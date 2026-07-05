Duchess Meghan & the children will not join Prince Harry in London next week

On Independence Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team updated certain reporters via WhatsApp. Richard Eden is going to be so mad. Yeah, but all of the Sussex-friendly (or Sussex-neutral) outlets got the confirmation around the same time, so the WhatsApp was definitely updated with the new plans for the UK visit. Initially, it seemed to be a wrap on Meghan and the kids visiting the UK entirely in the wake of the ongoing security debacle. But if you look closely, it’s a bit of a feint. While Meghan won’t join Harry in London, it looks like it’s a possibility that she and kids might stay somewhere outside of London.
Prince Harry’s children won’t be returning to London after all. PEOPLE has learned on July 4 that Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will not accompany Harry to London when he arrives in the U.K. next week. However, no decision has yet been made on whether the family will join the Duke of Sussex for other parts of his visit outside the capital.
The update comes after Harry and Meghan had hoped to bring Archie and Lilibet back to Britain for the first time since 2022, with Harry determined to give his children the chance to experience the country where he grew up and potentially spend time with King Charles. Their absence from the London leg of the trip now raises questions about whether a family reunion will happen during the visit.
The family’s plans have been complicated by ongoing security concerns. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on June 29, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said, “The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit.” While the King offered accommodations on a royal estate, the security arrangements would not extend beyond the property.
At the time, the spokesperson said Harry was continuing to “explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were vacationing in Europe with the children ahead of the expected U.K. visit. Harry is expected to travel to Britain as planned for a series of charity engagements, including events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, as well as appearances supporting WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.
[From People]
This actually leaves open the possibility that Meghan could join him in Birmingham for the Invictus events too. I feel like it’s pretty much guaranteed that Meghan and the kids are going to Althorp next weekend, and I would love it if Harry’s uncle, the Earl Spencer, just gave Meghan, Archie and Lili a safe space to stay for the length of the trip. I know that’s tricky though, because this is the season where Althorp is open to visitors. There’s also a possibility that Harry’s deadbeat father has extended an invitation to the family for a royal property somewhere outside of London. Like, Sandringham. That’s been theorized before.
Anyway, this is a partial (if not full) victory for Prince William and Kate. They were terrified of seeing Meghan back in the UK and being photographed at events. Their jealousy of and hatred for Meghan was a huge driving force for RAVEC “pausing” the security assessment and refusing the Sussexes’ security everywhere in the UK.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his legal appeal against a High Court ruling on his security arrangements in the UK.
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New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen exiting their hotel in New York City, drawing attention as they made their way to their next engagement in the city.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was seen at the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2025. The Duchess looked elegant as she took in the latest collection at the Laennec Center, joining fashion elites for the highly anticipated event.
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New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
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Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
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William and Kate have forever destroyed the royal family for me.
Imagine being gleeful and feeling victorious over bullying children — children that the rage-toddler is related to. Because that is what they are doing – manipulating the press and their weak government to make it unsafe for children. The left behinds are sick.
Exactly. This should come as no surprise. I think that they are a legal/constitutional crime family.
For pretty much most of my life, I considered myself an Anglophile. I was *so* excited when I did my first, and subsequent, trips to GB. Now? Having seen “the curtain pulled back” and exposing the ugliness of the RF, I will never go back.
I think there are quite a few former royal fans here. This institution is all about history – mary queen of scots, elizabeth I, anne boleyn etc. History isn’t going to be concerned about petty tabloid stories, it will look at the big picture. The scope. The scope will show – The Windsors are not meeting the moment. The way they are treating the first mixed race royals as less than will be marked down in history.
Kate really living up to the Early Years with her refusal to welcome her young niece and nephew. And that’s after she was “concerned” about their skin colour.
@Nic919 – 🎯 – “Early Years” – ugh – she’s a racist phony.
I know Peggy is awful but this is on Charles and not him. If Charles wanted security for his son and family no amount of tantrums from.peggy and buttons would have stopped that . The queen did it when she was alive and no one was able to stop it
@mich Charles is King. He should act like one and bring g Kate and Will “ to heel”.
