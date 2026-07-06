The palace released photos of Princess Kate with her family post-Three Peaks Challenge

Two Saturdays ago, the Princess of Wales completed the Three Peaks Challenge, hiking the three highest peaks in the UK all within a 24-hour period. Kensington Palace initially posted one photo of Kate, wearing Big Blue and a rainproof jacket. Over the course of one week, we got to see all of her outfit changes via other people’s social media. I guess KP wanted to control the photos and story as best they could, because on Sunday, they released photos of Kate being greeted by her family upon the completion of the challenge. It’s just as the palace briefed – Kate’s parents were there, Kate’s brother James, Prince William and the three kids.
In the first wave of briefings, the palace over-emphasized that Kate had completed the challenge solo, and that she was driven by her security from mountain to mountain. In the past week, that story has been torn to shreds. It genuinely appears as if Kate and James Middleton did the challenge together, and it also appears as if Kate had a full phalanx of guides, helpers, videographers and photographers joining her on the challenge. Plus, someone had to carry all of Kate’s costume changes, right? Additionally, there’s a growing theory that Kate was not driven from mountain to mountain, that she actually took a helicopter. That would make sense.
Anyway, nice photos of the kids, at least. Of course they released all of these photos right before you-know-who came to town. It does give off a certain vibe, doesn’t it? That vibe: pay attention to meeeeeeeeeeee.
This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
To find out more or donate, please visit https://t.co/5yZt2iWxDd pic.twitter.com/hjoZqlQU1g
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2026
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace’s Instagram & social media.
These pictures basically show us she’s physically fit enough to work more and they were all on some island vacation with those full body tans.
Physically fit? While the rest of the family looks robust and healthy she looks frail and emaciated.
Well this all worked out for the monarchy just the way it was planned , ruin Harry’s plans and turn the others into saints .
Disgusting .
Those photos are shocking. She is absolutely emaciated, and it’s hard to believe she had enough muscle tone or fuel in her body to complete any of the peaks.
The shorts were a choice – we called them Dolphin Shorts in my era and they are designed to show as much as possible. I actually got sent home once from school for wearing a pair! Good times.
This isn’t proving Kate is “fit” by any means, it’s a giant flashing red light warning!
If she seems fit that is due to the amount of photoshop…her legs are literally like sticks and it was obvious in the photos that were taken down early the previous week..her brother has posted a photo (of course! ) where she looks emaciated
She looks as frail and emaciated as she looked prior to her year of “where is Kate?” so in that case, she looks healthy enough to work full time and not be outworked by elderly royals. Her physical appearance in part is a matter of opinion. To me, she has always looked frail and emaciated except for when she was pregnant. Besides regardless of how frail and emaciated she looks, this three peaks challenge is only a long list of things she’s been physically capable of doing where it’s evident that her not working isn’t because she’s physically incapable of it but because she’s lazy and simply doesn’t want to work for the taxpayer funding she receives. The moment photos of her skiing down slopes were released her remission excuse was a lie so that she could continue to be the lazy person she has always been. That’s why they reacted with threats about those photos more than any other photos we’ve seen of them released while on vacation. They don’t want the truth revealed and when it comes close to being revealed, they make their usual threats. They are all about projecting the image they want you to believe. That’s why they forced the man who took a video of her coming down the peak with a microphone on and James, to take release that footage to them. There wasn’t anything wrong with what he recorded and released, except it didn’t entirely align with what they want us to believe.
Weirdly, we can’t see her full face in any of the pictures.
Her legs look as thin as Charlotte’s here, after you adjust for Charlotte’s jeans.
The Wales family are perennially tanned!
They’re really making the most of this challenge business, just in time for Charles to kick Harry in the teeth publicly. She should put some of this energy into working more. What a joke of a family they are.
They wore matching, color coordinated outfits and had a photographer and photoshopper standing by? WOW.
Not sure why this was posted as a reply!
They have zero problem using those kids for as much positive press as possible. These photos are all about the kids. But of course no one in the “press” is going to call out the obvious. Rage and lazy are going to increasingly call on those kids to make up for their own failings.
They’re shoes are all brand spanking new!
Nice pics. Everyone looks genuinely happy.
Yeah, like sparkling clean. No dirt, smudges, hair well coiffed, lovely clean outfit. Wow, if only the rest of us humans can accomplish the 3 peaks looking like Kate. Even the you tubers/influencers who do this don’t come out looking so sparkling. I’m impressed.
