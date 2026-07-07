Prince Harry & his co-plaintiffs lost their case against the Daily Mail

Prince Harry arrived in the UK less than 24 hours ago and he’s already done more public appearances this week than the Prince and Princess of Wales combined. LMAO, I swear to god. Here are some photos of Harry today, making his second public appearance in 20 hours or so. His first was last night at the premiere of Misan Harriman’s Shoot the People. Misan is close to Harry and Meghan, and clearly, Misan does not care one iota about pissing off the left-behinds.
Today’s event was the 14th Invictus Games Foundation Conversation: From Policy to Practice at Chatham House. Harry is taking part in a broader conversation about veterans, and the Minister for Veterans (Clive Bailey) was part of it. I always wonder what British government officials really think about the royal family’s vindictive behavior towards Harry.
Speaking of vindictiveness, Harry and his co-plaintiffs have lost their years-long lawsuit against ANL/The Mail. The court found that the claimants “failed to prove their pleaded allegations” and that the Mail could have gotten all of their reporting through legal means. As in, the Mail argued that every story they published contained information acquired through legal means, not bribery or blagging or phone-hacking or payoffs. And the court said “sounds good.”
Prince Harry has lost his long-running lawsuit against the publishers of the Daily Mail.
The British royal, who now lives in Montecito, California, was among a group of high-profile figures who filed suit in 2022 alleging they were victims of unlawful information gathering.
The others were Elton John, David Furnish, actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, campaigner Doreen Lawrence and former politician Sir Simon Hughes. The court said all the claimants had failed to prove their claims.
The group alleged that as well as hacking their phones, journalists from the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday tapped landlines and bugged houses and cars. Publisher Associated Newspapers had strenuously denied the claims.
An 11-week trial took place earlier this year, with costs estimated to be in the region of $40 million.
Coincidentally, Harry is in the U.K. this week for the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games, the sports tournament he created for injured veterans, which is set to take place in Birmingham in July 2027.
Yeah, this is depressing. This is the first press lawsuit Harry has lost – he won or accepted settlements on all of his previous lawsuits. I honestly didn’t think he and the other plaintiffs would lose.
Update: The Mail/ANL issued a statement, calling the verdict/judgment an “overwhelming victory for the Daily Mail and its journalists, and for a free press generally.” The huffy statement also claimed that the Mail’s “decent and hard-working journalists” had to watch as their integrity was “terribly impugned.” The lawyers also say that the case “wasted so much valuable court time and more than £50 million in legal costs. We will look to resolve outstanding issues, including the recovery of the costs we have incurred while defending ourselves against this egregious litigation.”
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Backgrid.
Baldy will be behind this.
I’m trying to trust the Courts and the Law but we have our own Supreme Court disaster 😵💫
My heart sank… And now I’m furious.
Establishment stitch-up, indeed.
I could point out that Charles’ top two media and organizational staffers are all former Daily Mail editors. I don’t think he could weigh in verbally with an independent judge but there must have been subtle systemic pressure. Same as on the judge that ruled against him for the security and for paying for his own security. Those were legally fairly open and shut wins for Harry…but somehow he didn’t win. I think the Palace subtly makes it’s will known and then the judge gets to decide if the case in front of him merits defying the kings agenda. Just my opinion….it is, after all, a country with a KING on the money, the mail, etc. (god the monarchy is so out of date for this day and age)
Doubtless there is pressure, but you’d still have to explain why this judge ruled this way in this case, and the other judge ruled the other way in the other case.
