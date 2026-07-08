Mitch McConnell is apparently calling up senators from his hospital bed…?

In late June, Senator Mitch McConnell had some kind of serious cardiac episode at his home in DC. Someone called 911, and he was eventually taken away in an ambulance. He’s been in the hospital ever since. Rumors are flying around MAGA world, Kentucky media, DC media and beyond. Nothing has been verified, but the independent journalist who broke the story about McConnell’s hospitalization claimed that her sources are saying that McConnell is “brain dead.” Which caused a real commotion, and now McConnell is apparently chatting up political allies from his hospital bed.
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell has been making phone calls from his hospital bed to Republican allies to dispel internet rumors that he’s “brain dead” after 911 dispatch calls revealed the 84-year-old was rushed off “unconscious” from his DC home in an ambulance last month.
The longest-serving Senate leader of either party reached out to his successor, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) as well as ex-adviser and current CNN contributor Scott Jennings following X posts from right-wing firebrand Laura Loomer about an alleged “cover up” of McConnell’s failing health.
“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital,” a spokesperson for his office said in a statement. “The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”
McConnell’s Senate colleagues issued statements that the retiring Republican was alert — and chatty.
“Leader Thune spoke with Sen. McConnell yesterday by phone,” a spokesperson for the majority leader’s office said. “They had a lengthy and substantive conversation that covered a variety of topics, including national security.”
“Senator Barrasso and Senator McConnell had a lengthy conversation early this afternoon. Their phone call lasted roughly 20 minutes,” a spokesperson for the Republican majority whip also said. “Senator McConnell was fully engaged and is eager to get back to the Senate.”
Jennings added in an X Post that on Tuesday he also “talked for just shy of 20 minutes” with his former boss “about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR [Theodore Roosevelt] Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible.”
Republicans’ 53-47 majority wouldn’t be imperiled should he be unable to finish his term in January 2026, since Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t be able to choose a replacement candidate. Instead, a special election would take place.
Independent journalist Desireé Townsend was the first to uncover the EMS audio of McConnell being taken to George Washington University Hospital on June 14 — after he was found “unconscious” shortly before 9 a.m. Dispatchers on the audio discussed that there was “CPR in progress” for a “cardiac arrest” at McConnell’s residence and referenced medical personnel in an ALS, or Advanced Life Support, ambulance had been sent to the home.
Yeah, I don’t know what to tell you. Either McConnell is sitting up in a hospital bed, calling up colleagues and friends, or this is all some kind of Weekend-at-Bernie’s political mess in which McConnell’s staffers are “handling” all of this. One thing I know for sure is that McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao is not part of the Weekend-at-Bernie’s conspiracy, if there is one. Chao flew to China just days after her husband was taken to the hospital and when pressed about possibly returning to see her ailing husband, she told journalists that McConnell’s condition “did not warrant an immediate return to the US.” Cold as ice.
I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a…
— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 7, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“Trust me, bro”
👆👆👆👏👏👏🤣🤣🤣
No one bothered to record even a snippet from one of those calls as a proof of life. I guess they’re getting ready to AI him back to consciousness until the 3rd.
Oh he called me….I was shocked since I loathe his very existence & we’ve never met, but we spoke for 18.73 minutes about Iran, Ukraine, where in the world his wife might be & told me he had plans to go to the Obama Library when he’s discharged….
No way! My money is that he’s on life support and they are all a bunch of liars. What an awful end to a horrible man.
I hope it works out that the governor can apoint a person who can make good things happen by the deadline.
Co-sign all this.
I love that his wife bailed but apparently she just returned. Ugh. This man will go down as one of the architects of the fall of the USA. Terrible, racist POS – Kentucky ought to be ashamed but they kept voting him in so…
What a shitshow – exactly how I expected him to go out.
Laura Loomer said (and I quote) “he’s brain-dead.” She’s not exactly a bastion of truth, but she is one who will leak confidential info.
He’s been “brain dead” for the last 30 years…
And there’s no way he’s able to hold multiple 20 minute conversations while he’s still in the hospital! That’s all just a BS cover up.
What a complete lack of dignity all around. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
I’m going to make a 30 year old callback and wonder if Kevin Kline is up for one more political impersonation.
@ElsaBug
I loved that movie!
Ellen Mitchell: Why couldn’t you die from a stroke like everyone else?
Sure Jan. No 84 yr old who’s been hospitalized for 3+weeks after a cardiac arrest is having 20 minute conversations with each of these lying snakes. Next they’ll claim that they visited him and played Twister and Spades. Oops, definitely not Spades. Hearts then.
Someone on CNN apparently asked Jennings to have Mitch call in to the network. At that point, Jennings glitched out and broke out in flop sweat. Demand proof of life atp.
