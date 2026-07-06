Donald Trump got FIFA to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension & people are mad!

Like most Americans, I truly don’t know that much about FIFA as an organization. I couldn’t tell you how FIFA is structured or how they operate as a governing body or anything like that. But one thing I do know is that FIFA has historically been one of the most corrupt organizations in global sports. Everyone knows that. And for the most part, it’s just accepted. But suddenly it’s a problem when FIFA-Peace-Prize-winner Donald Trump does a little corruption with FIFA!! How dare you?? FIFA was doing deals with Prince Bonesaw as Qatar literally had slaves building their stadiums for the 2022 World Cup, and now a FIFA Peace Prize recipient can’t have a friendly little conversation about an American player’s red card?
President Trump called Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, on Wednesday and asked him to review the suspension of the United States’ top goal scorer in the World Cup, Folarin Balogun, after he was given a red card in the team’s match that night against Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to three people familiar with the conversation.
On Sunday, FIFA reversed the suspension, announcing that Mr. Balogun would be eligible to play Monday against Belgium. The reversal is highly unusual and is the first time since 1962 that FIFA has allowed a player to appear in a game when they would have been suspended after being sent off in the World Cup. Mr. Infantino has spent years trying to curry favor with Mr. Trump. Last year, FIFA created and gave Mr. Trump the FIFA Peace Prize amid the president’s public, but failed, campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Belgian federation reacted with fury on Sunday. In a statement it described being “astonished by FIFA’s decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the U.S.A.-Belgium match.” The federation added that it was “investigating all potential options.”
The White House referred to Mr. Trump’s post on social media in which he celebrated FIFA’s announcement, though he did not say that he called Mr. Infantino, nor did he take any credit for the decision. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right and reversing a great injustice,” the president wrote on Truth Social.
Mr. Balogun was ejected midway through the second half after tussling with a Bosnian opponent and after opening the scoring in Santa Clara, Calif., to set the United States on course for victory. As the men went for a ball, Mr. Balogun’s foot came down on his opponent’s ankle, causing it to twist awkwardly. After a video review, he was sent off the field with a red card. The red card also carried a one-game suspension for Monday’s match against Belgium. But on Sunday, FIFA said Mr. Balogun could play.
[From The NY Times]
Is this naked corruption? Yes. Do I think this kind of corruption should be rooted out? Of course. Is it also pretty funny? Well, yeah, kind of. Granted, I wouldn’t be laughing if the obvious corruption was hurting the USMNT, but since it’s helping our guys, I’ll turn a blind eye. Which is basically how every country deals with FIFA anyway, right? America is simply joining in on the grand tradition of FIFA corruption.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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President Donald Trump poses for a photo with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Friday, December 5, 2025.,Image: 1057710522, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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Pokal des neueingeführten FIFA Friedenspreis, der an US-Präsident Donald Trump geht und von FIFA Präsident Gianni Infantino übergeben wird. Trump nimmt sich bei der Zeremonie einfach die Medaille und hängt sie sich um – Washington 05.12.2025: Weltmeisterschafts-Auslosung 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center *** Trophy of the newly introduced FIFA Peace Prize, which goes to US President Donald Trump and is presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino Trump simply takes the medal at the ceremony and hangs it around his neck Washington 05 12 2025 World Cup Draw 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center,Image: 1056804152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler/Avalon
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Pokal des neueingeführten FIFA Friedenspreis, der an US-Präsident Donald Trump geht und von FIFA Präsident Gianni Infantino übergeben wird. Trump nimmt sich bei der Zeremonie einfach die Medaille und hängt sie sich um – Washington 05.12.2025: Weltmeisterschafts-Auslosung 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center *** Trophy of the newly introduced FIFA Peace Prize, which goes to US President Donald Trump and is presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino Trump simply takes the medal at the ceremony and hangs it around his neck Washington 05 12 2025 World Cup Draw 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center,Image: 1056815382, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler/Avalon
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US Präsident Donald Trump hat das Los der USA gezogen – Washington 05.12.2025: Weltmeisterschafts-Auslosung 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center *** US President Donald Trump has drawn the US lot Washington 05 12 2025 World Cup Draw 2026, World Cup 2026 Final Draw, John F Kennedy Center,Image: 1056817293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Marc Schueler/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts U.S. President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place between June 11 and July 19 featuring 48 teams with matches being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the first time the international sporting event will be hosted by three nations. WASHINGTON DC United States Copyright: xWilliamxVolcovx,Image: 1056828576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/William Volcov/Avalon
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President Donald Trump delivers remarks after accepting the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Friday, December 5, 2025, during the FIFA World Cup drawing at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.,Image: 1057710580, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
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AS Monaco v Juventus FC – UEFA Champions League Folarin Balogun of AS Monaco celebrates after scorin g a goal later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 league phase football match between AS Monaco and Juventus FC. Monaco Copyright: xNicolňxCampox,Image: 1070096819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Avalon
“but since it’s helping our guys”
….does it help your guys? I agree it’s FIFA being FIFA trash as always, but now no matter what happens the US team will win nothing else in this tournament without being thought of a Trump’s little bitches. It will all be called “rigged” or “fixed”. Any further victory they have is tainted by corruption. I find that sad.
