Prince Harry’s spox issued a statement about RAVEC & the upcoming UK visit

Since Saturday, I’ve been waiting to see if Prince Harry would make a statement about his family’s UK visit being thrown into chaos. Reportedly, Harry, Meghan and their children are on vacation in Europe right now, and it bums me out to think that their vacation has likely been ruined by his brother, his brother’s office and a sadistic royalist media all joining forces to disrupt the family’s visit. Well, today, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson has issued an on-the-record statement about everything that happened in the past 72 hours.
Prince Harry is still hoping to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the U.K. next week despite a weekend of growing speculation that the family’s long-planned visit could be in jeopardy over security concerns. After reports emerged over the weekend that Harry was reconsidering aspects of the trip because police protection had not been granted, the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson emphasized Monday that the planned visit remains on track pending any further update.
The spokesperson stressed that while King Charles has offered the family accommodation on a royal estate, “the issue has never been accommodation,” but rather whether appropriate security will be provided throughout the visit. The spokesperson added that Harry is continuing to explore “every available option” to enable the trip to proceed safely and allow Archie and Lilibet to visit the U.K.
In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, June 29, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: “Prince Harry’s programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country. Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place.”
“The issue has never been accommodation,” the spokesperson continued. “The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit. The independent Risk Management Board that RAVEC itself decided was necessary last November has still not taken place. It is therefore difficult to understand how the proportionality of the current arrangements can credibly be maintained without that independent assessment.”
“The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the U.K.,” the spokesperson added.
After the Sussexes publicly confirmed Friday that Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet planned to travel to Britain, the family was informed later that day that police protection would be provided on royal property but not elsewhere during the visit, according to a source familiar with the matter. That development sparked a weekend of questions about whether the trip could proceed as planned.
A source familiar with the matter says the Sussexes were initially told a Risk Management Board (RMB) review would take place in March but were informed Friday that it had not occurred because such reviews had been paused. The source says the family was then notified that, during their upcoming visit, they would receive police protection while on royal property but not while traveling to engagements or at other locations.
According to the source, RAVEC said its decision took into account information submitted earlier this year as part of the Sussexes’ Threat Risk Assessment. The source, however, maintains that an independent RMB review remains essential because it would have access to government intelligence and security assessments beyond those available to private firms and would provide an objective assessment of the family’s current threat level before recommending appropriate protection.
Just FYI, this basically confirms a big chunk of the Telegraph’s reporting on Saturday, which means that Harry and Meghan’s office was briefing certain British outlets. I don’t know why they would do that rather than just speak on the record to a non-British outlet. As for this asinine crap with RAVEC, I was reminded of some huffy British reporting about a month ago that RAVEC had already confirmed that Harry would have police protection for all of his Invictus One Year to Go events. My guess? RAVEC pulled the rug out when it was clear that Harry intended to bring Meghan and the children, and not only that, but Meghan would attend public events too. The aim of all of this is to not only endanger the Sussexes, but physically separate them and keep Meghan out of the country. Why would RAVEC care unless… oh, right, William and Charles’ courtiers sit on RAVEC.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Good grief. What a mess and it shows that for the Invictus Games they may not even get Meghan there if this is what they will do.
And I appreciate how they clocked the accommodation narrative being forth by saying it was never about the accommodation but about being protected throughout the entire visit.
This is 10000% PW and it MAKES MY BLOOD BOIL. This isn’t petty…it’s CRUEL.
This briefing indicates it’s not just William. Charles could provide the needed security if he were so inclined. Obviously, he is not so inclined and he is truly deplorable.
Atp, I don’t know why Harry even wants his kids to meet their grandpa. Charles does not deserve to have grandkids. The abuse of his younger son and his family continues unabated.
At this point we still don’t know if his plan to bring his children ever involved meeting Charles. It’s obvious that most of these leaks are leaning very heavily on making Charles into the victim in all of this because they are writing this as if he is being kept away from his grandchildren. No mention about how Harry and Meghan wanted to do half in and half out to spend some time in the UK. One of the main things they wanted during the Sandringham summit was security. They paid for Frogmore Cottage so they would have a safe and secluded place in the UK to return to with their children. The Queen obviously agreed with this because before she passed away they still had FC and she had requested in a statement given to the courts that it was imperative that they have security in the UK. All of that changed when grandpa took security away almost immediately and then took away their home for no good reason after the Queen died.
JFC! Did H&M or their spox say anything about taking their kids to meet chucky the sleeze?
I get that PW and KCs people are in RAVEC but where are the Ministry of Defence and the city of Birmingham in all of this?? They pursued the opportunity to host IG, and that obviously includes hosting H and M. The King and heir are allowed to make these orgs look like sh!t?
