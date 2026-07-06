Prince William bizarrely appeared on the Kelces’ ‘New Heights’ podcast

This spring, it became clear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was scheduled for June or July. When Prince William did an appearance on Heart Breakfast in May, he was actually asked if he planned to go. He jokingly said he hoped he would receive an invitation. He did not. Prince William and Kate’s office leaked it to People Magazine last week that they would not attend the wedding. Did they receive an invitation though? That’s the question.
What happened after Will and Kate confirmed that they weren’t going was weird though. On the actual day of Travis Kelce’s wedding, a new episode of his New Heights podcast dropped, and William was the guest. Travis met William in 2024, at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts. William took Princess Charlotte and Prince George backstage for a photo with Taylor, and Travis was there too. While Taylor posted a photo with Travis included, Kensington Palace excluded Travis from the photo they posted. But Travis didn’t hold a grudge. Travis and Jason were doing the most to glaze William, and the men talked about American football versus soccer and the World Cup. I truly wonder how much of William’s newfound interest in American football is related to his brother’s six-plus years in America (and Prince Harry clearly has become a football fan) plus Harry’s attendance at the 2022 Super Bowl.
Around the 11-minute mark, William talks about his long-standing “work” with FA, the Football Association. Jason and Travis keep mixing it up and William doesn’t really correct them, but William was FA’s president until they kicked him out of that position. He was too lazy to support the Lionesses, the women’s national team, and he was a jinx on the Three Lions, the men’s national team. William was downgraded from president to patron and the cover story was that he was simply too busy to keep up with the demanding schedule of “attending football games.”
Also interesting? The Kelces asked William about his football fandom origin story. Travis asked if William’s dad got him interested in football and William said, “Absolutely not. My father hates football.” Charles isn’t going to like that at all. I mean, it’s true, Charles never gave a crap about football – Charles cared about polo and maybe cricket but that’s about it.
Last thing: People Magazine got another exclusive from the Wales camp. Apparently, Prince William and Kate had a secret meeting with Travis and Taylor Swift back in May. Per People, they “gathered in London for their private rendezvous. It’s believed to have been the first time Kate, 44, met the singer and Kelce, both 36. The meeting likely occurred in May around the time that Swift and Kelce were in England.” William and Kate clearly believe they can ride Taylor and Travis’s coattails and become big stars in America. That’s what ALL of this is about. “Look at meeee, I’m popular in America too, HARRY!!”
Screencaps from ‘New Heights’ YouTube. Additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Taylor Swift’s Instagram and Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
2024-07-14 Spain v England – UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Final BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 14: Jude Bellingham of England receiving silver medal and shaking hands with Prince William during the UEFA EURO 2024 Final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin Olympiastadion Germany Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xAndrexWeeningx,Image: 889755371, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Andre Weening / Avalon
Prinz William troestet Jude BELLINGHAM ENG, vor Siegerehrung, Siegerehrung, FINALE Spanien ESP – England ENG 2-1 am 14.07.2024, Olympiastadion Berlin. Fussball UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 GERMANY vom 14.06.2024 – 14.07.2024. *** Prince William trotted Jude BELLINGHAM ENG , before award ceremony, award ceremony, FINAL Spain ESP England ENG 2 1 on 14 07 2024, Olympiastadion Berlin Football UEFA EURO 2024 GERMANY from 14 06 2024 14 07 2024,Image: 889794989, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON / Avalon
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
I hope Taylor and Travis had enough sense not to invite him. Scooter wants the celebrity connection
William is so unattractive he makes Travis look like a Prince 🤣🤣🤣 I’m looking at their pictures thinking, when did Travis get so handsome 😍
Travis and Jason are objectively good looking people with great warmth that shines through. Their excellent heads of hair help too. Only more so next to William.
The ick factor is off the charts, even more so since they include the PWT..
Yeah, but the Kelces and Taylor Swift aren’t going to say no at being linked to English royalty. Both sides love their fame and need more fan linkage. Insta click baby.
Will could have been an usher for the wedding but they forgot to invite him? Hugh Grant, Andrew Scott and Graham Norton went from UK but no room for Will and Kate?
Andrew Scott and Graham Norton are both Irish. They are not coming from the UK.
They are Irish but they both live in London.
