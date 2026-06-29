Princess Kate completed the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ over 24 hours

Just know that this story reminded me of an old gossip conspiracy, and I just spent too much time looking up the old story – in 2007, Katie Holmes allegedly “ran the New York marathon” the year after she gave birth to Suri Cruise. Many people did not believe her and there was A LOT of gossip (spurred by Gawker) that it was all a stunt. Well, nineteen years later, it looks like the Princess of Wales quietly trained for months and was able to pull off a huge physical feat. Kate completed the Three Peaks Challenge, where people climb the three highest mountains in the UK all within 24 hours. The three highest mountains: Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scarfell Pike in England and Snowdon in Wales. On Saturday, Kate apparently completed the challenge in Wales, where she was met by her husband, children, parents and brother (Pippa skipped).
The Princess of Wales has completed the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge in a bid to spread her deeply personal message about life during and after cancer. Catherine, 44, started the endurance event on Saturday night and finished it 24 hours later cheered on by her family including her husband and three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis, as well as her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and brother James.
A new picture shows her beaming with delight at the summit of Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Scotland, dressed in walking gear with her famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring on display.
She did the challenge solo and was supported on the route by Mountain Rescue, with her family meeting her at the last stop at the base of Snowdon in Wales.
The Three Peaks Challenge sees participants attempt to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours: Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Scotland and the UK, standing at 1,345 meters; Scarfell Pike, the highest peak in England, standing at 978 meters and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), the highest peak in Wales, standing at 1,085 meters. It has a total walking distance: 23 miles (37 kilometres), an ascent of 3,064 meters (10,052 feet) of vertical climbing and a driving distance between the peaks of approximately 462 miles. The princess was driven between the peaks – Scotland, then England and finally Wales – by her team. It is not believed that any other member of the Royal Family has completed the Three Peaks Challenge, also making the Princess’ triumph a royal first.
In a personally-penned message, the Princess said: ‘Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts.
‘Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone. have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.’
‘Through this challenge, I want to raise awareness for the deeper impact of serious illness and the importance of holistic healthcare. Every individual is different, and ensuring there is a whole person approach to care enables those living through cancer to manage the deeply personal challenge of diagnosis. Holistic therapies complement clinical pathways and support patients’ ability to maintain their wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during an exceptionally difficult time.
‘We have an opportunity to reshape what the future of holistic cancer care looks like, enabling more people, nationwide, to access the kind of personalised support that can help make a meaningful difference during and after medical treatment.
‘This challenge will support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping to transform access to, and understanding of, holistic care that will enhance recovery and healing for patients across the UK. Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain, or landscape you are walking through.’
‘Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported. Please know you are not alone. C’
The princess also wants to use her challenge to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which is launching a specially designed fundraising page for people across the nation to donate. The funds raised for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity will support more people with cancer to benefit from holistic care.
One could argue that this might explain why Kate has done so few work events in the past month – she was likely training for this, I guess? But conspiracies abound, especially as other Three Peaks climbers shot videos where it looked like Kate getting tons of help from her bodyguards and at least one videographer. My personal opinion? I actually believe that Kate is physically very strong, and she’s a very capable hiker who enjoys this sort of thing. The problem for Kate is that her royal brand is that she is too delicate and fragile to work two days a week. She can’t have it both ways – either she’s physically strong enough to hike three mountains, or she needs to be coddled indefinitely because of her health recovery. Pick one, because it can’t be both.
The National Three Peaks Challenge. ⁰⁰Together, we can stand alongside everyone navigating life with cancer, ensuring no one faces this disease feeling unseen or unsupported.⁰ ⁰Please know you are not alone.
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 28, 2026
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
Keen can do this but work wears her out. She should not get taxpayer money if she doesn’t work. So fake.
“The National Three Peaks Challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3064 metres (10,052ft)…The total driving distance is 462 miles.” Estimated time for completion is 13-16 hrs, exclusive of the 11-hours driving time between the peaks. Is she helicoptering between peaks, ie cheating? (Without consideration of the ‘cheating’ indications in Nanea’s comment #10 below).
