Why isn’t anyone asking about who paused Prince Harry’s UK risk assessment?

Today would have been Princess Diana’s 65th birthday. Today is also the tenth anniversary of Prince Harry and then-Meghan Markle’s first conversation. They would later have their first two dates at Soho House as Meghan was in London to watch Wimbledon. Currently, Harry and Meghan are enjoying a family vacation somewhere in Europe, possibly at their multi-million-dollar Portuguese villa. Some have suggested that they could also be staying at Elton John’s French Riviera villa. I think Portugal is more likely, but they have tons of wealthy friends with European vacation homes, so who knows.
The original plan for the Sussexes was almost definitely to base themselves somewhere outside of the UK, then spend a careful week in the UK with the children. The original agenda involved spending time at Althorp with the Spencer family, several days in Birmingham for the Invictus One Year to Go events, and then some charity events in London. At some point, the family was supposed to spend time with King Charles and it’s now clear that Charles offered the Sussexes some royal residence (and Charles made sure to brief that to every outlet). What’s not clear is what verbal or written guarantees of security Harry might have been given for months beforehand. He behaved like he believed that some security would be granted, especially for the Invictus events. RAVEC waited to inform him last Friday that he would receive zero police protection for the entire trip. GB News had an honest breakdown of exactly what this is:
Whether Prince Harry and his family should, or should not, get taxpayer-funded police protection when they are in the United Kingdom is a deeply polarising question. The Duke of Sussex’s first priority is keeping himself and his family safe, and he is still furious a Home Office committee downgraded his security level when he stood back as a working member of the Royal Family in 2020. Many have asked me what security The Prince actually gets in the United Kingdom. The answer? A phone number for a police liaison officer, with many more digits than the country’s quick 999 emergency call system.
Apart from his own private bodyguards, who are legally banned from carrying firearms and do not have access to police or secret intelligence, the King’s second son and his family have limited protection. No specialist vehicle escort, personal protection officers, reinforced barriers, or snipers on rooftops. Sometimes, local police forces have taken pity on the Prince and provided a small amount of support out of their own budgets.
Yet, around-the-clock armed police protection costs the British taxpayer millions of pounds each year, which six years ago was deemed disproportionate for a former working royal. The Duke of Sussex lost a High Court appeal to overturn this decision. He had also offered to pay for his own police protection, but a judge declared police were ‘not for sale’ – ruling wealthy individuals should not have the right to hire officers for their own personal protection.
Last November, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) decided an independent Risk Management Board (RMB) should take place to conduct an objective assessment of Prince Harry’s current threat level and vulnerability.
The RMB would then make recommendations to RAVEC about the appropriate and bespoke package of protective security needed to protect Prince Harry and his family.
Despite The Duke’s office being told the RMB was happening in March, it is understood they only found out on Friday that all assessments had been “paused” without explanation, and RAVEC had therefore not updated their stance on Prince Harry’s security situation.
The Home Office declined to comment on specifics, but told the People’s Channel: “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”
[From GB News]
People like Tom Sykes and Tina Brown have been screaming that Harry “knew” he didn’t have police protection when he planned the visit, but this timeline indicates that Harry was told in MARCH that the risk assessment would finally be done. Harry probably naively believed that he could take them at their word and that by July, the risk assessment would find that his family needs security and everything would work out. Harry was blind-sided not only by RAVEC telling him that there would be zero security, but that the risk-assessment had been paused months beforehand and he had never been notified about it. As Robert Jobson said this week, this is the noise of a divided crown – did King Charles know that the risk assessment had been paused? Did Prince William know? They both have courtiers on RAVEC, so they both should have known months ago. At best, Charles and/or William were sowing chaos. At worst, this is really feeling like a complete trap for the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gut gelaunt im Buggy auf dem Weg zur Schwimmhalle fuer die Schwimmwettkaempfe bei den Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 805068101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
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Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex und seine Ehefrau Meghan als Zuschauer auf der Tribuene, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim. Rnd – Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs. Nigeria NGR 0:2, am 14.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, vom 09.09. – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf/ Deutschland. Â *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan as spectators on the tribune, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim Rnd Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs Nigeria NGR 0 2, on 14 09 2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09 09 16 2023 in Duesseldorf Germany Â,Image: 805292425, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON / Avalon
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Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex und seine Ehefrau Meghan, Herzogin von Sussex als Zuschauer auf der Tribuene, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim. Rnd – Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs. Nigeria NGR 0:2, am 14.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, vom 09.09. – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf/ Deutschland. Â *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as spectators on the grandstand, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim Rnd Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs Nigeria NGR 0 2, on 14 09 2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09 09 16 09 2023 in Duesseldorf Germany Â,Image: 805501636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON / Avalon
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Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex lachend waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex laughing during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707470, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
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Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
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Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex verfolgen das Finale im Rollstuhlbasketball Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 wheelchair basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex watch the final in wheelchair basketball Invictus Games 2023, wheelchair basketball final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
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Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 13 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 13 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Nobody’s asking about the pause in the risk assessment because it’s pretty damn obvious that the palace (BP, KP, or both) paused it. All of this “confusion” is just ass covering and lies.