Oh I’m not convinced it’s not both Charles and William atp.
@smart&messy “where are the Ministry of Defence and the city of Birmingham in all of this??” They’re where bootlickers go to bow and scrape to their betters – just like the UK government and RAVEC.
William’s obsession with Harry is worse than Trump’s obsession with Obama.
Ravec is so corrupt and compromised it is beyond repair and redemption at this point, it’s Willy and chuck who are running it behind closed doors and if anything happens to anyone in the Sussex’s family they will all be to blame.. they are salivating over the prospect of Meghan and the children being hurt or killed and it is sickening.. I pray they stay safe. The monarchy has always been a truly evil institution and it is glaring obvious Willy is just as corrupt and disgusting as his father who I still say is responsible for the death of princess Diana
The security review didn’t happen because it was placed on hold. That says it all. The tabloids (who inflame hatred), Charles, William, RAVEC, and anyone who continues to support them, are all disgusting, vile people. They truly do not care if the Sussexes — including two young children, who are Charles’ and William’s family members, live or die. Every time I see an article praising a member of the royal family, I am filled with disgust.
Inewspaper today have an opinion piece expressing the view that the billionaire King should cover his son’s security during this brief visit because Harry, Meg and children are his close family and are still members of the RF. He didn’t add that 1. Charles paid for Camilla ‘s security prior to engagement and 2. Paid for Andrew ‘s security for two whole years.
@Lady Digby … I hope they come anyway. They could leave the children with Earl Spencer, skip any meeting with King Charles, and perform their Invictus Games and charitable engagements together. It’s a risk, but it was a risk in Australia and that turned out very well indeed.
The more Brits see Harry and Meghan freely being themselves and doing their heart’s work, and see exactly how much work they do, the more negative opinions about them will change. I think they’re afraid for people to really ‘see’ Meghan. None of her good work makes it in the British tabloids and nearly all of the Invictus footage about her is blocked, other than what she’s wearing.
I recall Meghan traveling to Los Angeles for a charity event, and then taking her staff to lunch afterward. British media wrote articles saying that she took her staff to lunch in L.A. without mentioning the charity event. They’ve painted an image of Meghan and it’s getting harder for them to maintain it. I don’t understand why they’re so afraid of her.
Agree with Yvette’s scenario. The kids visit Diana’s grave and stay with Earl Spencer, who no doubt has decent security and plenty of hunting guns on the premises. Meghan and Harry do Invictus and other charities on their own. Give Charles a complete pass. Of course, if Harry really does want to patch things up with Charles, the optics of that would be terrible, so not sure he’s willing to completely avoid Charles. Maybe Charles visits the kids at Althrop and Camilla sulks somewhere else.
TBH, I don’t know Spencer, but staying with him and maybe his extended family seems like a lot more fun for the kids than staying with Charles and Camzilla. Can you imagine? I mean, they’d make staff watch the Sussex kids, but the kids aren’t going to the UK for that.
No matter which end is up, it only reflects horribly on KP & BP. All of the phony professions of how much Chuckles wants to see his “dear boy”, or how “desperate” he is to see his red-headed grandkids, it’s all a steaming, odious pile of pure bullshit. Both Chuck and Scoots have reps on the RAVEC panel. And let’s face it, just as Lizzie gave them complete protection for the jubbly, Chuckles could’ve done the very same thing. How they think this will “embarrass” the Sussexes…? I don’t think this “family” (and I use the term *very* loosely) has one firing, intelligence brain cell between them all, other than the ones going full blast for jealousy, greed, and hate/racism.
A lot of us know what it means to have to make that final cut and completely cut toxic family out of our lives for our own well being/mental health/families. As hard as it can be, sometimes, it needs to be one, swift cut. This, sadly, is Harry’s Achilles’ Heel. They never deserved him, his heart, his courage… but they don’t deserve one moment of the man he’s grown to become: his mother’s son and heart.
What kind of low-rent country pulls this kind of crap??
And yeah, I know, as an American I don’t have any moral ground to stand on, given the insanity taking place here.
But it will be a very bad look for England if it’s not a safe place for Meghan and the children to visit.
Started to say something similar above, including the remark about the US (also American). But the UK government should be ashamed at this fiasco, and ashamed of their king.
It’s so British to mediate family relations through bureaucracy.
And the press.
This just proves that the royals never were an actual family despite the blood relationship. They are strictly an institution devoid of the most basic affection for one another. It seems that Harry is the only one who still considers them a family. A belief they are disabusing him of every day.
I’m exhausted……. Harry needs to completely cut ties with the UK and the firm…..I’m not sure why he insists on hanging on to this dead issue… They don’t want you there….they don’t want your children there…the definitely don’t want your wife there……they do this all the time. They are using you for PR…. Again. Let it go…for now.
