Pascal went to the Chanel show during PFW. [Socialite Life]
Christopher Nolan is inspired by Guillermo del Toro. [Pajiba]
I love this Mitch McConnell meme. [Buzzfeed]
Alexa Demie at Paris Fashion Week. [LaineyGossip]
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith moved in with each other (again). [Jezebel]
Summer TV preview. [Hollywood Life]
Harry Styles’ wardrobe malfunction. [Seriously OMG]
Here are some better photos of Anne Hathaway’s Louis Vuitton. [RCFA]
Brittany Allen received an Emmy nom for The Pitt even though HBO didn’t put her up for the nomination. Good for her. [OMG Blog]
Godspeed. My mom died at that age, too. Really great singer.
I just spoke to Mitch McConnell. He is grateful for the world-class medical care he has received at tax payer expense and wants to pass universal care for all Americans immediately. 😄 🤣 😂 😆
Absolutely beautiful! Anakin Skywalker also embraced joy and love in his final moments.
I just spoke to Mitch McConnell today. He’s become an Erling Haaland superfan but thinks France is probably going to take the Cup, he’s rooting for Widow’s Bay and the Pitt, and he’s finally taking accountability for corrupt Scotus justices and not impeaching the d@mn Felon over January 6.
TN Democrat, did Mitch also wish Bonny Tyler’s family peace and privacy?
He says it is very hot where he is and he hasn’t seen her. He only hears a lot of screaming and crying. The lodging smell like sulpher and the ac doesn’t work. He has complained to managment and they have said his complaints will be handled with the same compassion and concern he has shown the American people.
10/10 no notes
Awww… I’m a total s*cker for those big overblown Jim Steinman type ballads that were huge in the late 70s early 80’s . Sorry to hear of her passing.
Anne Hathaway looks sumptious.
I just spent 20 minutes on the phone with my old nemesis Mitch McConnell and he’s so excited about Norway’s chances against France tonight, he’s styling his hair like Erling Haalan, although he’s betting on Morocco to win the whole thing.
Rest in Peace, Bonnie Tyler
Ah no 🙁 Bonnie was cool.
How could we forget “I Need a Hero”? Such a badass song! She was too cool!
1.I made out with a boy at summer campus slow dancing to Total Eclipse of the Heart. Thank you, Bonnie Tyler!
2. More photos of Pedro, always. Sometimes I just rewatch SNL clips of him and Bad Bunny. I wish they were in the same air space more often for joyful combined photos.
3. Let’s also get more Alexa Demie! I love that they promoted her to main character with ass kicking take no prisoners energy in teh final season of Euphoria! Get her into the MCU stat so she can afford to take the indie projects that will showcase her talents.
Benito and Pedro are a great team. I would watch the hell out of their buddy brother movie
Such an iconic song from the decade that was the 1980’s.
Turn around bright eyes.
The Mitch memes have been bringing me so much joy. I’ve also been seeing comments that the current heat is from the gates of hell opening to welcome him.
Bonnie on the other hand was very much still needed. Amazing woman.
Sad for Bonnie Tyler’s family and friends, after all she/they went through already in recent weeks.
My personal favourite is Holding Out For A Hero that I sing whenever I want to tease my husband. Especially when he thinks he can do no wrong.
Holding Out for A Hero is my 80s housecleaning ballad! That mop will KNOW how I feel!
Anthem* not ballad. Either way the song slaps. Listening right now.
I sing it to my dogs all the time. ha ha. It’s like their lullaby at this point.
AWW! Those good pups * are * heroes!
Yup, I spoke to Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes, today.
💔 Bonnie Tyler 💔. May her memory be a blessing.
you all are cracking me up with the Mitch McConnell jokes. My favorite one from today was something about how Mitch McConnell just called me, and is very excited to offer me a 30k loan at 7% since he knows I’ve been shopping around (I swear if I get one more of those spam calls…..)
RIP Bonnie Tyler. Holding Out for a Hero is one of my favorites.
Mitch McConnell called to say he wants to buy my house.
I strung him along for 20 minutes and then told him to fuck right off!
The Mitch McConnell jokes are bringing me joy, too. I must say, for me (and I suspect many others) this gallows humor and the enjoyment of it is directly related to how fcked up our country and the world have become. I was never one for gallows humor before, but now I’m eating it up.
Kinda funny to think that compared to Biden McAutopen, Mitch actually comes across as still having decent brain function.