“I think the Palace subtly makes it’s will known and then the judge gets to decide if the case in front of him merits defying the kings agenda.” I agree. I think the judge successfully justified his decision from a legal perspective. But from a political perspective, I think it came down to:
Judge (sits in smoke filled private club). Well, this is of course a terribly difficult decision. One that makes judges past, looking down from their portraits, sympathize. Whatever feelings mean… (takes a sip of Cognac)
UK Establishment member (could be aristo, politico, press baron, billionaire, whomever) Indeed. It is so very difficult. One could say, for example that His Majesty may need to be reminded that the future of the monarchy needs a certain patina of justice. Or that the press, given the failure of the Leveson Inquiry needs to be reined in a tad, reminded of their place? But one could also say…the conservative approach is, as always, to change as little as possible. (stares off into the distance, takes a sip of his own glass)
Judge (puffs on a cigar) Quite.
AAAND SCENE. Clearly I watch too many movies!
@Lady Esther, a scene of Wodehousian magnitude! 😂
Carte Blanche for the vicious British Media to keep on using every illegal means possible to smear, lie about, and ruin people just for clicks. Lord Rothemere will pop his finest bottle of champagne before taking the phone call from the King’s office, congratulating him.
Ethics, morals? Not for the British Media.
You’ve said exactly what I wanted to. This court verdict is sickening. The British gutter press will just carry on destroying people’s lives with no fear of the consequences, just to sell newspapers.
Yup.
Damn. I really hoped Harry would win. It’s a sad day for him and his family personally, and a sad day for Britain because it means the tabloids are emboldened to continue doing what they have always done.
Not a lawyer but in essence the judge said: There is a high burden of proof, and Harry and his fellow claimants didn’t meet it. Harry said X, ANL said Y and given no hard evidence (like a paper trail), the judge said he sided with ANL. Don’t believe what the DM is crowing, that the judge said that what the DM did was proper journalism, or that individual journalists were exonerated. The judge did not say that.
I’m curious as to why the Daily Mirror lost and ANL won, given that the legal argument by Harry’s team was the same: inference (given what was published, the ONLY way that this could have happened was the information was obtained through illegal means). But that’s for another day…
We might have to know the judge’s particulars (politics, relationships, etc.), to tell why.
The pressure point was the investigator flipping. So then there is no evidence of illegal methods. They got to the investigator.
The judge’s decision is not exonerating the DM but just saying there was not evidence to definitively rule out all legal options to obtain the information.
You were right, @bisynaptic. I didn’t know that Judge Nicklin, who ruled in this case for ANL, represented Mirror Group in Harry’s successful win for that case! I can’t believe he wasn’t removed for conflict of interest. It absolutely speaks to why the two cases had different outcomes, when the legal arguments for both sides and the evidence were roughly the same
Yeah, I’ve been expecting this. A while back I read some articles that were not from biased places and they said that there just wasn’t enough hard evidence. Or that the evidence wasn’t as strong as in the other cases. It seemed strong to me though? So yeah.
Agree. Also read that this is a fairly narrow ruling on the specifics of each claimant’s case (e g., did Harry have a passing or real relationship with that female journalist?) and not a general exoneration of the slimy British media.
But geez, a ruling in favor of Harry and the others would have helped start exposing how dirty the British media is.
I figured they were gonna lose. I didn’t like the way things sounded, so not surprised. It sucks though because no way in hell they got every single story legally.
Basically the judge said: All of that could have come directly from the palaces. And it could! We all know how the Mail worked, why all the Emails were scrubbed, and so on. But that’s not enough for hard evidence.
This sucks. But I hope the past can now be put behind him & he can focus on the future.
Their claims were very difficult to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt, especially after that PI rescinded.
Their argument seemed to be there was no way they got the info they did without using illegal means, but they couldn’t prove any specific examples of the illegal means. It sucks, it means the British media will keep doing it and getting away with it. These defendants will be fine, but lots of regular people will have their lives upended.
“A shadow of a doubt” is not the standard; it’s probably “a reasonable doubt”.
The civil standard is a balance of probabilities which is in essence 50+1.
Haven’t read the decision but if the issues are relating to not enough hard evidence, that judge is making a choice here.
Of all the papers the DM is the worst out there but this will boomerang on the royalists sooner than they realize.
