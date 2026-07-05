Duchess Meghan & the children will not join Prince Harry in London next week

On Independence Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team updated certain reporters via WhatsApp. Richard Eden is going to be so mad. Yeah, but all of the Sussex-friendly (or Sussex-neutral) outlets got the confirmation around the same time, so the WhatsApp was definitely updated with the new plans for the UK visit. Initially, it seemed to be a wrap on Meghan and the kids visiting the UK entirely in the wake of the ongoing security debacle. But if you look closely, it’s a bit of a feint. While Meghan won’t join Harry in London, it looks like it’s a possibility that she and kids might stay somewhere outside of London.

Prince Harry’s children won’t be returning to London after all. PEOPLE has learned on July 4 that Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will not accompany Harry to London when he arrives in the U.K. next week. However, no decision has yet been made on whether the family will join the Duke of Sussex for other parts of his visit outside the capital. The update comes after Harry and Meghan had hoped to bring Archie and Lilibet back to Britain for the first time since 2022, with Harry determined to give his children the chance to experience the country where he grew up and potentially spend time with King Charles. Their absence from the London leg of the trip now raises questions about whether a family reunion will happen during the visit. The family’s plans have been complicated by ongoing security concerns. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on June 29, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said, “The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.” While the King offered accommodations on a royal estate, the security arrangements would not extend beyond the property. At the time, the spokesperson said Harry was continuing to “explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were vacationing in Europe with the children ahead of the expected U.K. visit. Harry is expected to travel to Britain as planned for a series of charity engagements, including events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, as well as appearances supporting WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

[From People]

This actually leaves open the possibility that Meghan could join him in Birmingham for the Invictus events too. I feel like it’s pretty much guaranteed that Meghan and the kids are going to Althorp next weekend, and I would love it if Harry’s uncle, the Earl Spencer, just gave Meghan, Archie and Lili a safe space to stay for the length of the trip. I know that’s tricky though, because this is the season where Althorp is open to visitors. There’s also a possibility that Harry’s deadbeat father has extended an invitation to the family for a royal property somewhere outside of London. Like, Sandringham. That’s been theorized before.

Anyway, this is a partial (if not full) victory for Prince William and Kate. They were terrified of seeing Meghan back in the UK and being photographed at events. Their jealousy of and hatred for Meghan was a huge driving force for RAVEC “pausing” the security assessment and refusing the Sussexes’ security everywhere in the UK.