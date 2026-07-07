Pippa Middleton & Carole Middleton sat in Wimbledon’s Royal Box on Monday

Roger Federer made an appearance at Wimbledon on Monday, arriving in time to watch all of the matches on Centre Court, including British wildcard Arthur Fery’s surprise win over Grigor Dimitrov. Because Roger is an eight-time Wimbledon champion and beloved by pretty much everyone at the All-England Club, he always gets seats in the Royal Box these days. Memorably, when Roger made his first visit to Wimbledon as a retired player, the Princess of Wales came out to sit beside her crush in the Royal Box. That was in 2023, and Roger’s wife Mirka was there too, watching as Kate behaved as if Mirka wasn’t actually sitting there. The British press raved that Roger and Kate would have made a great couple and that Kate looked “like a beautiful cauliflower.” Weird times.

Well, Kate couldn’t go to Wimbledon on Monday because she was too busy trying to LOOK busy with Prince Harry’s arrival in the UK. But the other two Middleton women managed to come out: Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton (Matthews). Both were without their husbands and they both managed to finagle Royal Box seats right behind Roger. I bet Carole and Pippa were performing their asses off, trying to get Roger’s attention. This is Pippa’s first time at Wimbledon since 2024, when she attended the men’s final with her sister and niece. Notably, this is also Pippa’s first public appearance since the rest of the Middleton clan came out for Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge. Why didn’t Pippa come to that? Who even knows.

Pippa’s dress is Reformation, and Carole wore a Me + Em dress and a bespoke Catherine Walker blazer, which looks like something from Kate’s Meghan closet. This is also the first time Carole and Pippa have been out together in a few years too, right? From my records, the last time they were out together in public was Kate’s 2024 Together at Christmas concert. Hm.

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