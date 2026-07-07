Prince Harry attended Misan Harriman’s London premiere amid royal drama

Prince Harry arrived in London on Monday afternoon. His wife and children were not with him, but I’m sure he had staffers and private security in tow. Since his father rescinded his invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace, it’s assumed that Harry is staying somewhere else, either a hotel or a friend’s house. Upon his arrival in London, Harry didn’t hide away – within hours, Harry attended the premiere of Shoot the People alongside Misan Harriman, Andy Mundy-Castle and Afua Hirsch. As for Harry’s deadbeat father, Page Six had some exclusive comments from a Sussex insider and a royal commentator.
“If they wanted him to stay there they would find him a room even if he arrived in the middle of the night, let’s face it,” Hugo Vickers, royal biographer and friend of the family, told Page Six.
Indeed, the palace recently underwent a £300 renovation, leading one Sussex source to tell Page Six: “How is there not one room available for the king’s son for one night?”
But Vickers does not blame the king, saying Charles’ staffers — whom Harry famously called the “men in gray suits” in his memoir, “Spare” — are in charge of protocol.
“The courtiers. It’s always them, of course it is,” he said. “If the king wants to see Harry, they will meet. [The courtiers] can always arrange something, but this sounds like it has become far too complicated and everyone is too fed up.”
What Vickers says is actually important – “If the king wants to see Harry, they will meet.” It’s not the courtiers, although I’m sure they played a major role in this fiasco, and they consistently ensure that King Charles looks like the biggest dogs–t father in the world. The fact remains that if Charles wanted to see Harry, he would and the courtiers would manage it. If Charles wanted to ensure that Harry stayed at Buckingham Palace, then the offer wouldn’t have been rescinded at the last minute. That’s on Charles, not the courtiers.
As for whether a potential meeting between father and son will actually happen this week, the Mail had a weird exclusive in which a Sussex insider still insisted that Harry wants to bring Meghan and the children to the UK this week and that “Harry is still keen to see Charles, which he is looking forward to…They are working on ways that this can happen safely.” I genuinely hope that Meghan starts putting her foot down about Harry’s family and her children’s safety, because if Harry is still trying to make this fakakta meeting happen, he’s serving up Meghan and the kids to be abused by these horrible people.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
I hope Meghan and their children are at Althorp with his real family. I think they would be safe there.
A nice thought.
I hope that Meghan and the children are no where near Salty Isle and are having lots of fun and making fantastic memories.
Nlopez – I wonder that too. But even if they are in the country they won’t be making any public appearances. Maybe they’re staying with Charles Spencer and/or maybe Elton John?
There are also Ellen and Portia, with their nice house in the Cotswolds. Elton John could house them. George Clooney still has a house which should be empty and available. Harry has some very wealthy friends , Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster should have some rooms in his vast real estates and as long as he doesn’t call William, the Incandescent would never know.
I think Meghan stays with friends in England where she can safely leave the children with the nanny to go to Birmingham for a day for Invictus. Harry might even stay at a hotel to throw the press off the scent.
I believe Althorp was only closed to the public on the 10th & 11th so I doubt they could be there now.
Good King Harry, just showing up & being decent shows up his useless family for the attention-seeking, thin-skinned, sanctimonious self-serving phonies they are.
Who’s this Sussex insider talking to the DM? They need to cut that out. I hope this last incident has woken up Harry but he’s likely to just blame the whole the situation on the courtiers not his shitty father. I think this is the crux of the matter. He attributes his father’s behaviour to Palace staff, he believed the same thing about the Queen. I don’t know what it will take to convince him that Charles is just a terrible person who didn’t want him to marry Meghan, a black woman.
Not anyone who is actually friends of the couple. Likely another reporter or ” royal expert”. I could describe myself as Sussex Insider too and make predictions about what Harry and Meghan ” hope” will happen. It’s anonymous and it’s no skin off my nose if it doesn’t occur, all I said was hope.
The Sussex insider is the same as Palaces sources: nobody, rota rats, courtiers, one reporter to another, etc.
The real Sussex friends don’t speak to the press and Sussex staffers speak on record.
The evidence is clear that these last weeks Harry’s team was briefing the press and that helped to muddy the waters unfortunately.
Briefing the Telegraph, sure. The DM no. There’s a WhatsApp chat for this visit giving updates but again I highly doubt that any reporters from the DM are on that group chat. Especially considering the court case. Could someone from the chat tell a DM reporter something after they get scoop, sure. But in this case, this detail feels made up imo.
@Jais we know they aren’t because Richard Eden threw an entire tantrum about how, he didn’t really care and he’s so happy he’s not in the chat anyway!!
And yes, I agree briefing the Telegraph or the Times probably, even though I don’t know why they still feel the need to trust them. Their reputation and history is doing a lot of heavy lifting at this point. But the Daily Mail? Who he is actively suing right now?
