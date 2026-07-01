Prince William & Kate will not attend Taylor Swift’s MSG Wedding Extravaganza

Two years ago, Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts at Wembley. William, George and Charlotte even got to go backstage and take photos with Taylor and Travis Kelce too. William and Taylor had met before and she’s definitely Team Peggy in general. Well, William had been asked in recent months if he planned to attend Taylor’s wedding to Travis, and he joked around about invitations and his schedule. Well, now People Magazine has announced “exclusively” that William and his wife will not go to Taylor’s MSG Wedding Extravaganza.
Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be among the star-studded guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding after all.
PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the couple’s upcoming nuptials, ending weeks of speculation that intensified after William playfully hinted he was hoping for an invitation.
The question came up during the Prince of Wales’ appearance on Heart Breakfast in May, when co-host Amanda Holden asked whether he had received an invite to Swift and Kelce’s wedding.
“No comment,” William replied with a smile, prompting laughter in the studio. “I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see,” he added, fueling chatter that he and Kate, both 44, could make a surprise appearance at what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.
Prince William also said on the show that his children Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, were big fans of Swift, and that Charlotte, especially, was “obsessed.”
While the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be attending the nuptials, the friendship between the future king and the global pop superstar stretches back more than a decade. William first met Swift in 2013 at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace, where the pair famously joined Jon Bon Jovi onstage for an impromptu rendition of “Livin’ on a Prayer.”
I realized a few things all at once – I don’t think Taylor has ever met the Princess of Wales, which is sort of weird given that Taylor and William have met several times. It also feels like Princess Kate *only* attends family weddings at this point and never peasant weddings. Going purely from memory, Peter Phillips’ wedding to Harriet Sperling was the first time Kate attended a wedding in years, right? Before that, her last wedding was probably her brother’s in 2021. So, obviously, William and Kate are not flying into New York for Taylor. Come on.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Kensington Palace’s social media and Taylor Swift’s Instagram.
Meeting someone at public events doesn’t mean you have a friendship with them. I guess William thought by dropping hints Taylor would have obliged. Probably he was expecting a tit for tat for the RAVEC security. It was all just business for Taylor, her wedding is personal. I guess KP was trying to get ahead of the jokes about him not being invited after he lobbied so hard for it.
I fully believe they’d attend if invited as long as there was confirmation H & M weren’t invited.
They probably weren’t invited. Who’d invite someone you’ve only met for a handful of minutes at a work event to their wedding? The Wales’ are so desperate to be relevant and interesting it’s sad.
Inviting lazy scoot and lazy kan’t after meeting a few minutes is impossible. Sorry, but they are just not built cool. Some people you meet a few minutes and you just know you have to invite them – and some other people, even if you keep trying they just don’t mesh well with anybody to bring along. For real, who would you seat next to kate so it’s not like watching Mother! for the whole night? And she can’t dance either. What do you do with her? And you can’t put her at the seniors’ table even if she’d fit there the most. The seniors would wonder wtf she’s doing there and she’d be breaking their table vibe.
Meanwhile, william I don’t know.
Kate and William went to the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan in 2023.
Oh yeah, the time William used hand gestures to rudely hurry KKKate along while she was congratulating the bride.
Yeah, that one.
That was a work event. They were representing the BRF at a royal wedding.
William went to that wedding where he was an USHER. And harry could not come. Grosvernor
Neither will I.
Exactly what my husband said. And then I had to explain to him about publicists and what it takes to announce you’re not attending an event you weren’t invited to.
I think this is to get ahead of did they attend stories as well. Mainly because the British media has also been writing stories about how Meghan is so desperate for an invitation to this wedding.
Which, not sure where they’re getting that from since William is the one that has met her, and is always name dropping Taylor. Has Meghan other than the unsubstantiated claims about wanting Taylor on her podcast ever even really mentioned her?
I’m not shocked by it though, these people try to collect celebrities like Pokemon in their never-ending one-sided competition.
Yeah I think this is to make it sound like they wERE invited and aren’t going and TAKE THAT MEGHAN!!!!!!
Whereas Harry and Meghan probably barely know this is happening.
I think they mean they were NOT invited and this is their way of saying ‘what about us’.
