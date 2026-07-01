Tina Brown: Prince Harry ‘desperately misses’ his father and his brother

Reading through Tina Brown’s latest Substack piece, “The Sussex Circus Comes to Town,” it reminded me that the royal ecosystem survives on throwing everything against the wall when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan, then praying that no one fact-checks them. Brown’s latest is like a wall of BS – some half-truths and selective editing to make Harry and Meghan look bad, but it’s been specially designed to mock and attack Harry for this entire situation, as if he alone is to blame. Harry’s spokesperson laid out the timeline plainly: Harry was informed by RAVEC on Friday that his family would have zero security, and not only that, but RAVEC had paused the risk assessment back in March. In the months prior, we were huffily told that of course Harry would have security for the Invictus events, and of course he had assurances from his father about being able to visit without incident. What changed? You already know. Well, getting back to Brown’s piece… she’s a real piece of work. Some lowlights:
Harry’s security problems: As if he has learned nothing in the last six years of battling with Ravec (the Royal and VIP Executive Committee that decides which personages in public life receive an official, taxpayer-funded security detail). Harry went off like an IED when, once again, he was denied official police protection for the family and, as a source close to Harry briefed, the rug “was pulled out from under their feet at the 11th hour.” What rug? The only rug under the Sussexes is a flying carpet on which the two of them circle the globe in a cloud of persistent delusion. Harry is apparently “distraught“ at the development, which isn’t a development at all but the same stance Ravec has taken for the last six years, and was under review again. Until Ravec gives another verdict, the status quo is unchanged.
Archie & Lili don’t matter to the Firm: If Harry thought that bringing his children would force Ravec’s hand he was, as he is so often, hopelessly misguided. Right now, the palace is in a crouch position about increased scrutiny of royal finances, thanks to the Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten scandals. King Charles made an announcement last week that he would henceforth be declaring his tax payments, which allowed the public to know he shelled out £12.9m in 2024-25.
Sullen, secretive William’s taxes: Shortly afterwards, Prince William, who, unlike Charles, had declined to reveal what he pays in taxes on his vast Duchy of Cornwall earnings since he became Prince of Wales, rushed out an announcement of his own tax payment of £7.76m. I am told he did so in a sullen frame of mind, as he is at odds with his father on this issue. Even as William positions himself as the monarchy’s future modernizer, “transparency” for William is a word of holy dread, as it is for most people in public life who pretend they are in favor of it. And, just as William feared, ”transparency” about his tax payments generated a rash of headlines informing the public of the uncomfortable fact that the strenuously normie champion of the homeless, who pointedly arrived at his interview with the The Reluctant Traveler on an electric scooter, is a billionaire country landowner.
It’s all about money, you guys: In the paranoid atmosphere of waiting for more Andrew shoes to drop, Ravec and the royals themselves are terrified of public blowback if taxpayers are asked to fund protection for the House of Sussex. The issue is not a hill that either the king or the government wants to die on, and who can blame them?
All of this is because Harry has red hair: The Spencers are a hot-headed clan. You only have to visit the family home of Althorp to see the fluorescent red beards of his ancestors hanging from the walls and read their history of overmighty power grabs to see where Harry’s impetuous temperament originates. When it’s matched with Meghan’s inept strategic instincts which, Harry alas, thinks are genius moves in the entertainment industry big league, it turns into excruciating serial blunders.
Harry just wants to be royal again: What is genuinely sad is Harry’s belated discovery that the one thing he does really well is what he was born to do – and rejected. Unlike Meghan, he really doesn’t want to be a Hollywood hot shot or an amorphous influencer in designer clothes. As one of his ex-employees told me, “he just wants to do public service and be paid for it,” which, in essence, is the definition of a member of the monarchy. I’m told he misses his rugged army and country-based friends who could not be further from Montecito’s precious ethos. Harry doesn’t understand that the family conflict has turned into something more lethal for him than anger — a cold war.
The Windsors have moved on!! Except for his father, who would dearly love to reconcile with his younger son, his relatives have moved on. Earlier this month, there was allegedly no invite for Harry to the wedding of his cousin, Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips, who had played such a critical consoling role for Harry at Balmoral when Diana died. A person close to Harry told me he doesn’t just desperately miss his father and understandably want his children to know him. He also very much misses William, the only other person who knew what it was to be Diana’s son. Too late. An old friend of William’s shared with me that, whenever he spent time with him in the years since Megxit, William’s sense of betrayal by Harry was a constant theme but, during a recent long conversation, Harry’s name never even came up.