It actually means more likely than not based on the evidence. It’s not numerical. But the judge appears to have tweaked this to suit his judgment.
I agree – I knew it would be hard after that PI took back his statement (which he’d made on camera multiple times). Of course he was hugely paid off to do that. It’s stinks of a rat.
So apparently there are Judge Cannon’s and Alito’s and Thomas’ in the UK. America is not the only place the judicial system is compromised.
What! It’s obvious that the information was obtained illegally but it had to be proven so, effectively Harry and the others lost. Ugh, the likes of Richard Eden are going to be even more insufferable than they are already.
To quote A Few Good Men: “It doesn’t matter what I *know*, it only matters what I can *prove*.” Sadly while everyone may know that the Fail is as corrupt as all get out, reaching a legal threshold of proof was always going to be an uphill climb.
Oh that sucks, given BPs response as to why it wasn’t ” appropriate” to have him stay, I thought they were telegraphing a win. But maybe as I initially thought it was punishment for even bringing the case to begin with. This is his last case though correct, and he’s won four out of five or settled? I think that’s a win rate that most lawyers would be happy to accept.
I’m sure the media will try to spin this as only his case, and ignore all the other people that were part of the suit. But I wonder if this isn’t a bit of a pyrrhic victory for the British media. They won’t give him security, he has no more court cases, his paternal family is trash, and his maternal family is willing to travel to see him.
They are really minimizing the amount of time he’ll be coming to England. And coming for Scotty’s and well child awards once a year isn’t going to be enough to sustain them. And Megan has made it very clear that she is not interested at all. And despite what they say covering him and Meghan from afar after the US media has gotten the initial scoops isn’t to their benefit.
I wish this news surprised me, but it doesn’t. Clearly the court has been “influenced”, just like RAVEC. We see how things work over there. But at least Harry got to see the information he needed in order to know just how low down and dirty his ‘family’ really is.
I wonder how big that payoff was?
Harry needs to just keep doing what he’s doing and living his life. Living well is the best revenge. These people have tried to break him and Meghan but they will not succeed.
It’s problematic when you state there was a payoff without evidence. It undermines institutions that need trust in order for society to function. In this case, seven plaintiffs had their cases dismissed. In a previous case, Prince Harry was successful in his claim. Lawsuits are a gamble as anyone who has lost one will attest.
Your last sentence: very true. You can be utterly right that you were wronged but still lose.
The claimants’ case was largely based on testimony from former private investigator Gavin Burrows, who allegedly gave a statement to Prince Harry’s legal team in 2021 saying he had been commissioned by the Mail on Sunday to carry out phone-hacking and blagging hundreds of times between 2000 and 2005.
But by the time the trial came around Burrows was claiming this was “absolutely incorrect” and gave a fresh statement in support of Associated Newspapers’ defence. He said the signature on the original statement was fake
PrincPrince Harry privacy judgment is victory for Mail (developing story) https://share.google/wZjdRQmHIbRwRLoQD
This is heartbreaking. Gavin Burrows was obviously got at. 🙁
I mean that’s the whole thing right there. The dude rescinded.
Regarding the money – that the claimants have to pay court costs – I’m sure this was already prepared for in the form of a pool to which the claimants paid in, then financed (eg insured, by bonds, etc). So it’s not like the claimants have to write a check, or that Harry will now go begging on the street or anything so don’t believe anything you read about the amount it will cost Harry or anyone else. That’s standard procedure in cases like this (which is why it’s curious that Hugh Grant dropped out claiming it was because he didn’t want to be on the hook for costs in case he lost; again, at the level of Harry, Elton John etc it’s financed in advance)
Whether he pays now or later, Harry is going to be out a considerable amount of money. Elton John won’t bat an eye because he makes millions in song royalties. But with two young children, paying off lawyers in a bitter legal dispute is not something the Sussexes should have to deal with.
All the claimants are insured.