Exactly. They paused it. I’m not sure about how a divided crown has anything to do with this. I could be wrong but ummm pretty sure Charles and William both have known that the risk assessment was paused. And if Charles was keen to see his grandkids then he would have got it done or told Harry in advance that it was not happening. Unless we are to believe that Charles’s one rep on RAVEC also did not let him know. Really??? I still can’t believe the IG are happening and there is no security for the patron when every other country has been able to provide this. And I’m sorry, I’m not sure I buy that Charles didn’t know about it and it’s all William. I could be wrong on that but creating this conflict of who paused it, one of them or both of them, is real damn convenient just saying.
Seems to me the only thing Charles and William agree on is they don’t want Harry and his family in the country. They just show it according to their personalities – Charles is passive-aggressive stab-in-the-back, and William is in-your-face rage monster.
The reps they have on Ravec are each of their chief of staff – so of course they know everything. Ravec did have 3 royal reps from each of the palaces/houses. Not sure what happened to the Queen’s rep after her death but I’m sure the slot was filled by someone else in the institution.
I think one or both definitely knew that it was paused, and they were holding out for different things to be confirmed from the Sussexes, before allowing RAVEC to inform Harry. I think William wanted to know if it was going to just be Harry coming, and if he was going to be isolated only to Invictus events. I think Charles wanted to know if the kids were going to come with Meghan, and if he could get photos, even back of the head ones with the kids for him to display.
And I think once it was confirmed that the entire family was coming, that they would be doing Invictus and other charitable events, and know their kids would not be in public or seen that both got angry and decided to let RAVEC then inform Harry.
But, the bigger question is as correctly asked, why was the review paused? We know that they agreed to review it again this past winter, and I wonder if all of the internal issues going on with the Labour party this spring, may have impacted whomever is on the board that was pushing for the reassessment.
Because that becomes the salient issue. You won’t provide him with security because your risk assessment says that he doesn’t need it, but you don’t have a current risk assessment, but you won’t do a current risk assessment to see if it matches the old one that said that he doesn’t need security. It’s just a dog chasing his tail at this point.
Actually, the last proper RMB assessment was done in 2019 and this found Harry’s threat level was higher than anyone’s except QEII’s. The former UK Head of Counterterrorism, who sat on RAVEC, says it’s likely even higher now and Harry requires permanent automatic protective security. I suspect this is why they keep kicking the RMB into the long grass. It’s ridiculous, because RAVEC protective security could even be more cost-effective than local police forces across the country having to fork out from their stretched resources. And it’s only for the few times a year the Sussexes would be in the UK.
Ahhh, @Beth…so this is the rub. Unlike emotional-support polls, a legitimate, objective assessment conducted in the same manner RAVEC conducts any others would show that Harry (and Meghan) is/are indeed still very much the focus of British fascination and focus. Wow.
I’m also curious: non-working former royal Andrew still gets police protection, paid for allegedly by Charles, right?
So why can’t/won’t Charles foot the bill for Harry police protection for the entire duration of Harry’s visit in the UK? Obviously the king can afford it (all his can’t-afford-to-feed-another-mouth BS aside).
And it looks really bad that he hasn’t offered?!
