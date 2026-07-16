QEII’s former chaplain: ‘Woke’ King Charles is a ‘disaster’ & ‘falling short’

One of the few things I like about King Charles is that he basically realized decades ago that his “kingdom” was and is a pluralistic, multifaith society and that he could not and should not be an “evangelical” Anglican. He’s gotten so much pushback on his embrace of and respect for other religions, but he has built up a lot of credibility across many faiths. His heir, not so much. But did you know that right-wing nutcases think that Charles has “gone woke” because he isn’t Islamophobic or preaching a reactionary pseudo-Christian message? Well, that’s what Queen Elizabeth’s former chaplain believes.
Karl Stefanovic has continued his run of inviting divisive guests onto his controversial podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show. The latest episode, uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday after Stefanovic’s exit from the Today Show was hastened following backlash over his chat with far-right activist Tommy Robinson, features the Queen’s former chaplain, Dr. Gavin Ashenden.
Ashenden had harsh words for British monarch King Charles III, who he lashed over the decision to abandon the label of Defender of the Faith, used by the royal family since the 16th century, and replacing it with ‘Supreme Governor of the Church of England and protects the space for Faith within the multi-faith nation’.
‘Evidently we have a woke King. Coincidentally, we have a King who can’t think straight despite having had the best possible education,’ Ashenden told Stefanovic. ‘He has got caught up in something that pleases him, which is the idea that all religions and all spiritual realities are of equal value. And if you can somehow mix them together, it’s good for society. There’s no evidence in history of this at all.’
Ashenden said that by failing to have ‘fresh thoughts’, King Charles is part of a process that he says is, ‘unravelling everything that has held us together’.
‘He’s like a blind and deaf lion tamer, who can’t see things are quite dangerous,’ Ashenden said.
When asked what the late Queen Elizabeth II would think of her son’s reign, Ashenden did not hold back.
‘I think she would know it’s a disaster. She was a very intelligent, alert woman, full of integrity,’ he said. ‘I think one of the reasons we loved her, is that we felt that we were dealing with a woman of integrity. When the world is run by people with integrity, the world is safe. We loved her because she was a model of how this thing needs to be done. Unfortunately Charles… is just falling short of what’s expected of a King.’
Ashenden served as an honorary Chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II for almost a decade, between 2008 and 2017. He resigned from the position in early 2017, indicating that he wished to freely speak on theological issues without drawing the Queen into controversy.
[From The Daily Mail]
I mean, I also think Charles’ reign is a disaster and that he’s falling short of many aspects of his job… but not because of how he handles religious issues. “…The idea that all religions and all spiritual realities are of equal value. And if you can somehow mix them together, it’s good for society. There’s no evidence in history of this at all.” Excuse me? The US, Canada and many European countries are multifaith societies with thriving Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and Christian communities. There is plenty of evidence that multifaith, diverse societies are a great thing. This guy sounds super-pissed that Charles regularly shows respect for all religions and that he isn’t launching bizarre modern Crusades.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Charles meets members of the British Ukrainian clergy with bishop Kenneth Nowakowski during a visit at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, in London, Britain March 2, 2022.,Image: 666088264, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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King Charles III attends the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of “Gladiator II” at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Wednesday 13 November, 2024.,Image: 934094040, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey, in London. Picture date: Monday March 10, 2025.,Image: 974325984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 20: King Charles III during a visit to Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 20, 2025 in Manchester, England. The King is visiting Manchester to show his support for the Jewish community in the city, following the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue on October 02.,Image: 1046944917, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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Pope Leo XIV and Queen Camilla exit the Apostolic Palace, and in the San Damaso Courtyard will bid farewell to the Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, Reverend Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza; the Vatican City Head of Protocol, Monsignor Javier Domingo Fernandez Gonzalez and Deputy Head of Protocol, Monsignor Lins. Their Majesties will stand as the British and Vatican national anthems play, before departing in the State Bentley. Vatican City 23 Oct 2025,Image: 1047628013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF Foto/Avalon
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Pope Leo XIV and Queen Camilla exit the Apostolic Palace, and in the San Damaso Courtyard will bid farewell to the Regent of the Prefecture of the Papal Household, Reverend Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza; the Vatican City Head of Protocol, Monsignor Javier Domingo Fernandez Gonzalez and Deputy Head of Protocol, Monsignor Lins. Their Majesties will stand as the British and Vatican national anthems play, before departing in the State Bentley. Vatican City 23 Oct 2025,Image: 1047628426, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF Foto/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the Papal Basilica and Abbey of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls to attend an ecumenical service in recognition of His Majesty becoming ‘Royal Confrater’ of the Abbey of St Paul’s. The Children of the Choir of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal and the Choir of St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, will perform. Rome, Italy 23 Oct 2025 *** Local Caption *** ROME, I – OCTOBER 23: King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave St. Paul Basilica after an ecumenical Service of Prayer on October 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. During this historic State Visit, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will meet Pope Leo XIV for the first time since he was elected in May 2025. The King and Queen will join the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year celebrations, during which the heads of the Catholic Church and Church of England will pray together, the first time the British monarch and pontiff have done so at a church service since the English Reformation. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images),Image: 1047779972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Franco Origlia/AGF Foto/Avalon
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(left to right) The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, Queen Camilla and King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760059, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III (right) and the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760120, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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(Left to right) The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760157, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
It’s one of the few things he gets right.