It’s not about what “they” want. Harry wants his kids and wife to visit his homeland, visit his mom and his mom‘s family and visit friends. William and his crew is trying to prevent that from happening. I don’t think the Sussexes should back down and let him get his way at their expense.
@Smices….Harry’s kids are barely in elementary school…. He can take them later. Its obvious that chuck doesn’t care if he sees them since his staff controls RAVEC…..He acts like Charlie Brown constantly trusting Lucy to hold the ball so that he can kick it…..and she pulls it out every single time…. And he ends up on the ground… embarrassed. Sorry but I’m just frustrated….. Just make it stop😕
It’s not the UK…it’s the firm. Harry can’t let Prince William bar him from bringing Meghan and his children to his home country–b/c that’s how William wins.
@India…its not about winning at this point….Harry has already won. Willie is grasping at straws. But Harry can’t seem to let himself win. Let them have the UK….. Stop putting yourself in a situation where you are depending on their “permission”…… they will crush you every single time. Its ridiculous
I don’t understand why this keeps popping up. They aren’t trying to go to the UK to be boo’d up with the Windsors. They have legitimate reasons to go there other than to see Charles, Camilla, William and Kate.
The salient point and the one that this argument keeps muddying is that Harry and his family are high risk targets and deserve security so they can freely move about the country of his birth and his children’s dual citizenship.
Why he wants to come to the UK does not matter, the problem is he can’t safely come, and the government entities that can ensure that he does come safely, and his family is protected when they are on that island are playing games.
Dee(2) I also don’t understand why people keep acting as if Harry’s reason for wanting to go to the UK is all about Charles and the rest of the royal family. I feel as if the media plants a seed by twisting something said by the Sussexes or assumed to happen and too often people run with that narrative. Nowhere in their statement have they mentioned anything about seeing Charles or any of the other royals. Even in the statements they confirm that royal lodging has been offered but as mentioned, they haven’t accepted the offer. There were even articles talking asking about if they will meet with the Wales kids, which is crazy considering how the Wales parents are asses who hate them so much that they have friends and family telling us through the media how much they hate them. Harry has clearly said that he wants his children to know his homeland, which clearly people don’t seem to realize is more than just the royals. He has friends and his maternal family who still live in the UK. He has places that mean something to him, his wife and their children. The UK isn’t just about the royal family. And more importantly, in order for any of that to happen he and his family need protection.
@shanta – I hate to say it but I kind of agree with you – maybe not with the UK as a whole, but at least with his so called “family”.
The minute invictus was announced to be in the UK I could see this coming from a mile away.
Harry, Meghan and the kiddos have proven they can move in secrecy if they want to travel or visit other countries with their own security. Charles is a garbage father and grandfather and it really is Harry’s Achilles heel that he keeps bashing his head against a brick wall to try to see him. Charles doesn’t give two flying damns about any of them. He pays for Andrew’s every whim and can’t cough this up? He funded Camilla and her useless gadabout family for decades but he thinks this wold look bad? Come on now.
Harry’s efforts, kind hearted though they are, just feed into this chaos. If I were Meghan I’d find all these attempts to reconcile with his Windsor family – who clearly can’t stand him and clearly just use him (still) as a distraction – exhausting and, frankly, tiresome.
I get that it’s hard to disentangle from any toxic family, let alone one as powerful as the BRF but clearly they don’t want anything to do with him and at some point he has to accept that. Fight the battle for security for public-facing work projects and leave his trash Windsor family out of it…
@Mtl.ex.pat….I agree. If you know this….and I know this and we are not privy to any inside information… Why doesn’t Harry get this???? I know that Meghan gets it. She has completely cut her toxic father off…period. Harry needs to do the same
@shanta I don’t understand this argument. Meghan’s father isn’t the King of a country. Suppose he says eff my father and eff my brother they both suck. Okay, what next?
Follow that up by saying so me and my kids will never come to the UK again? Because they are petty and nonsensical, clear government action against me should be allowed to stand? I shouldn’t push through the courts and all available means to be allowed to go to the country of my citizenship, safely? I shouldn’t make it clear that I have not stayed away because I want to, but because I am being exiled by institutional forces?
I don’t understand what his familial relationship, and whether or not that exists has to do with the government clearly targeting him using institutional forces to do so?
People are acting like Charles and William are just some retired lighting engineers, who live in the Philippines. Who have zero power and control and aren’t actual literal billionaires. Making supporters feel better by crapping on them publicly ( which is incredibly naive by the way) doesn’t change the actual issue here. He deserves security by consequence of birth, he is being denied it. That’s it.
