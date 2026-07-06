King Charles rescinded his offer of palace housing to Prince Harry today

Regardless of how the Sussexes’ UK trip shakes out over the course of this week, I genuinely hope this marks the complete end of Prince Harry trying to work with or negotiate with his father or the palace machinery whatsoever. This was a test and everyone failed. King Charles failed the basics of fatherhood. The courtiers failed by hysterically briefing increasingly toxic messages to the British press. Prince William failed because he’s a toxic idiot. And Prince Harry failed because after a decade of the Windsors treating him, his wife and children like trash, he still trotted up to kick the football like Charlie Brown. He’s been serving himself up on a platter to be humiliated and punished by these terrible people for too long. Enough. The latest news, breaking this morning, is that Prince Harry tried to agree to stay at Buckingham Palace upon his arrival in London today. Only King Charles told Harry that the offer had been rescinded because Harry took too long to accept the invitation. As I said, enough is enough.
The Duke of Sussex has been told he can no longer stay at Buckingham Palace, throwing his forthcoming visit into chaos. The development came on Monday morning, shortly after the Duke’s team had revealed that he had accepted an offer to stay at the royal residence.
Only minutes after that decision had been announced, and just hours before he was due to arrive in the UK, a palace source indicated that the invitation had been accepted too late. The decision to rescind the Duke’s invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace was made in consultation with the King, it was understood. The eleventh-hour developments have thrown the trip into chaos.
The Duke was said to have formally declined the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, before changing his mind and accepting the invitation. However, palace sources said that, by then, the appropriate hospitality and staffing provision was no longer available, as the household required a minimum period of notice. As of Monday morning, however, the Duke was seemingly unaware this was the case.
Another complicating issue had been that the High Court ruling on the Duke’s privacy claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail is due to be handed down on Tuesday. There were fears that could “compromise” the King if his son was staying at a royal residence. The court’s decision to publish the ruling just as the Duke makes his first public appearance in the UK in ten months was made public last Thursday.
A palace source said on Monday that the timing had added “a further degree of complexity” to the specific dates requested. A spokesman for the Duke said the withdrawal of the offer was “disappointing”, not least as the palace had been aware of the High Court’s schedule for several days.
On Saturday, it was confirmed that after days of handwringing, the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, would not accompany the Duke to London after taxpayer-funded police protection was denied. It remains unclear whether they will now travel at all. The impending visit had already caused tensions with Buckingham Palace over multiple last-minute changes, briefings and counter briefings.
Besides the Lucy/Charlie Brown/football of it all, I hope that the Sussexes have learned a lot about how they need to move around. As in, no conversations with the palace either way. Always make plans to stay away from royal property. Don’t give any additional information beyond the obligatory 28-day notice, and maybe not even that, since it’s clear that RAVEC will never give the Sussexes security anyway. Harry and Meghan now have one year to plan around Harry’s toxic and horrible family for the actual Birmingham Invictus Games. Their 2027 plans should not be given to Charles or anyone within the royal institution. If Charles wants to see Archie and Lili, he needs to come to them and make plans specifically around them. Which Charles won’t do because he doesn’t care. I sincerely hope that Prince Harry now understands all of this.
NEW: Prince Harry’s spokesperson’s statement regarding the withdrawal of accommodation at Buckingham Palace by King Charles. pic.twitter.com/5QINKJBBU8
— Anna 🌸 (@anna_itsonlyme) July 6, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
It’s all so horrible and sad.
Praying for Harry’s safety in the UK as well as for peace of mind regarding the break he needs to make with Charles.
I am hoping that the Kings/leftovers panic over the verdict being released tomorrow being so severe is that it means Prince Harry has won this lawsuit also and their decades long support of the lying tabloids is about to shatter publicly.
Fingers crossed they have won their lawsuit. And criminal charges for members of the rota follow.
If anyone ever doubted that Chuck was pure evil I hope this clears up that doubt…
Chuck is a crap father. Full stop.
So I realize that The Crown is not a factual historical representation.
But some of my favorite parts are when David writes letters to Wallis while visiting his “family”, and I think the following totally applies to the real BRF:
“My dear darling Peaches:
They say hell is an inferno.
What a sunless, frozen hell we both escaped in England. What a bunch of ice-veined monsters my family are.”
And boy do Harry and Meghan know it!
I believe William is behind this. Charles looks too ill.
I disagree.
KFC’s cruelty isn’t that exhausting…I mean, what are l the servants (the white collar ones) for?
You don’t have to be healthy to make sound decisions and be a good father…
Any reasons why you disagree? Charles has looked very ill lately, I don’t think he has much time to be so petty.
@suoutdoors: that’s not what I was saying, which was that I believe William is behind the decision. I wasn’t asserting that Charles has to be healthy to be a good father.
I don’t know who is responsible. As I wrote yesterday, Charles has to deal with abusive, usurping Bill every day. He doesn’t have to deal with Harry every day. So he’s making a choice.
I think William is behind this too. I think if Charles wasn’t going to let him stay at a royal residence, he wouldn’t have offered in the first place. But instead he offered, Harry eventually accepted – and my guess is William found out that Harry would dare to presume that he could sleep in a PALACE and threw a tantrum.
(and to be clear I’m not letting Charles off the hook. he does enough asshole things on his own and those are entirely on him.)
@convict, I see where you are coming from and Charles does look ill.
But whether he has time for it or not, Charles will be petty because it’s the only way he knows how to be. He has Clive Alderton in his corner to carry out the actual work. Also, the palace machinations for Harry’s visit seems too complicated for that simpleton heir to comprehend or carry out.
Stop excusing Charles. He is the real villain.
