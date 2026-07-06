Prince William bizarrely appeared on the Kelces’ ‘New Heights’ podcast

This spring, it became clear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was scheduled for June or July. When Prince William did an appearance on Heart Breakfast in May, he was actually asked if he planned to go. He jokingly said he hoped he would receive an invitation. He did not. Prince William and Kate’s office leaked it to People Magazine last week that they would not attend the wedding. Did they receive an invitation though? That’s the question.

What happened after Will and Kate confirmed that they weren’t going was weird though. On the actual day of Travis Kelce’s wedding, a new episode of his New Heights podcast dropped, and William was the guest. Travis met William in 2024, at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts. William took Princess Charlotte and Prince George backstage for a photo with Taylor, and Travis was there too. While Taylor posted a photo with Travis included, Kensington Palace excluded Travis from the photo they posted. But Travis didn’t hold a grudge. Travis and Jason were doing the most to glaze William, and the men talked about American football versus soccer and the World Cup. I truly wonder how much of William’s newfound interest in American football is related to his brother’s six-plus years in America (and Prince Harry clearly has become a football fan) plus Harry’s attendance at the 2022 Super Bowl.

Around the 11-minute mark, William talks about his long-standing “work” with FA, the Football Association. Jason and Travis keep mixing it up and William doesn’t really correct them, but William was FA’s president until they kicked him out of that position. He was too lazy to support the Lionesses, the women’s national team, and he was a jinx on the Three Lions, the men’s national team. William was downgraded from president to patron and the cover story was that he was simply too busy to keep up with the demanding schedule of “attending football games.”

Also interesting? The Kelces asked William about his football fandom origin story. Travis asked if William’s dad got him interested in football and William said, “Absolutely not. My father hates football.” Charles isn’t going to like that at all. I mean, it’s true, Charles never gave a crap about football – Charles cared about polo and maybe cricket but that’s about it.

Last thing: People Magazine got another exclusive from the Wales camp. Apparently, Prince William and Kate had a secret meeting with Travis and Taylor Swift back in May. Per People, they “gathered in London for their private rendezvous. It’s believed to have been the first time Kate, 44, met the singer and Kelce, both 36. The meeting likely occurred in May around the time that Swift and Kelce were in England.” William and Kate clearly believe they can ride Taylor and Travis’s coattails and become big stars in America. That’s what ALL of this is about. “Look at meeee, I’m popular in America too, HARRY!!”