Anyhow, the fact that this story is showing up now is a strong indicator that the Wailses certainly believe the story that the Sussexes and the children are heading to the UK. For a #s based lowdown of Kancerous Kitty’s Fakery, see Feminegra https://feminegra.com/kate-middletons-charity-hike-raises-awareness-but-her-low-engagement-count-raises-questions/
@kirk – Great article, thanks for the link
@kirk – That’s such a good article. The author is SPOT-ON: “If Kate is well enough to take part in a physically demanding charity challenge, then the Palace cannot keep using recovery as a blanket explanation for why she can only do limited public duties.” Bravo!
If the Sussex’s had not planned to be there this month she wouldn’t have been climbing any mountain but on a holiday somewhere hosted by some name that more than likely appears in the Epstein files.. funny how she can never work a full week but has all the energy in the world when it comes to the Sussex’s showing up and for holidays. I highly doubt she actually did the full hike this seems like a “look at me” stunt.
Someone wrote the message for keen. Imo
It sounds like AI helped.
So I’m not trying to discount how difficult an challenge like this would be to complete, but if you can do this why have you done sub 40 engagements this year? At this point you’re like a deadbeat parent that shows up with presents on birthdays and Christmas and is gone the rest of the year. Harry went to the South pole, and food banks, and on International tours.
They can do both. If they want to do engagements that have high impact they can do regular nine to five work, and major events like this. So I just am not feeling like this deserves congratulations, for someone whose husband was just acknowledged as being a billionaire last week. Give some of that money to charity.
And at this point it’s impossible to miss, but typical British journalism malpractice to not acknowledge that you only do stuff like this when someone’s sibling and their wife are going to be in town or doing something major themselves very soon. And now I suppose people are supposed to give you a standing ovation in 2 weeks at Wimbledon, and just ignore that from March to July of this year you have frequently disappeared for weeks at a time.
Or why not do the hiking as part of a charity endeavor? Put together a fundraiser and let people root for you. Rather, she brought a videographer so we will get some Patagonia commercial videos out of this. For absolutely no one’s benefit.
It seems weird to be fundraising after the hike but perhaps there were security issues so it wasn’t announced in advance.
I didn’t even clock the “charitable” part of this story until I read your comments! I thought it was just more of a personal quest. Maybe people will donate on this special page that’s been set up…after not being engaged at all and after the challenge is finished. But it might have had more impact if people had known about it and been able to follow her progress. Or if the royal foundation had made a push to match donations?
Or maybe if Kate’s husband didn’t flood the zone with crazy stories about Harry and ravec all weekend, it would be more successful.
This. I’m confused. How will her hike help raise funds for charity after the fact? Is there a clear plan for that? Bc right now, it just looks like a cool thing she did for herself. And yes it can also just help raise awareness of how strong someone can be after fighting cancer. Sure. But how is it now going to raise funds?
There will certainly be a standing ovation in Wimbledon after this. There was one last year and the year before that without having done anything at all about cancer. At least now, she took part in a fund-raising (sort of, anyway), although I have my doubts about whether she could pull it off by herself with her fragile frame.
The Kent family members so well remembered. Marina. Her daughter in law Catherine and the duke of Kent. They did not have to parade around with look at me walks. Like keen does They were great. Billie Jean king remembers how gracious marina duchess,of Kent was to her.
From the excerpt I don’t get how the cancer fund got money from this stunt other then being named by Keen in her keen message. Did she donate? Is she gonna keep releasing footage from the hike to encourage people to donate? Mentioning the fund in the SM post is in itself more than what the KP staff usually do
Agreed. She can do this but cant work more than once or twice a week because of “good days and bad days?”
Spare me. She wanted to do this bc she likes hiking and she likes praise and attention.
At this point, it has to be clear. She does not do many work events as a choice and not due to any physical strain from the work itself.
Don’t you know. She has good days and bad days. On a good day she can climb three mountains.
@Monlette 😂
But the school run! And her tiny little children still need her to wait at home while they’re in school all day. You monsters!
/s
Of course you’re confused by the charity aspect of Kitty’s Kancer Klimb. “How will her hike help raise funds for charity after the fact?” Let’s go through the steps here.
1. Take video of Kitty telling people that she wants to “give back” and “in particular, to support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.” Publicize the Kitty video.
2. Recognize that the Royal Marsden Hospital is part of the NHS. Also recognize that the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity is a separate charity that exists solely to raise money to support the NHS Trust.
3. Recognize that the “NHS Trust is an organizational unit within the National Health Service in England and Wales that provides healthcare services to the local population. Trusts manage hospitals, mental health facilities, community services, or ambulance fleets, and receive funding directly from the government to deliver free care” (Wikipedia).