William has more reps on RAVEC. There’s strong suspicion that Bill controls Charlie’s rep too.
Charles is taking the easy route. Upset Harry whom he never sees. Appease abusive, violent backstabbing William he has to deal with on the regular.
Abusing your adult child for the world to see speaks volumes. This garbage family really does believe that it has the right to abuse everyone, including their own. People who still back the monarchy are just as soulless and evil.
Listen…the institution can say it’s ‘the court case’ or whatever else they want. But this has everything to do with the color of Meghan Markle’s skin and the allegations she made against Kate on Oprah. Look, I’m a white woman from Texas, but even I can see that the British brand of racism (passive, exclusionary, and rooted in ‘othering’ compared to the more overt stuff we see in the US) is all over this situation. History isn’t going to remember the tit for tat drama. It’s going to see this for exactly what it is: the Windsors are failing to meet the moment.
The Oprah allegations and the best selling memoir, Spare. The BRF were called out publicly for their othering, bullying and general shittiness – and that institution will continue to be horrid. I support Harry continuing to call out the media and palace.
The color of Meghan’s skin is and has always been the problem.
PM Holness and the Jamaican gov, what’s taking so long to remove charles and the british monarchy as the country’s head of state?
The tackiness of Charles, William, Kate remind me I can get my fix by watching the royal houses of España or Japan. Or none!
I believe Meghan’s blackness would have been tolerated as long as she serves them like a slave and puts up with the most vile and grotesque demands.
Meghan didn’t act like their slave or servant, didn’t do all the work and take all the blame for them.
So of course these lazy ass grifters are pissed as hell. They live in a world of meanness, of shadows, held in a financial vice and at the whimsical mercy of their monarch. They see Meghan as the one who opened the barn door and let one of their own out to find a better, more meaningful, independent life.
Anyway, I see Charles’ endless cruelty here a much needed wake up call for Harry. It’s a heart breaking way to find out. The cruelty is deliberately done to destabilize Harry—his mental health, and his hard work.
I hope Harry just sticks with business: Invictus and his charities in the UK. Do a good job and safely return home to a loving family.
@Kit Exactly! She was too confident and did just roll over for them. But I think they have met their match.
The royal family/media are VASTLY underestimating the amount of love people have for Harry in their hearts (the whole world has watched a cheeky boy grow up into a good man.) Even people who barely follow the royals can see the palace’s actions are blatantly wrong. The public is getting tired of the tabloids and tired of the palace shitfest after Andrew.
So the control games aren’t working too well anymore.
Harry has them on the back foot.
Racism protects white mediocrity, and Meghan refused to do that by dimming her light.
Agreed, @Nope. The British brand of racism allows them to hide behind plausible deniability and brainless statements like “we’re not racist, we don’t see color” to halt any authentic self-reflection and accountability. Also, it’s clear from what British travelers to the US for FIFA have been saying that the British media is apparently very anti-American generally. The Windsors can hide their racism and anti-Americanism from themselves and perhaps from the British people, but everyone else can see it plain as day.
@Lover Yes and where is that diversity coordinator they swore up and down they’d hire after the racism was exposed? NADA.
And they certainly didn’t have any staff of color years later when they planned that debacle trip to Jamaica where Kate & Wills paraded around on the back of that jeep looking colonial 1950s. Kate in that white lace dress.
We can’t forget that and we cannot let the media distract us from the root of all of this.
Wow wow wow. So Chuckles really wants his younger son dead, doesn’t he? Words really can’t express what a vile person he is.
I’m glad Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lili won’t go going anywhere near a royal residence or Chuckles, the other dogshit father (if they even come into the country at all!). And I agree with Kaiser that this should be a wake-up call (the 67,362nd in my estimation) that Harry needs to cut all ties.
I do think part of his strategy has been to put his father/courtiers/the institution on record and on blast for their leaks and dangerous decisions. But enough is enough. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.
I would bet big money that William is the one behind it.
These working Royals are so petty. The Drama!!!
I haven’t got the words to say how much I hate these people .
Just have nothing more to do with your family Harry, they are not worth the heartache ❤️
Agree. I used to defend Harry when it came to how he handled the RF but no more. Charles doesn’t care to know his grandchildren and doesn’t want to protect them, he is an evil man and doesn’t deserve to have Harry or his grandchildren in his life. Harry tried multiple times but now it’s time to walk away and be with people that love you and want you to be safe and that’s not your dad or brother. It’s incredibly sad and being a dog shit father and grandfather will be Charles’s legacy.
I’ll say it again, it’s such a pity that they chose Birmingham or any place in England for Invictus. I know that Washington, DC would not have been much better (what with Captain Crazy in charge) but I would have cancelled Invictus 2027, if these two cities were my only viable choices. They should have done like they did during Covid and canceled due to an unexpected encounter with institutional meanness. I swear to God, it qualifies as force majeure.
Ginger this isn’t about a relationship with his awful father and awful brother (with whom Harry has made clear he wants no relationship).
This is about Harry feeling his wife and children are safe on UK soil. When they visit the Spencer family. When they visit his mother’s grave. When they visit the many friends they have in the UK.
It is about being safe when participating in the charities he supports and the invictus games he FOUNDED.
All of which they should be free to do without risking their lives.
Any relationship with Charlie or Bill is the lowest on the list here. This is about a corrupt set of two people -Charlie and Bill- using their unearned power to deny security to people who have the highest risk rating in the UK.
More murderous than petty.
@ Lady D – Yes – agree – when it escalates into danger, that’s a whole different category than petty.
When people show you who they are, believe them.
As someone who’s been estranged from their family for a decade, it’s a hard lesson to learn. It’s one I hope Harry has learned now.