But it’s not Harry personally who’s on the hook, that’s what I was trying to explain (agree with @Beth). For certain a negative verdict is not something he’s not prepared for, nor the other claimants. He’ll be fine. No need to pocketbook-watch along with the British tabs
Litigation insurance precisely for these reasons. Besides costs are capped at 4.5 million pounds. That was decided in 2025 at a case management meeting.
Well, now he can put both the DM and the royal family behind him. That was a lot of crap hanging over his head – there are so many positives in the new life he has built.
That’s a great way to look at this! While it might be difficult for awhile, this and the mess with his father, will hopefully allow Harry to break ties with the UK for good, excepting the Spenser family and a few charities.
Now Harry can concentrate on his life, his wife, children, MIL, friends, Spencer family relations, his business and philanthropy, and cut off his toxic family of origin. Harry is now free to come and go as he pleases, do what he wishes, without a breath or nod to the left behinds. Let them wallow in what they think is some kind of punishment to Harry. It isn’t. He said what he wanted to say, he drew attention to the unethical behavior of the BM. Everyone can see what a mess the BRF is now. Harry is set free.
It’s not like he was close to his awful father for the last 6 or more years. His father was doing a runaround on him for a while. So there’s not a lot to miss. Easier for the kids too, who didn’t know that man. When you let go of expectations and go no contact, there’s less anxiety. Harry should however go to the UK whenever he wants and take his kids too and give a big middle finger to that prune faced family.
Our civil standard of proof is “on a balance of probabilities” ie more likely than not. I need to read the judgement in full though as something in the summary seemed a bit odd when I heard it on the news.
Apparently a contributing factor, said the judge was the strong claims. So, “balance of probabilities” may work when it’s say you suing the corner shop for unripe fruit. But given the seriousness of the claims that Harry and his co-claimants made, the burden of proof was very high. But again, not a lawyer
The standard never changes for civil claims. Otherwise there is an appeal.
It seems like the investigator changing his position late in the game made the evidence issue more difficult. Likely someone got to him.
Nic is correct, no change to the burden of proof, but an executive summary is not the judgment.
Could be an appeal ground.
Same here. But I’d have to read the judgment in full.
However, now we know where the stories come from. The Royals!
“Associated Newspapers has denied the allegations and arguing that its journalists relied on legitimate sources for information, including friends and royal aides.” I very much doubt Harry and Meghan’s friends tell the british gutter press anything.
Now we know the Royal Family does the chirping. Associated Newspapers admitted to using Royal aides as a source, which means only one thing. The call comes from William or Kate’s office 100%.
Just a point of information but you will see idiot numbers tossed out for costs. The court never awards full indemnity unless there is evidence of malice and there was not here. It will likely be an agreed upon number and likely around one million.
Yes, costs are usually party to party, which is around 66% of costs.
Allison, are you a lawyer? Nice to have another one on board.
Oh interesting! I thought the losing party had to pay all legal fees. Good to know.
Disappointed in this outcome but he has other wins under his belt against the tabloids.
The losing side does pay legal costs but only ever a percentage of it and the costs have to be reasonable too.
It looks like there was a cap placed in costs in 2025 by the judge. So around 4.5 million pounds for the defendants split across all the claimants. I suspect there was also litigation insurance involved here too.
All the people thinking Harry will go broke are fools.
Seems like they didn’t have enough evidence. Sometimes that happen. He will be okay but the people that are not wealthy will not. Daily Mail will continue to do what they always do except they will hide it more. Maybe now he can get on with his life. Everyone knows the Daily Mail is scum so no love lost there. No hiding away just get out there full force and he and Meghan continue to do what they do.
This totally sucks. But Harry likely learned what he needed to learn through discovery and he has no doubt now who’s behind the torment of his family.
That’s a good point.
I agree. He probably feels that the information he was able to confirm from what he learned during discovery was well worth the aggravation even though he lost the case. Sometimes a loss is still a win.