4. Realize (implicitly) that Kitty’s Kancer Klimb video message is to ‘donate money to the NHS.’
5. Take more videos and pictures of people’s backs and sides doing the “Three Peaks Challenge.” Publicize said videos and pictures as images of the famous Kitty (who is amazingly unrecognized by other climbers).
6. Realize that Kitty’s billionaire husband controls the Duchy of Cornwall. Also realize that the “NHS pays rent to the Duchy for land and properties used for healthcare purposes” (Feminegra).
7. Belatedly recognize the circular nature of the charity message to make NHS donations, a substantial portion of which will wind up in Willy’s Duchy pockets.
8. Belatedly realize you’ve been encouraged to donate money to Willy, on the basis of a government-funded PR campaign to improve Kitty’s public image.
🤔
What are these people doing?? You’ve been building up the fragile Kate message for years now and then you brag about your athleticism? Maybe don’t brag about it on SM? And Peg was only present because they added him to the picture in photoshop.
Kate fcked up big time. She or her team are just trying to be in the news because of the Sussexes media train rolling. This is a dont forget meeeee stunt but they forgot that kate is supposed to be fragile and someday yes someday no, depends on the doctor, depends on if williams will let her or not, depends on if she wants salt or pepper that day. This is going to come back biting her in the azz because this makes noooo sense for the persona they are trying to present and preserve so she can lazy around. But bravo to her if she did it, bravo for raising FUNDS and not just wind of conversations in the wake of the Sussexes coming. She didn’t need to train for this, she trains like mad everyday anyway and absolutely loves loves loves the cold plunge everyday to be and stay this cold.
Same. I was like….I thought she was too weak to do anything?
It’s a miracle.
LOL! Too bad she’ll be claiming a relapse to her sickly state in 3-2-1 as soon as Harry and Meghan leave the UK. The grift is real and she needs to be called out!
“It’s a miracle.”
😂🤣😂
It’s a 4th of July Independence Day MIRACLE! 😝
She was showing off big blue ring also. She’s so phony.
ABSOLUTE MUST
How would people recognize her without it? She is big blue
It’s a very necessary accessory since her face changes drastically from image to image
When I do outdoor activities I certainly wear my ring with the largest stone in it………NOT! That’s where she messed up. That is the first thing I noticed in this picture that set off my bullshit meter. Diana never wore her engagement ring when she did workouts and Kate does actually leave that ring at home on occasions. I can’t believe that Kate wore that ring under the gloves she would have had to wear.
At least hopefully something good will come out of this in that she MAY raise funds for cancer awareness or treatments. Since she hasn’t stated what type of cancer she “has”, I’m not sure how effective it will be. The other good thing is that she can no longer claim she is too weak to cut ribbons.
Kate has been on a whirlwind publicity campaign of work since she found out that Meghan may be coming to the UK. It’s interesting how active she gets at the thought of Meghan stealing her thunder.
I have a problem with believing that story. Every pictures I have seen so far show only low res images with a background so fade out that it’s impossible to confirm the location with certitude. I find it also hard to believe that the family who was waiting for her at the end are not photographed. Low res and fade out are typical of doctored images.
The weird part to me is why not have a photo of her family waiting for her at the end as they claim. Maybe one will be revealed later but it’s…strange. That would be a cute photo? Why are just getting her face at the end. Not a very dynamic image for a dynamic event.
Absolutely – that would have been much more interesting! A photo of them holding a sign for her or surprising her after her climb. Maybe they’ll put out a video showing the behind the scenes of her training and talking about why she wants to do it. Not just a sort of bland press release. That kind of vulnerability would be unheard of for the royals, though.
As a non-British person, I have never heard of the Three Peaks challenge, but it seems like it’s quite well known and used for fundraising efforts. I don’t think it’s a bad thing that Kate is attempting to raise awareness and funds for cancer research in this way, it just seems like it could be more impactful.
That’s what I thought. Husband always by her side but never seen around. This was a 3 climb challenge, who will frankenphotoshop the arrival with the family waiting and did the participants have a tracker like legit races so we can track the performance?
Who wears their honking huge engagement ring hiking for 24 hours?
I would think they brought it with them specifically for the photo and she put it on for the pose but she was seen scuba diving with it on.