Although it does prove once and for all that the USA knows it is nothing without its birthright citizens! 😂
Yes he wouldn’t be an US citizen under the Trump law. How ironic
And your right having his stank does not help the team. Belgium has every right to be very upset
The whole red flag fiasco was a bad call, but for Trump to call FIFA to reverse it reveals the sham of the World Cup games.
One big reason why Folarin Balogun was given the red flag was the use of tech (Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT)) even when the foul was unintentional.
A red flag was supposed to be a hard call with no reversal. But given how corrupt the WC has become, this reversal is no surprise. The US team now have to play under this taint. Balogun will play with a year on probation— because after the WC, Trump couldn’t care less about him or the team.
And yeah, with billionaires like Trump, everything is for sale and up for negotiation as long as it brings them wealth and power.
It wasn’t a bad call; the decision was held up in review.
Well a lot of fans and players disagree. ( It was held up in review. It wasn’t a bad call? But now it’s reversed, which is it?)
The act wasn’t intentional. Balogun accepted the red card and if you watched his interview, he displayed tact and good sportsmanship, There have been controversies over the use of red card. The fact that FIFA with Trump overturned a supposedly hard rule has tainted the already tarnished WC and now, the US team.
Frankly, I’ve given on many sports viewing as billionaires and their clique have taken control of sports franchises, along with their media ownerships have corrupted the games. It’s no longer fun. Sports gambling industry is now worth billions.
It was a good call, it was held up in review. It being “reversed” now through an act of corruption doesn’t make your case.
If you’ve given up on it, why are you here caping for the corruption?
It was a bad call. There was no foul called on the field and the VAR only showed the referee the contact point. It wasn’t “upheld on review.”
The orange felon is a corrupt piece of shit who ruins everything. He can’t stand anyone having attention and praise; he has to ruin it and take it for himself.
Also, there was reporting that he really didn’t have anything to do with it — the US soccer federation was threatening an outside appeal and FIFA hates reviews of their actions – so they invoked Art 27. It’s new but the red card shouldn’t have been given.
But now it’s turned into an absolute shitshow.
He was given a red card. That red card was removed due to Trump and FIFA president corruption.
WOW the caping for corruption from all these new names on this site.
@irisrose.
People can disagree on the red card call. AND hate the reversal of it. That’s not caping for corruption. That speaks to people’s idea of fair play. The player involved was sportsmanlike and accepted his red card, Many of us actually agree with you about FIFA and Trump involvement, same as the reversal for Ronaldo, now known as “the Ronaldo Rule”. So really not sure why you are so insistent about the “caping for corruption”, unless it’s more politically motivated.
The removal of the red card was politically motivated. That is corruption.
Exactly this. US standing in the world is in the toilet and to be ok with it because it helps your chances just further cements those that think that no matter what. Paraphrasing here, “hey it’s corrupt, but sure but I’ll go along with it”, is to put it mildly, a very disappointing take.
Agree. What an… interesting take. “Everyone else does it,so can I”. This isn’t cutting in front of Sally at the playground for your turn on the swings.