[From Tina Brown’s Fresh Hell Substack]
Here’s a treasury of fact-checking, in no particular order: we learned that the palace had actually ordered Peter Phillips to not invite the Sussexes; William is, as ever, constantly and furiously rage-briefing the press about the Sussexes to this very day; no mention of why RAVEC paused their risk assessment in March and whether that too was about “cost.” What else? RAVEC’s previous stance was forcing Harry to give 28 days notice but then denying security for public events, yet Brown reverse engineers the rationale for that as a financial concern as well? The fact that no one can keep their stories straight about that is telling. If the royals are so concerned with finances and appearances, surely the bigger priority is for King Charles to stop paying for Prince Andrew’s royal protection, right? Also: the stuff about “Harry misses William” is FROM WILLIAM’S PEOPLE.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Tina, harry is not missing scooter. Meghan is not inept. Tina made bad remarks about Diana and claimed she was Diana s friend based on one lunch. Peter should have invited harry to the wedding and not have to listen to scooter who avoided peters first wedding
The BM and TB need to listen to what Harry says. When international media asks Harry about his family, Harry says his family lives in California! What happily married man with two beautiful children spends his time thinking about his dogshit Pa and incandescent brother Willy? Harry is busy living the life he has chosen for himself. He has founded multiple organizations, is patron to multiple charities, sits on boards of other organizations, travels around the world as a requested speaker, and has a home filled with love and laughter. Who the f*@k has time to think about those two fools?
Scooter does not know what it is like to be Diana’s son. He called her paranoid and tried to stop harry and Meghan wedding.
Pretty sure that narrative about Harry missing William has already made the rounds with other Royal reporters so nothing new or fresh there. And yeah, that ain’t coming from any source close to Harry bc TB does not have those kind of sources, let’s be real. One thing about good ol’ Tina Brown is that she is a staunch defender of Charles. So she’s dutifully trotting out this pitiful excuse of it’s about the finances. GMAFB. No one buys that except loyalists. There’s a little shade to William here though right? Which makes sense as again she is a big ol’ Charles fan. Wonder what she would say about Jobsen’s assertion of a divided crown.
I find I can’t bring myself to read this. Desperately missing his brother put me off for life, Not sure about his father but if he has any sense he will hold him in contempt as well. Tina Brown isn’t worth any energy at all. I am still hoping that the whole thing is a lie, and cancelling the security was invented by the DM.
When push comes to shove for both Chuck and Will they would sacrifice their own wives to keep being King and heir. Harry will never give up his wife and children because he loves them whole heartedly! Both Chuck and Will would never consider giving up anything for their own wives so are clearly incredulous about Harry being passionately in love with Meg and leaving the royal bubble to live abroad. Being royal means everything to both men and Andrew. All three men would not cope let alone thrive outside The Firm.
Harry already made it clear how he feels about scooter. And scooter is the one who keeps issuing statements about removing titles. Harry ignores him.
I don’t know how Tina could write that Harry misses William after reading Spare. She’s as deluded as the rest of the British press.
Tina Brown crawls from her hole periodically to spew nonsense. I just do not even bother to read her nonsense. Harry has said with his full chest he has his family, the one he created with his wife. The others are the ones in desperate need of his charisma for a failing monarchy.
If Tina Brown managed to ever be in the same venue as Meghan, say at a women’s conference or something, Tina Brown would go on to write a book about how Meghan was her ‘friend’.
After all Piers Morgan keeps lying about being her friend and putting her in a taxi to meet Harry for the first time! What a prat!
According to Harry’s timeline in Spare the poor girl would have taxi-cruised the streets of London for 3 solid days. Your maths. Piers, is not mathing. But why let facts come in the way of a self-pitying narrative?
The tale I heard was Morgan getting angry with her when she cut him, probably because she found out that he was married and trying to chat her up.