Big Blue front and center. I don’t know any serious hiker who wears jewelry (or seemingly makeup) like this while undertaking a major trek. Your fingers swell, among other things.
My thoughts as well. Additionally, jewelry, especially rings are a hazard.
The general consensus among the Squaddies — not her.
At least not all the way.
We all know the Wisteria Sisters have asses as flat as pancakes. One of these “Kate from behind” videos has someone who’s at least 2 sizes bigger than Kate. One pic showing her profile looks… not like her.
This thread has a few interesting finds
https://x.com/Rimmesfk/status/2071506990128349231?s=20
… and for the video of Kate with the muscular buttocks
https://x.com/ShakeLS/status/2071511022574174606?s=20
Seems they pulled a “Kate at Windsor Farmer’s Market” stunt again.
There’s no way she’s the one in the second link…no way…There’s a video of her speaking to another group and her legs are super skinny…
That profile pic is not her. How do they get away with this constant lying? Surely someone wants to spill the truth.
That looks like her flat butt walking up. Is the second shot even real though? Looks like another person.
Love the big teeth and thicker lips on the first link profile pic.
Hand on heart, if you told me the profile pic with the cap on was Omid Scobie I might have believed it.
The person supposed to be “Kate” has a different profile and larger teeth.
Kate is much skinnier than the person in the second video. Sorry but that side profile pic doesn’t look like her. Kate is EXTREMELY skinny. The side profile pic doesn’t look like her either.
https://x.com/ZandiSussex/status/2071570381140562041?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
We’ve also returned to true brunette in that pic rather than all the blonde Kate’s hair has had recently 🤔
What a freaking joke! Sure, it’s an admirable feat but then you can barely do work events because you’re such a delicate English rose? F her.
I don’t understand what’s so admirable. She lives such a cosseted life, wanting for nothing materially and has all the time in the world to train for and eventually climb three big rocks. Admirable would be refuting the lie that your SIL made you cry. Admirable would be publicly apologising for failing to do just that.
And explain why she put out eleventy different versions of ‘she made me cry’ when she knew it wasn’t so.
Wow, Kate, that’s nice of you. Big blue is living his best life, hiking around Scotland. That’s what I do with my jewellery as well…
😂😂😂
😂😂😂
Big Blue 2.0 that Kate gets to take on hikes in the mountains, sailboat trips and ziplines in Borneo.
As always this is misleading
She was DRIVEN by her Kensington team between the three peaks AND was assisted by mountain rescue. With that assistance Anyone will complete this in 24 hours.
There’s a video out now of her speaking to a wonderful boy who is in a wheelchair (Invictus) who was carried over the three peaks by his family. They did it in 30 hours.
Not diminishing but look at the timing. Who’s getting All the attention in Britain right now. She was sending out thank you letters for her “treatment” and visiting the 🏥 in 2025. She just did a charity dinner with Charles for cancer but NOW this comes out in 24 hours.🤔
She’s doing this, having an engagement with George, William is sending a video out on the queen 👑 the real one. Will they do something everyday until July 6
George will probably be brought out more since his parents are lazy
They’re saying driven. She was likely helicoptered in.
The total driving distance between the peaks is about 400 miles. Were you expecting her to walk that in 24 hours?
This is how it’s usually done though, you are driven between the mountains.
How’s this going to square with the “if her health allows” messaging from KP?
Well, she’s now so physically exhausted that she will have to cut back her “work” schedule. After Wimbledon though because she desperately wants another standing ovation.
Sorry, Kitty, nobody cares about this feat. She doesn’t have the ability to hold anybody’s attention no matter what kind of stunts she pulls.
From what I saw, people were eating it up.
Will the photo of all of them greeting her at the end come out when the Sussexes start their events? I wonder…🤔. Otherwise they certainly miss an opportunity here…
Right? Maybe it will come out at a later point. Bc yeah that’s a missed opportunity but releasing it during the sussex visit might be a possibility. I have a bet they’re technically gonna be doing circus tricks during that whole visit.
I believe it is her – she loves anything outdoorsy and exercise-related, and the conspiracy theories are reaching a bit. She is very fit, and loves to play tennis and spend time at the London sports club that she and William are members at. I think this is what she spends most of her time doing, in-between the infamous school run… she works out. The issue I have is 1) why not just donate the money, they are millionaires, why did she need to ‘raise’ money for this? 2) This article is right in pointing out that Kate is a delicate little sapling when it comes to scheduled engagements, but a strong, fit and healthy woman when it comes to skiing holidays, tennis, sports club visits, and mountain climbing.