@Luane –
Yeah, the kids are beautiful.
And long-legged!!!!!!!!!!!
Are there no bugs in the UK? I would never wear short shorts hiking in North America — you’d be scratched and bitten to bits!
Great PR pics, but it’s not going to stop the booing of you and the kids Kate
It looks like Kate and William are acquaintances in these photos. It’s an improvement from him actively glaring at her.
Congratulations to the photographer for finally realising how bad actor William is and chose to take a photo in which his face is hidden!! Good job!!
At least we see a real hug without William looking like he is going to throw up.
I am wondering about Kate’s legs. They look nice and toned in these pictures. While they were like sticks in the jeggins she wore when James helped her down the hill.
Edited to say: Look at the difference between her right and left leg!
The children look normal, for once. Even George doesn’t look sullen. But I can’t help it, weren’t jeans too “peasant” when the children in Montecito wore them, unbecoming of royal children? Where is Angela Latrine? Nothing to say?
Wow, a big ol’ hug. Everything about this feels so weird but whatever. Yay for the hikes, I guess.
This gets annoying. How much mileage will keen try to get out of it and the kids get trotted out again. She changed into a pair of bright red shotys
Shorts
The two couples seem to be going to great lengths to avoid being besides each other.
They have sure put on quite the show for the Sussex’s while throwing every roadblock up to endanger the entire Sussex’s family so much that they cancel the entire trip.. I can’t celebrate a family that evil it makes me sick thinking about the house hold those children have been raised in especially the past seven years which they are all old enough to retain.. I look at this and just see pure toxicity on display.
Much more mileage if the microphones and the cameras that followed her are any kind of indication..
*that was a response to Tessa..I don’t know how it came down here
He is giving off the energy of someone meeting one of their constituents on a walk about and learning about their day lol
The kids are so tall though! And they have such warm energy with her at least. James clearly dressed as a country gentleman walking the hills.
Yeah I would never say husband and wife based in these photos. Yikes.
They’re milking this for every bit of publicity that they can get from it. James Middleton’s comments about discussing mountain climbing while in hospital were no doubt sincere but too sickly sweet for me 🤮
Two bizarre things about James’s comments: 1) he doesn’t mention the word cancer, just staying in hospital and 2) they talked about it during her hospital stay? After the operation? While he was skiing in January? Or she was hospitalised later again? The whole thing is giving more mental health issues than physical…
He doesn’t mention her work, either! The Midds are so self-absorbed it’s insufferable.
It’s not about charity it’s all about keen.
I had a feeling this was the plan – to release the pictures a week or two later, and i’m sure a video or two will be coming out in another few weeks, especially as she goes into summer vacation mode and isn’t seen for months. For something that was supposedly “personal” she’s sure trying to get a lot of professional mileage out of it (I know it was added to the CC etc, but the initial story around it was that it was personal.)
i dont get why they made that person take down the video – was it just about control? We’re seeing her in shorts (like the video), we’re seeing her with James – nothing in the video is different from here.
Her legs here are photoshopped and they look nothing like her legs in the video. They seem toned and even normal
Yes, these pics are noticeably different to me than stills released from the video (or by her brother?) which showed absolutely zero muscle on her legs.
These pics look heavily smoothed and edited compared to what i saw elsewhere where her arms and legs were terrifying.
Yes, I mean we just saw her slip less in her yellow dress at Ascot, we saw her in army drab coloured clothes with really thin legs and the brief video in the red short showed, close up, that her legs aren’t muscular. Some of these images make her look like an action figure. So ridiculous.
the legs could be the difference – someone else mentioned that there are no mics in these pictures either, so maybe they didnt want people seeing those either?
But if its about photoshopping her legs that’s dumb because we see her legs plenty of times and yeah, they dont look like that.
I’ve seen suggestions the (cute) dog was photoshopped in, too.
I guess Pippa doesn’t feel the need to participate in this faux family fest.
Can’t really blame her.
James does have quite the self satisfied look about him though. That’s a very carefully curated country squire get up that he’s modeling.
Yes, with you on the carefully curated. I think the whole colouring/setting has been staged to give an idea of old world texture and rustic sensibility to the nines, including the dark and light tans of their clothes as a scheme. I’ve lived in the middle of nowhere in this country – people walking around, dressed as he is, are just so ‘let’s pretend’. I actually go walking long distances in shorts and short dresses. I’d probably wear something like she’s got on, tbh. I hate the feeling of trousers.