The whole thing is so sad really.
My sentiments exactly: https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/07/06/royal-hospitality-my-arse/
“Royal hospitality, my arse”
Thank you for the link!
Charles is a horrible and hateful man and doesn’t deserve a son like Harry or DIL like Meghan. It’s time for Harry to go no to as little contact with his father. Enough is enough.
So Harry can’t stay because Charles has to look impartial in lawsuits? So why is his brother staying on his private estate? He’s part of an active investigation much worst than a lawsuit? Does this mean Harry and the others won the case, and the media is pulling his strings? Or that ANL won the case and Charles is being told this is additional punishment? Given that they have supposedly known since last week, it makes me feel like ANL lost the case.
In any case, I agree Harry it’s a wrap with your dad. I still think you should try to come to England because no one should chase you from your homeland. But you’re going to have to do it in silence. One for your own safety, but also because you clearly cannot rely on your family nor the government, and you’ve already known that you can’t rely on the media to be impartial.
That in itself is a horrible indictment for Britain and find it hard to believe that they think they have the masses this fooled that they are coming out of this unscathed. ESPECIALLY if they won the case against ANL.
I feel for him though, because he’s clearly tried. When that man shuffles off the mortal coil and he’s having lemonade in California though, I hope no one is wringing their hands about how terrible it is he didn’t come. Horrible husband, horrible father, horrible sibling, horrible grandfather.
Well said, every word 🙌
Chris Ship made the point of asking did that mean William was not allowed to stay at a royal residence when he too sued the tabloids? Well, we know the answer. And yes, what about Andrew? That man has charges against him does he not? And yet he is housed with security. The DM lawsuit technically has nothing to do with Charles so what then is the problem? Charles is a joke.
This decision has no credibility at all. But please remember that BP is owned by the state, Andrew is staying on the king’s private property. Stolen land, for which the BRF don’t pay inheritance tax, but still …
Didn’t Charles win a lawsuit against a tabloid over his letters being published?
He continued to stay at buck house, Clarence house, windsor castle, holyrood house, etc before, during, and after that.
I’m still astonished at how pathetic the UK government looks in all this. They may as well not exist. The one positive is that this despicable behavior by all parties is now out in the open and on the record, so can be planned for in advance, and won’t be a surprise when the actual games take place next year. When the games do happen next July, with government and military officials from other nations attending along with those countries’ veterans, it may be harder for the UK to forget that in this day and age, despite a CIC title, their military is no longer the king’s personal property, but belongs to the nation, and that veterans of that military, including the two tour veteran who founded the event, are deserving of the highest respect.
I feel for Harry in all this. But in a way, they all fell into his trap. He laid down the challenge for all parties to act with honesty, integrity, and in the best interests of everyone concerned, and they failed miserably at every level.
I felt for a while that Harry has thought a little bit of short-term embarrassment, will be worth having all this documented for the long term. Because whatever he learned during the previous case for security, and these last two media cases, he has been doing everything on the record and by the books clearly.
I’m not sure what his long-term end goal is, but he definitely wants everyone to know exactly what he’s doing step by step. And whether it’s embarrassing to him or not, for it to be very clearly transparent and on the record.
At least the kiddos have a grandmother, who is kind and not a fluffing ????.
This is such BS. If there was a real deadline for accepting the offer they would’ve told Harry and they wouldn’t have had to consult with the King because itd be longstanding policy. Harry has come and gone from royal residences for years so he knows this is BS too(Also that little aside about how it might be uncomfortable for him to be there when the lawsuit result is made public is a dead giveaway about what this is really about).
BP really screwed up here because how are they supposed to run their “poor Charles can’t see his grandkids because Harry won’t bring them to London” bit if they rescinded their offer to give Harry lodging in London? If the kids do go to Althorp it will look terrible that Charles Spencer went out of his way to make sure Diana’s grandkids have somewhere to stay in the UK while Biilionaire Charles Spencer, who is keeping his pervert brother housed and secure, refused to do the same.
I think you meant to say billionaire King Charles not Charles Spencer. It’s time for that racist, beheading, bilking, affairing, pedo, money laundering institution to be gone. No more Kings.
I can’t believe the pettiness of Charles and the rest of the royals and courtiers! I don’t want ever to hear again about poor cancer stricken Charles who wants to see his grandchildren… what does it mean that the denial of accommodation in the last minute is related to the judgement of the trial tomorrow? Can anyone explain it? Thank you, in advance!
“Pettiness” is too kind a word to describe KFC’s behaviour. It’s sadistic IMO. A man with one foot in the grave who can summon the energy to repeatedly abuse his son (and his son’s family) is beyond contempt.
That artist who painted the blood red portrait of Charles was definitely on to something.
Actually citing a judgement against the Daily Mail to revoke accommodation for a son of the King.
Charles is and always will be spineless fool when it comes to the press. And an even, quite frankly, shittier father.
I never want to hear “poor grandpa Charles” ever again from his courtiers to the media.
Charles basically admitted to the world today that he isn’t the true monarch of England.
He just told everyone with this move against the Sussexes, that Murdoch is the real king of England.
Chuck, Philip was so right about you.
Charles is and always has been a self involved asshole. And the men in gray suits continue to live up to their reputations as well. Poor Harry.
GMAFB. Remind me how many people Charles has on staff and how many rooms there are at BP. What a weak sauce excuse to make. He’s really trying to peddle that he can’t possibly make it work last minute. Nah. We see you Charles. The whole world sees you.