This is a fascist leader using his power and influence to intervene during a global sporting event regarding something that involves a player he doesn’t even want playing for his country. Or let’s face it, a player he doesn’t see as a human being. Sure, FIFA is corrupt and everyone knows it but that doesn’t mean “presidents” get to call in favours. And LOL if you think this helps the USMNT, I can’t even with that take.
It doesn’t help them. Everything that happens will be seen as suspect. Every favorable call will be viewed as a fix. They could play perfectly and win it all but their victory will be tainted with the stench of Trump’s phone call and accusations of cheating
I feel for them; they don’t deserve what he just did to them
yeah I feel bad for the USMNT – I mean sure they have one of their star players back so that’s good for them, but if they win this game (and that’s a big if), there will be a big asterisk next to the win in the eyes of many. and I haven’t seen anything indicating that anyone from the team asked Trump to intervene, but maybe they did?
💯 agree. This doesn’t help the US team, in fact it furthers the global animosity towards the US. Of course FIFA is so corrupt and everyone suddenly losing it over this naked corruption is infuriatingly funny, but saying I’ll turn a blind eye because it’s helping us, is such a disappointing take on the whole situation.
Seriously. “Corruption is bad except when it helps ME” is basically why MAGA exists.
I hope Belgium wipes the floor with you people.
1,000,000%
Of course Trump finds a way to destroy all the goodwill of this World Cup
Yea I was glad the admin was staying out of it but of course he can’t help himself. He has such huge FOMO but once he touches something it’s value deflates and dies.
True. But FIFA is very open to corruption. It’s part of the business plan. This was clear with last WC too. Trump just makes it all more obvious.
I respectfully disagree with that take. The corruption you’re talking about (fraud, bribery, money laundering, racketeering) was also awful, but it’s also very different from what happened here, which is, to my mind, basically direct intervention. While I think the red card wasn’t justified in any way, I would have been glad for the change in decision if it had come a day or two after the game. But announcing it the day before the next game undoes a lot of the goodwill the USA has earned as one of the hosts. Now if we win against Belgium and advance, we’ll forever be the team with an asterisk next to our name, the win tainted due to direct political intervention and favoritism from FIFA contributing to the win. I also disagree with the idea that because FIFA is generally corrupt, it’s okay to just look the other way on this.
Wishful thinking but I wonder if there’s any chance Flo B will sit out the game. The US team played so great when they were down to 10 players; they really came together and showed what they could do. And they held on for 30 minutes without him. I know that it won’t happen, but I think they still had a good chance without him.
Also this is an amazing example of hypocrisy related to Birthright citizenship. Just stunning.
Respectfully, this is a crap take. Americans as a collective voted for this buffoon – twice! And now the rest of the world has to deal with your buffoon. The effects of this diseased lunatic has spread everywhere from healthcare, aid, education and now football. Keep your lunatic buffoon away from us and leave the rest of the world in peace.
This is why I need a PREACH button here, because PREACH!!!
True, but it takes two to tangle.
So you need to go and slap the governing body and European head of FIFA silly too. WC is tainted and was so in Qatar.
Yesssss @Tiny Tim!!!!!!
Leave us out of your idiocy, please. I’m sorry if you didn’t vote for him but none of us did either and we don’t live under his rule.
The fact that I worked so hard to keep him off my algorithm and now his face is popping up on it is an assault on my ears, eyes and nervous system.
@sunnydays, Suggest turning off your device and go enjoy things you enjoy.
Trying to garner anti-Americanism because of Trump only gets you so far. There are many Trumps out there and they aren’t all Americans. As far as Trump, it’s the billionaires who hold many citizenships who will outlast Trump and inflict more terribleness using whatever firepower from any country they can access— this you can bet on. Because while the US is imploding, another hydra will take its place. This you can also bet on.
I’m one of the mad people. This team deserved to play without his stink on them. Now if they win, they’re *just* cheaters and they still earn no respect.
I didn’t agree that Balogun deserved a red card (compared to England’s red last night) but I’m admittedly a novice. But Belgium certainly deserved a fairer shake than an ambush rule change the night before. The whole thing is just tainted now. Scrotus ruins everything, even something already corrupt.