I really hope that, unfortunate as this verdict is, it causes Harry to rethink filing any more media lawsuits. And I don’t know if he’s contemplating filing more. But I think he’s subconsciously used the media mistreatment to distract from his family’s ongoing mistreatment. It’s been a diversion and has kept him hopefully thinking that he can reconcile with his father at least. The recent behavior of his father and the loss of this lawsuit should concentrate his mind on where the real problem lies.
He said himself he was done with lawsuits and this was the last one. Just like he said that he wasn’t starting any new charitable organizations and they were going to put everything under the umbrella of Archewell Philantrophes. They seem to be looking forward, it’s the media that try to make it seem like they’re always looking backwards.
It’s why the media and the Royal commentators relitigate articles and issues from 2017-2018 and 2019 all the time, and find new angles to complain about the Oprah interview, Spare and the docuseries. Like I said above it’s a bit of a pyrrhic victory for them. After this week, and Well Child in september, he doesn’t need to come back until next summer. I’m sure they’ll be doing a ton of other stuff, but the British media will be playing catch up.
That doesn’t make sense or is it projection. He’s won or settled the other cases, there’s no indication he’s doing any others. What’s that got to do with his father? Some of these comments are just strange. It honestly sounds like most people don’t listen to his own words and make stories up in their heads.
What it’s got to do with his father is that his father and brother work with these media companies to publish these stories that are false and often defamatory. They have done this for years going back to Harry’s adolescence. By focusing so heavily on the media’s crimes against him, it has allowed Harry to avoid his father’s responsibility in harming him. His father is the source of his problems, not the media.
Let’s not forget William. He didn’t want his father to be close to his other son and grandchildren. He can have Chuck. Nobody likes Chuck. He can have his mother’s cheater and his mother’s bully, Cuntilla.
Meanwhile, they’ll still have to see Harry and Meghan shining and doing the things they like through the press.
Harry will always stand up for what is right, and I’m sure he’s proud of that, despite the court loss. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him release a statement today. Just sucks he’s on UK soil today with all the other BS going on. I was already done with this trip before it started.
https://www.judiciary.uk/judgments/lawrence-and-others-v-associated-newspapers-limited/
This is the 400 + pages of Judge’s analysis of court case evidence.
Thanks LD!
This is unexplainably. How can all seven plaintiffs have lost their cases?
This outcome seems to be bought and paid for. How can you decide, after approving to start a mounts-long trial, that the time limitation has passed?
In the end, I believe that The Fail was never gonna lose this case in ‘His Majesty’s Court’, given the involvement of so many Daily Fail reporters in Charles’ Comms Team. They worked their way into Charles’ Household for this very reason. Really said. What a sell-out of a father Charles is.
I figured they lost when they suddenly had the ruling during this trip. I mean, it was coordinated to be delivered the exact moment Harry started his first IG event at 2 pm… not a coincidence. They imagine these scenarios in their heads: they are in battle with Harry… Chuck looked like a fool in a tank yesterday.
All this means is that Chuck was planning to humiliate Harry with his wife and children… nice guy… not.
Anyways, I read somewhere that they had gotten insurance in case they lost.
I think their real aim is to overshadow the Invictus Games. First, it was security and accommodations, and now this.
On the positive side, no one is buying that Harry should not have security.
.
I hoped against all hope. There were indications in the trial by the judge were he was going with this.
But I am still gutted by the scale of the loss but also especially for Baroness Doreen Lawrence.
It should have been ” I hoped against all odds.” Lol
Today’s announcement makes Charles look even worse as he’s publicly turned his back on his own son and still briefing to the Mail. As Lainey Gossip wrote yesterday who sides with the Mafia against their own son? T Markle and C Windsor collaborate with the MoS and Mail to hurt their own offspring? How cruel of both so called fathers. Normal fathers protect, nurture, love and support their offspring and bar the wolf from the door not invited him in and feed your children to him to save yourself!!