No I don’t think she would. She would write something snarky, a mix of back-handed compliments, if even that. And it would be steeped in misogyny and racism. We’ve seen enough of her writing to know that’s her style in regards to Meghan. A lunch would not change that. But yes, that is very much how she has dined out on Diana all these years.
Oh most definitely. I suspect Tina approached Meghan for an interview when she was writing her last book and she was rejected. Hence the vitriol towards Meghan and Harry.
Had she gotten that interview back whenever she asked for it, yes, but if she got one now, idk if I could see her claiming to be friends. It’s moot bc it ain’t ever happening.
Oh please! William doesn’t even believe that. If he does he’s even crazier than I thought. Harry will do his job promoting the Invictus Games he wanted his wife to join him and William, Kate, and Charles went ballistic. He attempted to introduce his children to his father but he couldn’t so that’s that. They need to find a way to blame it on Harry but no need for that. Prince Andrew has security and everyone knows it. People know this is Charles and William. The good thing is more people can read about the RAVEC members.
When Andrew was arrested, Andrew had RPOs with him as the bbc reported. So how can someone who was forced back from public duties have RPOs? And if Charles is allegedly paying for Andrew’s police protection how is that allowed seeing as Harry wasn’t allowed to per a high court decision. And if they are private security instead of police why is Charles happy to pay for his accused sex offender brother’s security to travel safely in the uk but not for Harry’s
Charles propagandists can holler all they want about how no security is the price of stepping back and that Charles wants to reconcile but the public don’t seem to be buying that the uk head of state can’t arrange for his son’s family to safely visit the uk if he chooses
https://x.com/sussexsquad1982/status/2071604055508500879?s=46&t=VALVVrmGHkCS0cCd5RPVig
Also Tina hasn’t learnt from her nonsense African child comment that Harry shut down. She doesn’t have sources to Harry. Harry said from the start they would continue with charity work as he enjoys it.
Yes, I mentioned this the other day. Andrew had RPO’s or private security follow him to jail and wait for him. There is money for that. And they are accompanying him from one location to another, outside of any security sanctioned royal residence, so it is possible. It’s not about money. It’s not about being unable to provide security while moving from one place to another. Tina Brown left that part out. That if it’s about finances how is Andrew’s security being paid for but the choice is not the same for Harry. One can only conclude that Charles does not care to.
I know some will say that Andrew doesn’t have RPOs, but there’s no way he doesn’t have the same level of security that Harry is requesting, whether they’re officially “RPOs
or not. He moves around royal properties (heck he lives on Sandringham) and is still attending events with royals, and he’s a high profile person, for better or for worse (worse, obviously.) so if Charles is covering that expense as we’ve been told (but we don’t know that 100% since security costs aren’t disclosed like that), why cant he do so for Harry?
Also, one of the big arguments is that the working royals only get RPOs when attending official engagements – but I’m old enough to remember when Sophie’s security detail ran over a woman in the street, and she wasnt going to or from an event.
I swear these people write like they are from another century, hot headed redheads? And if Tina Brown knows exactly what it takes to be a ” big-league” success in Hollywood, why isn’t she Anna Wintour and not writing in a Substack?
And that’s no shade to the many journalists who are fantastic who utilize substack to get around the right wing owners of major media organizations. She’s clearly down for them, so why isn’t she at the head of Penske group media?
The rest is just the usual BRF and BM/BM adjacents wishcasting. They wish Harry missed William, which is why they tried to brief that William won’t take Harry’s calls instead of the fact that Harry has probably not tried to call him in years. It’s why they tried to make it seem like the Sussexes are using their kids, instead of them refusing to allow their kids to be used for PR and people( cough, cough) getting angry about that.
They know that this all reflects very poorly on the Royal family, so they’re trying to make it seem like a government entity denying security to a literal prince in his family is reasonable and actually the prince is wrong for expecting to be treated fairly. Because he abandoned them, don’t you know?
The only reason for these “look over here at Harry and Meghan” pieces, or for Sykes’ batsh!t rants, is the media trying to cover and distract from how the RAVEC pause/non-decision, which the BRF controls, and which makes the BRF look like heartless, venal liars.
