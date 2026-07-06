The palace released photos of Princess Kate with her family post-Three Peaks Challenge

Two Saturdays ago, the Princess of Wales completed the Three Peaks Challenge, hiking the three highest peaks in the UK all within a 24-hour period. Kensington Palace initially posted one photo of Kate, wearing Big Blue and a rainproof jacket. Over the course of one week, we got to see all of her outfit changes via other people’s social media. I guess KP wanted to control the photos and story as best they could, because on Sunday, they released photos of Kate being greeted by her family upon the completion of the challenge. It’s just as the palace briefed – Kate’s parents were there, Kate’s brother James, Prince William and the three kids.

In the first wave of briefings, the palace over-emphasized that Kate had completed the challenge solo, and that she was driven by her security from mountain to mountain. In the past week, that story has been torn to shreds. It genuinely appears as if Kate and James Middleton did the challenge together, and it also appears as if Kate had a full phalanx of guides, helpers, videographers and photographers joining her on the challenge. Plus, someone had to carry all of Kate’s costume changes, right? Additionally, there’s a growing theory that Kate was not driven from mountain to mountain, that she actually took a helicopter. That would make sense.

Anyway, nice photos of the kids, at least. Of course they released all of these photos right before you-know-who came to town. It does give off a certain vibe, doesn’t it? That vibe: pay attention to meeeeeeeeeeee.

This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. To find out more or donate, please visit https://t.co/5yZt2iWxDd pic.twitter.com/hjoZqlQU1g — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2026