What BS. This is all an awful look for Charles and I know I keep saying this, but I can’t believe that no one in his camp is willing to point that out – or maybe no one in his camp realizes it. To the rest of the world, Charles looks like someone who is refusing to make sure his son and his family are safe and refusing to offer them the same privileges he offers his brother, the sex offender.
That’s what I don’t get. A group of fifth graders would be able to figure out, this makes us look bad. Of course the royalists are going to crow, but they would have anyway. And you may have some supporters who want to say I told you so, but even then they have to realize that this makes BP look WAY worse than Harry by any measure.
This is the gold/ Platinum standard communications apparatus that Harry and Meghan were supposed to base their lives around following their advice?
What’s the new girl Rhiannon Mills doing? I thought she might have had better PR instincts but perhaps this her way of getting back at H too?
The BRF and their retainers are so far up their own fundaments that they can’t imagine ever being in the wrong, not being in the driver’s seat, or getting their own way. It’s like this weird hybrid of King Charles 1 ‘divine right’ and 1984. Whatever they want, whatever they think, it shall be so. They are fearless, without fault, of divine blood, incapable of error. Look up upon them and tremble, you peasants.
I grew up in the UK, and BRF was always there, a beacon of light and hope. The last 50 years I’ve moved from accepting their position, through shocking disbelief, to outright repudiation. I despise the lot of them, the family, their retainers, and the vipers of the media who extol them. I doubt I’ll see the end of the Monarchy in my lifetime, I can but hope.
Let me get this straight, a palace with a staff of a few hundred people, mostly twiddling their thumbs because nobody lives in the palace, can’t clean and prepare a guest room within 1 day.
The choice of Buckingham Palace, which is supposed to be under major construction, was weird from the start.
The ruling in the court case against the Daily Fail is due tomorrow, and the Palace can’t have one of the plaintiffs within its walls in case the Daily Fail is miffed when they lose? That’s the reason given? They really want to go with that????
Not only is this a horrible family, but they really have a knack of hiring the worst PR team money can buy. Even royalists should be appalled. Heck, Chris Ship is firmly in Harry’s corner over the whole mess.
And how dirty can the rooms be? No one ever stays there!
If there was a deadline why wasn’t Harry told from the beginning? If he accepted too late why wasn’t he told on Saturday? This makes no sense. Good thing Meghan and the kids aren’t going.
I’m trying to piece the together the timeline. Harry declined the offer on Saturday but then changed his mind. It’s not clear on when he changed his mind. Later that day? Sunday? And then when he got in touch that he changed his mind and did want accommodation, did they just wait and not tell him that it was no longer an option until monday?
So…they realized that they weren’t going to get that photo with the grandkids? Found out Harry (and perhaps Meghan and the kids) would be staying at Althorp for at least part of the trip?
As someone who also lost their mother at a young age, I think I kind of understood why Harry kept giving his father second, third, and twenty-fourth chances. When you’ve only got one surviving parent, it must be extremely difficult to accept that they only care about you as an extension of themselves, concerned more with what you can do for them to make them look good. Frankly, at the point, I don’t think Charles even cares about THAT. Or maybe he’s too terrified of his elder son’s tantrums to act like a proper father/grandfather to the younger one and his family. I don’t think it matters, really. The effect is the same: he looks petty and petulant. And given that everyone knows that it would be a simple matter to step in to provide security for Harry and his family, as QEII once did, pretending that he’s powerless to change any protocols also makes him appear weak and unkingly. Not a good look when more and more people are seriously questioning why they should still have a monarch in the first place.
You would think, though, that he would have an eye to his legacy, and that he would not want to go down as King Charles the Cruel, the royal ditherer, or a dog shit father.
I suspect BP was always going to rescind the offer even if Harry had accepted earlier in the week. What I can’t understand is why would Harry accept accommodations this time when he had refused it in the past? Harry has to realise that Charles’ goal is to punish him for marrying Meghan, for choosing to leave, for suing the press and for speaking out. I think it’s time that he cut all ties with the Royal Family. This last week has further convinced me that Diana didn’t refuse security after the divorce the Palace withdrew it.
In the UK media (and increasingly the US) the narrative is always See What Harry Did Wrong. Since the BRF is in reactionary mode, it’s easy for them to play victim to the estranged prince. None of us truly know how Harry feels about his father but it’s clear the machinations of The Firm will stop at nothing to publicly humiliate the Sussex family.
My husband ‘s only comment on this was if KC wanted to see his son and Meghan and their children he could have made it happen. The late Queen genuinely wanted them to attend her Jubilee and so ensured the appropriate security and accommodation was made for them.
💯 a case of if he wanted to, he would.
Charles doesn’t want to make things simple and safe for Harry and his family. Which shows truly what a POS person Charles is.
Charles chose the tabloids, and the optics of tomorrow’s decision, over his son. Good God.
Hope Harry stays with Earl Spencer.
Exactly @Me At Home Charles has chosen the Daily Fail over his son, Meghan and two grandchildren!! Just like TM chose the Fail over his youngest daughter!! How low can you stoop.
Charles has also chosen his disgusting, rapist brother over his younger son whose only crime was marrying a Black woman and fathering two adorable ginger children. I want all monarchies abolished, but this one, in particular, is uniquely terrible and needs to be torched asap.
Trying to save face much?
This is BS. Charles is interfering with an “investigation” on Andrew by housing that cretin on royal property. Dollar bet Harry and Meghan refused to have photos of Charles with Archie and Lili done and released to the rota, making that the real reason for the switch.
LOL, they rescinded the invitation b/c Meghan and the kids aren’t coming to London.
This. The way they offered accommodations in London, dodgy af, no security… Someone wanted to put Meghan and the kids in mortal danger.
It’s not the first time The Firm has done this to Harry & Meghan.