I definitely do not turn a blind eye just because it’s America doing it. “Everyone does it” is not only untrue — I don’t think ANY other country’s leader has interfered to this extent — it is never EVER a reason to cheat. The blatant cheating is disgraceful, and I actually do hope the US loses now. Trump should never be given a reason to gloat.
I’ll stick with standards of basic decency, and it is not okay to accept anything less. No way should this be normalized, c’mon.
Clearly FIFA corruption is back (see the shocking France – Paraguay refereeing), but is anyone surprised?
After all, aren’t these are the folks who gave Trump their Mickey Mouse FIFA Peace Price?
I don’t know why Gianni Infantino is such an obsequious Trump *ss-licker – he must be after something Trump can give him…
Money and his status.
FIFA is long compromise under him and its governing body. The world’s Billionaires have long taken control of the game sadly.
Fifa corruption never left.
FIFA has always been corrupt. Trump ruins everything. The sky is blue.
“FIFA has always been one of the most corrupt organizations in world sport. Everybody knows it. And, generally, it’s just accepted. But suddenly, it’s a problem when Donald Trump…”
This is actually the part of the article I disagree with.
FIFA’s corruption and lack of transparency have been denounced for decades by fans, sports journalists, and numerous NGOs. This didn’t suddenly become an issue because of Donald Trump.
What really stands many people this year is the double standard in media coverage. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, calls for boycotts were everywhere. Western media, many governments, and NGOs constantly highlighted the host countries’ human rights records, corruption, and foreign policies. Yet for this World Cup, hosted in part by the United States, many of those same people have remained largely silent.
And yet, the United States has done things that no previous World Cup host has done: immigration policies that have made it difficult for African supporters and players to enter the country; the treatment of the Iranian team; the removal of one of the tournament’s top referees, who is Somali; poorly prepared pitches; security concerns—the England team was literally robbed, and there was even a shooting near its training base; and stadiums without roofs despite heavy rainfall having been forecast well in advance. And that’s just the latest drop in a bucket that was already overflowing.
Add to that concerns about civil liberties, the very close relationship between Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump, and now Trump’s direct political intervention in a FIFA disciplinary decision, which raises serious questions about FIFA’s independence. It only reinforces the perception that the rules are not applied equally to everyone. We have also already seen several highly controversial refereeing decisions, including France vs. Uruguay and several Argentina matches.
The controversies surrounding this World Cup therefore come as no surprise. The decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension following direct intervention from Donald Trump only fuels the perception that the rules are applied differently depending on who is involved.
As for the Cristiano Ronaldo precedent, yes, FIFA previously used Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code to suspend the execution of a sanction, allowing Ronaldo to play despite an existing suspension. That is the precedent FIFA is now relying on for Balogun. But it still doesn’t answer the real question: why is this discretionary power used in some cases and not in others? That perception of unequal treatment is exactly what fuels criticism of FIFA.
It is also clearly a disadvantage for Belgium. They trained and prepared their tactical plan assuming Balogun would be suspended. Now they have to rethink part of their strategy less than 24 hours before the match.
Whatever anyone’s political views may be, a World Cup can only maintain its credibility if the same rules apply to every team, without political intervention from heads of state or preferential treatment for the host nation.
I get your anger and disdain and if you don’t have to live in the US or is an American citizen, then you are safer— I hope.
The sporting world went along and tolerated the corruption which has worsened under the billionaires’ control. The game is no longer about players, fair play, sportsmanship. It’s about winning and all the money and fame that come with it.
It’s winning at all costs. It’s naive to avoid the long decline of this sport (and other sports). Tolerate corruption for so long and one shouldn’t be surprised at its outcome. FIFA should have stand firm against the treatment of the Iran team and Somali referee for examples, but it didn’t. The same for Qtar’s use of slave like labor conditions.
Exactly! So well said @line.
Yeah no, This is wildly corrupt. FIFA is always corrupt but this World Cup has been spectacular in it’s corruption. A corrupt FIFA and a corrupt America are a bad combination.
Sepp Blatter, SEPP BLATTER, called out FIFA for corruption including this decision. For those who don’t follow football, he is the former FIFA president and was famed for his corruption. Do you know how awful it has to get for him to comment on it? I mean, it is partly because this is screwing a European team but still.
When I saw Sepp Blatter weigh in on this with the moral high ground I nearly spat out my tea!!
