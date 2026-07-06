Times: The palace is ‘braced’ for the Sussexes’ ‘suboptimal’ UK visit

This Times of London story came out hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office confirmed that Meghan and the children would not travel to London, but it’s worth discussing regardless. It’s sourced entirely through Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace in the days before the Fourth of July weekend, and it’s an interesting read, mostly if you’re adept at reading between the lines. It really sounds like two Fridays ago, RAVEC informed Prince Harry that his risk assessment was paused months ago and he would not be given any security for this trip. Following that, Harry and Meghan’s plans changed completely, and judging from this Times story, Harry has not kept RAVEC or Buckingham Palace informed of whatever new arrangements he’s made or any adjustments to his schedule.
The royal family is “braced” for a week of drama ahead of the Duke of Sussex’s return to the UK as a judgment is expected in his High Court case against the publishers of the Daily Mail.
Tina Brown, the author and former Vanity Fair editor, summed up the forthcoming Sussex trip thus: “As usual, it’s all threatening to go t-ts up.” While palace insiders may not share the vernacular, they don’t disagree with the sentiment. “Suboptimal,” was a phrase used by one source.
Suboptimal for three reasons, at least as far as the palace is concerned: a flurry of briefings, apparently fired from the Sussexes’ office in the lead up to the visit, have unsettled what might otherwise have been private conversations behind the scenes; Harry’s court battle with the press is coming to a crescendo, with a judgment expected to be handed down on Tuesday over his legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited; and the undercurrent of “emotional blackmail”, as one insider called it, whereby Harry had raised the prospect of bringing his children to see their grandfather for the first time in four years only to threaten to reverse the decision if the Home Office doesn’t grant him what he wants, which is armed police protection.
“It seems like a funny way to go about reconciliation, if that’s truly what he wants,” one source said. Another insider queried whether Harry ever had any intention of bringing the children at all.
What could have been quietly agreed through discreet communication appears to have, yet again, spun wildly out of control. It has left palace insiders scratching their heads in bafflement as to why this couldn’t all have been organised sensibly, efficiently and in a way which would appear to be more courteous to a 77-year-old King still undergoing cancer treatment.
Shortly after [Prince Harry’s] first engagement starts on Tuesday, the High Court is expected to publish a judgment in a long-running case involving the Duke of Sussex and other claimants against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. While there will be no court appearance on the day for Harry and the other involved, who include Sir Elton John, Liz Hurley and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, it will nevertheless be an extraordinary way to begin his high-profile return to the UK.
The date clash is a coincidence. Harry can’t dictate when a judge might deliver their decision any more than he can dictate that the UK police should provide armed security for his visit. Still, it makes for excruciating timing for the King, who has offered his younger son royal accommodation during the stay and has always warned against such litigation. Harry is unlikely to let any judgment pass without comment, which means that he could end up issuing a statement from a royal residence.
Today, a sense of weariness prevails at the palace among courtiers who feel that they have been down this road many times before. They see that these visits follow exactly the same pattern: endless pre-briefing to the press before the visit to outline their plan which shifts by the day, a constant row over security provision and then a short-notice attempt to carve out some time in the King’s diary.
While the King’s friends describe him as “a kind and compassionate man”, they are well aware that his patience is not without limits. “One hopes, of course, that it will all go marvellously smoothly”, a source said . But bitter experience has taught them that this is often not the case.
It’s been six-plus years of the left-behind Windsors being utterly astonished and shocked that they cannot abuse Harry and Meghan in private without either of them speaking out publicly. “It has left palace insiders scratching their heads in bafflement as to why this couldn’t all have been organised sensibly, efficiently and in a way which would appear to be more courteous to a 77-year-old King still undergoing cancer treatment.” Harry has spent months trying to organize this visit privately, and trying to coordinate with Buckingham Palace. He was still screwed over about security, and his father has loudly screamed that he will not “interfere” in the security situation (despite doing just that to ensure that the Sussexes are never invited or welcomed in the UK).
“Another insider queried whether Harry ever had any intention of bringing the children at all…” This is the part which makes me sick – if Charles genuinely wanted to see Harry, Archie or Lili, all he would have to do is INVITE THEM. And ensure their safety. That’s it. He’s never invited them. He’s never guaranteed their security. The palace perspective is that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili should all put themselves in danger to come to the UK uninvited and without security, all with the hope that Charles will deign to see them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix, Meghan’s Instagram.