(I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if his plan all along was to shut down the review and then offer to provide protection himself so it looks like an olive branch, but if so…1) way to recklessly endanger your child/grandchildren to boost your own profile; and 2) coming up a day late and a dollar short now…)
It’s because they want to control what events Harry can do while he is in the uk. They don’t want him to have blanket security anytime he is in public. Only when he is in public on their say so.
Interesting to see a story with actual facts.
The Crown is divided even without Harry – he’s just the proxy war.
Interesting to see it from GB News as well. And when it’s just the facts presented, it doesn’t look good for the RF, ravec or the govt.
I would like to know how many VIPs got a risk assessment and RACEV sanctioned security in the last 6 years. Taylor Swift, after her mother raised hell and Vienna had to cancel 2 concerts due to bomb threats. Salman Rushdie, who still got attacked and nearly died. Who else? There must be a list somewhere. Isn’t there a Freedom of Information Act where the public can get information? Why is nobody asking? RAVEC can’t just sit there all year twiddling their thumbs while a computer responds to requests with a generic email “request denied”.
@Lurker The last I remembered, it was said right after W&K’s wedding that the Royals are exempt from the FOIA. Can anyone else confirm this?
Especially coming from GB news, normally a right wing news outlet, pro monarchy and ant Sussex.
While we all know for a fact that Harry (and M, of course) will do everything in their power to protect their family, I can’t help but think at this point, if I was in this situation, I would finally throw my hands up and say, “ENOUGH!” It’s a bitter disappointment to the child within us all to finally have to face that a parent doesn’t really give a shit about you, that slim, glimmer of hope that inner child holds onto… has to finally be faced and extinguished. Otherwise, this merry-go-round of disappointment will never end.
Harry has extended his hand over and over, given Dog Shit Dad multiple offers, to meet the kids in person, only to have that hand rebuffed with false starts, statements, and hollow words.
I am in awe of H’s personal strength; I would’ve written off Dog Shit Dad a long time ago.
Here’s the thing. I think there’s a very real possibility that Meghan and the kids don’t go or maybe they go for one day or night. And Harry will go on record about it. The BM will twist it to make him seem whiny and like it’s all about the money, but again anyone outside loyalist circles won’t buy it. They just won’t. So that defense will only fly with an ever shrinking royalist part of the uk population. And I maintain that it will come back to bite the left behinds bc the BM will be angry about the missed opportunity. And they will find ways to take swipes at the left behinds. How hard they’ll swipe, idk bc they stilll protect the monarchy ultimately, but it will happen; they will swipe in some way. Bc right now, we’ve got GB News presenting just the facts, and let’s be real bc that almost never happens .
What would “Enough!” look like? Harry still needs to appear in public in the UK, for his various charities.
I think Harry knows exactly who his father is. This campaign is about making it impossible to deny who Charles really is, for all the people straining to attribute reasonable doubt to this malignant narcissist. Harry was very clear in Spare that he does not buy the narrative about his mother’s death & then he said in his interview about RAVEC that he had discovered something devastating. He’s ripping off the harmless old befuddled mask that Charles wears. There’s a seething vindictive person under it who merely pretends to be helpless when it suits him. Remember what the late Queen warned Harry, “Your father does exactly what he wants.” If Charles wanted Harry to have security, he would have it. He’s merely assembled the family council to hide behind others — & he has form for using family members as human shields. Diana saw straight through the man she sarcastically dubbed, “Wonder Boy.”
IMO he’s playing the long game to reveal how both Charles and William are doing this. If enough of an outcry happens, control of RAVEC is removed from royals. When/if Billy the Basher becomes king, he would then have no authority to stop Sussex Family from traveling to the UK whenever they want, without warning, and receiving full security
@IRISHROSE I agree with you 100%. He’s forcing them to show their whole hand to the world. – To show just how far he’s willing to let something go and possibly harm his son and family just to make his point. But Charles doesn’t realize how bad this looks on his part.
The security assessment cannot take place because it would clearly show the Sussexes are at risk and need security. The Sussexes should get automatic security as people with high profiles according to existing laws. Their profile is what matters, not that working royal nonsense. Their risk is made much worse by the never-ending Windsor smear campaign. A true assessment would demand that the smear campaign stop because it is counterproductive for the government to be on the hook for providing security to high profile people and to make the same people’s risk greater by playing stupid games in the media. Abolish the monarchy.