@Dee(2)….What’s next is that he lives a peaceful life with his wife and children….and he lets them go. The ruling doesn’t mean that Harry and his family can’t come back to the UK. It means that they won’t give him police protection. Harry’s children are in elementary school… They are still young. The UK ain’t going anywhere. There will be time for them to visit. Maybe quietly… As Harry has done in the past. Chuck is fully a company man. He does what they say….willie is too. However…chuck has cut off Harry’s security in the past… Its the only card that he can still wield against them. Its not about the money…its about the disrespect. But Harry keeps opening the door to this disrespect… That’s my opinion anyway
@Shanta so wait a few years until his frankly even more unhinged brother is King. Then sneak in and out of the country like a runaway slave with his kids and hope that they don’t get papped and nothing bad happens to them? Nah. I could never stand for that sort of appeasement.
But as you said at the end of the day this is just a random stranger’s opinion. He doesn’t have to do what I want. What Harry does or doesn’t do it’s going to be on Harry. I just don’t like the narrative that the only reason he’s trying to go back to the UK is because he’s some sort of glutton for punishment from his dad.
FUCK what “they” want. I agree with H&M that H should fight using every avenue (including international ones) available to him to get what he wants, which is: the freedom to visit the land of his birth whenever he pleases and to take his family with him, also whenever he pleases.
Harry is looking like a fool at this point. I wish he would wake up and give a big middle finger to the UK, just like they did to him!! Having the games there should never have been an option. Does he seriously believe they will have a change of heart? Why he keeps trying and why he keeps letting them talk/treat his wife like this is beyond stupid.
Actually, I think he is making the uk govt and the RF look like fools on the world stage at this point.
Such naivety from the penny section
@kingston: Whatever, the only thing I care about anymore is Meghan and her kids safety, all this is doing is putting a bigger target on their back. Harry doesn’t seem to mind too much though, so I guess it’s ok then. As long as “Pa” graces them with his presence, it’s all worth it to Harry. Like I said, he’s acting a fool for that piece of garbage father.
This visit was not only about Charles. It was about visiting Althorpe, seeing friends and family in the uk, and letting them meet their kids. Whether Charles deigned them with his presence was never the only reason. And in fact, what Harry is inadvertently showing, is just how much of a garbage father Charles is.
They’re just diabolical. Billy is doing everything in his power to keep a woman out of an ENTIRE COUNTRY. And he’s probably not going to be here anyway. Handing the keys to the $1.1B duchy to such a vindictive, evil and irrational person has all the elements of a disaster. UK, if you have any opportunity to prevent this lunatic from being your monarch, get on it.
He’s as vindictive and dangerous as Trump, except he has a LOT more money and fewer controls (however effective or not) intended to curb his behaviour.
My first thought was how on earth do you explain, in an age-appropriate way, what these children are about to see. I imagine they’ve had a small taste of people crowding with cameras to see their parents (or them)…but this will be on another scale. Do you explain why some people hate their mother, hence all the policemen? Ugh.
Staying on a royal property means staff reporting back, the possibility of recording devices…seems foolish.
Of course that’s the only place RAVEC wants to cover them, then they are watched. And I notice they don’t want to cover them on the ROADS. Really.
This plan will make it known where they will be staying, at least some of the places that they will be going, and make it clear that the second that they leave a royal property, their security will have known vulnerabilities. I’m very pro the plan for Harry to take his children to see the UK, but the risks now, seem increasingly great.
I’m actually feeling paranoid right now. I think it’s problematic on multiple levels, starting with security, that the two choices for the Invictus games were Birmingham and DC. It’s a frying pan vs fire choice at the moment. Then, it doesn’t make sense that an updated risk assessment hasn’t been done — AND that this information has been made public. This feels like a setup to me. And that feels terrifying given the level of ire — both within Royal family and beyond— that’s focused on this family.
Good grief. Let’s call this weaponised incompetence. “The independent Risk Management Board that RAVEC itself decided was necessary last November has still not taken place.” …why not??? Seriously, if security arrangements are this shambolic, WTF? “the Sussexes were initially told a Risk Management Board (RMB) review would take place in March but were informed Friday that it had not occurred because such reviews had been paused.” “Such reviews” being…. Just a generic category into which the Sussexes fell, as if by forces no more sinister than flukish luck and bureaucracy tripping over its own protocols? ….does anyone actually believe this??? It reeks of the “printer was broken” story that one of the slimy courtiers told at the meeting where Harry was supposed to hash out his future role after he and Meghan left the U.K. like, dude, you’re not even trying to come up with an excuse. You’re transparently daring someone to call your bluff. And when they do, what happens? You snicker, and admit that you never really cared in the first place? How….. professional. This kind of gamesmanship only works in a country where things are broken, and underfunded, and falling apart on the regular, where there are so many avoidable and awkward disappointments already baked into the fabric of life, people have just given up. And to some — privileged few — this represents a chance to have a sneaky joke at someone else’s expense. It’s disingenuous and incredibly petty and passive aggressive. Basically, it’s saying, “you said you wanted to be family. Just come stay with us, we can play at happy families. But if you want to do anything other than pose for photos for our Daily Mail peeps, if you want to do anything independent or socially engaged or autonomous, you’re on your own. Take your chances.” Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah. Charles would really rather see Invictus suffer, than Harry get any good press. Such is the nature of a malignant narcissist.