Charles is not kind a s compassionate man
At least that header image can be dropped down so the fab 4 on the edges are removed. And then you get a lovely photo of grandma and 2 great aunts with the baby.
The Brits seem to forget that when invictus happens, world reporters will be present and the difference in security within his country of birth – knowing what befell his mother – compared to every other place that has hosted the games is going to be fully discussed.
The royal family are fools. It’s been what? 30+ years and people still discuss Diana and their involvement… wtf do they think will happen if they succeed in throwing Harry under the bus? Charles’s legacy will be 100 books about him planning his son’s demise.
We’re supposed to believe that the palace is just wringing their hands on the sidelines, while Harry’s team briefs the press that he is chaotic, using emotional blackmail, and throwing his toys out of the pram? Because the media circus is written to make him look good, and not make Charles the victim. He’s also actively briefing newspapers, that he is in the midst of waiting on a judgment from suing. So it clearly makes sense that the briefings are coming from Harry.
No wonder he’s not telling them anything, I wouldn’t either. Especially since these Uber professionals somehow can’t manage to rustle up a room overnight in a literal Palace.
All these stories tell me is that even after six years, they STILL don’t understand why Harry just won’t do what they say, and let them control the narrative regardless of how detrimental it is to him, or how many lies it contains. And I stand by my belief that they wouldn’t complete that risk assessment, because they got an inkling of how this case was going to turn out, and they saw how popular they were in Australia, and they can’t have evidence of any kind for people to see the wizard behind the curtain that is the Royal family.
This entire 💩 show is all because of Chuck and his leftovers.. his secret meeting of “senior royals” (meaning the elderly ones not their LOS number) is probably where they decided after pulling security at the last moment that they would do the same with Prince Harry’s housing. This is exactly what they wanted and planned I hope yellow signs haunt them all every where they go and may all their reigns be short.
Yeah, all these articles that are supposed to make us pity poor Charles are just not landing. At all. The king looks like an uncaring grandfather and a racist that can’t protect his mixed-race grandchildren. Let alone their mother. The peanut gallery of royal commentators are gonna be spinning for their lives to make Charles look good for this and…it’s just not believable. He looks bad. Very bad.
He looks horrible, and his advisors are providing Harry with all of the solid reasons in the world to never do anything with them again. He tried to visit with his kids, by himself, he provided his own risk assessment, and then eventually offered just to come by himself and stay, and it was all rejected.
Try to spend it however they want, but right now you have a child that is trying to see you, try to bring their kids to see you, try to stay where you offered, and you said no I have to prioritize the media.
I couldn’t believe that the Fail were gloatingly briefing that they KNEW Chuck wasn’t bothered about seeing his son at all (Meg and the grandchildren not mentioned) and only because he’s a kind man did he agree because Harry was so insistent!! How is that kind let alone fatherly. It made Chuck sound horrible, callous and pathetic but then his own CONDUCT and misuse of power and wealth to abuse his son his DIL and grandchildren have given ample proof that he really doesn’t consider Sussexes to be his family. He is a poor man for his casting them off and actively conspiring against them. I have zero respect for Charles.
The impression I got after reading the courtier (Chuck) speak is that Harry threatened to bring the grandkids to an unwelcome visit.
He IS bad. Very bad.
I felt very strongly that Meghan and the kids should not have been included on this trip particularly because it’s the year BEFORE Invictus and the security didn’t appear to be in place. But I am not them, so had to think they knew something otherwise and chose to go. I think this is an important sign to Harry. He needs to keep this in mind in the future. May they build a beautiful life and watch the left behinds self destruct from a safe distance.
Yes, by all accounts, Harry was told that a risk assessment was being done and he felt certain that he would get security. He didn’t know that it had been paused till just 2 weeks ago. Should he not have been so confident in that? Perhaps but we don’t know what kind of assurances he was being told bts to feel that confident. He has tried to do everything by the book and bring his kids. I don’t have an issue with him combing the two bc why not? It’s summer. The kids are off. The family lives all the way back in Cali. Why not combine charity work and a family visit? It shouldn’t be an issue.
My guess is that he understands he and his family will be truly disallowed from re-entering the UK once charles dies. Imagine William at the helm here. These next year or two are probably the last chance Harry has, which is why he has been playing nice.
No the monarch cannot legally bar them from entering the country. They can do all kinds of corrupt things to make it as difficult as possible, but they cannot bar them from the country.