@Jais: I think it’s a slippery slope. Harry has complained about the Palace briefing against him only for him to start briefing himself. I just think it doesn’t look good and I maintain that the Sussex camp briefing to the Telegraph or Times didn’t help. These papers are in league with the Palace and untrustworthy.
The Mail does not have ANY “Sussex sources”. They are all taking their talking points from Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace staff and their colleagues and the voices in their heads and claiming “Sussex sources” said this or that to them, the paper being sued by Harry and previously sued by Meghan. They are doing this because even their own deranger readers no longer buy into their “palace sources” narratives anymore. They think that people are stupid enough to believe that “people close to the Sussexes” are talking to the Mail of all publications – and indeed, some are – but they are using the Sussexes’ name because their research must have shown them that it gives the tripe they write more credibility.
Is there an insider? Why would the mail have an insider? Lol that’s a joke. Hesbeen successfully sueing them for years. Harry isn’t doing anything other than asking for security to which he’s legally entitled. He’s done with the Windsors. However they control his ability to travel safely. It’s not rocket science. Anyone who believes there’s an insider, well. I got a bridge.
@Stark
Thank you.
None of us knows what the facts are, vis-a-vis what the Sussexes tell the media UNLESS we see the Sussex Statement which they also place in the public domain in addition to releasing it to the media.
Everything else is conjecture and the more gullible you are, the more likely you are to swallow the media spin.
Here’s a timely intervention for those with poor critical thinking skills:
“The first principle of critical thinking is that you must not fool yourself—and you are the easiest person to fool.”
“The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent.”
“It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”
“Read not to believe or contradict, but to weigh and consider.”
Those who think it’s ok for Harry to brief the Telegraph should look at their latest article about Harry’s engagement today. Him briefing the press has only served to make things worse.
Heres what neophytes need to know about how the world works:
Every organization/group/business (in both the public and private sectors) with a public interest or obligation and especially when they have a global platform and need to get their message out and as widely circulated as possible, partners with reputable media that in turn publish/broadcast said message(s).
The entity first of all creates a media list of both legacy as well as new media, containing contact details of media owners/editors/journalists with a reputation for and a proven track record of accuracy, fairness etc.
NB: every media house has a mix of shitty and good journalists. And as noted earlier, the larger and more global-facing the entity, the more global the media list.
The entity communicates with its publics via the media platforms and it disseminates its messages to the journalists via media briefings, closed user groups, press releases and full-on press conferences.
So, no……..intrinsically “briefings” and “leaks” are not dirty words. It is only when the content, intent and impact of said leaks or briefings are designed to harm reputations and distort the truth and the facts that they become a problem.
But to brief a journalist on a matter is to give them information to flesh out what they already know. Its background information.
Leaks are more problematic in that it is used pejoratively by bad actors. But at its best, leaks work depending on its legality, the public interest served, and the need for confidentiality. We all admire whistleblowers who put their life and freedom on the line by “leaking” info to the press that corrupt officials and business would rather remain hidden.
I’m not saying that the shitmedia on Shithole Isle is deserving of any of these professional considerations. But that doesnt change the nature of these concepts.
Hoping Meghan comes to the 1 year t go ceremony and leave directly afterwards.
King! King of what stupidity.
Charles is a POS. I hope Harry keeps his beautiful family full of love away from all those pathetic a**holes.
Yes no matter that the other one married a mean spirited and black hearted woman . Does anyone in that family truly like Kate as a friend .
Good to see Harry enjoying his friend and encouraging Misan. It’s time to let go of that man Harry. Just like his trash oldest son, he doesn’t love anyone but himself — and is determined to take down anyone who doesn’t want to bow to him. Move. On.
Its never charles according to Vickers and other charles sycophants
Again, it made Charles look weak and pathetic when it sheets balled on the courtiers. What? He can’t stand up to them? Nah, this is on him.
???? What did I write, lol.
Edit- when the courtiers blamed it makes Charles look weak like he can’t stand up to them .
Still astounding that Vickers, even mildly, criticises the grey men. Usually he defends the palace to the lowest member of the staff.
Nice to see he’s out and about…
The Mail has wishful thinking because they never thought they wouldn’t come. Regardless of how they maligned them beforehand. Now they want people to keep reading their articles so they are pretending you have to keep tuning in to find out, like the end of a Batman episode in the 60s.
Harry and Meghan seem to be on the same page with each other on how to handle this stuff. And I doubt they are discussing with the wider world friend or foe their personal thoughts about the process. They aren’t going to break down or explain to the public for reassurance what each of them personally think, and how it’s impacting their marriage and family.