IMO Charles is afraid of William, and he *has* to deal with William and all his backstabbing on a daily basis.
Harry is a half a world away and Charles only has to face dealing with him once a year if that. Charlie’s taking the easy route. Harry isn’t the son trying to usurp him.
Me too. Camilla also.
I see this as a huge win for Meghan and the kids. I would not step foot in the country but at least they are avoiding the worst of it I guess. They they cannot visit London safely shames that entire vile family, inluding rage and lazy.
Exactly. With all the hate and vitriol against Meghan, how difficult it must be to feel safe in this country and to protect her children.
I agree, it is a win for Harry and Meghan. They are not pretending about security. Their risk is massive. They aren’t going to shrug their shoulders and say, oh well we’ll come anyway.
Will and Kate need a psychiatric evaluation. Their never ending obsession, jealousy and envy of Meghan is truly something for the ages. I’ve never seen anything like this. They’re completely off their rocker. This kind of hatred breeds physical and mental illness. They need to get a fucking grip already.
Their photos are in the dictionary next to “petty”.
Kate has been needing a psychiatric evaluation. Any person that would go to the lengths that she did to stalk another person is questionable. I recall reading articles about how Kate decided as a pre-teen that she wanted William. Kate was a tomboy and quite unattractive in her early years so I can understand that most males would not have been interested in her, forcing her to fantasize about romantic prospects. William obviously became that fantasy. Years later she rearranged her life and maneuvered herself into his path so that she would have access to him, get his attention, befriend him, and run interference against other women. He didn’t want her as his permanent partner until he discovered that his prospects were extremely limited. The more “suitable” women no longer wanted him so he took the one woman that would have done anything to have him. Kate’s feelings for William weren’t just a crush, it wasn’t about love either. Kate was obsessed with William and that is a personality disorder.
100%, well said, that’s the best description of Kate’s obsession with William. It’s still there. She would likely do herself in if he left her, and indeed, I reckon it would have happened had he not married her, so obsessed was she.
Kate wasn’t obsessed with William. She was obsessed with marrying the potential future king. It had nothing to do with William as a person. Any man in that position, she would have acted exactly the same.
I wonder if HRH Duchess Meghan will still show up to the Birmingham events.
I’d love it if the whole family is staying with Charles Spencer. If they were like, nope, royal residences are full of vermin and spies, we’ll stay at Althorp! See ya’ never, Chuckles!!
I think Meghan and the kids safety is way more important than any “gotcha victory” over William and Kate so if it was me ( and it’s not I know), I wouldn’t have them in that country at all. Not at Sandringham, not at Althorp, not at all. Having them in the country without appropriate state provided security just proves to Ravec that they don’t need state provided security and will not get any ever. I’m uncomfortable with Harry himself going there to be honest. My only hope is that the majority of Brits love Harry despite the media hate campaign and he will remain unharmed.
Agreed.
I wasn’t that trusting even if they had security, the media were sharpening their knives for starters and the tabloid members of the royal communication offices would ensure nasty coverage. Plus it seemed like there was a bounty on invasive photos and coverage of the young children. The media acts like they own the Sussex family and they don’t like being shut out of the children’s lives.
Jason Knauff works for Will again and he doesn’t need his whole salary for Earthshot. His work with H&M was pretty evil in the days before H&M got their own office.
100%
I hope Meghan and the kids are saying in Althorp. The Windsors will lock them in the Tower if theynget on royal property.
Plus it would provide the tabloids with years of abusive stories about Meghan and the children. Lies upon lies about things going missing or the kids misbehaving etc. Not to mention security risks for the Sussexes from both within and outside the royal family.
Truthfully when I read about the confederate flag being flown for an event on the Royal Sandringham estate which had to have been approved by someone high up I figured the only property offered to the Sussex family was on that estate which is far to close imo to the uncle who rapes trafficked children and women while trading state secrets. The BRF allowed that flag to be flown and you can’t convince me it wasn’t all about the Sussex family upcoming plans that are now being rethought.