At this point Harry is subjecting his wife to abuse. His need for love from these people is putting her in danger and humiliating her and her children at every turn. If I were Meghan I’d be getting sick of his shenanigans too.
Meghan is an independent person with plenty of agency. I don’t understand people like you that claim to be on her side but root for her divorce and separation.
Because in reality they are bots or derangers not on Harry and Megan’s side.
Idiots. They want people to believe that Harry and Meghan would pack up the kids and bring them into a danger zone on the off chance that Charles might want to see them? Especially Meghan, who has zero love for her “husband’s family”? Ridiculous.
The king and his heir are both a POS.
The one good thing about all this is that if harry was using this as a trial run to see if it would be safe to bring the family to invictus next year, it’s been made extremely clear how the attempt would unfold. Shocking behaviour from the firm, as per usual, but at least harry now knows for sure that London will never be safe for meghan and the kids as long as chuck and wills are around. Better to find out before it’s too late, as hard as it must be for him.
Agreed 💯@ Jayblue yes it is best to know what is or isn’t realistic or feasible in the year available to plan. The Fail have received the laughable briefing that the offer of royal accommodation for Harry and family remains open for any future visits!? Oh really after this omnishambles of a reverse ferret? Chuck has plenty of rooms and plenty of staff but no heart for his son and daughter in law and two grandchildren!? It is very sad because KC could have made this visit happen and be joyous but he fixed and hardened his heart against his own flesh and blood. No amount of temporal wealth and power makes this man anything other than poor in spirit.
And it shows how shortsighted they were. They should have waited to pull this in 2027 to ruin things. But now Harry has a heads up and won’t be talking to anyone at BP at all in the future I hope.
This is the kind of propaganda they vomit out to make sure that much of the public stays on their side and hates Harry and Meghan. And propaganda may not work on everyone but it works on enough people to keep the royals living in undeserved splendor for the rest of their miserable days.
Look if Charles was truly interested in seeing his grandchildren he would have either invited them to his home already or gone over to see him. Harry’s major sin was marrying a black woman.
Agreed 💯 @AmyBee dude has endless money and opportunities to travel. I mean he vacays in Transylvania but no time or inclination to visit his son. Stringing him along with a time limited offer of accommodation only to withdraw on the eve of his trip really is the final blow. Chuck isn’t interested in reconciliation or even optics just punishment and ostracism. Fed up with being told he’s a kindly cove!!
This is what you learn — sadly but with some sense of vindication, tinged with a wee dose of bitterness — when you have a parent who is a narcissist: they will never be able to bring themselves to make an effort for you. They might recount all manner of struggle about the efforts that they have made, but these, on examination, will largely reduce themselves to the dimensions of simply fulfilling the terms of parenthood. I paid bills. I worked. I paid school fees. I stocked the fridge. I bought your clothes. I paid for your trips. Etc. ….as if these were all magnanimous favours and exorbitant privileges. No child can realistically be expected to be grateful for these things which are part and parcel of having a family and being a kid. It’s perverse and twisted. But the real mind-f*ck is when your parent is called upon — in theory — to make an overt, happy, effusive *effort* to share your joy, or to root for you, or to simply bask in your moment, and share the ride, and be there to back you up, and cheer, without keeping score, without pulling focus, without the underhanded digs and sharp elbows and “who, me?” vibes. Narcissists can be extremely disingenuous. Things that the late Queen would have done, without any fuss, as a matter of common decency, of accountability as the head of her family, her son cannot even bring himself to contemplate. It’s gross. I wouldn’t wish cancer on anyone but it’s probably just as well that the clock is ticking on this. How on earth do you explain it to an audience that hasn’t been brainwashed? Or even one that has? Something, somewhere, leaps out at you, as being just not right. That’s the first tug of the conscience Charles lacks because his own insecurity has spawned an ego that swallowed his moral compass.
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about Earl Spencer’s eulogy of Diana. Specifically:
“She would want us today to pledge ourselves to protecting her beloved boys William and Harry from a similar fate and I do this here Diana on your behalf. We will not allow them to suffer the anguish that used regularly to drive you to tearful despair.
And beyond that, on behalf of your mother and sisters, I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative and loving way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition, but can sing openly as you planned.”
My guess is (based on how he’s shown up for Harry pretty consistently) that he is doing everything he can in the background to shield and guide Harry right now. I still think Harry and Meghan Spencer has a nice ring to it.