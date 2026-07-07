Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding featured ‘interactive games’ & a raffle

If I had unlimited funds, a thousand friends and a gargantuan wedding staged at Madison Square Garden, I would probably spend a lot of money trying to curate a really good time for everyone. Like, great live music, an abundance of food and drink, a dance floor and cool party favors. A photo booth, people love photo booths. While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce probably had all or some of that, they also did some weird stuff like… a raffle? And interactive games for a thousand wedding guests? No wonder so many people left early.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t just throw a wedding reception, they turned it into an unforgettable game night complete with luxury raffle prizes including watches from Cartier, TMZ has learned.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … attendees at the newlyweds’ star-studded celebration were invited to play games throughout the evening … earning raffle tickets for a chance to win an array of prizes.
Among Cartier watches were also multiple designer handbags … but the item that really stole the show was a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle with the license plat “JUST&T MRD” — the same model of classic car the couple famously rode in together on their first date, NBC News was first to report. Swifties all remember where they were when they saw Tay leave Arrowhead Stadium in the vintage convertible with Trav all the way back in September of 2023.
It’s unclear who walked away … or drove away … with the coveted raffle prizes — but it’s safe to say the newlyweds weren’t messing around when it came to wedding favors.
As we previously reported … among the coveted attendees were Tom Brady, Chris Rock, Michael Strahan, Stephen A. Smith, Steven Spielberg, Hugh Grant, Jessica Alba and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, who made early exits, starting around 10 PM Friday.
The late-late partiers included Selena Gomez, Laura Dern, Bradley Cooper, his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan.
Between celebrity guests, personalized food, interactive games and a classic car with sentimental value, Taylor and Travis made sure their reception was anything but ordinary … and that nothing was left on their guests’ “Wi$h Li$ts.”
[From TMZ]
I cannot work my head around the raffle, honestly. Did they cut the music to announce the raffle winners like a middle-school pep rally? Like, it’s nice that some guests got some special prizes from Cartier or what have you, but if you’re spending all that money… just give every single person a nice gift bag for attending, I guess. I associate raffles with school fundraisers and Baptist churches. Also: if you’re going to have games at your wedding, you better bring in a few dozen skee ball machines so people can really have fun. Oh, and cornhole!! Gosh, do you think Taylor and Travis had cornhole boards set up???
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Los Angeles, CA – The 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone were spotted leaving Via Carota in New York City after celebrating Lena Dunham’s birthday with friends. The pop star wore a bridal white mini dress by Retrofete paired with Gucci heels and a Dior bag for the dinner outing.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift turned heads while arriving at Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift leaves Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Zero Bond after enjoying a long night out together in Manhattan.
Swift stunned in a flowing floral maxi dress while Kelce kept things relaxed and stylish in a patterned short-sleeve shirt paired with black trousers during the fashionable celebrity outing.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and her NFL player partner, Travis Kelce, were seen arriving at Zero Bond after enjoying dinner together at Or’esh during a night out in New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have intimate dinner at Honeys in Bushwick Brooklyn this evening in New York.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were spotted leaving a dinner date in Times Square after enjoying the beautiful weather in Manhattan. Swift showcased her signature style in a luxurious Ralph Lauren velvet dress, complemented by a chic Chloé handbag, while Kelce kept things fashion-forward in a Valentino shirt. Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
When hubby and I got married, we “ raffled” off the floral centerpieces, each plate had a number underneath it and if your number was called you got a beautiful floral arrangement.
This sounds to me like something that Travis really wanted and Taylor went along with it.
This was my thought exactly – this reads like a Travis idea. Sandler was 100% his idea.
I’m still trying to figure out what the connection is with some of the guests. Laura Dern?
I’m always getting in on raffles. They’re fun and I’m giving to a worthy cause. A Catholic school in the area used to have a fundraising gala every spring and they would sell a certain number of chances to win a house.
Laura starred in the Bejeweled MV and they’re both NYers.
I guess everyone there was designer purse rich, so it was mostly for fun. We had a staff holiday raffle that a member of management – who makes three time what mid level employees do – had the nerve to enter and win. It was a hotel night that I wouldn’t have wanted (one night is hardly a vacay) but I bet would have meant a lot to some younger staff. So yeah raffles can be cruel.
Some of her tour dancers posted going so there were some average incomes there….hope they won something nice.
Wedding raffles are fun. I went to one a few weeks ago and they were “rafflling” off the centerpieces and candles by hiding numbers under our plates and if your number matched you got to bring it home.