It kind of screams “where was our invitation” doesn’t it lol
It actually sounds pretty snotty, his ‘I’m sure there’s an invitation lying around somewhere’. As though he’s so careless with his mail–picks it up, looks at it, tosses it aside. Ho, hum, another invitation to some celebrity’s wedding. Oh, wait, it’s William–he has people to take care of things like that for him.
Such a weird story. They’re not friends- they’ve met a few times and that’s about it – and while i have opinions on the wedding spectacle lol, I think Taylor is inviting friends. Sure there are likely to be some people there who are more business associates than friends because that’s how these things work, but Taylor Swift doesn’t need to invite the Prince of Wales just because she’s met him twice. This wedding will have enough star power without acquaintances being invited.
Plus Taylor would have an American seating arrangement and there is no way William wants to sit next to Kate.
Like I said, if she comes to a celebrity wedding, who the f would you seat next to her?? Boring night for the 2 people next to her. She is not known for anything besides small talk, wouldn’t want anybody to speak to her without because what if they ask her a QUESTION? And for sure whatever the question, she doesnt know the answer. She has no words of her own. Hmm? Except “recollections may vary”?
No reason why they should go.
I have a feeling that William and Kate are only invited to ANY event because people feel obligated to invite them. And the hosts are probably all thinking, “God, I hope they’re whatever passes for ‘busy’ that weekend”. Hell, if I were an aristo-toff throwing a big party, I’d invite Harry and/or Meghan, or even just hint that I intended to, just because it’d keep them away. William is boorish and Kate is boring. They’re the two worst types of party guests in one horrible couple.
Can you imagine Kate going around to the tables at the wedding and rearranging seats 🤣🤣🤣
Yeah. And in a white dress, too.
It’s PRIMROSE, you philistine!
“gaslighter white” lmao
Ladies, ladies. No need to fight. The official term is “Gaslighter White”. 😀
Edit: Just saw Becks1’s comment. Quite rwhite!
Y’all crack me up!!!!
And wearing a tiara
Just here to say that Charlotte in that first photo is pure joy, what a nice moment for her.
She seems to have sparkly hair too! Good for her. She should get to be a little girl at least from time to time.
I mean William was the one who started the so-callled speculation. Just embarrassing all around, for William to comment on an invitation and for People to write this piece.
So awkward, and this is all Willy’s fault. He started all the speculation by fishing for an invitation. Even though meeting Taylor twice does not a “friend” make, no matter how your pet tabloids try to spin it.
It’s also super-awkward that Taylor’s big MSG wedding is July 3. Did anyone really think Willy, with or without Kate, would show up in NYC the day before Trump’s big 4th of July thing the very next day? Willy would absolutely have had to go to DC the day after the wedding, and that was never going to happen. So, basically, Willy was fishing for an invitation for an event he was never going to attend. He’s so gross.
Excessively long courting, long engagement and over the top wedding… I give them 3 years max before divorce.
They haven’t even been engaged for ONE YEAR. How is that excessively long?? A year was the norm among most of my college and high school friends (GenX american middle class). And we all had “normal” weddings, not MSG weddings 😉
Ha! I thought you were talking about William and Kate!
Hey, what part of building a fairy castle in Madison Square Garden strikes you as “over the top”?
Besides the British media was anyone really thinking William and Kate would be invited (much less attending) this wedding? At most they are fans of Taylor; granted they are extremely privileged fans who get backstage access/photos but I assume they are nothing more than that.
I will say, the top pic of Charlotte, George and William is one of the most genuinely joyful photos I’ve ever seen of them.
It is rather odd that the Wales (either together or separately) are rarely at typical society dos. I don’t get the sense anyone in that milieu is interested in either of them, and the Wales probably think they’re above all that anyway. Remarkably boring. Whereas Diana would be welcome at any party or event she liked around the world.
I actually think Taylor and Travis will stay married. And I’d think less of her if she invited Willy and Katie.
Well, by saying that Kate and William “will not attend” Taylor Swift’s wedding, I think you mean that they were “snubbed” by Taylor Swift, don’t you? I mean, if we’re to use the terms so frequently used by the media, whether it fits or not. Or perhaps, despite William’s practically begging Swift for an invitation to her wedding, she snubbed him and his wife, that’s what I’m getting out of this. Also, in order to say that so-and-so will not attend some event, they first must be invited to attend.