They’re not shambolic. They’re intentional. They broke the printer.
It wasn’t even broken. They just lied.
Yes, lied that it was broken😂
The real casualty in all this mess is the Invictus Games. None of the Sussex family are required to be there for what is essentially a countdown and given how much Harry cares about both the Games and his family, he needs to decide if all this drama is worth it. Personally, I’d pull the plug and postpone the family trip to a later date. When it comes to security, public sympathy is not on his side. When it comes to Charles, public sympathy is not on his side. And When it comes to Meghan, public sympathy is 100% not on his side.
If so, then the UK public is pretty shitty. To suggest that Harry’s wife and children should be have to either be forever exiled (because let’s be real, Charles/RAVEC isn’t going to do anything differently a month or year from now) or subject themselves to harm is an absurd choice. It’s a shame the UK people are too bootlicking to see that.
As far as the veterans, the whole purpose of the OYTG event is to drum up interest in excitement for the games. In a big part of that excitement is the presence of Harry and Meghan. Removing them from this event deflates a lot of the interest that the games deserve.
Gil: what public sympathy? That of the fake polls? I do think more of the public is on his side than the royals and their bots here want to know.
But a country that’s not save for two little innocent grandchildren of a king is not save for tourists too.
It’s not about polls. It’s not about Charles, William or any other royal. This is only about Meghan, Archie and Lillibet. Harry is asking for security because he feels that without it, his wife and children are not safe. Since Harry has gone on record saying exactly this, then it’s up to Harry to either go to Invictus alone or not at all. Continuing to blame Charles for not providing security does not benefit the Sussexes. Neither does attributing any leaks to William. Bottom line, as long as Harry demands assurances that his family will be protected only deepens the hole that he’s fallen into.
Bottom line is that Charles and William both have reps on Ravec and so yes they are deciding the security for Harry and his family. Demanding assurance for the safety of his family is in fact deeply human. Outside of loyalist circles, the whole world gets that. What is deepening is the very clear picture that RAVEC is prevented that family’s security and Charles and William have reps on RAVEC. But hey, it’s Charles and William’s reputations and legacies on the line and it’s clear that they are fine with the majority of the world seeing them for what they are.
I have to say, I just don’t buy this. If public sentiment was against the Sussexes on all of those points, we would not be getting reactions like this. They would let them come and be humiliated.
We would not get polls every other week telling us how everyone loves the Wales’s and they’re the most popular royals. We would not get out of touch former status setting American editors like Tina Brown and Brydon Carter telling us how everyone in the US hates the Sussexes.
They would not be stressing over who is coming, and where they are staying. They would not be insisting that Meghan can’t sell jam or do anything for her businesses if they thought that no one would care. I’m not saying that they are universally loved, and that everyone thinks about them every waking moment, but I think that this reaction is more of an indication that they’re way more popular than the media wants you to believe.
EXACTLY!
It seems to me that some people choose to believe and/or not believe the british rag media based on convenience.
William went after Sentebale first. This is him going after Invictus. He wants to destroy Harry and everything Harry holds dear. I wouldn’t trust anything that gets worked out for security for Harry’s family.
Well if this hurts the IG, then shame on the IG board who awarded the 2027 Games to Birmingham and the UK in the first place. As if we couldn’t see this coming.
The UK should be persona non grata for any and all future IG events, meetings, anniversary services, etc.
In all of their eagerness to keep the Sussexes away from the UK, it really brings to light the clown show that is ravec and at the same time makes the UK government seem incompetent. Birmingham winning the Invictus games happened years ago, and they’ve always known there would be a one year to go event. The city put together a winning bid, which must have included security protocols for the events, including the co-founder, Harry.
We’ve been told that the entire purpose of ravec is to make decisions about security and protection for people who will be coming to the UK. Okay, so then why the hell haven’t they at least made a determination about Harry’s security? It’s not like they didn’t have ample warning about this event or that he was coming.