Hacked Off group reacts to judgment – criticising ‘devastating intrusion’ and calling for new inquiry
Hacked Off, a press reform campaign group, has reacted to today’s judgment.
The organisation said that while the claimants didn’t do enough to prove unlawful means of sourcing “the fact that the articles were deeply intrusive, and in some cases sexist and homophobic, was not in dispute in the case”.
Hacked Off board director and victim of phone hacking, Jacqui Hames, said:
“The stories and conduct which formed the basis for the claims against the Mail were devastatingly intrusive, and included medical details, information about children, and other deeply invasive behaviour and coverage.
“The Mail’s conduct fell well short of professional standards in the press, yet nothing has changed in the last twenty years and news publishers like the Mail still remain outside any independent form of regulation.
“Action to address standards in the press is long overdue, and must be a priority for the incoming administration.
“The courts are not the appropriate vehicle for investigating the allegations of wrongdoing against the Mail in their fulness, and the judgment was clear in stating that, focusing on a handful of individual articles, the Court had not made findings on whether illegality was widespread at the Mail.
“Now only a public inquiry can get to the bottom of what really happened.
“Leveson Part Two must proceed without further delay.”
“Leveson Part Two must proceed without further delay.” Agreed!
🎯
Daily Mail is pretty cocky. It struts about after its post-Brexit win and you can see how well Brexit is going today. That’s why DM loves the royals for gossip and made up melodramas to distract readers. DM is one of the best at fomenting opinions that work to its gains. It’s a very conservative rag and influential. Much like Murdoch’s media empire. Think how Fox affects the American public….and its politics. $$$$$
This is disappointing but at least they tried to bring the DM to account. There is no doubt that the DM used unscrupulous methods to get information and tried to infiltrate Harry’s inner circle. Charles stating that he didn’t want Harry at BP because the verdict was going to come out kinda looks dumb now.
So sad for Harry and Co.
Well I hope the message to Harry is clear: his family simply want nothing more to do with him, and want him to stay away from the UK, and from public view altogether. They are saying so every way they can.
It’s a tragedy for Harry, requiring him to embrace an almost entirely new identity outside the royal fam. I don’t think he should give up any of his titles, or stop patronising his charities, but I think once Invictus Birmingham is over, he should distance himself more from the UK, for his own mental health and for the safety of his family.
Luckily the world is a big place and there are plenty who love and support him and Meghan outside the UK… including in Canada, where Meghan already has a connection through her years filming Suits.
The tragedy are the senior royals falling apart. And the booing. And Andrew is still used in protest signs…
Yes. Harry, it’s time to cut them off from any information. You really don’t need them anymore. Your brother is a bully and your father is a coward. History will remember them as such. They may have won this battle but they have lost the war.
If there is no new information coming from the Sussex Camp, guess who the gutter press will turn on? The Royal Family will now have to allow much more invasive coverage into their own lives.
I think Harry and Meghan should buy a small, easily defensible cottage in the Uk as close to Windsor Castle as possible. This would close the current ‘well, he doesn’t even have a residence here so therefore doesn’t merit a risk assessment’ loophole. He would also be able to fly in and out of the UK whenever he pleases. Without those 28-day notices, they could do that stealth travel thing they do so well
Meghan could open an ‘As Ever’ UK branch–perhaps in Sussex or Scotland–and hire Brits to work in it, paying them a stellar working wage. Wouldn’t that be something? 🙂
So that’s about $6 mil per plaintiff. That’s not that bad if they have the money, but that is on top of the fees they have to pay their own lawyers. I feel bad for Harry and I hope that he regroups and strategizes on how to move forward.
It’s pretty obvious that Charles and William knew this was coming and that’s why BP was so confident in putting out the statement. Harry got hit with a one -two knockdown punch and they saw it coming. I am sure they are celebrating with glee and feel that it is the nail in his coffin that they were waiting for.
