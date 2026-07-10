“Netflix executives are panicked about people losing interest in their shows” links

Netflix executives are apparently “panicking” at data suggesting a huge drop-off in interest in their original programming from the first and second seasons. That’s because Netflix broke the TV-release model – people are having to wait years between seasons, which means that people simply lose interest in whatever show they were invested in a few years ago. [Pajiba]

Connor Storrie’s first Emmy nom is for SNL, not Heated Rivalry. [Socialite Life]

All about Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest show. [LaineyGossip]

Sir Anthony Hopkins is going to snatch Taylor Swift’s wig. [Just Jared]

This Nolan Xavier Wells story is so sad. That poor kid. [Starcasm]

I’m sooooo all-in on Dune 3. [Hollywood Life]

LOL, I cannot see Kristen Stewart in any of these Chanel looks. [Go Fug Yourself]

Who’s on the cover of V Magazine? [OMG Blog]

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Saint Laurent. [RCFA]

Snoopy lost his home?? [Seriously OMG]

Men share their icks about women. [Buzzfeed]