They knew he was coming. He comes for the same events every year to support organizations he cares about, like Scotty’s soldiers and Wellchild.
The only reason why a security assessment would not have been done yet is that they are afraid of what it will show and that they’ll have to act on it. It’s sort of the opposite of CYA ( cover your ass) – careful, intentional ignorance in the face of overwhelming evidence. They are willing to look like incompetent clowns rather than risk displeasing a certain incandescent rage monster.
Yeah, I figured there had to be some last minute bts security shenanigans by the way members of the BM truly were crashing out. Bc they believed that TAVEC truly was going to ruin the possibility of Meghan and the kids visiting. And they might be right. That might happen. Pity they didn’t make fun of and belittle Harry’s security situation for years. This is a very bad look for the uk. Very bad.
You know the press is SO pissed. This is the worst possible outcome for them. Meghan just never planning to come? They can write for months about her snubbing veterans and the king. Talk about how she is refusing to let the kids meet Charles etc.
But now? Now we know she was planning to come, the kids were going to come – and if they don’t, it’s because of these last minute security shenanigans. That’s much harder for the press to spin when Taylor Swift gets security, when ANDREW has security (either through Charles or taxpayers).
I could be wrong but if Meghan doesn’t end up going, I can see members of the BM taking their frustrations out on the left behinds. Bc yeah, they are imo furious at the moment. This could backfire spectacularly in the RF’s face. But at the end of the day, they’ll be protected so how much that would happen idk.
But the press is already attacking Harry for this situation. They’re angry that after stating that the entire family was coming that now Harry alone is coming. I don’t get the British press logic but that’s what they were upset about yesterday. I suspect that if Harry alone goes to the UK. The press will be angry with him not RAVEC or the Royal Family. Of course BP muddled the waters by talking about royal accommodation.
Oh I think they will ostensibly attack Harry and Meghan per usual. But I think they will also have a go at the left behinds over the next few months if this falls through.
I think Meghan
Being at the Invictus events is the sticking point. My guess is William just assumed she wouldn’t attend (even though she has in the past) so when it was announced she would at some he started spiraling – and so did Kate. They both know that Meghan at those events is going to dominate the headlines and front pages. And they both know on some level that H&M combined back in the UK for public events will just show what the BRF threw away….to keep William happy as he does 100 events a year.
Meghan has every right to attend with Harry. She has done so in every other host country. They look terrible for this.
It’s possible I missed it, but has anyone explicitly said that Meghan is not allowed to set foot in the UK?
No, they’ve just refused her security, which is unlike every other country. So yeah, they look terrible for this. But if that’s your argument, that it’s her choice not to step into a country that wants her to be a sitting duck just like Diana was by not providing security, then yeah, keep it up.
To your point, Meghan has the right to visit the UK, which to answer my question, no one is denying.
Okay then she has the right to go and put her life in danger bc the reps for Charles and William on RAVEC have created this situation. Well-done them. Slow clap. The world is watching and it doesn’t look good. But maybe they don’t care how they are perceived.
It just stuns me that paid government officials (which includes the left behinds) are leaking security information about anyone without any fear of legal consequences. They are intentionally creating a security nightmare for everyone who participates in or attends any event even remotely associated with Invictus, not “just” the Sussexes. Diana was NOT the only person who d!#d in that Paris tunnel nearly 30 years ago. Willy et al are truly trying to recreate the same scenario that k!##ed 3 people and permanently injured 1 and no one will intervene. Even supposedly reputable outlets like the BBC and Guardian refuse to call out what is happening in real time.
This is so unbelievably petty and mean of the King and Prince William. Astonishing, really.
The message they are sending to Harry is: “we will tolerate you visiting on your own, but don’t ever bring Meghan or your children here”. The Nasty-*ss Spectator’s take was something like “Britain will be fine if Meghan stays away”. The hatred is pathological.
I can see the logic, from the pov of hating Charles and William. They frustrate Harry. They cause tension within his family, depriving them of memorable family moments together. They create drama around Invictus, and turn the event into a sad one for Harry rather than a triumph. Maybe they’re hoping Harry will throw in the towel and hand Invictus to William. So, this security issue, which should be a no brainer, is killing multiple Harry birds with a single throw. What a coup for William and Charles and the battalion of haters!
Well Harry, at least you tried. Hear the message and begin your journey of emotional and physical exile from your country which has rejected you. Luckily, there are plenty of places in the world where you are deeply welcome.
I don’t know how much more of this William’s reputation can stand. I would not be surprised to see a regency established for Prince George.
Agreed, but that’s a whole other kettle of fish.