This dim witted man is embarrassing himself while trying to appeal to an American audience as well as save face for not getting an invitation to that wedding.
It’s truly unedifying. W&K are lazy, but they also don’t know what to do. They are rudderless. They don’t want to do the boring stuff and want to be relevant and relatable. But this type of thing just makes them look lazier and out of touch.
That’s just it, @Convict, they think they’re too good for the bread and butter stuff, the ribbon cuttings at local town halls, but then you’re left with big-impact showpiece initiatives, and those take *work* behind the scenes, for months, ironing out logistics, lining up funding, liaising with sponsors and stakeholders, participants, families, doing local impact assessments, conducting community outreach, supervising publicity, messaging, (not spin), coordinating timetables, getting permits for public events, etc…. That stuff is not glamorous either. But the results are impressive, if you do the work. The problem is, without big showpiece initiatives, you might as well do the bread and butter stuff. They get the worst of both worlds. Because they’re lightweights.
You’re making me tired, yankee. You should work for them – it would have to be an improvement!
Both couples love celebrity but only Taylor and Travis actually work. How do absolutely lazy people get on with people who seem to have deep work ethic — or does that not matter with the ultra wealthy?
Your last sentence answered it for you. It’s all about being seen with these people. They don’t have real friendships. TS is not immune.
I’ll give him this – William was the most likeable on this podcast that I think I have ever seen him. Whether it was the Kelce’s MO or what – if I didn’t know what I know about him, I would like him from this effort. I’ll give kudos to the comms team for having him do this. But yes – it was such a Harry copycat move.
The Kelece’s both as individuals and as brothers are extremely likeable. I don’t doubt they helped make Willy look less awful.
Ugh, this is definitely an attempt by Willy’s team to make him more palatable to America. I’ll be skipping this episode.
You know what though, I think Harry would make an incredible New Heights guest if he got the opportunity. Especially because even though it has evolved into more of an entertainment podcast it shines the most when they are talking about sports. Imagine Harry speaking about his love of football, learning about the NFL and all the other sports he seems to embrace.
Doubt the Kelces have the cojones to invite Harry. They don’t have the withal to take on the angry British tabloids. Plus Willy will be king of England so that status takes precedence when it comes to fame. Who knows maybe the brothers or the more famous brother married to TS will even get a knighthood. Only a king of England can do that. What an achievement that would be. Sir and Lady Kelce.
I’m still not over the fact that Brad Pitt went to that wedding. Ew. And now this podcast with William. Ew again. Sorry but I’m not a fan of Brad or William so this is just a congregation of my main icks.
Of course no one invited them—hence their office’s preemptive statement (that they won’t be attending the wedding) designed to head off the direct question: “So, were you invited or not?” If they had received invitations, they’d be flaunting them all over the media and posting them on Instagram. And to think, this is supposed to be a future king—begging for attention from celebrities the way Beckham begs for titles.
They are embarrassing and cringeworthy.
I’m not defending Travis, who showed his ass by whom he chose to invite to his wedding, but I really wouldn’t read too much into ANY American associating with members of the BRF (except Andrew, of course). The vast majority of Americans still see the BRF as essentially mascots. They’re not consuming royal gossip like we are, tracking all the hateful shit in the British media. If you only go by what’s reported in the US media, you probably wouldn’t know much more than, “oh, William had a falling out with his brother”, an unfortunate thing that happens in many families for many reasons. Meeting with William isn’t necessarily “choosing his side”. The Kelces just thought having the future King on their pod would be interesting. They were extremely wrong about that, obviously, but it’s almost certainly nothing deeper than that.
I agree with you about average Americans.
However, among the world’s billionaires (think rich Chinese, Russian, Indians, Middle East potentates, etc.) and that social circle, being around British royalty absolutely matters. It’s why Epstein ecosystem functioned so well, even after he pled guilty. Read the recent NYT’s piece about this. Those wealthy people are still around and so is the social circle. It’s why Melinda Gates happily had tea with Kate. This kind of stuff matters because wealthy people are petty and deeply care about the social pecking order with all the monetary and status these connections bring.
Oh, I definitely agree that the rich and famous enjoy being seen as connected to the royals. My comment was more preempting the inevitable suggestion by royal commentators that any celebrity who associates with William must be choosing him over Harry (actually, there were some people here who also jumped to that conclusion after Taylor met the Wales kids). I just don’t believe that Harry even factors into the decision at all for most American celebs.