Harry’s first tour in Afghanistan. Canada. NYC. Their trips to other countries, including non Commonwealth ones, when Charles told them not to give his son security!! Now this.
Charles is evil and the British press has taken on the role of being the Mouth of Sauron.
Too cruel to provide safety to his own progeny, too cowardly to ask Parliament to remove Harry and his line from the line of succession and take the Royal Ducal titles.
I think the real reason they haven’t, is they think it’s the last thing they can leash him with. The monetary support and security is long gone, it’s the last thing they have to play games with.
Harry could petition Parliament himself for removal, though. “There you go Billy, you’re safe in the big boy chair, no one will take it from you”.
Chuck has gone too far this time, so I think Harry should just tell Parliament he’s absolutely done. It will free Harry from all this mess.
I remember clearly when Meghan said to Harry, I have loss my father, I do not want this to happen to you. I think at this point, she is allowing Harry to make his decisions re his father without interfering with his decision. Even though many of us and I would like to believe Meghan can see how terrible Harry’s father is she is allowing him to come to his own conclusion without her trying to influence it. At some point Harry will have to accept his father does not care for him, his wife or his children. Until the day comes where he will accept this, we will probably see more instances of this type of behavior from that man.
I also think people are severely underestimating the impact of having the head of state and all of its influence entirely against you. I have no idea how people think Harry could move in silence in such conditions.
It’s sad that Harry doesn’t see how little regard his father has for him. Equally sad that part of his reluctance to let go is his emotional attachment not just to his father but to monarchy itself. He grew up virtually brainwashed into this sick system.
Yup, yup, yup, I said “bait and switch” and here it is. There’s a special kind of hate that supercedes even self-preservation. Charles and his minions are so blinded that they’re willing to look like an incompetent clown show, to show the world they’re petty, spiteful, vengeful liars, to destroy any lingering reputation they have, in order to punish Harry. Harry, who has another 400 pages in his back pocket.
I think Harry needs to accept his father is not in his life and doesn’t want to be. Dang this is messed up.
WOW. So they actually gave Harry’s upcoming court case judgement as the reason why he’s no longer welcome.
But… let’s pull on that thread a bit. Harry’s case has been going on for quite a while – quite famously, as the last time he visited the UK was to testify. I’m sure the Windsors remember that as they all scattered as far away from London as they could. Anyway, he had an ongoing court case against ANL when this “invitation” was issued, it’s not new information. I also don’t see a conflict of interest for the royal family if they were to let Harry stay in one of the palaces. That’s pretty weak sauce – why exactly would him staying at BP prejudice a court case where apparently the judgement has already been decided last week? And if this was their decision, why would Harry’s timing in accepting the invite matter? If he had accepted last week or last month, as several royal articles were urging him to do, would it no longer be a “conflict” for Charles? Why offer him palace accomodations at all?
Such BS. The palace was unhealthily obsessed with where the Sussexes were going to stay last week because they wanted to do exactly this: wait for Harry to accept the invitation and then gleefully refuse him. It’s the same playbook as March 2020 when they pulled the Sussex security.
Seems like it would be a good time to pull the Invictus games from Birmingham altogether. At this point I’m not sure why he wants to be in England at all.
From your lips to God’s ears. Unfortunately, it’s not Harry’s decision where the games are held, it’s the Invictus board. Ideally wish that they would take note of all of this and rescind the games although I suspect there are contractual obligations which means this can’t happen. It would be too costly.
Personally I would love to see the games pulled and rescheduled for the next year i.e. 2028 as it may be too late to schedule somewhere else in 2027.
They cannot pull the games without getting sued = Invictus Games being destroyed.
They will be in Birmingham in 2027, Harry will be there.
Why can’t the military or government offer Harry protection? Hopefully they have quietly.
You mean the military and govt that swear allegiance to charlie?
Harry is playing the long game here, the very long game. He has forced Charles to show his whole hand. Harry called Charles’ bluff and Charles demonstrated exactly how evil he is. Now Harry doesn’t have to keep up the pretense of trying to reconcile. He can come and go with whatever the security situation is and not have to pay that side of his family dust.
And their excuse about not being able to make hospitality provisions is BS. They knew when Harry planned to arrive. Now they’re not ready? Puh-lease. But they think everyone is stupid enough to go along with the BS.
We’ve got your number Charles.
“Now Harry doesn’t have to keep up the pretense of trying to reconcile”. I hope that was the plan, but if not, I pray he now gets it.
Harry needs to cut ties.
Harry needs to petition parliament to remove him from the succession, and remove his Ducal titles, on the grounds that the monarch has made it clear that the Duke of Sussex and his family are not welcome in the UK.
It will blow a hole in all the palace PR games going forward.
That wouldn’t make any difference. Charlie and Bill, the courtiers, and tabloids will always go after Harry, Meghan, and the children. No matter what names they use or don’t.
I think the offer of a royal residence to stay was bait for a trap from the beginning. It was never a real offer. It was always meant to be snatched away at the last minute, to punish and humiliate. They envisioned not only Harry but Meghan and the children out on the streets with no place to stay – big moment foiled. The royal need to go on punishing the Sussexes is not only not going away, it’s growing worse by the year. Please, Harry, stay away and leave them to their toxic fuming and plotting. You cannot fix this and it is a very dangerous game.
I agree. It can’t be he didn’t give them enough notice and hey court case so it would not be proper. At this point Charles doesn’t care if Harry dies.
I actually think the palace desperately wanted him to stay on royal grounds because that way they had a lot of control around his movements and security. They probably would have bugged that place up in every nook and cranny.