As I said on another post Harry and Meghan’s team should stop talking to the press about security. It still doesn’t explain why their team announced the visit without guarantees that they would get security while travelling to events. Did they misunderstand RAVEC’s plan or were they told first that security would be provided only for RAVEC to reverse their decision after Harry and Meghan made their announcement? It may be that Harry will have to give up on his efforts to bring his children to the UK because it’s clear do not want Meghan or the children to visit the UK.
But didn’t the BM initially brief the visit? A month before. The only briefing we got through sources started on Friday to People mag. And then the Telegraph. And now they’ve gone on record.
@Jais: Where would the Telegraph get the story that Harry is reconsidering plans if not from Harry? They need to go back informing the press on a need to know basis. All this discussion about security with the Telegraph and People is further confusing the situation.
What I’m saying is the initial leak from a few weeks was not imo from the Sussexes. The one to People on Friday and then to the Telegraph on Saturday? Yes. But they course corrected quick and went on record a day and a half later.
I think they were told security was in place and now it’s been yanked or somewhat altered.
That’s my take also
“I think they were told security was in place and now it’s been yanked or somewhat altered.”
This.
Which is f-ed up beyond belief. Fubar. And again I will say the uk govt and RF with all their reps on RAVEC look terrible. And I’ll say again, shades of racism. They can’t do a risk assessment for the only non-members of the RF, cool cool cool. They’ve been too busy since November? GMAFB. They’re lying.
This family never ceases to make me despise them. They’re just horrible people. Horrible!
How could you even trust the security at this point when it is so clearly controlled by William and Charles? I’m sorry but if harry took his fathers word, that security would be fine or whatever lead him to plan and share they were going, he comes off foolish to me. I get it, he and his family should be able to go to the uk, as they wish, unrelated to his father, but when everything from press, to government to security is controlled by your father and your vengeful brother, I’m not sure what he expects. They are not going to side with Harry, the public overall will not side with Harry, the press will not side with Harry. I do not know what the solution is, but doing the same thing over and over and having the same results, at some point you have to accept it. If Charles wanted Harry and his children safe, it would happen, they’d be protected and he’d say do your thing, enjoy your time and let’s see each other at some point. But it’s controlled, stay at my property, and do only as I say and maybe you’ll be protected. And don’t bring her.
How anyone could decide and communicate this with a straight face is beyond my comprehension:
“the family was then notified that, during their upcoming visit, they would receive police protection while on royal property but not while traveling to engagements or at other locations”
The man’s mother, Princess Diana, was KILLED because she was being chased by paparazzi traveling between an engagement to another location. This is a very, very real sensitivity, not an imagined or paranoid one.
And, in what upside-down world does the assessment say the family is at greater risk when on royal property than, when out in public?
Insane.
Not sure how any of what I read confirmed that the Sussexes’ camp was briefing British media. Now there are “Montecito sources”, “sources close to the Sussexes”, etc.?
It seems to me that the british royal propaganda media is not only running circles around the derangers but also around some of the “you should know better” among us.
THANK YOU!
Now I don’t know the first thing about how all of this works but I am side eyeing the their government for lobbying for Invictus, knowing the events leading up to it and WHO would be in attendance and not making sure H & M would have proper security. M has been at the One Year To Go events and at the games themselves. Is RAVEC gonna pull this crap again next year during the Games?
Hopefully the military or Birmingham police can provide adequate protection to allow the visit to go forward.
I’m hoping the military steps up for Harry by volunteering to be his security too.
I’m trying to decide the motivation behind all of this.
I’m thinking about the decision to have FIFA in the US during the Trump administration…as a comparison.
Is this mess useful in showing people how ridiculous their UK government and RAVEC are, and turning more public sentiment against the monarchy?
Security was refused because Harry refused public photos of his kids. That is all Chuck wants is to hand over Harry’s kids to the press like he did to Harry
Or there was never a part of the Sussex itinerary that included CIII, that would have been embarrassing for BP.
I bet you’re right HARRIET. That is exactly why it was yanked. I hope this backfires so bad. Surely senior Royals are due some comeuppance by now?
The UK media were already slobbering for photos of the kids. That is why Harry announed publically that his kids would not take part in any public events.
No doesn’t make any sense, both PR teams months ago met up in that coffee shop or restaurant when they where pictured outside having a meeting by the arranged paps.for us all to.see …these plans between Harry and Charles have been going on for months now,. def plans where agreed between both parties before Fridays announcement, Charles would not pull de rug at this late stage, too.professional for that, .something big has gone down.with William. I have seen clips of vile vile things said about de Sussex and Charles over the past few months, regarding a reconciliation,.seems v likely in my opinion that this has come from.KP, which is very concerning.
Idk, I think it has to do with the itenerary and where where they will say and when they will need transportation security from one place to another. If they can’t keep them cloistered on a royal residence where they can spy and decide when they live, then they will not offer security through ravec.