She got a lot of help with this being driven to each mountain. She made this about her,posing for fashion photos.
tbf that’s how it’s usually done. Noone walks to get to each mountain. You are dropped off each time.
Driven between them is normal in these types of challenges. Though she wasn’t driven, I guarantee. Much easier being helicoptered in.
I fail to understand the fundraising aspect of this stunt. Usually when someone wants to fundraise they hike, bike, run, and have people watching and cheering either at the road or livestream so people can follow them, and donate for every mile achieved.
Posting a picture of big blue (Kate attached) on the peak of a mountain? After she finished? No official videos of her actually climbing? No photo of the loving family celebrating her?
The side effect of turning the frail cancer survivor who has to decide day by day if she is strong enough to sit in a coach and wave (Ascot) or look keen and interested at a 30 minute event every 2 weeks, into a sporty young woman climbing 3 peaks in 24 hours, resting only in the car driving her? Wonder how KP will spin this in the coming months. We will see her preening at Wimbledon (still wish Meghan would go, too!) and after that there is the sacred summer vacation until September. They need time with George after all, which cannot be interrupted. Months for her PR team to invent a relapse after this show of strength.
I didn’t have the stomach to read the word salad she posted.
Invictus anyone!!!!!
Lets remember she is someone who works out 2 hrs a day with a personal trainer and has done for years – she’s very fit and has a v toned physique so doing this with support and the right training wouldn’t be a big issue for her. Also we should remember this is the women who in Butan hiked to the top of a mountain and stopped half way up to get a glow up.
Also I would have had more respect for her if she had done it publicly instead of the usual stealth approach – we she does events months/weeks ago and then when she needs a PR boost out comes the evidence.
Also she would have gotten a lot of help to get to the top in the name of ‘security’ hence why it wasn’t done publicly with a group of cancer survivors.
Well I’ll say something nice, she( finally )did something related to cancer.
But as everyone has said you cannot be to fragile to do the mundane events and then do this. Nope.
She was already zooming around on the ski slopes early last year. Yet work is just too strenuous
I don’t really doubt that she could meet the challenge, she and her sister were very athletic growing up. Pippa actually participated in the Race Across America bicycle race many years ago. She was on a team that came right by our house. So, I know those girls were/are fairly athletic and fit.
But, like one other poster, I just don’t know about this. I just spent 2 weeks hiking out west and there is no way that I could wear my wedding rings, no way, my fingers were like sausages. However, she is tiny and very thin so I guess it’s possible, but why would you want that thing on your finger while hiking? I’d be afraid I’d lose it. Or maybe she just had it in her pocket and pulled it out for the photo op 🙂
I don’t understand why the narrative went from ‘having preventative treatment for pre-cancer cells’ to ‘Kate had cancer, she is a cancer survivor’ and using cancer as her entire personality now and as an excuse forever to do nothing but what she feels like doing and not working.
The C card is also to protect her from any criticism. “How could you criticise a snow skiing, scuba diving, three rock climbing cancer survivor”? “Don’t you know it could cause a recurrence of the C word “?
The original talk about cancer from that bench was about the cancerous cells found. The pre-cancerous cells came later. Somebody simply got it wrong and it was grabbed. The opposite happened with the crying. Kate sent flowers to apologise and a few weeks later someone decided that it would sound better the other way round, I hold either Carole or William responsible for that (I guess) Probably encouraged by the Daily Wail. But I do remember the report of the flowers being sent.
In the video, she said, cancer WAS found, though unlike Charles, there were no shots of going to treatment which is her right. William said pre-cancerous cells were found to a journalist.
Several cancer patients commenting here at the time said Kate’s words and actions were at odds with real cancer treatment, eg she talked about how important it was to spend time in the sun. She also had a deep tan at the first Wimbledon when she’d supposedly just finished treatment (I’m not sure of the timeline exactly). She didn’t seem to know anything about cancer treatment.
Kate said “cancerous cells HAD been present.” Months later, Rhiannon Mills said that William told her pre-cancerous cells were found, which matched up with Kate’s statement in her video. She didn’t initially say she had cancer, the rota turned this into a cancer battle and she’s been leaning into that ever since.