Looking at the spread, there’s a great chance a European team will win. Besides Trump is useful at times as in a contrasting foil for Blatter—“ Trump’s involvement is even better at corruption than me” appeal. Guess he wants redemption. Haha.
As a Croatian, I can confirm this whole championship is a joke. #iykyk
And yeah, it’s a crappy take.
If a RED CARD is not a freaking RED CARD, this whole world is gone, there are really no rules anymore.
Like, I don’t care about football and even I consider this to be the last straw.
Of course FIFA is corrupt and honestly I had a feeling this was going to happen. If the suspension had been lifted the day after under the guise of inappropriate use of VAR or something, I think it would have looked a lot less corrupt. but its clear that Trump placed a phone call and got his way here. I dont like it as an American.
But at the same time…….Ronaldo is right there playing with his suspension pushed back to after the WC. so FIFA’s corruption and push to keep certain players in the game isn’t really anything new.
True but it is both the type of interference and the level of interference. FIFA is corrupt in many ways, including being bias for certain stars(see any discussion of Messi and the example you cited).
But having your government intervene, having multiple government officials intervene(apparently it wasn’t just Trump) is actually a new level of corruption and government interference.
Infantino might wanna start updating his LinkedIn profile. Doing corruption for the traditional, established football federations is one thing, but doing it so blatantly for the US, who are outsiders in Football World, is another. Very influential people are very, very mad about this.
The worst part for me is that the football world was slowly starting to accept America into their world. Now all of that goodwill is gone. US team will never be viewed as anything more than cheaters, undeserving of any success.
Which is unfortunate because its not the team’s fault. But, that’s how it happens with these types of things.
“… but since it’s helping our guys, I’ll turn a blind eye”.
The motto of the current regime.
See, they apply it to laws or just ignore the ones in place.
Big Beautiful Bill
Immigration Customs Enforcement
Voting Rights Act / SAVE Act
DOGE Act
Greenland, Venezuela, Iran
But while we’re in power, I’ll turn a blind eye to all the illegal shit.
“Corruption is fine when my team does it” is certainly a take. Can’t say I agree with it at all but it is a take.
FIFA is absolutely corrupt and maybe that red card was nonsense/not fair (wouldn’t know, I didn’t watch the match). Both things can be true at the same time.
But having the leader of country’s team AND the hosts meddle so publicly and openly is on another level. It shouldn’t be treated as okay just because it’s benefiting your team. And as others have pointed out, FIFA has be widely criticised over the years
I am furious, even though I have been rooting for small underdog countries throughout. To this point, the U.S. team had played well but now, no matter what they do, they will be seen as cheaters, thanks to the orange menace rubbing his stench all over everything. They didn’t deserve this
Sorry to double dip, but I just read that Belgium was granted an appeal. I hope that they win it. Even if it was a crap call, what happened next was also crap and I don’t want to see an asterisk next to Team USA’s name.
I say this very respectfully but this comment shows that the author is not familiar with FIFA or international football. Yes FIFA was always corrupt in terms of awarding world cups, distributing money and positions etc. But this is an earthquake in international football. That the leader of a country interferes to get a red card withdrawn is unheard of. If red and yellow cards (no matter how justified) no longer stand, then the entire system collapses.
Absolutely agree with all of this!
I dunno. If which host country gets to host is based on corruption. And how host country treated the people who build game related venues where workers were abused, injured or died isn’t a bridge too far, and this is? It’s a weird moral high ground to die on.
For what it’s worth…I have no interest in FIFA and cannot wait until it goes away, BUT the governing council of FIFA is comprised of 37 multi-national people, only 7 of which are women. The president of the group is a man. If the FIFA council was at least 50% women with a woman in charge, I doubt this crap would have happened. I know I would have flat out told the White House I’m not taking the call, and NO, the suspension would not be lifted, because that’s not how we do this. Not surprised that tangerine boy pulled this stunt, but it’s all for his own personal brag to be the hero that saved the day. What a load of crap.