Agree. Chuckie would’ve wanted their faces posted across all the tabloids and BM.
Harry and Meg wouldn’t have agreed to that.
It’s good if Harry flies in, do his stuff with Invictus, and skedaddle out. Don’t let the royals and nutty BM ruin the games for vets.
Family that matters is who you have around you and has your back. It’s not a place. As parents, the children come first. With Charles and Willy boy, it’s not even about country, just themselves and their puerile egos.
This is so embarrassing. For the royals, UK, the government, and invictus. What a mess. It’s awful for the Sussexes because Harry and his family have every right to visit but clearly the powers that be don’t want them there. If they do this now with Charles it will be even worse when William is in charge.
Amy Bee above:
“Where would the Telegraph get the story that Harry is reconsidering plans if not from Harry?“
It’s a not-illogical train of thought. There was already a deluge of speculation on social media about that very thing. The BM is stupid but even they can get from A to (a potential) B without exhausting more than a couple of their 5 collective brain cells.
It is impossible for Harry to bring the family now as the Royal Family and British Press has announced to the world that they have no real security.
It would be cool if a few of those retired Prime Ministers rallied around Harry and his family. They have protection, so if they hung out with Harry throughout, then H&M would be protected cause they’d need to know threats against Harry to keep their principal safe.
We need Ari and Taylor to go to the games. Both have had death threats, both receive security. All the Prime Ministers, put politics aside and protect Harry, Meghan and their children with your security.
Who else would receive security? They ALL need to rally round the Sussexes. Could President Obama visit?
Who else? Anyone who is NOT forced to give 30 days (everybody else) needs to land in wherever H & family are and ESCORT them into the country under their own security banner.
That is an EXCELLENT idea!
I think what RAVEC + RMB are doing is illegal, and I think some MPs should be calling it out in Parliament.
RAVEC should be dissolved and reconvened without any RF representatives whatever. If the RF can’t stop abusing their privileges, those privileges should be taken away from them.
Is all this Harry and Meghan news from UK carnival of so called experts distractions from BRF finances and diversity hires, and didn’t Andrew travel somewhere??
At this point only a plane flying “Your pa hates you” banner will be able to convince Harry that his father has no love and compassion in his heart for him. Maybe not even that!
It is ok that Harry wants to conduct his business in the UK and oversee Invictus Games (Meghan even did her as ever bookmark stuff by flying under the radar and collaborating with a UK creator). But putting his wife and kids through this drama every other month, year-after-year is epitome of hopeless behaviour. Every time this happens Meghan and now even her kids are dragged through the mud, name-called, and slung with vitriolic abuse! My gawd, your pa is so protective of his pervert brother…why would you want to bring your kids around that energy. You wanna keep them safe…just stop putting them in these kinds of situations day-in and day-out! It is so frustrating to watch a woman and her mixed-raced children be discussed in such demeaning terms. All because the man can’t let go!
🎯
The Telegraph published a Ravec leak in March 2026. The leak confirmed that the police and security chiefs believe that Harry absolutely must have state‑funded security due to the extant threat, but the political side of RAVEC is blocking it because there is too much political risk.
This isn’t a “status issue,” it’s a known risk being ignored for optics. I think it’s shocking they’re willing to take that gamble.
You’d think the Palace and the government would remember what happened with Diana, and what that failure did to both the media and the monarchy.
They know the danger is real, and they’re still pretending it’s a PR problem instead of a safety one.
I wouldn’t be surprised if William actually does want someone to eliminate Harry and family. William is amazingly nasty. No wonder he adores Trump so much.
Siri, I share your fear. Maybe one day there will be a movie about this whole psychodrama. Two brothers, one good, one evil. I pray for the Sussexes’ safety, I really do.
This is why I refer to William and Kate as Cain and Unable. He’s evil and she’s useless. Once again, thanks to the CB poster who first called him Cain. It’s just so apt.
I agree with what many have stated, which is that the Invictus board, Minister of Defense and Birmingham officials need to step in/up and pressure/shame Charles into providing security. Just like Harry was pulled from the frontline because it put other soldiers at risk, the same applies to these games. What if a participant or spectator is harmed during a missed attempt on Harry or Meghan?
This is so awful. I, as someone with white privilege, can’t even comprehend returning to a place where I had been so badly treated and continue to be maligned on a daily basis. Add in the rampant racism against her and like, my nervous system could not even handle it. I can barely handle being at the same kids event as my verbally abusive coercive-control ex for the sake of our children and we’ve been apart 8 years.
I’m not saying she shouldn’t go – that’s obv her choice. That woman’s got fortitude.