I really think The Times story pointing out that Harry could deliver his press briefing about winning the case against the Daily Mail from Buckingham Palace and he would have looked too royal authoritative. The press freaked out and pressured the institution.
I genuinely feel sad for Harry having to deal with these people while wishing to show children his country. It’s so evident to me that the catalyst for KP and BP going insane was the confirmation of Meghan joining some of the public events. It broke their mind. I wonder if that was part of the initial agreement (the Palace reneged on) and if they could have done without confirming their engagements and itineraries well in advance.
Wow. I would say it’s a new low for the Royals but the bar is already so low…. It’s past hell now. Truly asshole behavior.
Harry is documenting.
This was always about the “money shot” with the kids.
When Harry announced that his kids would have no public appearances, the security was pulled.
Accommodations were offered so they could report on Harry’s movements to the press and make sure they had no security.
Now that Harry announced that the kids would not be staying at BP, they pulled Harry’s invite.
They think that Meghan is desperate for the royal connection that she would be willing to endanger her children.
If it looks like a stitch up, sounds like a stitch up, it is a stitch up.
All this last minute decisions by RAVEC and BP and the lack of communication is to derail Harry, Meghan and the children’s trip to the UK.
I understand why Harry still fights for security. This is not about him, especially on this trip. Harry fights for Archie and Lilibet, the possibility to bring them safely to his homeland the UK and their rights.
I do not buy the sob story of sad old grandpa Charles longing to meet his grandchildren. This is all performative bla bla bla, Charles actions or inactions tell a different story. Imo this fits into a pattern how the RF and their courtietrd treating Archie and Lilibet. First the delay in adding Archie’s and Lilibet’s royal titles to the royal website after Charles coronation, then the delay in issuing Archie’s and Lilibet’s passport last year, an official document validating Archie’s and Lilibet’s status and position in the British royal family and society, and now another rejection by denying Archie and Lilibet their security and therefore sabotaging their trip to their father’s homeland and a meeting between Charles and Archie and Lilibet. I do not believe that the courtiers and probably Charles wanted this meeting to happen in the first place. This reminds me on something said after Harry and Meghan left the royal family (I cannot remember the exact words) something like ” the Sussexes are either in the tent or cast out as far away as possible”. The BRF is afraid of Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet especially on UK soil.
Yes I do wonder why Archie and Lilibet and Meghan have been treated as unimportant and less than….hmmmm…..what could be different about them? hmmmmm
Remember that gnarly old man Jeremy Clarkson? who said Meghan thinks she’s going to have a state funeral and go down in history. He went on to say Meghan was worse than Rose West (the only british female serial killer – who killed children) and that he wanted to see her paraded through the streets with shit thrown at her. All that nastiness brought on by him freaking out that Meghan will have a place in history.
But the racists royalists can’t change that. That’s why they constantly scream to have the titles taken away. They want to wipe out this “blight” on their lily white family.
Didn’t Jeremy Clarkson announce that he’s come down with cancer?
So if Harry had accepted accommodation at a royal residence for himself, Meghan and the children, the timing of the judgement in the ANL case being handed down and putting the king in an awkward “constitutional position” (utter bull 💩) we must conclude that Charles would have kicked his grandchildren out of a secure residence? There’s no other way to look at it.
Personally, I never thought the “offer” of royal accommodation was genuine and Harry has called their bluff and forced the institution to make ridiculous claims as to why the offer was rescinded.
As to Invictus being held in the UK, there’s a clear strategy in place to purposely create constant drama and strengthen the narrative that Harry is too decisive, chaotic, taking attention from the veterans etc in the hopes that the board will ask him to step down as patron and that was clear to me as soon as Birmingham was announced as the 2027 Games host city. The institution and UK press must have been ecstatic at the news and have planned accordingly.
Yep, I commented above that I didn’t think the stay offer was real either – and you are so right that the “reason” the offer was rescinded for Harry could just as well have been the “reason” for putting the Sussex family out on the street. Why would it be different? They also floated that because the offer wasn’t accepted by Saturday (lol) so they don’t have time to get staff to prepare for Harry. It’s ALL lies and bullish*t, whatever the cover story. The main point was to lure the Sussexes into thinking they were protected and had a safe place to stay and then turning them away when they arrived. They wanted that big moment to throw all of them to the wolves. The leftover royals are never going to not suck. 💩
thank goodness Meghan and the kids are nowhere near this shitshow.
This whole thing reads like an absurd comedy sketch the likes of which Monty Python might have mounted. I mean. As a matter of basic hospitality and common sense, if you extend an invitation to a family member – -or anyone else — to come and stay at a house you have sitting empty, there is no expiration date. So snatching it back is waaaaay beyond petty. It’s abominably rude. But it gives me hope that Harry has won his case in court this week. Charles always fishes around for exalted rhetoric to provide an alibi when he falls short as a human being. For the king to protest that a “constitutional issue” prevents him seeing his son, now that his son has sued a tabloid for harassment and hacking, is breathtaking. There simply is no constitutional issue at stake. If the newspaper is found guilty, they broke the law. That has nothing to do with the function of the head of state, or Charles’ relationship to Parliament. If the newspaper is found not guilty, it’s Harry’s loss. Again, nothing to do with the Constitution. The free press is not on trial here, just the practices of a dodgy tabloid. What risks being exposed, however, is the degree to which Charles and Camilla and their slimey press reps colluded with the tabloids whom Harry is suing. Should he win, said tabloids will have forfeited their cosy relationship with the monarchy. Harry is breaking a pattern that arguably claimed his mother’s life, which is the sick codependency between his family and the lowbrow, low rent, yellow press. Good for him.