We did the same at our wedding, everyone seemed to enjoy it 😃
Good thing that a wedding is supposed to reflect the couple and not all of the strangers who don’t know them. Given that Travis Kelce loves games and literally owns part of an amusement park, not surprised something like this was thrown in. Same with the karaoke as Taylor is always signing along to other artists songs at every award show and most of her friends are musicians.
I do wonder if you are an introvert what it must have been like to attend this wedding? like after the ceremony is done are you packing up a to go with all the delicious food and bouncing? There must have been hundreds of extroverts in that room.
As an introvert, it sounds awesome. No awkward assigned seating around a big table with a bunch of people I don’t know. I can go between food areas, bars, raffle areas, and play amusement games on my own without sticking out. Perfect
Same! There are different kinds of introverts. I’m the kind who enjoys being anonymous in a crowd. I love the positive energy of a good crowd. It’s small talk I can’t handle. Leave me in peace to play Skee ball and I’m good.
My husband, though, woulda been late for the door halfway through those lengthy vows.
Plus onion rings!
As an introvert I would not have attended. 1000 people is 998 more than I can handle.
I think in a few months, we’ll be able to view her wedding like her concerts, on Hulu/Disney. That’s why there’s so much secrecy/NDA’s and 1000 guests. This is my theory.
100% and I honestly wouldn’t be surprised by a theatrical release, like her concerts. Say what you will, but she’s selling a product people want. I wouldn’t pay to see it but hells yeah I’m watching on Hulu.
I respectfully disagree.
I think we’ll get photos and snippets maybe, but I do not think she is releasing a feature length wedding video.
But honestly, if she did, I’d pay per view the heck out of it.
I totally agree, there is definitely a film incoming about this mess.
I love how actual friends of theirs are asking why they weren’t invited and the GMA team or whoever were. They are def gearing up to give the exclusives to a few people.
Real talk, most celebs at this level (bezos, dua lipa, Sophia Richie, etc) reserve blocks of rooms for their guests and in most cases pay for them and usually flights as well. I’m going to a billionaire’s wedding and I have to find my own room
July 4 weekend in nyc, stand in line for a buffet and may win a purse? Girl, fly your guests in and get nice rooms for people. So trashy. My God.
Her publicist already shot down the film idea and the “real friends” nothing about not being invited are sports podcast guys who bash the Chiefs on every occasion. Travis has been polite to them, but they aren’t his friends
so the ice exec and Magats are close to them then
The person whose company has a contract to improve the conditions of the ICE center is the adoptive father of one of Travis’s closest friends (who has won a wards for his community service).
LOL is this how we’re spinning that, him and his maggot son? ok
@smalltowngirl,
“The person whose company has a contract to improve the conditions of the ICE center is the adoptive father of one of Travis’s closest friends (who has won a wards for his community service).” Is this sarcasm? I read it that way, but after rereading in context, seems like you are in earnest.
So 1st “contract to improve the conditions of ICE center” could mean it’s doing well to confine many more hardworking tax paying folks in crowded, filthy, and dangerous environment. To MAGAs like Stephen Miller, that’d be an improvement and more contract$.
2nd-getting awards for his community service, well great. Like Trump got the FIFA Peace Prize while starting a needless war with Iran.
Anyway, if it was sarcasm, then that was funny, if it’s in earnest, yeah hard to whitewash this dude any whiter.
I hope the ice official got a nice purse
Be careful mentioning the ICE detention owner guest. Don’t call it MAGA adjacent either. Or point out their officiant’s political stances. We must still pretend she’s a feminist.
ive already been ostracized for even pointing it out on another board. the fact that you cant criticize anything about a grown adult is rather trumpy.
It sounds more State Fair than Trump’s grifting Freedom 250 State Fair.
In a good way.
They should’ve constructed a ferris wheel inside the Garden. Or a roller coaster!
I don’t understand the point this? Did people buy tickets whose proceeds went to charity or was everyone automatically registered? Are they just giving very expensive gifts to already very wealthy individuals? What the hell would someone like Spielberg do with that car?
From the sounds of it, you played the games for free and the. One tickets to use at the raffles. It sounds kinda fun..
I am also betting the car came from the Ignition Lab that Travis’s charity supports which teaches inner-city kids mechanic skills. They have fixed up several old cars for him.
I still cant believe she didnt invite Blake,and invited a thousand people as to say Yeah I Truly didnt want you here…that is just ice cold. She needs to stop with the middle school dramatics.