This all feels like the Wales trying to ride Taylor and travis’ celebrity coattails and to get good PR for themselves which is weird because we’re told royals are above celebrities…..
It’s interesting, but I thought going backstage to the TS concert is really just showing how elitist they are. The royalists lapped it up, of course, but I felt it was a very big error of judgment.
I know that in my country, our PM accepted free tickets and he refused to donate them to some young girl who couldn’t even get tickets. He, quite rightly, copped a lot of criticism.
others have mentioned this, but W&K are really raising those kids to think they are entitled to meet and associate with the biggest celebrities and at the most prestigious events (Wimbledon).
Rumor has it that Wills might be taking Charlotte to the BTS concert in London. Wonder if we’ll also get a backstage pic.
thanks Normades (love your name, btw!),
I had to look up BTS, LOL.
New Heights has been all in on the World Cup. Their idea was they could celebrate the 250th AND the World Cup by shooting this World Cup patron ahead of time and showing it for the 4th. It’s not bizarre, it’s content creation for 2 topics. After Will is gone in the clip above [the last 5 mins] Jason goes into his anti-Brit Monarchy facts from the Revol. War. Travis & Taylor visited in May to ask if Will could zoom in for this World Cup crossover with the 250th anniversary. Will can’t say no to Taylor, he owes her.
Jason’s the driving force of the pod and he doesn’t like the monarchy whatsoever, this was just World Cup stuff with the future king who was later fishing for a wedding invite and didn’t get one.
I still think the pine cones on Will’s table look like uh something the Prince of Pegging would use.
Oh! So, those are pine cones! Artistic decorations— maybe?
Didn’t the press tell us that royals were above celebrities and that they didn’t court them? What’s going on here?
God someone was so desperate to get an invite to her wedding! I wonder if he fanboyed over her they way he allegedly fanboyed over his SIL?
Travis keep him away from ur new wife.
Jason and Travis are famously very close as brothers. Ironic, then, that they hosted one of the world’s most terrible brothers on the pod. Okay, then. Would say I hope they gave him ‘fraternal’ advice, but it would have been wasted breath.
Actually Travis has said that before they started the podcast they were not that close— they only talked and saw each other a couple times a year!
Maybe co-hosting a podcast would repair Will and Harry’s relationship too?
The Kelce bros have such random guests, but this one dropping when it did took me by surprise. I admit if they had to buddy up with one of the royals, I’d prefer it be the Sussexes, but I think the Sussex ties to the Kardashians is why that’ll never happen. Many layers of beef going on.
Taylor has other friends in common with the Kardashians, like the Hadids. I don’t think that’s her reason for snubbing the Sussexes
I think Jason’s anti-royal rant hits harder after chatting with crown prince vs the 5th in line. Also I don’t really associate Harry with soccer (but I’m not a Harry scholar like some of you are).
Wow I went to see the traffic for this podcast on YT (does anyone really care about William?) and the bots in the comments are out in full force. “William
Is the best person in the whole world and so handsome and way better than his brother” etc. It’s pretty funny…
Also W&K better play this well, Taylor doesn’t like being used (see Blake Lively!)
This is as bad as Charles and Camilla going on that American show (America’s Got Talent? or was it Dancing with the Stars? #whatever) immediately after the con-a-nation ceremony. Talk about desperate.
From William and Kate carting around videographers and her wearing secret microphones to record (planted?) people paying her compliments all because people kept genuinely showering Meghan with compliments and praise in Australia (e.g. at that women’s shelter), to Charles and Camilla advertising for a videographer of their own, it’s all becoming a bit low rent and desperate and attention-seeking and undignified. Nothing wrong with having videographers, per se, but these are the people who CLAIM that H+M are always being followed by Netflix cameras, and they are mocked and called “influencers” and here we have the so-called relevant royals who are so popular according to the numerous emotional support polls chasing GLOBAL influence, all because the neglected son/brother and his melanated wife are truly regarded as being more relevant and accomplished the world over.
He’s definitely penciled TNT into his coronation guest list now!
William is a freak’s freak. That’s all I’ve got. Gobsmacked.