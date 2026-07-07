Prince Harry attended Misan Harriman’s London premiere amid royal drama

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Prince Harry arrived in London on Monday afternoon. His wife and children were not with him, but I’m sure he had staffers and private security in tow. Since his father rescinded his invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace, it’s assumed that Harry is staying somewhere else, either a hotel or a friend’s house. Upon his arrival in London, Harry didn’t hide away – within hours, Harry attended the premiere of Shoot the People alongside Misan Harriman, Andy Mundy-Castle and Afua Hirsch. As for Harry’s deadbeat father, Page Six had some exclusive comments from a Sussex insider and a royal commentator.

“If they wanted him to stay there they would find him a room even if he arrived in the middle of the night, let’s face it,” Hugo Vickers, royal biographer and friend of the family, told Page Six. Indeed, the palace recently underwent a £300 renovation, leading one Sussex source to tell Page Six: “How is there not one room available for the king’s son for one night?” But Vickers does not blame the king, saying Charles’ staffers — whom Harry famously called the “men in gray suits” in his memoir, “Spare” — are in charge of protocol. “The courtiers. It’s always them, of course it is,” he said. “If the king wants to see Harry, they will meet. [The courtiers] can always arrange something, but this sounds like it has become far too complicated and everyone is too fed up.”

[From Page Six]

What Vickers says is actually important – “If the king wants to see Harry, they will meet.” It’s not the courtiers, although I’m sure they played a major role in this fiasco, and they consistently ensure that King Charles looks like the biggest dogs–t father in the world. The fact remains that if Charles wanted to see Harry, he would and the courtiers would manage it. If Charles wanted to ensure that Harry stayed at Buckingham Palace, then the offer wouldn’t have been rescinded at the last minute. That’s on Charles, not the courtiers.

As for whether a potential meeting between father and son will actually happen this week, the Mail had a weird exclusive in which a Sussex insider still insisted that Harry wants to bring Meghan and the children to the UK this week and that “Harry is still keen to see Charles, which he is looking forward to…They are working on ways that this can happen safely.” I genuinely hope that Meghan starts putting her foot down about Harry’s family and her children’s safety, because if Harry is still trying to make this fakakta meeting happen, he’s serving up Meghan and the kids to be abused by these horrible people.

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