Princess Kate completed the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ over 24 hours

Just know that this story reminded me of an old gossip conspiracy, and I just spent too much time looking up the old story – in 2007, Katie Holmes allegedly “ran the New York marathon” the year after she gave birth to Suri Cruise. Many people did not believe her and there was A LOT of gossip (spurred by Gawker) that it was all a stunt. Well, nineteen years later, it looks like the Princess of Wales quietly trained for months and was able to pull off a huge physical feat. Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge, where people climb the three highest mountains in the UK all within 24 hours. The three highest mountains: Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scarfell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales. On Saturday, Kate apparently completed the challenge in Wales, where she was met by her husband, children, parents and brother (Pippa skipped).

The Princess of Wales has completed the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge in a bid to spread her deeply personal message about life during and after cancer. Catherine, 44, started the endurance event on Saturday night and finished it 24 hours later cheered on by her family including her husband and three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis, as well as her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and brother James.

A new picture shows her beaming with delight at the summit of Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Scotland, dressed in walking gear with her famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring on display.

She did the challenge solo and was supported on the route by Mountain Rescue, with her family meeting her at the last stop at the base of Snowdon in Wales.

The Three Peaks Challenge sees participants attempt to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours: Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Scotland and the UK, standing at 1,345 meters; Scarfell Pike, the highest peak in England, standing at 978 meters and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), the highest peak in Wales, standing at 1,085 meters. It has a total walking distance: 23 miles (37 kilometres), an ascent of 3,064 meters (10,052 feet) of vertical climbing and a driving distance between the peaks of approximately 462 miles. The princess was driven between the peaks – Scotland, then England and finally Wales – by her team. It is not believed that any other member of the Royal Family has completed the Three Peaks Challenge, also making the Princess’ triumph a royal first.

In a personally-penned message, the Princess said: ‘Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts.

‘Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone. have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.’

‘Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare. Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis. Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time.

‘We have an opportunity to reshape what the future of holistic cancer care looks like, enabling more people, nationwide, to access the kind of personalised support that can help make a meaningful difference during and after medical treatment.

‘This challenge will support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping to transform access to, and understanding of, holistic care that will enhance recovery and healing for patients across the UK. Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain, or landscape you are walking through.’

‘Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported. Please know you are not alone. C’

The princess also wants to use her challenge to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which is launching a specially designed fundraising page for people across the nation to donate. The funds raised for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity will support more people with cancer to benefit from holistic care.