Ok but why is she the only one not looking at the camera? So weird. And the zero acknowledgement of James clearly having hiked with her is even more bizarre since his outfit gives it away.
That’s one of my complaints. These people get photographed for a living, they couldn’t get a group shot with everyone looking at the camera?
The dog is eating them all up in that photo.
Why is her face partially obscured in all of the photos? even in the group shot where everyone is looking straight at the camera Kate is looking off to the side and her face is partially obscured. i find that so strange
Yes, I agree it’s odd, especially in the group shot.
I’m also stunned that William posed with that group and actually hugged her with full body contact. Never thought I’d see the day!
I have many doubts about whether or not she completed the challenge. She obviously made a part of it, maybe even the largest part but there was definitely a double and James was there to guarantee that this was Kate. Regardless, congratulations to Kate and her team for managing to pull it off. The photos are nice and the children seem happy. Mama Middleton us definitely glowing next to her son in law.
It’s all about keen. She should have met the challenge by denying the crying story.
The red shorts are really not a good look. Not at all. Her legs look like that of someone who lost weight rapidly, has a bit of loose skin, and is gonna get some cosmetic surgery to correct it.
Even prince Louis think the legs look like claws 🫎
I don’t think I’ve seen him hug her like that since the London Olympics?
There was that p d a video. A few years ago.
Is Will not fit enough for this challenge I wondered but then I was diverted by this lengthy paen of praise to just how strong and magnificent Will is. Please read link with tongue firmly in cheek!
https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/07/01/the-chair-that-proves-williams-ready-to-rule/
He probably said no to keen. I doubt he wanted to be involved with her and the challenge
But they could have held hands and exchanged festive glances and gone Cathy and Heathcliffe on Wuthering Heights!!
🎶Let me into your window!!🎵
🤭
I’m going to guess the video comes out mid week.
You are so mean. This woman had cancer. Regardless of if she was driven a few miles, NONE of you did this or could do this.
She had pre cancerous cells two years ago.
Yeah, she never had cancer. She got surgery for something and they found something else. Got a biopsy and she must have had a short term treatment for them. Her appearance barely changed, unlike Charles’, who really did have cancer.
She could have framed this as “GET SCREENED. EARLY SCREENINGS SAVES LIVES” but she has main character syndrome.
Those precancerous cells did a lot of heavy lifting to explain both Willy and Keener disappearing from public view when both were actively crashing out and needed to be sorted out. I once had a dr man-explain my menagerie of lady troubles using similar language. It isn’t a stretch to think the flailing wails outright lied or stretched the truth to the give themselves life-long excuses to do f all when we have watched them actively lie about the Sussexes daily for a decade to get away with doing f all. No one who actually undergoes cancer treatment announces themselves cured/cancer free in less than a year or welcomes melanoma by sunbathing. Her refusal to substantially support any cancer causes and continued vanity about the tan should make everyone suspicious. The woman claims to be an early childhood expert with no advanced education in the field because she spawned 3 children who were raised by nannies and a full staff. Her keenery is too advanced not to have made a big deal out of a life altering event like surviving cancer unless some aspect needs hidden.
Fortunately, for the functioning world, we are not all paid millions from the public purse to live a life of unimaginable luxury and contribute nothing of substance to the world. We have to get up and provide for ourselves and our families. So, no, we don’t have time to exercise all day and focus on ourselves.
@Allison
Has meany Cancer Scammer Waity corrected THE LIE?
We’re mean @Allison? Did we lie about our sister-in-law making us cry? Did we ignore our sister-in-law at a polo match? Did we lunge toward our sister-in-law during a public outing? Make a racist remark about her child?
There was no cancer or “cancer battle.” Becks is right. But I don’t believe Chuck had or has it either. Not at all. Chuck and Kitty were outed as the royal racists (to protect the heir, who was really the one “concerned” about Archie’s skin colour) and suddenly both “developed” cancer. This family is beyond farcical. All this “hiking challenge” is just distractive BS to cover for the obscene wealth and uselessness of this so-called family. That, and they’re in a tizzy because of an impending visit from Harry and his children … which isn’t happening now apparently. WanK KNOWS that Lili and Archie will receive far more attention than their brood ever will.