The irony of this is if Trump had his way Balogun wouldn’t be a US citizen. He was born in US because his mother was visiting while she was pregnant and when she tried to return to the UK the airline refused to let her board the plane. I don’t think Balogun’s red card should be suspended but apparently FIFA let Cristiano Ronaldo to play in Portugal’s first game when he was supposed to be suspended for a Red card in qualifying. Btw the 2022 World Cup was in Qatar not Saudi. Saudi will host the 2034 World Cup.
Kaiser, I nearly always agree with you, but not this time. It completely sucks that Trump did this. Yes, FIFA is notoriously corrupt. Yes, the red card was excessive. But Trump has just undermined the grudging respect the USMNT has won for playing well in this tournament. Now the team is going to be despised and resented.
Everything Trump touches dies.
Shame on FIFA if this is allowed! I love sports, and over the years I have called out a few of the governing bodies; WTA- pretty much turned a blind eye when Monica Seles was stabbed by a so-called deranged fan of her rival (in the rival’s home country), USTA – That blatant cheating by the chair umpire in the 2004 match between Serena and Jennifer Capriati at the US open, ATP/ITF for their silence when the world’s #1 male player failed TWO different drug tests in one season but suspend a major winning female for FOUR years because she allegedly refused a test outside her scheduled window, and I could go on.
I still believe the NCAA makes FIFA look like an amateur in the corruption discipline.lol
I wish to God Trump were not involved in this decision.
That said, I was watching the game in real time and the red card was utter bullshit. Apparently the ref who issued it has a history of questionable calls, too?
I like the outcome, just not the way it was reached. But let them the players sort it out on the field tonight.
I hope Team Dicktator is destroyed in the worst win in World Cup history. 15 – 0 ought to do it
Go Belgium!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is also a bad take because its not the fault of the team.
Helping your side? Helping your guys? No it’s not. The whole world is disgusted. You’ve got a government that acts like thugs on the international diplomatic stage, and now they’re doing the same with soccer?
I’m sorry, this is making the United States look worse to the rest of the world. If you want to solidify your role as international pariah, this is the way to go about it.
Interesting to see how the Cup will be split between 3 countries… Maybe Portugal will get to “beat” France, get the 3rd place and give Ronaldo a special tournament prize and the winner it will be $plit between Argentina and USA, more likely the USA if they provide more incentive$$$$$ to the MaFifa.
Just give the f-ing cup to Ronaldo because the money says so. From the get go, given the WC downward trajectory, I haven’t been watching much of the 2026 WC. Liked Japan and the surprising Cape Verde.
It was fun to see my brother’s video of the S. African fans spontaneously yelling “Viva Mexico” during the Canada vs S. Africa match. It’s little thing like that makes me realize as much as the internet would like to polarize people, in real life, people still take joy in one another even as strangers. It’s what I liked best about sports and it’s a hard, almost losing fight to keep the good spirit, the esprit de corp, fair play and joy in place when facing such political, geopolitical, and financial headwinds.
I love soccer, have watched nearly every single came of the world cup. Now, it’s going to be hard to cheer for the USMNT with this and I love watching this team. It’s been so fun, but like everything else in the US right now, Trump has ruined it. I wish the team would make a decision not to play Floran tonight, I hate saying that, but it would be for the best. Whether you agree with the red card or not (I don’t and so do MANY analysts, experts, fans etc, but that doesn’t matter, we weren’t reffing the game), it needs to be upheld. If you get ejected in any other sports league/game, things like that never get overturned. This is a horrible look, and, of course, if we win, guess who is going to take all the credit for it???
I think part of the problem is what someone said upthread – I just checked – it was @line – “it still doesn’t answer the real question: why is this discretionary power used in some cases and not in others? That perception of unequal treatment is exactly what fuels criticism of FIFA.”
If you’re going to let one of the US stars play with a red card, and you’re going to let Ronaldo play with a red card – whats the point??? and how do you explain to other players that they don’t get to play with a red card??
As someone who never followed most organized sports, let alone soccer and the World Cup, I want to thank every contributor here today for explaining the rules and the issues so cogently. From my sports-uninformed perspective, this is about Trump throwing his weight around once more where it doesn’t belong to see what he can get away with — on the world stage, not only the domestic. He has no boundaries, no limits. It seems the important thing here is that he got away with it again, so next he will have to escalate further. It’s a miracle he hasn’t set the nukes in motion yet.