People who don’t keep up with the daily goings on with all the royal drama will read the headlines about how the Daily Mail was victorious in defending themselves against the irrational, paranoid Harry. They will believe those headlines because they successfully defended themselves against the case against them.
The final blow to Harry WILL be William removing his titles. I guarantee it. He’s on a roll and he has no intention of not completely obliterating Harry. Be prepared. William is growing more powerful, not less. I never thought I would say this, but unless William can be destroyed, Harry will. I never wanted to believe his family hated him this much, but now I have no choice because it’s right there as plain as day in my face.
In order for Harry to survive, he needs to become a successful entrepreneur to keep the level of clout he has right now when he loses his title. That’s where Meghan comes in. She is smart, resourceful, and has an incredible ability to rebound. I hope he listens to her and let’s go of his attachment to his family before they completely obliterate him. It will take a huge scandal for that family to really be brought down. Don’t count on it happening with Andrew. The royal family regardless of what Charles said will make sure that no one ever gets to Andrew.
Harry did not lose. He just showed up how toxic his family really is. And it’s ludicrous that Andrew gets full security. William can’t remove titles. He can try but he can’t. He is not as powerful as he thinks he is, he can go too far. He will bring down the monarchy IMO. The public is losing with the idea of William being King. Good luck with that.
Will might succeed in removing some of Harry’s titles but he can’t remove all of them.
Titles are very important among the elites and that might make way for some other titles to be removed and they won’t be having that. There will be push back behind the scenes. It might also set precedence for Charlotte and Louis to lose their titles.
And removing any titles make Will look like a spoiled petulant little boy instead of a King. A boy child of @50 who is still warring with his brother and somehow proving that everything written about him in Spare was true. Harry and Meghan do not really need their titles- without them, they would still be who they are, caring and helpful people. Will and Kate need theirs because they are nothing without them.
I’m not British but I have seen what authoritarianism has done to the US and I have a feeling that the UK will head in that direction when William becomes king. He is already a billionaire and will amass even more money before Charles dies. He is already strengthening his clout even while his father still sits on the throne.
Don’t underestimate William. I see some of the same traits in him that I have seen in Trump. Some of us tried to warn people about Trump to no avail. I just hope people pay attention to William’s troubling personality traits.
@Siri. I agree 100%. History, for better or worse, has always sided with the monarchy.
But he still turned up for the people who matter:
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/07/07/prince-harry-turns-up-for-veterans-while-the-establishment-turns-on-him/
Great article, thank you! ❤️
When americans make freedom jokes its referencing things like this. The judge just gave the win to the wealthiest guy. No honest pretense. Tower of london.
That same style is now running rampant in the usa. The british/murdock media completely took over the usa media ages ago but didnt start showing it until 5 years ago. See foxnews talking points and the radio playing the same songs while speaking jibberish.
I’m sad for Harry and the other claimants. Don’t crow, Windsors, you still have the Epstein stench on you thanks to Andrew – a stench that’s not not on House Sussex. I hope that scandal takes down the House of Windsor for karmic justice.
The stench of the Epstein affair clinging to Andrew is nothing more than a faint whiff compared to what William has on his conscience.
Well, my dear independent journalists—you kept saying you couldn’t wait for the moment when you could “write the truth about William” and that “our eyes would bleed.”
So stop waiting—just finally unleash that waterfall of truth.
This is the moment.
3..2..1..START…
Exactly. And now that the press can say whatever they want without repercussions, go at it.
That really says it all, doesn’t it? Harry turns up for the people who depend on him, even whilst losing a landmark case against a notoriously trashy and corrupt tabloid, which has wreaked havoc with his reputation in a spirit of gleeful malice. Because his real life is more important than image management. Meanwhile, his father and brother and sister in law — to say nothing of Camilla — only deign to do good works when they can be useful as props to their image management. They collude with the tabloids that torment Harry, who actually wants to draw a line around his private life, because he has more integrity. His engagement with the public is to serve a greater good than his ego.