Hmmm, Dr. Ashenden might want to refresh his education. History isn’t static; societies evolve.
Yeah, just wait til he gets a load of William as HotCoE.
Makes one wonder what Charles might have been like, if he hadn’t been in thrall to Camilla.
Charles had been in love with Camila for most of his life, I don’t think her influence can be denied.
Whatever ‘in love’ means
Stay woke, Charles. It’s one of the few good things about you.
He’s long championed sustainability, organic agriculture, environmentalism, historic preservation. I don’t admire him as a father, but he been on the right side of environmental issues before it was popular to be so.
He cared about the environment before it became fashionable, one thing I do admire about him.
When I entered (early to mid 1970s) the plant/land scape industries, the Prince of Wales was a beacon for intelligent design. and renewable resources. We looked to him for exactly what @HillaryIsAlwaysRight says, sustainability, organic agriculture, and environmentalism. I can’t speak to historic preservation, except in terms of old-growth trees and some centuries old garden designs. I know nothing if he preserved buildings or whatever. But until the C tapes, and then well, everything else, he was well respected by me. Sure, we in the industry poked fun at having to have someone put his toothpaste on, or him bringing his own toilet set w/him where ever he went, but he was considered at the forefront of where the industry was going. It’s sad, in a way, to see his behaviours now erase all the good feelings he garnered in the beginning of his career.
As far as historic preservation, I’d point to his work preserving Dumfries House (complete with original furnishings) as one major achievement. Also, the Prince’s/King’s Trust is far from his only accomplishment in the sphere of education and training, particularly for young people. (Trivial exmple – the Chanel embroidery program mentioned recently, whose graduation luncheon was at Highgrove the day the Sussexes visited, was in conjunction with the King’s Foundation.) He founded more than 15 charities across a variety of sectors. Once upon a time he had the makings for a notable reign, and it’ll be interesting to see what history makes of him, in the end.
Interesting too to ponder where he might be if he had been able to form a working partnership with Diana post separation. Or, if he’d taken advantage of his great PR post Harry and Meghan’s wedding and hitched his wagon to their, especially Meghan’s, rising star power. Or, since he’s just thrown away yet another opportunity, if he’d treated the Sussexes as respected guests on this recent visit, rather than as interlopers somehow out to damage him. He’s never seemed to be able to share the spotlight, it’s one of the things that’s most damaged him, and probably given the interested parties surrounding him the tools to manipulate him against his better interests.
Windyriver I’ve thought that too.
What if Meghan had been put in charge of the Castle of Mey Trust? She could have turned their finances around. Spent her efforts highlighting Scottish hospitality, local brands used at the castle, signature dishes, locally woven linens, etc..
This guy just sounds ignorant.
Yes very ignorant and probably why he had to resign from the Queen before he spewed his ignorance for the masses.. it obviously wasn’t going to be approved even by the late Queen.
I’ll bet Richard the Lionheart is this dude’s favorite monarch. He was such a murderous thug of anyone he deemed to be of the wrong religious persuasion. That includes women and children. He always defended “the faith”.
I had a taxi driver in the Cotswolds last September who regaled us with his theory that Charles should not be King because he is a Muslim and therefore can’t lead the Church of England. He was basing this on Charles hosting Iftar at Windsor (?) the previous Easter. It’s not an understatement to say he was absolutely outraged. I was so flabbergasted I really couldn’t think of how to even begin to dissuade him.
Great quote, attributed to Mark Twain, sometimes George Carlin, but true origin uncertain: “Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.”
@ncboudicca bots who swarm over DM comments sometimes bang on about Charles being a Muslim lover. Is it some kind of conspiracy theory and one picked up on by your taxi driver?
It’s a relief to learn that we don’t hold a monopoly on crazy conspiracy theorists here in the States.
Gavin Ashenden has hopped around the ecclesiastic landscape . From being ordained as a Church of England priest he had a varied career with numerous academic and advisory appointments alongside parish ministry. In 2017 he announced his resignation as a Church of England priest and in the same year the Christian Episcopal Church announced that their Archbishop has consecrated him as a missionary bishop for their church. The consecration had taken place in 2013 when he was still a CofE priest and chaplain to the Queen. It seems he kept quiet about it for four years. Also in 2017 he was received into the Roman Catholic Church, though not as a priest since he is married. So, he is a Roman Catholic layman alongside being a missionary bishop for the Christian Episcopal Church. Like the Catholic Church the Christian Episcopal Church does not ordain women. I suspect this is a strong part of Gavin Ashenden’s understanding of Christianity. He resigned from the CoE after women were accepted into ordained ministry. He was probably never comfortable with Queen Elizabeth being anointed , in effect, as a priest at her coronation.
How is going to feel about Scooter, agnostic at the least, atheist at the most, being King, head of the Church of England????
What does this man want Charles to do? QEII didn’t really do anything religious besides what was expected of her – attend church regularly and meet with church officials. Charles seems to do those things. She met with people of other faiths. Charles just has a more modern approach to it which is more fitting for a multicultural and multifaith society like England.
Should Charles start burning religious buildings to appease this man??
QEII was like the sphinx — she hardly ever spoke, so everyone could project onto her their own views.
This guy seems like a loon.
Ah yes that good christian woman “full of integrity” who used her unelected influence to protect her pedo son…