Leave the children and Meghan home they definitely aren’t safe! And stop giving Charles a heads up on their engagements from here on out! He doesn’t deserve the 30 day Info on Harry’s movements from now on! Stick with the Spencer family they have proven themselves to be caring family members! I really hat the left behind losers!
No, Harry is following the protocol and being transparent. It is revealing who is creating the problems. Sneaking his family in without security? He is not going to do that right now. He is going to push for every fair way for him and his kids to visit without being sneaky or cloak and dagger about it. And if that makes the RF and the uk govt bad, that’s on them.
Maybe there are some European royals that are coming over during that same timeframe who can offer them accommodation and accompany them on all their visits. That way they’ll still have all the necessary security they need. It’s a loophole but could work.
Taylor Swift! 😂
I’m hoping for the same thing from Euro leaders and royalty. Solidarity for Harry.
I was thinking that too. And what a kick in the mouth that would be to Charles and Willie.
Someone should ask King Frederik. Denmark wants to host the games, would make sense for Frederik and Mary, or their son Christian, to visit Birmingham. How sweet would that be?
Fred isn’t that great with security. After he left the Spanish mistress’s apartment last year or the year before? He wandered around the street for 15 minutes before his security showed up. He was filmed doing it, so if a film crew could get that close to him…
RAVEC still does not say why all assessments have been paused which indicates that other people are also affected by this decision.
I said this before RAVEC created this mess by not communicating the change of the decision to Harry and his team on time. IHarry could have adjusted his plans if he had known this.
It could indicate that, but it is an assumption. RAVEC could have made quick decisions about all other cases first, then paused Sussex Family’s case.
I’m convinced this is a huge set up by both Chuck and William, one of them personally gave orders to stop the risk assessment and leave them with no security at the last minute before their scheduled visit.. and I also believe they have very sinister intentions for Meghan and the children if they come to that island.. this is such an evil thing to do to anyone but considering that they killed princess Diana by pulling her security it seems like they are just following the same playbook looking for the same result and it’s terrifying to watch this mess unfold.
Charles is King, & dying with cancer. He is, literally, a dead man walking. William is now in charge. Officials will give precedence to his views over those of the King. Charles will know this & also know there’s nothing that can be done about ot.
He can fire them.
Yep. I’m sorry but if his people are answering to him and not William then yeah get rid of them and bring on faithful ones.
The GB report is shockingly accurate!
Who, indeed. Someone should make a FOI request.
With the RAVEC pause and the Daily Fail (and its brethren), is the end game having one or more killed? Does the possibility of “punishing” (initiated by Charles, William, courtiers) Harry really have to include putting Harry’s family at risk? Does the Royal Family think that because it weathered the death of Diana, it will do so again? The world has changed and Charles/William/Camilla are no Elizabeth. (And she even had to be pushed by Tony Blair to mourn for Diana.) For the papers, you will get big clicks — but there will be blood on your hands. (They all will have blood on their hands.)
“Does the Royal Family think that because it weathered the death of Diana, it will do so again?”
– I actually think that is the belief. They literally briefed that they didn’t think that a successful attempt on Harry would cause a public outcry. Plus, these people do not learn at all. If they had learned from the whole Diana debacle, they wouldn’t have treated Meghan so badly and neither would they have used the same playbook that they used for Diana: public smear-campaign, painting her as mentally unstable and yanking the security.
ITA with you that they believe they will weather any potentially adverse event because they already weathered the Diana storm and they’re freakin’ 1000+ yr old slaving narcissists that get away with whatever they want. Plus BRFCo & Associates have got the anti-Harry, anti-Meghan hate PR machine working 24-7 at full speed. But imho they better keep running their emotional support polls, while trying to redirect all anti-Andy sentiment towards H&M. Because they’ve got people like me, an American who used to firmly believe the French and British investigations into Diana’s death, doing a complete 180° and strongly suspecting Chuck and his horse-faced bridezilla of arranging Diana’s death. Oh, and according to the new Germanic owners of the Torygraph, (6/20/26), “Support for the monarchy [is] at its lowest level in 30 years. Most significant fall is among young people, with only one in three in favour of Royal family.”