What now? Can they appeal?
Prince Harry and Doreen Lawrence hit out at ‘obvious whitewash’ after losing to Daily Mail https://www.gbnews.com/royal/prince-harry-doreen-lawrence-statement-daily-mail-whitewash
Read the full statement from Harry and fellow claimant Baroness Doreen Lawrence here:
“We came to court seeking justice and accountability. But we have received neither. This judgment represents a complete reversal of the position which previous judges have taken in relation to the hacking claims successfully brought against both News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers (who were represented by, at the time, the Judge who made this decision).
“Generic findings about various private investigators that were held by the Courts in these parallel claims to have carried out unlawful activity at the very same time in relation to similar stories and well-known individuals have been wholly ignored.
“The fact that this Court has chosen to dismiss them represents an inconsistency which is hard to understand or reconcile with common sense, or the evidence heard in the courtroom itself.
“It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected.
“However, the lengths to which the court has gone to exonerate the Mail is as shocking as it is totally unwarranted.
“When the court says there is not sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, despite the documents showing otherwise, then one does wonder how justice was ever going to be achieved.
“One need not look past when a private investigator the Mail used actually admitted on tape to having unlawfully blagged Baroness Lawrence, or when a journalist recorded the name of the private investigators she used to find out about highly sensitive medical information (that even the Mail was too worried to publish) or when another private investigator emailed one of the journalists with the actual British Airways seat number and ticketing details for a young girl simply visiting her boyfriend in return for payment.
“It feels here like one rule for the newspapers and another for the claimants. While the Claimants presented evidence, Mail journalists simply gave denials, and the Court chose uncritically to believe them, even in the face of inconsistencies, contradictions and blatant untruths that were obvious to neutral observers in Court when compared to the documents.
“We presented to the court evidence which we believed was compelling at the time and remains so now.
“We would like to thank our legal team for all their hard work and all the witnesses who were brave enough to come forward in the pursuit of justice.”
Oh my god, the Judge in this case is a former barrister who represented the other papers in the previous lawsuits brought by Harry and Lawrence?!?! Wow wow wow, holy conflict of interest.
Great piece—it completely exposes the corruption.
Harry, the others, and the lawyers are fantastic! Kudos to them all ❤️
Name the judge—it’s not classified information, and it’s worth keeping an eye on when he gets a medal or a knighthood from Charles…
The judge said Harry didn’t bring any evidence of phone bugging and Harry didn’t. It is on the prosecution, which is Harry’s team, to bring the evidence. That confused Harry while he sat on the stand. I knew Harry lost the case then. Meghan being upset. Harry ardently believing his friends wouldn’t sell secrets to the tabloids. Those thoughts aren’t evidence. Then, Harry said on the stand that he thought the evidence would appear during discovery. It didn’t.
Can the judge assigned to a case be challenged for conflict of interest? Why wasn’t the judge’s history brought up before now? So the question now to ask, is if the Mail acquired their information from “legitimate
sources,” could the courtiers and their bosses be counted among those sources? I think we all agree that at least a lot is now on the record.
I am not surprised that they lost because the entire system is corrupted, the Windsors, the government and the media and its legal system. The entire country needs a purge. I hope chuck and his bald headed demonic heir get the judgment god is waiting to deliver to both of them sooner rather than later.
Of course. One could say it is “the final insult,” but we know there are many more to come from Harry’s deranged family and England’s deranger tabloids. Princess Meghan, please bring your family home to America where they belong.
Prince Harry has more integrity in his little finger than the entire UK media shitstains-I like that he said his peace with a very strong worded statement-but it is one thing I want Harry to remember-people have been going to the tabloids and selling information and still saying they are his friends-I hurt for him and the other claimants-God’s speed to Harry and his family -keep their chins up because God is keeping an eye on his family and those who want to cause harm.