Wow! Hadn’t thought of that but I certainly wouldn’t put it past them.
I agree with you completely.
@Kaiser, a friend and I visited Althorp one July day years ago, and the part that is accessible to the public is very limited. There’s a section indoors showcasing some of Diana’s most memorable dresses, and I think her ballet outfit from when she was little. There’s a gift shop that you walk out through (where her brother was hanging out and greeting people, lol) and you can see the pond in which she’s buried in the center of, but obviously not get near it.
The property was enormous and I think the Sussexes could still stay there and be far away from the tiny part that the public was allowed to see. (However, my friend and I were not obsessed lunatics with drones actively trying to sneak around barriers and breach security, but I’m sure they’d have extra security to make sure the visitors stayed in their lane.)
Keen grinning and preening at wimbledon was embarrassing. I don’t think she and scooter are as popular as they think they are
They’re definitely not. And she just grins for the cameras, not to mirror the energy or mood of the people around her. Everything is fake.
It’s not just a matter of perception for them; they experience this “popularity” of theirs every day, facing boos and protests at every turn.
The inevitable awaits them—getting kicked out :)))
And illegally filming people without their permission for her PR video.
Good because the press saw money and clickbait and they shouldn’t feed the beast by being there. But also, this might be a little callous to say but at this point, Harry should continue to what he’s been doing and after Invictus, completely blank that Island. I’m sorry, I admire his tenacity and fearlessness trying to protect his family and defending himself but this family and government are intent on making his life hell. Abusing him left and right, not to mention the hell they put Meghan through. We’ve seen what happened to Sentebale. They are systematically trying to destroy his work. He needs to remove all ties from England especially in regards to Invictus. This might be a little harsh but sometimes it feels like Harry has his head in the sand when it comes to the UK.
This is Sentabale 2.0 as far as I’m concerned. I don’t think Harry will ever be allowed to travel to the UK without all this drama and tension. They have multiple ways to make his life miserable and they’re using all of them. But he’ll never stop trying to visit and bring his family. He is deeply attached to the UK and the monarchy.
The tabs make money out of all this stirring, as well
I think it is a mistake to be attached to the monarchy, they aren’t worth it.
Agree. This is quite clearly trying to impose such costs on the Sussexes visiting the UK that they give up and stay away
They are attached to the monarchy simply through birth and marriage, which is something that they can’t erase no matter what they do. I don’t think that Harry is as consumed with being attached to the royal side of his family in the UK. I think his main interest is in showing his children all of the other parts of the UK that he loves. I think that we keep allowing the media to tell us how Harry feels and what his main purpose is in going to the UK. Yes, he previously mentioned wanting a relationship with his father but he also said that with that there has to be accountability and an apology to his wife and him. I’m not saying that he should take them there now or anytime in the near future, but I can at least understand his wish to share that with his children.
I don’t think Harry should remove himself from Invictus period. That’s his baby. What he should do is make sure that he never tries to involve Meghan and his children in any activities in the UK and make it clear before the events that he is there for business only and it has nothing to do with his UK family, therefore there are no plans to see or interact with them. He just needs to keep it professional and strike first, before the tabloids are able to spin their stories.
He should start making use of X, YouTube, and Instagram, and all other public platforms to publicize and distribute his story before the British press is able to spin theirs. A professional communications director should have already thought of this. Do whatever is necessary FIRST to make it harder for the press to spin things into their Grimm’s Fairy Tales.
Welp, there goes a ton of revenue down the drain for the tabloids. New photos of Meghan = them basically printing money. Well done, morons! Cutting their noses off to spite their own faces.
This was all predictable ever since the announcement of Birmingham. My only point is why Harry and Meghan continue making the same choice in their statement not getting to the point. Was security guaranteed before their statement to say they were coming over. If yes why not state in the new statement the security was pulled. What’s the point of all of this
I don’t think seeing Charles was ever confirmed. It sounds like he offered housing but no meeting was set. Whenever Harry visited Charles, he received police protection. So it was odd to me that the family was denied protection. Why bother to bring Meghan and the kids when Charles won’t come.