I actually did cpr on a 74 year old having cardiac arrest it took the advanced life support ambulance 18 minutes to get to the house and use a defibrillator on her, she crashed again at the ER then was airlifted to a better hospital having to be shocked back a third time and fully intubated it took her months to even be able to say a few words.. (she’s was a healthy 74 it was literally broken heart syndrome her spouse had died 6 days prior to her cardiac arrest), MM is not healthy and hasn’t been for decades.. my friend was a miracle we were all told by the dr because cardiac arrest patients usually don’t have a chance without a defibrillator on site so she was in the 5% that actually survived .. he was found on the floor unresponsive, cpr given after who knows how long, if he had a pacemaker-defibrillator implanted that will only shock the patient typically three times before cycling down so even that didn’t save him.. this man isn’t talking to anyone imo his heart is probably barely functioning with the help of life support at this point.
Agree, most people do not come back from being unconscious an unknown length of time. They would initiate CPR on anyone found down until a Dr. orders otherwise or they had a DNR order easily seen by rescue personnel.
Mr. Smith holds the phone up to my dog’s ear so I can tell him he’s a good boy when I’m away. Same idea with vegetable Mitch. Come on. If he can talk to people for 20 minutes, then let’s see it. I’m sure Gov Beshear can stop by.
I think the wife dashed off to China so the one person with power of attorney to unplug him is far far away. I’m sure she has a lot of other business to manage while she’s there.
LMAO
Can’t Chao exercise her power of attorney from any location? She doesn’t pull the plug herself.
She could exercise POA from anywhere yes. But remember she was in the Cabinet during the first Trump admin—she’s may be just as willing to go along with this as the rest of them. Being out of the country certainly makes it harder for the media to get ahold of her and ask uncomfortable questions though.
Thomas Massie posted a hilarious mockery of the “I just talked to him, just me bro!” posts from the GOP in response to the requests for a proof of life. The theory is that they’ll continue the weekend-at-bernie’s bit with McConnell until some deadline for a special election in Kentucky passes to keep Massie from being able to run in it as an independent. Truly, this country is beyond parody at this point.
honestly it serves McConnell right that at the end of his life, no one gives a shit about anything other than the immediate political expedience in pulling the plug or not.
I don’t know why they’re so frightened of Massie. He just lost a primary to MAGA. Do they think Democrats would vote for him? That’s what would have to happen for him to win a statewide race. A coalition of lots of Dems and Indepenents to overwhelm MAGA. And Massie is not someone I, as a Democrat, would ever vote for.
They’re worried he’ll run as an independent and split the Republican vote.
There’s a credible rumour that Turtle is in a vegetative state and that they’re keeping him alive till the August 3 deadline *ahem* passes.
(Too bad Felon47 is still around…)
Even if there’s a special election, wouldn’t there still be a midterm election in Nov? I guess I’m asking what’s the difference? Just the cost of two elections vs one?
Never mind. I just went down a Reddit rabbit hole. This is confusing AF. I guess it would be less likely to create a constitutional crisis if they keep him on life support till Aug 3.
There wouldn’t be a constitutional crisis. They could hold a special election no sooner than 63 days after he is declared dead. Looks like anyone can run.
Winner would fulfill his term. Only a short period of time but gives them an incumbent advantage in the November election .
If he is proven dead today? Election could be third week of September. Winner goes to D.C. immediately.
Sounds like betting on 8/4 would the kalshi bet.
I saw a post that said Mitch reportedly said “To Blave….”. 🤣
For a while all of the jokes online (Weekend at Bernie’s memes, etc) felt disrespectful when someone may have passed but my anger at the Republicans having no limit to how low they will go now overrules any threshold I may have had for my schadenfreude.
Ah so mitchy mitch is only mostly dead?
His wife being in China screams loudest of all: if your partner were on the brink of death, would you be anywhere but at their side? Logically, he’s either fine and dandy — odds: 0 — or he’s brain dead.
That’s the wierdest part of this to me. Not that I ever thought this was a love match, but she has to know how bad that looks. And Mitch was already glitching and aphasic before he died, so we’re supposed to believe he’s Chatty Cathy now that he got resuscitated? NO.
The rumors have been that she’s a Chinese spie/his handler. Looks like the mission is over.
This was my first thought too.
Just what kind of cold-hearted shrew do you have to be to leave your husband in either circumstance – recovering from a major health event or brain dead.
I’m still able to be stunned at the extent of truly awful people there are and how this regime has validated the absolute worst in people.
Truly a marriage of convenience
How can you tell the difference? I contend. He’s been brain dead for years. Not to mention he’s lived without a heart his entire time in the Senate.
Scott Jennings visited the TR Presidential Library too…so. like Trump, he probably also thought he was having a conversation with the real Teddy Roosevelt. Talking TO an AI hologram or a brain dead person does not mean you are talking WITH them.
If Mitch Mc Connell went on The View, the only one who could hear him would be Whoopi Goldberg. The man is dead. Technically on life support, but his brain is dead. The only people stupid enough to believe otherwise are Trump voters.
Lol! Love the Ghost reference!
🤣🤣🤣
It was a long, long, long, long distance call.
The Magat bar is in hell, but somehow they manage to sink it further. Shenanigans are at play… Some of the memes have been fantastic though.
Elaine Chao returned to the US yesterday. Prior to Thune and Jennings’ call to Mitch, Senator Mike Lee of Utah said (I paraphrase) no one had any communication with McConnell.
It’s interesting that one of McConnell’s daughters (he had children?) deleted her social media accounts.