I used to think people were paranoid on here about the Crown trying to take Sentabale and Invictus away from Harry, but at this point, I think they want them both to just get bad press. This whole thing sounds like a master class of trying to prevent Harry from being here and painting him as not serious as the Founder.
Except it’s not a master class! These people are just so painfully obvious and cringe.
It’s like when Harry was getting press flak for riding in a private jet so Willy, KKK and kids rode that Ryan Air jet and had those paparazzi photos staged so they could one up him. It was so painfully cringe.
Harry will likely win his judgement Tuesday and have a lovely week with Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Well Child, Invictus. He’s a good person full of love and I think that will win out in the end.
Not machinations.
This is obviously a heartbreaking situation for Harry and he is unable to fix it. I can’t imagine how devastating it is to want to bring your children to see their grandfather and have so many roadblocks put in front of you. He is always the bigger and better man. He has charitable activities scheduled and he will follow through with those commitments. I wrote a few weeks ago that I think Charles just might be a worse father than Thomas Markle. He has the power to keep Harry and his family safe but he doesn’t. Not only does he not keep them safe, I believe he signals to the royal rota and all of the bad actors out there that he is fine for it to be open season on Harry, his wife and his children. He hides behind RAVEC as if he is not a billionaire King. It’s a very dangerous playbook that he has authorized the palace to use. I always suspected that Charles was a coward and a narcissist, but the cruelty seems to be the point now.
So Charles outright chose the Daily Mail over Harry and blew up whatever progress they’d made on their relationship privately. William must have thrown quite a hissy fit (we know where Louis gets it from).
@Kaiser, maybe he’s just calling Charlie’s bluff?
I can’t imagine doing these things to a stranger. Can you imagine doing them to your family on a global scale? Tell me you are a pos without telling me you are a pos.
Unfortunately Harry will not learn from this. I don’t see this as some big plan to document everything and show the world he tried. The world is seeing him as desperate and foolish and unwanted. I think Harry still blames anyone but his father, it’s the men in grey and if I can just get through to Pa! Charles wants control or nothing at all, stay where I tell you give me the pr I want or find your own way, and I’ll make that hell too. He should stop giving his plans and schedule out a head of time, stop giving them notice, they will deny you security anyway and you just give them 28 days to write crap and blame your wife and call you dumb. Show up unannounced do your stuff and leave not giving that family a second thought. Nothing Harry has said or done shows he thinks his father is bad, as of September he was still talking about having a relationship.
I don’t agree that Harry is seen as foolish or desperate or unwanted. Maybe that’s how the british press portrays him but it is not the tone of international or American media. Hell…at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on CNN mainstory a reporter was narrating footage of Harry and Wills getting out of the car. The reporter said “now we have prince Harry arriving and there is Prince Harry’s brother. They will go on walk about to the crowds” The future King was referred to on CNN main hour in a quick aside as “Prince Harry’s brother.” It caused outrage in the british media.
Harry is clearly the more respected. Also, in this scenario I think it is clear that Harry is the bigger person and the palace is just lies and machination.
This is exceptionally cruel.
Just wow
There were fears that the High Court ruling on the Duke’s privacy claim against the publisher of the Daily Mail could “compromise” the King if his son was staying at a royal residence?
How could that compromise Charles???
He’s given his full financial support to his pedo brother. He was pals with the notorious pedo Jimmy Savile. He took bags of cash from a Qatari sheikh. He cheated on the mother of his children.
And yet THIS would compromise him???
Maybe it’s not CIII, Cam’s been thick as thieves with the DM for decades.
If they really cared about Harry issuing a statement after the judgment while staying at a royal residene, they could have just…asked him to wait to issue a statement.
I’m seeing a lot of annoyance from Sussex fans towards Harry the longer this drags on. Whether it’s his fault or not, he’s either enabling this BS in the name of reconciliation ( whatever that means) or not being strategic enough about dealing with the royals. Whatever it is, he shouldn’t let it undermine or derail his work plans regarding Invictus or his charitable activities. He needs to stop thinking these people are sincere. They want to humiliate him. Also the spokesperson needs to dial it down on broadcasting his plans or where he stays, or mentioning Meghan and kids. Get a good realtor and buy a UK base. Anyway hope he can navigate this because the royals are doing way too much mischief when they’re usually gone for the summer.
The country house (private, non-royal) they had early in marriage (my memory is foggy— maybe SOHO House related?) seemed to offer adequate security. Maybe they can find something similar if they want to spend time in the U.K. But maybe they don’t, outside of special events.
The one where someone (likely Kate and William) leaked the location, the house was overflown repeatedly by drones that photographed directly into the house, and Sussex Family had to flee? That country house offered “adequate security”?
I did say my memory was foggy! No need to be so snarky.
I mean Sussex fans can be mad, they aren’t married to Harry, Meghan is. I think the issue with them having a home base in the UK even if they went through a Land trust ( not sure how that works in the UK) we have seen that they actively scour through all legal listings to find anything about them to report on.
Their tax bill in the US, Meghan’s trademark for As Ever, Harry’s charity dealings. So I don’t trust that even if they bought a non-royal residence that the media and the royal family would not extend all of their efforts towards making that place as unsafe as possible too.
Because, before they had Frogmore as someone else mentioned, they had a place in the Cotswolds that they had to give up because of invasive drones.
Regardless of how their comms are working, or Harry’s intention it’s still coming back to the same thing. The government and the media are working hand in hand to make a citizen unsafe in their own country.
They are deeply broken and terrible people, and Harry will probably continue to hope for their love and let them break his heart over and over, because he is too good to believe they will pick cruelty every time.
