Pippa Middleton & Carole Middleton sat in Wimbledon’s Royal Box on Monday

Roger Federer made an appearance at Wimbledon on Monday, arriving in time to watch all of the matches on Centre Court, including British wildcard Arthur Fery’s surprise win over Grigor Dimitrov. Because Roger is an eight-time Wimbledon champion and beloved by pretty much everyone at the All-England Club, he always gets seats in the Royal Box these days. Memorably, when Roger made his first visit to Wimbledon as a retired player, the Princess of Wales came out to sit beside her crush in the Royal Box. That was in 2023, and Roger’s wife Mirka was there too, watching as Kate behaved as if Mirka wasn’t actually sitting there. The British press raved that Roger and Kate would have made a great couple and that Kate looked “like a beautiful cauliflower.” Weird times.
Well, Kate couldn’t go to Wimbledon on Monday because she was too busy trying to LOOK busy with Prince Harry’s arrival in the UK. But the other two Middleton women managed to come out: Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton (Matthews). Both were without their husbands and they both managed to finagle Royal Box seats right behind Roger. I bet Carole and Pippa were performing their asses off, trying to get Roger’s attention. This is Pippa’s first time at Wimbledon since 2024, when she attended the men’s final with her sister and niece. Notably, this is also Pippa’s first public appearance since the rest of the Middleton clan came out for Kate’s Three Peaks Challenge. Why didn’t Pippa come to that? Who even knows.
Pippa’s dress is Reformation, and Carole wore a Me + Em dress and a bespoke Catherine Walker blazer, which looks like something from Kate’s Meghan closet. This is also the first time Carole and Pippa have been out together in a few years too, right? From my records, the last time they were out together in public was Kate’s 2024 Together at Christmas concert. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Backgrid.
The dresses they are wearing are not flattering and do not fit well.
All of the Middleton women have that hunched over look (and they all walk like truck drivers). If only someone would teach them poise, it’s not that hard….Roll your shoulders back, chin up, walk like a lady!
With all the exercise they reportedly do, they will regret that posture when they’re older…
I always think of the scene in The Princess Diaries when Mia is getting princess lessons. The Queen does that hilarious slumped walk across a doorway to show her what not to do. That’s how the Middleton women walk.
Yeah noticed that!
The truck driver comment is spot on and now I can’t unsee it.
I walk like that because I have arthritis in my cervical vertebrae. It’s uncomfortable and embarrassing. I have no idea whether Carole has arthritis but a little less judgement would go a long way.
I find Pippa slightly better dressed than Kate but she still looks like she’s wearing someone else’s clothes. None of these women have personal style—any sense of an aesthetic that arises from their taste and personality.
Why did Pippa bring a hat along, I thought they weren’t allowed in the royal box?
When one is not allowed to wear a hat, one can carry it instead. #PippaTips
Don’t the Middletons always sit in the Royal box? I feel like they haven’t sat outside of it in a long time.
Carole called Pippa in to shut down any talk of familial strife?
This was my thinking as well.
How hot is it right now in the UK? Just looking at the jacket over the too snug dress is making me perspire.
I wondered if she was going to come to Wimbledon because she’s definitely been taking a step back. Wasn’t there to greet her sister with the rest of the family, didn’t go to her Carol concert, didn’t go to Ascot as far as I could see either.
She doesn’t seem to need the association as much as her brother, so she probably has a little more ability to say no to some of the performativeness. But, I think she still wants to be seen so she will use her connections where it benefits her just as much as it does her sister.
It’s funny to me how much they make hay about Meghan and Harry and their family relationships, when there’s clearly a lot going on in the background with the Middleton’s too.
Perhaps Pippa was the body double for the hike? In any case, the saggy boob dress is ugly. That blue blazer is probably bespoke for Buttons, because it doesn’t fit Carole at all.
Pippa is too short to be Kate’s body double. As for where she’s been lately, she’s been busy plotting with her husband to keep ramblers off their property.
The bodice on Pippa’s dress is not flattering at all, especially with those weird puffy shoulders elongating it in the other direction.
Of course, if Federer is going to be there, you know with absolute certainty a Middleton will be there, too. Back in 2012 Carole finagled a way thru Tim Henman’s mother to get Pippa a seat in Federer’s box at the US Open, and of course to thank him for his kindness he was later invited to tea at Kensington palace….poor Roger was trapped in the Middleton circle by Middleton manipulations. For Pippa’s wedding, he expressed puzzlement as to why he and Mirka were even invited–more Middleton manipulation.
Yesterday, during the Fery match, I thought it was hilarious how at one stretch of the match Roger was actually leaning forward on the royal box–I’ve never noticed anyone do that before. The chatter of the Middleton women trying to get his attention must have been really annoying lol
The Midds are just shameless, dishonourable grifters. They are given a pass by royalists who are wilfully blind, IMO.
CarolE stays thirsty.
At one point the BBC commentators were judging how gusty the wind was based on how it was ruffling his hair! I watched the whole match (really wanting Dimitrov to win) and had no idea the Middleton were there.
I really don’t get why the AELTC board, or whoever distributes the tickets, thinks it’s a good idea to give tickets to someone who knowingly delayed the filing of their bankruptcy, only to cause maximum harm to their creditors.
All the while the second daughter is infamous for a fake, padded ass.
Doesn’t Ma Midds own a mirror? Or was she already more than half in the bag when she put on the tight dress and that jacket that is three sizes too small?
Nan, rich people not paying their debts is ok, when poor people do it, they should be jailed. The sycophancy toward the royals and other rich folk is a cult.
Do English women not believe in fitted bras or proper foundation garments? It starts with that. QE2 was famous for her droopy boobs. I hate it. If your undergarments aren’t flattering nothing will look good.
I came here to say the same thing. Why won’t these royals and royal-adjacents invest in some properly fitted undergarments? These people don’t seem to care how droopy their “ladies” look. You’d think they’d be more aware of how badly they photograph.
I’m guessing that Carole and Pippa are members of the AELTC given they’re sitting in the Royal Box without Kate.
They likely are, but tickets to the royal box are by invitation only, nothing to do with royalty.
“looks like something from Kate’s Meghan closet“
Chef’s kiss
Pippa’s absence from the family photo-op after KKKate’s Big Climb is certainly curious. I agree that she picks and chooses which of her sister’s royal follies she’ll engage with. It’s as though she knows damn well that KKKate isn’t universally popular and Pippa is protecting her own peace.
Pippa is definitely the prettier sister , as are sisters in law Alizee and Meghan . Eat your heart out Kate.
Pippa is plain! No one would look at her twice had she not been Kate’s sister. Even that late German designer, Karl Lagerfeld said Kate got the looks. He was right. But Pippa looks to have aged better.
Okay, so the Middleton commoners are okay as royalty, but a true prince of the realm is kicked out of the royal family forever? How does that work?