So, just once.
Harry has visited Charles twice since his cancer diagnosis there is no evidence he received police protection on his visit last year.
I read that Harry had been offered Buckingham Palace which he had rejected last time because of security issues. The big problem is, you can’t rely on the popular press.
I want to know why Charles is offering for Harry to stay at a place that neither he nor any other royal is willing to stay at.
The wording seems like Meghan and the kids are coming but it will be under the radar.
I hope the kids can meet their Spencer great aunts & uncles and see where their grandmother lived.
Wouldnt surprise me if they’d met them in Montecito. Loved when they turned up for the Invictus Annivetsary.
I recall reading that Harry’s aunts did visit the family in Montecoto. Also, weren’t they present for Lili’s christening?
Yep. Earl Spencer has also visited. Don’t know about the Spencer cousins, but they probably have.
Montecito.
I could see Charles Spencer visiting too when he was in Arizona getting married recently. Take a quick flight in and out.
Or Harry attended the wedding, because he was in Arizona at the time.
I think they’ll be in England but will
Probably go directly to a location outside of London – Althorp, wherever – and stay there for the duration.
I think that Althorp has been mentioned so much that they won’t be there, but probably near one of his aunts.
That said I think Meghan will go to Invictus because I can see Birmingham providing ramped up security for them.
I also think that Harry made this public for a reason. Everyone can see the games that are being played and most normal people think it is bizarre he’s not getting proper security. Even Jennie Bond is saying he should get it and she said it on GB News.
Maybe Sir Elton John offered them a secure place? Isn’t he Archie’s godfather? He could arrange security, too. The press will watch Althorp hoping to get a glimpse of the children.
The ruling in the trial against the Daily Fail is supposed to be published on 7th July. Elton was one of the plaintiffs.
Makes sense. Their European holiday could have been at his estate in Nice.
Althorp is an enormous estate; they could definitely stay there and avoid being photographed. But I agree, I love the fact that they have so many other secure options.
It would only be a win for William and Kate if Meghan and the kids are prevented from coming to the UK completely.
It seems Harry is determined to make sure his family is not exiled from the UK. If he brings them at all then Will and Kate haven’t won! They want complete banishment and Harry isn’t going to allow that to happen!
I think W&K consider all this harassment and upheaval a win.
I also think W&K consider it a win, but at best, they won this battle, and overall, the Sussexes are winning the war. IMO
W&K are incapable of success! Even if it were handed to them on a silver platter, they’d still screw it all up. They can’t just do something for the sake of doing it; instead, they pour so much effort into scheming, manipulating, doctoring photos, and intimidating people just to lend credibility to a fraud they’re trying to pass off as something that actually happened—even though it didn’t.
There are more photos in the *Daily Mail* today from the summits Kate’s body double conquered :), where Kate was airlifted in by helicopter just so they could snap a picture of her “descending” from the peak. There are also shots mimicking the way Harry hugs children. I don’t want to post links—Keiser will surely post plenty of photos tomorrow anyway—but let me tell you: this attempt to hijack someone else’s life—their outfits, hairstyles, mannerisms, smiles, and even the way they show affection to their children—is not just terrifying; it’s obsessive. Someone here mentioned that W&K ought to be sent to a psychiatric ward for treatment. I agree…
Charles/Camilla are as responsible for this debacle as keener/baldimort and no one should given them a pass. Baldimort is a nutter who leaks like a sieve and has made himself the face of the smear campaign, but Charles started the security debacle with threats to deny the Sussex children titles and refuses to sl@p Willy into his place. The UK must never be awarded another major international event because the government/media/left behinds will fully cooperate in dangerous shenanigans if the erratic, lazy royals egos are bruised that embolden dangerous people to cause security concerns for everyone. Harry permanently bruised their egos by not being their willing scapegoat and proving members of the royal family can simultaneously earn an honest living without Epstein/treasonous shenanigans AND prominently support charities without receiving massive government handouts or benefiting from stolen public lands. The Duchies should belong to the people of the UK and should not be the royals slush fund. The royals do not deserve hundreds of millions in direct and indirect tax payer funding, either. Abolish the monarchy.