IMO, there would again be riots in the streets and it would end the monarchy.
Sadly no, there wouldn’t be riots in the streets if members of Sussex Family were killed. Nor would it end the monarchy.
They do believe they can and will survive the death of H and/or his family. It’s why they continue to block them from receiving security in the UK and why they tried to block other countries from providing the sussexes with security as well. I do believe the firm thinks their death are an acceptable loss.
Horrible to contemplate but if there was an attack on Harry in UK , how would RAVEC pausing his security assessment look then? It is appalling that Harry ‘s security was pulled without due diligence of said security assessment being carried out. How is this justifiable if anything bad happens to him? Diana ‘s death nearly capsized Charles. Does he want a similar disaster to befall his own son in the UK and have to face criticism of his conduct? Doesn’t he care about the safety and protection of his own son, daughter in law and two grandchildren?He paid for security for Camilla before their engagement and also Andrew’s security?Common sense is that the Sussexes should have a risk assessment and based on that alone get security as appropriate. This is all very concerning to watch unfold. Kirsty MacColl gave up her own life to save her son when a power boat was coming towards them. Now that is a parent.
All of this was intentionally done. Since the Sussexes left the firm and senior royals have constantly attempted to sabotage and smear them. Their reach is limited in the USA and this security issue in the UK is all the only lever they have left to cause harm. This is them using it.
The risk assessment was paused for Harry because we all know what it would say – that he should have security automatically when he’s in the UK. But was it paused for everyone?? That seems like a big flaw in the process since VIPs dont just stop traveling because of a family dispute.
It’s clear that the rug was pulled out from Harry and its also clear that the royals are behind it – whether its William acting through Simon Case or whoever, or Clive Alderton acting on behalf of Charles (or William), or Charles or William themselves directly calling the shots – this is on the royals.
Yes, I agree completely. There’s no way he’d have planned to go to the UK, with the children especially, without the promise of protection. Then they pulled it. I truly didn’t believe the stories last week because Harry is so security conscious, he’d never dream putting any of them in danger. Nor would he wait till a week out hoping there would be security. Someone did a U turn.
Simon Case is long gone. He went back to the Tory govt and then the Liberals won primeminister. He’s probably working at Sleaze & Skeeze LLP right now :-/ I have no idea who took over his role
oh i know he’s gone from KP but there was some speculation yesterday that he’s one of William’s reps on RAVEC.
He was awarded a life peerage and sits in the house of Lords. He was part of Charlie’s privy council but may have stepped down for health issues.
He could be somewhere on boards for w&k foundation or behind the scenes at epsteinshot ( formerly known as earthshot). Jamie lowther p was a hidden part of those for years.
But was it paused for everyone or are they just saying that? Genuinely idk the answer and maybe it’s been said.
I thought their first date was on July 1. Didn’t Meghan then post the massive bouquet of peonies Harry sent her?
I think it’s the Diana effect for both Charles and William. Harry, Meghan and the kids are going to be the biggest event that has hit England since the boring Coronation. No way are C&W want to be sidelined.
Charles is the King of freaking England. If he wanted Harry there, Harry would be there.
And as for William and Kate, even they aren’t stupid enough to think they can hide when Harry is here. This way they can slide the fault.
Weak and petty losers.
It’s obvious that it’s Charles. He and his team took the security from Diana and he’s doing the same to Harry. An abuser doesn’t change their MO.
I agree with what others are saying, that Harry knows this and is ensuring things are on record. The UK govt is remiss by not stepping in to take some control back re this security stuff. The corruption on display is bold. It caused Diana her life, and upended the RF moving fwd. if anything similar happened again, it would fold completely… maybe they are ok with that? Powerful forces working to dismantle and tear apart countries, sell everything off for profit.
What’s going on with GB news? Is it Opposite Day? This is the third article that had been just the facts journalism.
Do the courtiers hate Charles? Do they have any idea how bad this all looks?
It seems to me that they are trying to force Harry to stay on Royal grounds. They want him and his family trapped within their walls. They want his children. I wouldn’t step foot on any Royal property, given how they are gunning for each any every one of the Sussex family. It’s scary how they tried to kill Archie with that convenient fire. Ghouls, every last one of Royal family (minus the Sussexes, obvs).