Yeah that’s the story I’m actually more interested in. She’s godmother to several of Blake and Ryan’s kids and even wrote songs about them. Something major went down for them not to make a 1000 person cut (but Karlie and Kushner did lol)
what could she have done that is worse than being in ICE? id rather invite her and eliminate that narrative.
@Lisa – All the ICE guy does is profit off kidnappings that tear apart families and communities and holding people captive in deplorable conditions.
Blake mistakenly thought she was an equal in their friendship. Can’t you see how that’s worse?!
It made me sad for both Taylor and Blake. She wrote cancelled in summer 2024 – in my opinion about Blake’s situation, supporting Blake.
and then baldoni did a great job using Taylor’s name every chance he could, then later her texts were released/ because Blake had invoked her as a supporter of Blake’s rewrite.
She was the kids’ godmother, and obviously they were very close.
It’s sad.
Not that Taylor is wanting for good friends.
But it’s sad when a long, tight friendship dies. No matter the reason.
Kayleigh and Miles Teller too. Kayleigh and Taylor were friends for like ten years, were at award shows and chiefs games together and then *poof* in 2024-25.
Yes them too. Miles’ wife gave her a huge custom made ring and poof!
I read that attendees were ranked, Cara DeLevigne was one of the ones on the D list who had to arrive at 14.30, had to hand in their phones, had to wait for hours doing nothing & drinks weren’t served till 16.00.
Then in the ceremony there were 150 seats(alist attendees) meaning that about 800 people had to stand and listnen to two 20 minute vows.
Then the food was buffet style & apparently not very good.
So if they did not think you were important enough you had to arrive early, wait without a drink, had to stand(many in heels) throughout a long ceremony & then had to wait in line for food. Surrounded by plastic trees.
Oh and everything was filmed.
No wonder that so many who left early did not exactly look happy
So now we believe the Daily Fail? And not the many, many posts from the guests saying it was awesome?
It matches the pictures of what was seen inside, the arrivals & the looks on peoples faces afterwards
Would not surprise me that those who found it to be awesome were in the a-list tier.
And even without this its already the tackiest wedding since Bezos
Cara is a longtime squad member but I can believe she was maybe on a list that didn’t get as much security or privacy. However I don’t believe for a second that the food wasn’t good. C’mon!
I wonder if ICE contractor and his MAGA son won any prizes?
maybe some nice facekinis so they can lurk in society without being recognized
Besides the snub to KC Chief and Trad Husband Harrison Butker, the gross Bussin with the Boys footballers were left off the guest list. Womp womp. Maga @holes through and through, they’ve been particularly offensive by spinning an “I’ve met Travis” relationship into an obnoxious Taylor Swift Obsession for Travis to deal with for many years.
They’ve gotten covered here many times because out of the million attempts to get attention, some will break through. They probably sent them straight to Page 6 lol as they’re always fighting for a shred of relevance.
Harrison Butker would NEVA attend an event with so many immodestly dressed women. He has values y’all!
I’m with you, I would have played skee ball ALL NIGHT.
I know people left “early” at 10pm, but the wedding was at like 5 or 6.
3 hours is frankly a long reception for us old people, leaving at 10 sounds about right.
I’m betting the “raffle” winners were alerted quietly or the next day. But that’s a pure guess.
Now I have the old The Price is Right theme song stuck in my head. And Rod Roddy yelling
“You could go home with…A NEW CAR!”
If I have another wedding it will involve a Showcase Showdown.
I would be so excited to attend your next wedding for this
If it comes out that Taylor had Plinko at her wedding, I will respect her forever.
This sounds like the least romantic wedding ever. I mean, I always thought this relationship was for PR, so I guess it wouldn’t be romantic…and if they’re taping the whole thing for a Disney documentary or whatever, that just proves my point. Her fans will love the breakup album, though.
Assuming a 7 year timeline until the divorce album, she’ll honestly be at a point in her career where she has to reinvent herself Madonna to style to stay in the pop charts. The timing is perfect for her career trajectory. (I spent a couple days being generous and embracing the fun of her wedding gossip. But the ICE connection has swung me back into pure cynicism, which feels more natural anyway. 😉)
But remember, Taylor and Travis donated 26 million dollars before their wedding. Trump fleeced the American people again for OUR 250th birthday. Don’t rob us on our special day, you impostor criminal thief rapist.
She is so tacky and this wedding was very telling but yet her diehard fans will continue to ignore red flags.