I totally agree with all of this. 👍
Perfectly said, @ Tn Democrat! I’m adding meme for the day: Fred Armisen as the feminist bookshop owner in Portlandia who “can’t” reach a book in easy range off a shelf for a customer – that’s Charles trying to see his own grandchildren.
Do they even realize how bad this makes the left-behinds look? That brother/uncle pedo prince andrew is living a life of luxury with full security on the taxpayers shilling but no security for the Sussexes (even when they volunteer to pay out of pocket)!
“We are very much not a racist family” according to a senior member of that racist family.
The BBC had a headline – “Will they, won’t they and will we care.” So stupid. Of course, they care. How else are they going to publish the 1,000 articles they’ve already written before any of the Sussexes arrive?
Hilarious. Is this like just a common trait? I soooo can’t be bothered to even care about this thing that I can’t stop talking about. If you didn’t care, the article wouldn’t be written. And if it was written it would just be fact-based about updates, not with snarky headlines.
These people are holding their breath that Meghan comes, and that even if they don’t see the kids that they get some sort of inkling that they are there, so that they can write a thousand breathless articles, and do breaking news breaks when they are there. And then spend the next six months ” analyzing” the visit.
Because at the end of the day your Prince and Princess of Wales are hanging out in ticket lines, and begging to go to weddings and accepting consolation prizes of podcast appearances. The popularity and relevance of the British royal family is not at an all-time high.
“I care so little that I can’t think about anything else or shut up about it.”
Ridiculous
I’m sure the propaganda is in full swing. It’s why I’m not convinced that the general public will think this makes the royals look bad.
I expect GB News to be like this, but who at the BBC is thinking that’s how the story gets covered. Unprofessional to say the least.
Sean Coughlan – typical – but at least an improvement on the now retired Nicholas Witchell! Daniela Relph tends to be better.
I read that when the Tories were in power they seeded their people in the BBC and it shows.
I think they’re still coming, they’re just not going to be anywhere where the palace has control. They still have a
a lot of wealthy friends. They can stay places off the radar, and move in silence to events.
I see them flying in, landing quietly, and setting up a home base. Doing events behind the scenes, documenting it and then Meghan doing public events with Harry for Invictus where they are excitedly welcomed and well protected, and them leaving and then once they’re gone finding out that they met with 10 or 11 different groups that you weren’t aware of until after they left.
Thing that gives the actual intentions away is the Palace still briefing how frustrating it is that they don’t know where they’re going to stay. Which shouldn’t matter if they’re not staying with you. If it’s part of your job to organize everything for a potential visit, finding out that the visit is not going to occur shouldn’t continue to frustrate you.
Two big questions for me that everyone should be asking is, why would Harry and Meghan announce they were coming with security if they weren’t sure of it being offered? And, why is it such a big deal for the Palaces to not know if Meghan and Harry are coming with the kids, and where they staying, if they’ve confirmed they’re not staying with you?
BBC had an article this morning: “Prince Harry and Meghan: Will they or won’t they, and will we care?”
My first thought was, “well, given the breathless reporting on this potential visit, apparently you will…” The article hit all the usual notes: Charles is desperate to see his grandkids (and get that all-important photo), Harry is “sensitive” (stated with what seemed like snark or at least restrained disapproval, of course) about his family’s privacy, Meghan flogging jam, William shouting from the rooftops that he never ever ever thinks about his brother.
After reading it, I’ll expand my previous that thought to, “…apparently you will care DEEPLY”.
I do hope that they find a way for Meghan and the kids to come safely and discreetly. Meghan still has friends in the UK whom she should be able to visit, but at least they can always come to see her in CA. More importantly, Archie and Lili absolutely deserve to know their father’s maternal family and their history, and see where their grandmother grew up and is buried, and fully understand why she was beloved and cherished even by those outside her family.