Did she give any reason for her trip? If not…. I’m assuming it was to obtain instructions. Which is creepy AF. That’s actually the creepiest part of the entire situation.
“family’s philanthropic endeavors,” per her office, is the quote from Newsweek, and subsequently referenced in today’s Guardian article regarding McConnell.
Elaine has businesses in China and operated them out of her federal offices when she was Trump’s secretary of transportation, using our tax dollars to fund her trips to check on her businesses
She had a meeting with the Chinese VP. Shady AF.
Mitch McConnell has been brain dead for a very long time. And I wouldn’t believe Scott Jennings if he told me the sun rises in the east.
Agree. IMO Mitch McConnell has been brain dead for at least 10 years.
But the Republicans lying about talking to him on the phone surprises me, even for them. Really they spoke about Iran, Ukraine, AND the “situation in Maine”? Embellish too much and you expose your bullshit.
My father is 84 and can only handle about a five minute phone call on his best day.
If he’s alive the only talking he’s doing is hitting the nurse call button.
It’s a fitting end for such an odious and evil man that clearly no one loves him or cares about him one bit. Not even his kids and certainly not his wife / handler.
ER doctor here. Not a chance he’s sitting up in bed taking calls. IF he’s actually “recovering” he’s likely in pretty bad shape and certainly not physically or mentally fit enough to carry on one 20 minute conversation, let alone multiple. if he was indeed capable his family or staff would have released some “proof of life” photo or statement.
Based on my experience I’d say that the most likely scenario is that he remains comatose, whether induced or otherwise, on life support until the deadline of Augusr 3 passes (the last day allowed for a special election to fill his seat). His already frail state combined with an out of hospital cardiac arrest puts his survival odds at less than 5%, and his likelihood of any meaningful recovery much lower.
What’s your medical opinion on how long a very elderly raving lunatic in severe cognitive decline can live?
Thank you for the explanation as an expert in the field. This is playing out how incompetent, but embiggened white men would intentionally plot a medical drama involving an elderly person and not how a real cardiac emergency with an 84 year old would play out. The redhats want to avoid any possibility of Massey getting the seat in a special election or the KY governor appointing anyone. They are spinning, spinning, spinning based on half assed knowledge from the internet and TV. The realities of CPR and life support are far different than the miraculous outcomes that we have seen on tv. Statistics don’t lie. Magat white men dependent on the tangerine terror to stay out of prison lie constantly.
Keeping him on life support just so he can have a pulse to avoid replacing him in the senate costs us millions.
Taxpayers are on the hook for this top-notch medical care being provided to a dead senator who thought nothing of stripping medical care from others.
Is anyone able to explain the significance of the Aug 3rd date. If they announce his death before that I understand that a special election will be called but what happens if it’s announced after that? Is Kentucky just down one senator until the mid term election?
As i understand it –
After August 3, no special election would be held to fill his seat. It would remain empty until the results of the election in november.
If he is publicly declared dead before August 3, a special election could be held in about 65 days. Anyone could run in it. Whomever wins would have an advantage in the upcoming November election to fill the seat.
That seems to be what is worrying the GOP. That a popular independent candidate might run, win the special election, and win against the GOP candidate in November.
The person who wins the special election would only have a short time in office before the new election, but time enough to throw some wrenches in the rethuglican machine.
Got it. Thanks! So yeah I guess if they wait until after Aug 3rd and then another 65 days for the special election they are hoping to run out the clock until the midterms.
Sort of. If he is declared dead after August 3rd, no special election would be held. His seat would remain empty for months. Only the regular election would be held this November for his replacement ( he’s term limited).
The democratic governor would want to call the special election as quickly as possible.
Great. He should do a live interview.
Apparently, the GOP people who spoke to McConnell all spoke to him for 20 minutes.
The Bluesky takes were funny.
“I met up with Mitch McConnell today and we beatboxed for twenty minutes.”
“I spoke to Mitch McConnell for about 20 minutes today. It was my first séance.”
“I Just talked to my old friend Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes.” (posted with a photo of Haley Joel Osment “I-see-dead-people” from “The Sixth Sense”)
Brain death becomes him!
I’ve never heard of Mitch being so chatty in 20 minute increments.
I thought it was cruel when his family was accused of elder abuse a few years ago but it really was elder abuse. His wife propped him up and now she has fled. Either she is running so they cant declare a special election or she did something that warrants jail time. Either way unless mitch speaks to a neutral person i will believe a family member is fielding his calls.
I’m sure the President is being very supportive of the man who did a lot to create the current Supreme Court right- wing majority, and to prevent trump’s removal after the Capitol insurrection. What’s that? He hasn’t visited? He hasn’t even ‘truthed’? I don’t believe that!
Orange Satan, fresh off his fond recollection of a talk with Teddy Roosevelt, surely will have a conversation with his old enabler.
Any reporter worth their salt should be able to figure out his actual status. Is he in a coma? Is he really sitting up talking to people? Is he brain dead or actually dead? It really should not be that difficult to figure this out and I can’t understand why this hasn’t already happened. It’s not like there are armed guards around his room to protect his status from triggering a special election, right? Right??? 😉
Weekend at Mitch’s.