And Charles is the boss, he can override any decision by his staff he wanted to, whether they agreed or not. Even in her declining years where she clearly wasn’t in charge of the day to day, Elizabeth managed to invite them and provide security and give them somewhere to stay without any fuss or media hoopla.
Yeah, the Mail has hopes and dreams at this point. They want Meghan and the children to come because that was a missing payday. I really wonder if the press will last until the wales children are older because they’ve been crashing out for years because their money makers are gone and the family isn’t doing anything to help them recoup. I’m really curious about how that family and their media cronies relationship will maintain because I’m not seeing either side benefit at this point.
The tabloids don’t need Meghan to be in England to write about her. And they have a full week to cover Harry so don’t feel sorry for reporters not being able to get paid. My only hope is that Invictus isn’t completely overshadowed.
@Luane. Yes they do, which is why they’ve been crashing out since 2020 when they left. Meghan has not been on English soil outside of an airport layover and the Queens funeral. They were making bank off her and they absolutely want that again. Meghan staying away and photos of those children outside of Instagram is worth millions. I don’t feel sorry for the press at all. The absolute glee and excitement about her and those children arriving with Harry was palpable. Fleet Street was so excited because that was a massive payday. You can’t make money off someone who is truly a private citizen who makes the occasional Instagram posts and rare appearances. Yes, they’ll always discuss her but she’s out of their reach.
Yes Harry have said at least twice that he wanted his children to met the king. The last time I believe was May 2025 to BBC. After everything that went on since last year, I doubt that Harry still want his children to meet his father.
Harry should say charles is welcome to visit them in the USA. And that’s that.. charles can pick up the phone
I highly doubt that the DM really talked to a “Sussex insider”. They are just click-farming, maybe trying to make up for the lost revenue of not being able to cover Meghan.
You’re right. That “Sussex source” is a direct lift from Twitter.
The craziest part is that they’re saying he cant stay in a PALACE. Like that word brings to mind plenty of rooms and amenities. It’s not a studio apartment that your college buddy didn’t clean up and would need to blow up a mattress on the floor for him.
And then saying that an actual KING (who owns said palace) isn’t allowed to make a decision on whether his son can stay there when he’s in town is absurd. If Charles isn’t allowed to make a decision like that then what authority does his KING role really have?
Someone said yesterday that there are 700 rooms in Buckingham Palace. Face Palm on how spiteful the royal family looks (and is)
We’re expecting the written judgment to be handed down remotely at 14:00 BST.
There won’t be a hearing in court.
We should get a press summary along with the full ruling – that will allow us to bring you the main findings quickly.
When the judgment is handed down Prince Harry won’t be far from court – about two miles – for an event related to the Invictus Games.
Whichever way the judgment goes I’d expect Harry to give his reaction at some stage.
Nigel Farage is making an statement about his future in public life at…..14:00 BST. Just coincidence I guess?
Judgment due in Prince Harry trial against Daily Mail publisher – follow live – BBC News https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/c932dy1p94wt
Both BBC news and Sky News are doing updates every 5 minutes as decision due shortly.
Prince Harry and six other defendants have lost their High Court privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.
All of the claims have been dismissed after the claimants failed to prove the allegations.
Chris Ship tweeted that Harry already knows the decision. Harry looked happy going to his Invictus event.
Prince Harry and celebrity claimants lose privacy case against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry and his fellow co-claimants have lost their privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail.
In a summary of his 436-page judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin said the claimants had failed to prove their pleaded allegations of unlawful information gathering, and therefore their claims were dismissed.
He said the High Court rejected the claimants’ attempt to prove their allegations by broad inference “where there remained a legitimate and realistic possible lawful source pathway, or where the article-specific evidence did not prove that the relevant information must have been obtained unlawfully”.
Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) argued throughout the trial that they had sourced stories legitimately.
They also argued the claims had been brought too late, a defence known as limitation – in this case, six years.
Addressing this, the judge said in his summary that the claimants had relied on an exception to that rule, arguing that the facts relevant to their claims had been deliberately concealed by Associated.
However, he said, because the claims were dismissed on their merits, it was not necessary for the court to decide Associated’s limitation defence in relation to most of the claim
Harry looks relaxed and moisturized!
He Does and Afua Hirsh looks really happy and cute – I think she’s moved out of the UK. Congrats to Misan
Harry looks rested, tanned and moisturized.
He looks good and that crap about Charles still meeting his kids is BP doing some wishful thinking at this point. Or the RR wanting pictures.
I think Harry has to speak to someone in the British press if only to use them as a source for a press release. Otherwise, the rabid media would just control the whole narrative without counterbalance of facts, no matter how big a foot the tabloids have on the scale. I don’t understand the idea stated by some that Harry is muddying the waters by “briefing” himself.
Harry has plenty of real friends in Britain, like Misan. Glad he dropped his dumb toff pals.
Now he just needs to drop his deadbeat dad.