Of course, while we don’t know for sure if Charles actually wanted photos with A&L’s children, given how he previously used them to distract from the scandal involving bags of cash, it’s safe to assume that—with protests intensifying and him unable to walk even a short distance down the street—he really needed Harry’s children. William’s children weren’t working anymore; they’d been overexposed, and the protesting crowd didn’t care about them—after all, they booed Kate.
Let me remind you that Charles had previously used Harry’s children without a second thought when the media revealed he was accepting millions of dollars in cash-filled bags from Arab figures. This happened shortly after Elizabeth’s last Jubilee, during which Lilibet celebrated her first birthday; the media wrote gleefully and extensively about who had snubbed the little girl. We know the Sussexes and their children met with the Queen—more than once. When the news broke, the media timidly mentioned that Charles had seen his grandchildren too, but that was nonsense; Harry only confirmed meeting the Queen. The prevailing narrative became that Charles had snubbed his grandchildren and that they deserved it. The Palace didn’t comment, allowing the hate directed at a one-year-old girl to fester. Then came the scandal over the bags of millions and the massive headlines… and what did Charles do? He issued a live televised statement, speaking for several minutes exclusively about Archie and Lilibet—saying he’d had a wonderful time with them, that they were amazing, beloved children, and that his home was always open to them and Harry’s family.
It made me want to throw up. It was a truly vile, shitty move. Cold and calculated.
But it worked. The headlines about millions in shopping bags vanished, the media were tasked with writing about “Grandpa Karol,” and no one ever revisited the issue of the millions. Now, Karol needs the same thing.
Get lost, Charles, along with your “tampon”—that loser of an heir—and the vulgar Middleton con artists.
If Meghan and the children go to the UK it’s likely going to be to Birmingham and the only reason that might be a possibility is because it’s than likely the Birmingham police are going to provide security. I kind of wish Harry and Meghan would have been more definitive about this because the British press still have their hopes that Meghan and the children will be in the UK. But perhaps they’re not saying whether Meghan is coming to allow her and the children to enter the country undetected. The tabloids are already blaming Meghan for the decision not to go to the London.
At the end of the day, they can’t still use the “charles wants to see his grandkids” when stuff like this happens. He doesn’t and if he did there would be security.
@Nic, anyone with two brain cells to rub together can see that, but unfortunately I think many royalists lack even those.
My theory is that Harry was given security promises in relation to Invictus events and William and the Palaces have been working every loop hole and trick to restrict what is covered. The obvious one being security starting on the day of the first Invictus event and ending at the last Invictus related event
But no security travelling to and from the Invictus sites
Imo Harry and his team tried to liaise directly with the London Met police service to provide security and this was declined byt the Met police in London.
However I am actually glad that Meghan and Archie and Lilibet are not going to London. On Tuesday the judgement of Hary et al lawsuit against the DM will be published. Whatever the outcome the BM will cteate mayham around Harry and I am glad that Meghan and the children are not in the midst of it.
I hope that Meghan and Archie and Lilibet will be able to travel to the UK and spend some time with friends and the Spencers in Althorpe. Meghan might be able to turn up to some one year to go IG events.
How can Harry and family be protected adequately if the risk assessment was paused? How will they know how to protect Harry without the proper intelligence? The Windsors and the BM is making the whole nation seem like vicious, envious, incompetent clowns. I’d love to know what Invictus is doing behind the scenes. I’d feel easier if this were happening under the former CEO of Invictus. This new guy is untried.
They pulled Diana’s security and we all know what happened . More and more I am beginning to believe that what passed as paranoia was actually fact . We dont want any more accidents ensuing from putting Meghan and her little ones in harms way . Why do we expect anything normal from a vile bloodline that routinely eliminated relatives who stood in their way .