I have no idea about her fitness level. I only know that she is painfully thin and looks like she might faint just from the strain of public appearances. Apparently, most days she is too weak to do nonstrenuous engagements. But now she’s hiking mountains wearing a large, expensive, iconic sapphire ring. Color me skeptical. But if she can climb mountains, she can do what counts as work for royals.
Yeah this is what I keep coming back to. I’ll buy that she exercises obsessively but it this point in her life that doesn’t appear to equate to fit and healthy.
But, if they want to shout about her health then great, get working lady. No more excuses.
At least the Wail will now have to stop talking about how delicate she is after the cancer. We knew that after the two skiing holidays, but they still kept it going, Now they have dropped themselves right in it.
Interesting wording: “The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.” Why not say something about her actual experience there? In fact the whole thing is worded in very vague ways. She is not beating the allegations.
Exactly.
Think of the young photographer
Think of Kate planting a rose
Think of Kate lauding Royal Marsden
Think of Kate’s valiant hike
Featuring her in the press clinging to OTHER PEOPLE’S STORIES keeps Kate and cancer firmly linked while shoving all the hinky BS around ‘Kate’s Missing’ (and Royal Racist) in the memory hole cupboard.
Didn’t Pippa and James have a stunt like this, where they appeared, immaculate, at the peak of the Matterhorn. It was pointed out one can be choppered in for the final bit and the valuable photo op.
So while Meghan is doing international travel, making inspiring speeches, fundraising, donating, networking and running a very successful business, Kate is what? Hiking? Princess material for sure.
Listen, she went down a slide in Denmark, “played” the piano on THREE separate occasions, took family photos until the issuance of a kill notice, etc. Why can’t you just admire these stunts? I mean, she’s a cancer survivor. Everything she does (or did) you now have to admire. It’s crucial to her (PR) recovery.
Well here I was worried about her being fragile and instead she’s strong as a horse. I guess that explains the thinness. Maybe this marks some kind of turning point where she’s going to work more and be more involved.
Yawn
There’s video of Kate talking to climbers on one of the treks. So I believe she did it. Where the doubts come in for me is the detail that she was driven between all three peaks. I think she used the royal helicopter to get all peaks. I hope she also donates money to this cause.
This is where KP and the rota have shot themselves in the foot. They all doubled down insisting the Frankenphoto was ‘little forgivable tweaks’ and that the farm shop video wasn’t fake and ‘William dropped her off at an appointment’, etc. Kate may have done this hike but presenting it after the fact on social media in the same wonky blurry SHADY manner of edited video just makes it hard to credit. The trustworthiness of all of them is out the window
Now that she’s confirmed she’s fit, it’s time for her to do way more engagements per week where most aren’t remotely physically taxing.
My first question is how did she get from one mountain to another? Must have been helicopter, right? The UK is small but not that small.
Also, not to be jingoistic but as an American it is kind of funny to think one could climb the three tallest mountains in the UK in 24 hours. Say what you will about the USA, it is stonking huge and has some big ass mountains.
Anway, I think she did this. Good for her. Now she should do more “royal work.”
I’ll give credit where credit is due: this is the first time she’s done anything substantial in terms of fundraising. Or at least the first time in years. This is absolutely the sort of stuff the royals need to be doing more of if they don’t want to do the museum openings.
That said, if she’s fit and healthy enough to do this, she’s fit and healthy enough to do work the rest of the time.
She just doesn’t want to.
I’m just unclear about the fundraising. Is it that her climb is meant to inspire people to donate after the fact? Will she keep posting photos about it with a link to the charity?
Admittedly it’s not clear. There’s a lot more talk about fundraising and a charity is actually mentioned which is more than they’ve ever done.
But it’s still pretty vague. To me at least.
So how exactly is she supporting the Royal Marsedn Cancer charity? Just raising awareness as she likes to do or did she raise funds?
There is a link on the marsden site under her statement to donate. They have also said the wales via the duchy are matching donations. The BBC said today 10milljon pounds have been raised since it was posted yesterday.
Any publicity on how much devoted husband donated? I mean he donated £1k towards saving a pub recently so does he love her as much as that pub? Surely he’s made a sizeable donation to prove his love and pride in her achievement? Or is it just Joe public who gets to donate? Surely Carole has donated as well ?