Hi Allison. I think we could do this, actually. Thousands do this challenge every year. Everyone knows someone who has done it or done it themselves, without a team of people helping out, for charity or purely personal development. I believe she did well, actually, because she has been ill and good for her. Whether you believe it was cancer or precancer doesn’t overly diminish the effects of chemo and stress. What I find cynical is the drip-feeding of the photos, which has covered days prior to Harry’s visit, with this photo – which should have been first and the one everyone has been waiting for – being released the last. Why do it that way round, unless the purpose is other than what it should have been. To sum up! Yes, she has done well. Yes, whatever one’s opinion on the exact nature of her illness, does it matter in relation to the effort. But, the way the story has been handled kind of invites people to be negative and assuming of some ulterior motivation around Harry’s impending visit. I hope that makes sense. I watched the football last night and my thinking isn’t overly great today!
She never had cancer
The thing I have with this is, would her hospital team ‘let’ her bang on about something that didn’t happen, or didn’t happen in the way she’s portraying it? I appreciate medical professionals are tied by confidentiality and hardly wont to correct a patient, but rather would a patient twist the truth, knowing that there are doctors and nurses out there who are continuing to treat a less than honest person with treatment pathways that don’t mirror what she is saying? That would take some balls and litres of arrogance. I can see perhaps she and William were more honest at the very start – didn’t William say it was precancerous cells, and didn’t she play around with the semantics of “had” cancer in her video – but then ran with the story of ‘full’ cancer as time went on. I am sometimes naive. I would hope that people wouldn’t make up stuff like this; although, if I had to be cynical, I can see someone letting others get a wrong impression and never correcting them for purposes other than honesty.
@sparrow the pre cancerous cells comment came from William maybe in August or September? he made the comment to Rhiannon Mills who reported and I think eventually was forced to backtrack on it. (Rhiannon Mills who now works at BP….so she was rewarded for that.)
Kate said that “cancer had been present” in her video. So I guess if it was precancerous cells she wouldn’t have been lying per se. so that’s why I believe the precancerous cells – I think that fits with what we actually know. It also fits with why she has seemed reluctant to engage with cancer charities until very recently.
so I dont think it was a total lie – too many people would know the truth for her to get away with a lie like that – but I do think it was grossly exaggerated.
Agree. My recollection is that it was planned abdominal surgery; my hunch is that it was a bowel resection; my guess is that precancerous cells were found at the same time. How this got mangled into what it became is something else.
I don’t believe she had cancer at all.
KKKate has told many a lie in her time. She has let many a lie present as truth. We cannot be expected to blindly believe her.
How do you explain The Scar? Maybe she had cancer. Maybe she was hiding out while her facial injury healed. Maybe even both!
They could have said she was kicked in the face by a horse, but she doesn’t ride. So they just ignore it.
I believe that Charles has cancer. He appears pretty ill, despite the makeup.
Kate is trapped in a terrible marriage to a rage monster who everyone caters to at all times. She also appears to have an eating disorder. And is probably depressed. That must suck. There, there’s the extent of my sympathy.
We’re so mean?
King Charles had/has cancer. Kate had/has ‘pre cancerous’ cells. This condition appears to wax and wane- she is strong enough to sit in the hot sun at Wimbledon for hours and do things that she likes (vacations) but not strong enough to do official duties of her office.
Could other people do this- probably. It’s not out of the realm of most fit people or some recovering cancer patients. We wouldn’t be traveling with our own videographer though.
Does anyone else find these photos hyper-real, almost strange to look at? It’s like they’ve decided on a dark tan – dark green – dark blue – dark red saturation colourway to curate an eye popping set of images. Look at everyone wearing tan/brown or darkest blue. It is so set up. I actually don’t like looking at these photos because the colouring is all wrong and too intense; there’s no way the light or the weather of the day would have produced this saturation of colour or hyper texture. Everything – from the ground to the fields behind – has been contrived to produce an overall effect that doesn’t match what would have been available under the conditions of British weather on that day. Once again, they’ve gone and made a painting out of a photo. It’s like when Kate’s sitting amongst a crowd and her photographer blurs her face to hide and flatten her skin quality, which makes her look like she’s made of gauze and the people around her are normal. That was done recently at Wimbledon. In the natural scheme of things, this photo would have been the first in the series to be released, but, of course, they kept the hotly awaited for family shot until last. A childish Middleton approach to keeping Harry and Meghan off the top spot. Sadly for them, England’s amazing win last night has knocked this off the front pages. Sorry to ramble; I was up till 4am watching the football!
