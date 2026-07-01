Prince William & Kate will not attend Taylor Swift’s MSG Wedding Extravaganza

Two years ago, Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to one of Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts at Wembley. William, George and Charlotte even got to go backstage and take photos with Taylor and Travis Kelce too. William and Taylor had met before and she’s definitely Team Peggy in general. Well, William had been asked in recent months if he planned to attend Taylor’s wedding to Travis, and he joked around about invitations and his schedule. Well, now People Magazine has announced “exclusively” that William and his wife will not go to Taylor’s MSG Wedding Extravaganza.

Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be among the star-studded guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding after all.

PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the couple’s upcoming nuptials, ending weeks of speculation that intensified after William playfully hinted he was hoping for an invitation.

The question came up during the Prince of Wales’ appearance on Heart Breakfast in May, when co-host Amanda Holden asked whether he had received an invite to Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

“No comment,” William replied with a smile, prompting laughter in the studio. “I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see,” he added, fueling chatter that he and Kate, both 44, could make a surprise appearance at what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Prince William also said on the show that his children Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, were big fans of Swift, and that Charlotte, especially, was “obsessed.”

While the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be attending the nuptials, the friendship between the future king and the global pop superstar stretches back more than a decade. William first met Swift in 2013 at the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at Kensington Palace, where the pair famously joined Jon Bon Jovi onstage for an impromptu rendition of “Livin’ on a Prayer.”