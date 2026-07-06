Times: The palace is ‘braced’ for the Sussexes’ ‘suboptimal’ UK visit

This Times of London story came out hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office confirmed that Meghan and the children would not travel to London, but it’s worth discussing regardless. It’s sourced entirely through Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace in the days before the Fourth of July weekend, and it’s an interesting read, mostly if you’re adept at reading between the lines. It really sounds like two Fridays ago, RAVEC informed Prince Harry that his risk assessment was paused months ago and he would not be given any security for this trip. Following that, Harry and Meghan’s plans changed completely, and judging from this Times story, Harry has not kept RAVEC or Buckingham Palace informed of whatever new arrangements he’s made or any adjustments to his schedule.

The royal family is “braced” for a week of drama ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s return to the UK as a judgment is expected in his High Court case against the publishers of the Daily Mail.

Tina Brown, the author and former Vanity Fair editor, summed up the forthcoming Sussex trip thus: “As usual, it’s all threatening to go t-ts up.” While palace insiders may not share the vernacular, they don’t disagree with the sentiment. “Suboptimal,” was a phrase used by one source.

Suboptimal for three reasons, at least as far as the palace is concerned: a flurry of briefings, apparently fired from the Sussexes’ office in the lead up to the visit, have unsettled what might otherwise have been private conversations behind the scenes; Harry’s court battle with the press is coming to a crescendo, with a judgment expected to be handed down on Tuesday over his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited; and the undercurrent of “emotional blackmail”, as one insider called it, whereby Harry had raised the prospect of bringing his children to see their grandfather for the first time in four years only to threaten to reverse the decision if the Home Office doesn’t grant him what he wants, which is armed police protection.

“It seems like a funny way to go about reconciliation, if that’s truly what he wants,” one source said. Another insider queried whether Harry ever had any intention of bringing the children at all.

What could have been quietly agreed through discreet communication appears to have, yet again, spun wildly out of control. It has left palace insiders scratching their heads in bafflement as to why this couldn’t all have been organised sensibly, efficiently and in a way which would appear to be more courteous to a 77-year-old King still undergoing cancer treatment.

Shortly after [Prince Harry’s] first engagement starts on Tuesday, the High Court is expected to publish a judgment in a long-running case involving the Duke of Sussex and other claimants against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. While there will be no court appearance on the day for Harry and the other involved, who include Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, it will nevertheless be an extraordinary way to begin his high-profile return to the UK.

The date clash is a coincidence. Harry can’t dictate when a judge might deliver their decision any more than he can dictate that the UK police should provide armed security for his visit. Still, it makes for excruciating timing for the King, who has offered his younger son royal accommodation during the stay and has always warned against such litigation. Harry is unlikely to let any judgment pass without comment, which means that he could end up issuing a statement from a royal residence.

Today, a sense of weariness prevails at the palace among courtiers who feel that they have been down this road many times before. They see that these visits follow exactly the same pattern: endless pre-briefing to the press before the visit to outline their plan which shifts by the day, a constant row over security provision and then a short-notice attempt to carve out some time in the King’s diary.

While the King’s friends describe him as “a kind and compassionate man”, they are well aware that his patience is not without limits. “One hopes, of course, that it will all go marvellously smoothly”, a source said . But bitter experience has taught them that this is often not the case.