After all, we have no idea when this photo was taken; besides, like all the other photos, this one has been manipulated too. James was clearly superimposed next to the father, who also looks pasted in. Other photos show that the father was indeed there, but were all the shots taken on the same day?
And Kate never used to hug the children like that; here, she was clearly trying to recreate Harry’s Father’s Day moment, and while hugging William and Kate channel the H&M vibe. Unfortunately, the children always give them away; they look on at these hugs with surprise, and the conversation can’t be very friendly either, given the expectant and tense expressions on their faces kinds.
KP does this a lot with their photos – messes with the exposure or something so a lot of their photos have this kind of dark vibe to them (think of that beach video from a few years ago, not the cancer free one but the anniversary one.) Its like they mess with the exposure or whatever to match what they’re wearing and they end up looking like this.
I knew you’d get what I was trying to say, Becks! I remember you had to help me understand what was wrong with the Mother’s Day fiasco photo and why it was being pulled by agencies. It is just such a weird set of over-done photos. I get people curate things to the nines these days, but it is so saturated with colour and texture. I don’t know whether you’re in England, but our weather, that day, doesn’t match the light conditions supposed of in that photo. It’s like that video of her in the woods and on the beach, with the olden day filter over the top to make things look like an early camcorder type of family video from way back in the 60s. It’s just so beyond accurate that it annoys my eyeballs.
Short pants seem to be dignified clothing for the Princess of Wales? Imagine Meghan doing this…
It’s truly so nice to see the kids in regular kid clothes.
Agreed. 👍
A refreshing change from the Victoria era garb their Mum insists on clothing them in.
They look adorable.
If she did this, (and it’s saying something that we have to suspend our disbelief), then, yes, she did it with a helicopter for assistance, which is — okay, fine, she’s got access to a helicopter, so cool, I guess — but if she did it, I would normally say, okay, good for her. But. With Kate there is always a but. Because there is always an ulterior motive. It’s badly contrived and acutely self-serving. It’s a bid for attention and it’s a bid to pull focus from Harry arriving for the one-year-to-go events for Invictus. And to pull focus from what I hope will be a victory in his suit against the tabloids. Kate is always barging into other people’s moments, other people’s life events, personal celebrations or challenges, with her own insipid brand of entitlement and main character syndrome. It’s tacky and mean.
I think you’re right; it’s all a stunt to pull attention away from Harry in this one-sided competition with the Sussexes. “Look at our strong and fit Princess of Wales!” And as usual it’s a steaming pile of bull.
I’m here for the dog. That is all.
If Granny Liz were still alive, I think she would have had a conniption at how much leg Kate showed.
1) Look at Carole in her white trousers hanging onto Scooter for dear life. Then there is James in his ‘farmer/hiker’ cosplaying outfit.
2) Nothing but a photo op for everyone.
3) Its worth noting that the Invictus Games did something in June around mountain climbing as part of the flags journey to Birmingham – see below. They are also planning to do the 3 peaks challenge next May.
“Beyond the Summit Mountaineering Climb, 16 June 2026 – 29 June 2026 – a 12-day mountaineering and climbing expedition, conquering the 52 iconic peaks and summits of the Scotland, Wales and England with around 120 Armed Forces WIS, achieving 4 world records and finishing at the inspiring Commando Ridge, Cornwall.”
She’s blatantly copy keening the Invictus Games!! And no the press won’t call this out.
OMG! Again with the fake pictures! I don’t know what KP thinks they get from doing this.
I feel sorry for their children. Having to live your own life within a minefield of your parents lies and media deception must be awful.
They are learning to be carbon copies of their parents. Grift, grift, and more grift, with no work. Mark my words, these kids will never have proper jobs.
The parents let them take gifts from bystanders on church walks. Not sure good look
Can someone explain why the Midds have go get their mugs in everything? They are truly dishonourable people, whose reputations are legitimately questionable, so should not be seen with the royals in any kind of official capacity.
It’s all to do with negotiations behind the scenes because something shady happened in December 2023. The Middletons were all the way ostracized before then, and then suddenly Carole appeared with William at Ascot in 2024 like she wasn’t a bankrupt swindler. Since then, she has been included in everything and in many photo ops with the royals.
As someone who hikes and has done summits before:
1) of course she was not alone. You can get hurt very easily. She is also a public figure. It was always a given her security was with her. Us plebs usually do these hikes in groups, in case of an emergency.