Well, the one good part in that whole mess was this – ““transparency” for William is a word of holy dread, as it is for most people in public life who pretend they are in favor of it.” And the bit about William being sullen about releasing his tax information (although barely anything was released, certainly not what Charles used to release) was interesting too.
as for the rest – I can’t even follow her argument. Harry was going to bring the kids to force security? she thinks he would use his kids as some kind of bargaining chip? Not his style, at all. If he was bringing the kids it was because security was promised.
Some (most) of these RRs desperately want Meghan and the kids there for the clicks and stories. But there are a few who are still pushing back against the idea but they know it looks bad so they’re trying to muddy the waters and mix up the excuses to defend the Windsors.
The bottom line is that there is no defense and the UK government should be incredibly embarrassed by all this.
Yep. At what point does it become Harry just wants to bring his kids to the uk? Bc that’s basically it. And yet it has to be called emotional manipulation? This is where they’ve lost the plot and everyone outside royalist circles can see that. I’m really curious to see what ends up happening. Will Meghan and the kids come at all? The uk gov should def be embarrassed but well so should the RF and the BM. Cuz it’s so bad. An embarrassment on the world stage.
Will point out once again, that Tina Brown in her angry screed about H&M in her Palace Papers book had the wrong date of their engagement.
😂😂😂
Harry isn’t an idiot. He knew how this would play out and is letting all of them show who they are. He could easily write a full book from this one spiraling mess. Nearly 30 years after Diana’s death, Harry is showing how the smear campaign against Diana and lack of proper security in the wake of the media frenzy caused a crash that wasn’t accidental. I wonder if he found direct evidence that Diana didn’t refuse security or asked for help later on and was denied? RAVEC can’t do a risk assessment and deny the Sussexes security. Any assessment would clearly state that the constant negative press the Sussexes have received for 10 years has endangered them AND the Sussexes require security directly because of it. That would lead down the rabbithole of who has been directing the smear campaign and the quid pro quo aspects of invisible contract. Lort. Did none of these people read Spare? Brown is just one of the dregs of humanity and lies, lies, lies. Substack is allowing some real bull mess. Willy is also completely nuts and enabling his delusional behavior is gross. Government officials, which unfortunately includes the left behinds, using the media to smear private citizens to inflame the public then use the same media to publicize specifics of their itinerary and security is horrifying. If the monarchy are supposed to encourage tourism, this dangerous stalker behavior isn’t how it should be done.
Agree. Especially with those first 2 sentences. All he can do is let them show themselves. So we watch.
Andrew was just seen watching Sophie ride a carriage
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/490320/duchess-of-edinburgh-carriage-driving-prince-philip-anniversary/
With his security Charles pays privately. But sure, why should he pay for his grandchildren, who are nothing. Not even family, right, Tina?
All his siblings support Andrew. I doubt he’ll face charges. So pathetic
Oh my!!!! I thought for a second that was Stephen Miller in that first picture with Meghan and Harry. Hate really ages a person William!!!!
The British government and all the people of Britain should be totally ashamed and embarrassed by this. I am so tired hearing anything about the “royal family”. I used to be a big supporter of the real Queen but this current bunch are pathetic.
Tina Brown is a “gingerist”. She displays “gingerism” in this piece. By that I mean she is prejudiced against people with red hair. Honestly, that’s how stupid it is to equate red hair with a violent temper as she does here with all the red headed Spencer ancestors. William is the one with the violent temper.
Wow, Tina Brown is even more full of it than we thought.
Tina should think back over her life and identify the biggest asshole she’s ever met.
Then she should decide how much she would miss that person if she never saw her/him again. Because that’s how much Harry misses William.
Tina Brown is a spiteful harpy. I don’t know how she can look at herself in the mirror. She hasn’t a decent or noble bone in her body. Have no clue how she sleeps at night.
All this guff about how Harry *feels* is just a smokescreen for the ongoing crimes of the RF. Let’s look at their track record: They effectively deported the Sussex family from the UK. Then they deported them from Commonwealth lands. At the same time, they took away their right to be protected by law enforcement. Right now, the King (like the Queen before him) is using the bureaucracy to violate Harry’s human rights. The fact that Harry and his ancestors have red hair does not excuse them.
If anything, Harry misses the father he never had and the brother he never had. He misses the idea, not the reality.
Tina Brown doesn’t change her tune. Same old. End of career needs some money from KP and BP PR to keep her lifestyle.,