The Fail gleefully reported yesterday that “the King isn’t desperate to build bridges with Harry, but as a compassionate man is more than willing to meet his son, if that is what Harry really wants ” I am fed up with being told how kind Charles is as a man when he withholds security to keep his son and his wife and two children safe during a brief visit to UK! The callousness contained in that Fail quote is so sad and repellent to comprehend in a father, father in law and grandfather. He’s not bothered about Harry at all ( no mention of grandchildren at all!) Fail are really reporting that Chuck give a rats ass about the Sussexes and is cold to the bone and they are even gloating about it! I can’t RESPECT any parent who actively puts their off spring in harm’s way. Chuck is beneath contempt if he doesn’t lift a finger to help his son and family to feel safe in the land of his birth.
Althorp is closed July 10 and 11
Congratulations, Charles, you just broadcast the fact that you’re the worst father and grandfather in the world!
And Will and Kate: You just reminded everyone that you, like most racist bullies, are too fragile to face people who are superior to you in every way that truly matters.
This is the Royal Family telegraphing to anyone who will listen that as far as they are concerned, Meghan and the children don’t exist.
They don’t WANT them to exist.
I will continue to believe this is all a feint until proved otherwise. I:e i can easily believe that M won’t be with H in London……when they go to the One-Yr-To-Go events we never see her attending IG strategy meetings…..just events with other participants & their families.
As a military man, H is an expert at the feint tactic and in fact, we hv seen him use it several times since even before getting married and definitely many times since then. A few examples are cited in Spare and the discerning amongst us have seen the results of such a tactic. It’s the equivalent of saying that H&M often move in stealth mode.
And as for those 2 mediocre wastrels, WanK, I wd advise them not to start celebrating just yet that they’ve succeeded in keeping the Sussexes away from the spotlight. One wd think by now that they’ve realized that the spotlight always reaches for M.
And as for the ghouls in the shitmedia along with the POS that sits on the throne, if they think they’ll get a glimpse of A&L while they’re in the UK I wish they would all hold their collective breath on that one.
@Dee(2)
Perfectly stated!
Harry is a grown adult and can do what he wants, but if it was me, I would not visit without my family. The royals deliberately manipulated the situation to force Harry to visit alone, and I would not give them that. Yes, it would be a blow to the Birmingham Invictus, but I would make it very clear whose fault that is. At some point enough is enough.
Just from looking at the headlines generated and the stories they are trying to sell, the BM and the Windsors are absolutely disgusting people without an ounce of simple decency.
I hope and pray the Sussexes will be safe.
But if Meghan and the children don’t come it’s not a victory for WanK; it quite clearly shows what vile, paranoid, jealous, insecure dullards they are. The media will spin it that they are brave and dignified, but I hope people are beginning to realise what lazy, nasty grifters they are.
P.S. I see keen has invented some more early yahrs busywork.
I hope going forward Harry’s statements are clearer, this is a work trip, with family coming for other reasons, or ideally don’t announce and don’t share with his father, you won’t get security anyway. They use his past statements about his father and the lack of this is work and work only and fill in with he’s desperate to see his father and brother and is using his kids! If he still sees his father after these past 2 weeks, there is nothing that will get through to him. We know his father can intervene we know his father is talking to the press. Meghan clearly loves him, but at some point it might be too much. She is already being blamed for this mess. They hate her and her kids, and he still wants them in the uk and around his father.
Completely agree. The Sussexes could have just visited discreetly, go to Althorp, Birmingham and get out. I know Harry is very kind hearted but your father has already put your family in danger, numerous times. Why push for a visit with him. Why give tabloids more fodder. Charles will never change. Did Harry really need all this?
Never again should any place in the UK be allowed to bid on the Invictus games from here on in. They’ll say Harry doesn’t care enough about UK vets, but nobody, not the vets, not Birmingham, can ensure safety even for Harry, much less his whole family. If the UK is a hostile and dangerous place for any and all Sussexes, then no, they don’t get the right to bid for the Invictus games when they’ll do fuck-all even to protect him alone. England is not worthy of the Invictus games or Harry, since his wacko family is setting it all up as a trap or ambush for Harry and his family. It’s insane that a prince of the realm, the king’s son, has a target on his back placed there by his father the king, his brother, the future king and the entire British media. Bollocks to them all .