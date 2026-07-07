Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding featured ‘interactive games’ & a raffle

If I had unlimited funds, a thousand friends and a gargantuan wedding staged at Madison Square Garden, I would probably spend a lot of money trying to curate a really good time for everyone. Like, great live music, an abundance of food and drink, a dance floor and cool party favors. A photo booth, people love photo booths. While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce probably had all or some of that, they also did some weird stuff like… a raffle? And interactive games for a thousand wedding guests? No wonder so many people left early.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t just throw a wedding reception, they turned it into an unforgettable game night complete with luxury raffle prizes including watches from Cartier, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … attendees at the newlyweds’ star-studded celebration were invited to play games throughout the evening … earning raffle tickets for a chance to win an array of prizes.

Among Cartier watches were also multiple designer handbags … but the item that really stole the show was a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle with the license plat “JUST&T MRD” — the same model of classic car the couple famously rode in together on their first date, NBC News was first to report. Swifties all remember where they were when they saw Tay leave Arrowhead Stadium in the vintage convertible with Trav all the way back in September of 2023.

It’s unclear who walked away … or drove away … with the coveted raffle prizes — but it’s safe to say the newlyweds weren’t messing around when it came to wedding favors.

As we previously reported … among the coveted attendees were Tom Brady, Chris Rock, Michael Strahan, Stephen A. Smith, Steven Spielberg, Hugh Grant, Jessica Alba and her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, who made early exits, starting around 10 PM Friday.

The late-late partiers included Selena Gomez, Laura Dern, Bradley Cooper, his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, Ethan Hawke and his wife, Ryan.

Between celebrity guests, personalized food, interactive games and a classic car with sentimental value, Taylor and Travis made sure their reception was anything but ordinary … and that nothing was left on their guests’ “Wi$h Li$ts.”