“The Duke was said to have formally declined the offer to stay at Buckingham Palace on Saturday”
The comparison of Harry to Charley Brown always falling for Lucy holding the football is so spot on. It is heartbreaking as a fan of a good man just trying to follow in his mother’s footsteps and do good to others. The rf don’t give a shit how much good he or anyone else can do. Such entitled and ingrown pettiness is astounding. I feel for him, but he has more love and a stronger marriage and happier immediate family than many people ever find. I think that is what fuels him. It’s not like he never saw it before. He saw the selfishness, entitledness , and pettiness play out with his mother. He also saw his father be so careless of his mother that she was killed. He’s a smart man. He knows to beware. I don’t want Invictus taken from him like Sentabale. I hope people are taking note in England and around the world. I could be wrong, but I think the unpopularity of Charles and William now is in part because of how they have treated Harry and his family. I don’t think they are aware of it. Or they are too stupid to change course. I hope they get a taste of their own medicine.
How many times do you let or know someone will hurt you before you say enough is enough! Stop expecting things from ppl who have never given you anything! You’re just hurting yourself. And it’s going to get worse when William becomes king. He just has to accept whatever familial relationship they had is gone.
But is this what is really happening? Or did Harry want to bring his kids to the uk before his brother took over, and have them meet his mothers family, and for him to illuminate invictus 12 mos before the games? Playing by the rules as theyve been laid out (by the state) ahead of his brothers takeover, seems strategic to me. Tell me if Im missing smtg?
Please let this be the catalyst for Harry to release those other 400 pages of Spare. PLEASE. Charles deserves the humiliation of having it published while he’s still alive.
I agree with the other posters saying Harry knows he will be smeared in the short term, but is calculated and is picking certain spots for a specific reasons. I would love a book detailing the last couple weeks of left behind idiocy told through the lens of an investigative journalist with Harry’s full cooperation. Invictus would have security guarantees built in before agreeing to stage the games in any country. This mess is pure lunacy. Also. For years during the summer and around Christmas the rota have alternated between leaking that Charles is desperate to see the Sussex children and the Sussexes are meanies for not visiting to the Sussexes are bigly bad and Charles refuses to have anything to do with them meanies to Baldimort is incandescent with rage refuses to allow the Sussexes on UK soil. Harry intentionally lit ’em on fire a few weeks before (fingers crossed and heart crossed) the victory against the fail and the government, press and royals all showed themselves as in cahoots and corrupt af. Charles can also no longer leak the woe is me holiday nonsense because he showed his whole booty when the Sussexes publicly agreed to visit.
It is really painful to watch Harry put himself through this over and over. I can imagine the idea of being an orphan—especially after the very specific trauma of his mother’s death—is incredibly hard to accept emotionally, no matter how obviously hideous Charles is. There’s what we know with our head, but often the heart keeps trying with a parent well past the point when it’s clear we should give up. Hard enough to accept, but then the media circus embarrassment and social media campaign of terror against the Sussex family makes it a million times worse for them. I feel genuinely awful for them. At least it’s clear history will not be kind to Charles for about a million reasons. This is the death rattle of the monster that is the RF. And monsters are most vicious when they know they’re dying.
Maybe Harry wanted to give his father one last opportunity to do the right thing before he cuts ties. People are ‘blaming’ Harry for not letting his two children interact with ‘Grandpa Chuck’ but when Charles was in the States, he could have easily diverted to California to see Harry and the kids in a private setting but he didn’t.
So Harry, take this advice. This is who your family really is. They are willing to throw you under the bus and abuse you because you as the spare should be the scapegoat and be their shield. You have done the work to become a fine young man and you should own it. No more begging for scraps. If you want your children to know your country, take them and stay with your mothers relatives or the few true friends that you have. Pay for your own security. Let your father, brother and sister in law deal with the fall out of being so petty that a member of the royal family who has no criminal case against them has to make their own arrangements when visiting while they royal family continue to harbor Andrew in their midst.
It is not 1126 where the word of a royal is absolute and people can’t see how you treat other members of your family (especially if they are 1/2 POC). The world is watching Chuckie and Will throw tantrums unbecoming the role of a king. Continuing support for a royal family is dwindling and they want to keep acting like they are still living in the golden era of monarchy. Charles knows what it is like to like without ‘parental love’, yet he willingly subjects his younger son to it. Will thinks he can be the ‘work from home’ monarch and have everyone else but he and his wife perform the royal duties. They need Harry more than Harry needs them and I hope that Harry finally realizes that.
I really feel for Harry and I hope he has the strength to finally bid his broken family farewell.
I agree with everything stated above as far as a total hands-off things and property royal.
I’d like to see more high fashion photo shoots for Meghan.
I’d like to see a full out annual charity Christmas concert on NetFlix or some other venue.
And, I’d like another big interview with Oprah.
Harry is one of those people who always tries to see the best in people so unfortunately I don’t think he’ll ever stop trying. Meghan is going to have to step up and insist.
I think she also tries to see the best in people as well, but knows when to cut her losses when there is no point trying anymore. And she most certainly tried. Remember when they first left it was Meghan who wanted to stay. I think by the time of the Oprah interview she changed her mind on that and knew these people and the institution was irredeemable. This looks like the monarchy is manufacturing a crisis in real time. I still don’t understand why they’re so threatened by the Sussexes being there. What are they so worried about? We already know they’re lazy, vacuum up taxpayers money and only pay lip service to modernizing. Anyway, keep supporting each other and showing up for what you believe in Mr. and Mrs. Sussex, and this too shall pass.
I hope this gets even more people to show up at Harry’s events to support him. The RF shenanigans are so obvious and people are not nearly as stupid as the tabloids and royals seem to believe.