2) The actual challenge here is getting to base on time. There’s 11 hours in total of driving, and that’s not taking into account traffic. My bet was always on airtransport between national parks, and cars to and from the helicopter-base. Most people fail the challenge due to logistics, not hiking (the mountains are not very tall)
3) It’s funny how all microphones were removed for the photos. In a couple of weeks, maybe months, we will surely get a short doc showcasing this challenge and what it meant to her.
4) The press and KP should now cease with the “she has good days and bad days”, “she needs to take it slow”, “being close to Meghan is the hardest things she’s ever done”, “she can’t trust the Sussexes because of the cameras and Netflix”. She hardly works, she is outperformed by everyone. She should now stop excusing herself and try to muster the energy for 2-3 20 min appearances a week.
5) Where the fuck is Pippa? Yes, she has her own family, but there has been a cooling shift between the Middletons and Pippa. She got papped on holidays while Kate “was ill with cancer”. She said, on the record, that her sister did not have cancer in the “normal” way (?) Instead of focusing on the Sussexes, the press should snif this story out.
“ The actual challenge here is getting to base on time. There’s 11 hours in total of driving, and that’s not taking into account traffic. My bet was always on airtransport between national parks, and cars to and from the helicopter-base. Most people fail the challenge due to logistics, not hiking (the mountains are not very tall)”
THANK you
These look like AI to me, especially the posed group photo.
Totally!
The dog is plunked in front of her like a sticker and Kate’s face is turned away from what should be the camera lens in every shot. When in your life have you seen Kate NOT find the camera when she knows she’s being photographed?
And this was meant to be achieved within 24 hours, how do you go from olive drab with a tightly braided plait and then have no crimps your hair from undoing it at all in the red shorts picture?
And I think they swapped heads with a stand in with some of the early pictures.
Her brother looks like a pillock.
I saw this on my Google home page yesterday. Elle’s take on the adventure is certainly different… the family did it together.
https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a71826723/kate-middleton-prince-william-new-photos-louis-charlotte-george-three-peaks/
I actually think a lot of Kate’s behaviour is driven by the Middleton side rather than William’s. From the photo, years back, of Kate standing on a train platform (why!) the day of Meghan’s first official engagement in the UK, to wearing a turquoise coat, standing outside a bookshop of all places, the day after Meghan wore her famous turquoise farewell dress, to sitting in the crowd the other day at Wimbledon to show security isn’t a big deal, Kate is driven by a look-at-me-not-her urgency that has been instilled by her mother. I think this desperation comes from being so close to her family at major stages – she didn’t work but stayed at home after university, for example. I think the Middletons will never stop exerting control over decisions that keep Kate in a permanent state of teenage behaviour. Yes, William has a massive anger problem, but I think the Middletons stir things up all the time, reducing Kate to a tactic of hostility towards other women in particular that seems less subtle than they think and more bloody obvious than they hope.
How exactly was the theory that Kate was being shuttled from peak to peak supposedly debunked?
It was confirmed, not debunked. Even commenters here who followed other people’s climbs on social media confirmed that Kate was being transported by helicopter. Let me also remind you that they themselves introduced us to a Kate body double who did the actual climbing while pretending to be Kate. So where is the “she was probably really climbing” part in all that?
Don’t let yourselves be manipulated so easily. It’s a known fact that whenever you see headlines like “Kate did this” or “William did that,” there’s some kind of deception involved.
You’re writing here about her recent skiing trip. Please, someone take a good look at her photos on the slopes. That’s not what a person skiing looks like; it looks like someone standing and leaning unnaturally due to a Photoshop filter. Then there are other examples: Kate covered in ropes “rock climbing,” when in reality she was scrambling almost on all fours across nearly flat terrain—they just rotated the frame to make it look like a vertical wall 🙂 William “surfing”—just walking along the beach in a wetsuit with a board under his arm; after Harry’s film came out, they added a photo of “William” emerging from the sea with a board, except it wasn’t William—different build, different head and body proportions. Or William selling burgers on the streets of London and being warmly greeted by passersby—that was a recording made in a TV studio with extras and a script… and so on.
I didn’t think it was a body double. I assumed it was her but perhaps photoshopped to make her behind look bigger, and therefore healthier? Am I being dumb? Are people thinking it was completely someone else who walked that stage instead of Kate? I am easily fooled; I must’ve been the only one who believed the Mother’s Day photo was real!
The dog is a total diva
Ha ha! Yes, totally.