Why doesn’t billionaire Willy just waive some of the rent they’re charging NHS “via the duchy”?
I categorize the following statement as FALSE: “They have also said the wales via the duchy are matching donations” There is zero confirmation of any donation-matching from the Duchy of Cornwall. I have also not seen any news of personal donations made by the Wailses in their individual capacities. Instagram of royalreporterlydia indicates “The King and The Queen have congratulated The Princess of Wales…We’ve also made a donation through the Princess’s fundraising page” but does not report amount of donation.
I climbed Snowdon, so that at least isn’t really a major feat. (Seriously, if I could do it, ANYONE can.)
This is the sort of thing Kate should be doing — she likes physical activity and nat-cha, supposedly. But yeah, they have seriously undermined the good days/bad days narrative that they use to excuse her work-shyness.
My spouse and I (in our 50’s) climbed Scarfell Pike (in an absolutely miserable day of rain and wind) and I would say that it also is quite doable as we saw families with small children, seniors, etc. We took a longer route that was more than 8 miles of hiking and set an easy pace as we had a day free, interested to know what route she took as my recollection is that there are many options and some can be up and back within 3-4 hours only.
She and her gear look so shiny! Not a speck of dirt anywhere! LOL
This is so weird. Like, if Kate did this, it feels like the kind of project that should have had a lot of public advance notice and interest built up beforehand. Like, her journey towards working to become fit enough for it, tied together with some cancer awareness fundraising initiative, and the hike itself having some live coverage as it was happening.
Instead the public gets a surprise picture of her at the top of a mountain saying she did this thing out of the blue while the public narrative about her for the past couple years is that her health is fragile and that’s why she barely does any public events, becuase she had to feel healthy enough to be up for it first. And we’re told her family was there to meet her but no pictures or video of them cheering her on at the end?
This honestly feels like complete bullshit.
I’m a keen hiker and have done the 3 peaks challenge and I absolutely do not believe she did it.
If she really did this the way it is being claimed she did it, there would be footage of every minute of it and every second of it would have been publicized to the max. Can you imagine the number of work events this could have counted as to boost her numbers the way the royals pad their numbers with travel/meet and greets besides only counting actual work events? Me thinks she better be careful with the frail waif claims to dodge work if she is actually fit enough to do this. The Wails are crashing out because of the attention a brief Sussex visit is getting and will do anything to snag a few headlines. Most of the furor around Keen’s “disappearance” wasn’t that people cared that she was out of the public eye or concerned that she had cAnCer. Most of the uproar was the clear lies kp was spouting rattled the public’s bs meter and made them more curious. Willy is gonna keep spewing bs until it starts getting thrown back into his face.
Hard agree.
I had to laugh when I saw the photo – they’re trying to spin it like she climbed Mount Everest – or even the Alps or Canadian Rockies.
While I don’t know what the trails are like on those “mountains” (and I’m sure there are different trails that vary in difficulty) let’s be clear – as we say in eastern Canada – these are hills. They’re the highest they’ve got in the UK but they are HILLS in comparison to actual mountains. The height of the highest mountain listed would be akin to climbing up Mont Tremblant in the Laurentians in Quebec.
To put it in perspective, the height of all three of them put together would be like hiking Whistler/Blackcomb in BC. But there they’ve got her with her hood up and walking sticks like she’s ascended to base camp or something – and of course her hands strategically placed to show off big blue – GMAFB.
If Kate actually did this as a personal challenge and then decided to make it into a fundraiser, it’s a good thing. However, the way this thing is coming out is weird. When people do things like this to raise funds and support causes, they announce it ahead of time so that people can pledge. Then they do it publicly, or there is a video of it for the record. Now, a really good idea is if Kate led a group to do this challenge, composed of other cancer survivors, say, and a whole camera crew was along to record it, and all of this had lots of publicity ahead of time so that people could donate or sponsor the whole “team.” It would be fabulous publicity for the Windsors and for cancer research. But there is no “I” in team, and Kate is obviously not a team player, and clearly lacks any leadership skills because with her it seems to be “me, me, me” all the time. I do want to know, however, exactly how challenging this whole thing is so we can have some perspective. The timing is interesting. When was this executed? BTW, I have always been of the belief that Kate’s fragility is mental and emotional, in addition to the fact that she is a drama queen.