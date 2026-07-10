“Netflix executives are panicked about people losing interest in their shows” links

Netflix executives are apparently “panicking” at data suggesting a huge drop-off in interest in their original programming from the first and second seasons. That’s because Netflix broke the TV-release model – people are having to wait years between seasons, which means that people simply lose interest in whatever show they were invested in a few years ago. [Pajiba]
Connor Storrie’s first Emmy nom is for SNL, not Heated Rivalry. [Socialite Life]
All about Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest show. [LaineyGossip]
Sir Anthony Hopkins is going to snatch Taylor Swift’s wig. [Just Jared]
This Nolan Xavier Wells story is so sad. That poor kid. [Starcasm]
I’m sooooo all-in on Dune 3. [Hollywood Life]
LOL, I cannot see Kristen Stewart in any of these Chanel looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
Who’s on the cover of V Magazine? [OMG Blog]
Daisy Edgar-Jones in Saint Laurent. [RCFA]
Snoopy lost his home?? [Seriously OMG]
Men share their icks about women. [Buzzfeed]
Out of the ones Netflix created, they’ve cancelled too many of my favorite shows too early. Why get invested in a show when they are just going to can it after one season? They don’t give you a runway long enough watch. Dead Boy Detectives was great – one season. Same with Irregulars. I don’t even bother with their shows any more because of that.
I loved Dead Boy Detectives too. Cancelled after one season. Boooo!!!
This is exactly the problem. I loved season 1 of The Boroughs and it was canceled before I even finished it.
I didn’t know that it wasn’t coming back! 😳 Very well cast and good story anyway.
I did not understand that cancellation at all. Maybe the producers wanted too much money from Netflix.
Loved Irregulars, but the Biggest crime was Mindhunters! How they just stopped it was wrong on so many levels!
@CJW I totally agree on Mindhunters! What a fantastic show and I was so disappointed they cancelled it.
I was very invested in the Netflix show Stranger Things when it first came out. And having to wait so long between seasons is the very reason I lost interest. I wasn’t attached to the characters anymore and I’d forget what happened last in the story. My husband and I watched the first episode of the final (I think?) season and were just like, meh. Let’s go watch The Pitt.
How did they not realize this would happen…
Except for heavy makeup, all those Buzzfeed men’s opinions are gender neutral. Although TBF, I’ve never met a man who says he has no hobbies, but if their only hobbies are watching tv/playing video games, that basically the same thing. Everyone needs hobbies that require active mental engagement.
I don’t even bother starting shows on Netflix bc the things I like get cancelled.
I usually binge entire shows nowadays once the show has been officially canceled. It removes the hassle of waiting years between seasons. I have also been burned too many times by shows that got canceled on cliffhangers (f me, I can’t believe Annika didn’t get another season and ended like that-hiss BBC).
Wait – Annika was cancelled? Noooo!
Annika was SOO good!
I was bummed it was cancelled too
There have been some really excellent British shows headed by a female lead that haven’t been renewed. Some BBC some itv. If you haven’t seen Mrs Siddhu investigates with the utterly brilliant and incomparable Meera Syal I highly recommend it. They only made one season and the excuse of too expensive doesn’t wash as it’s fairly easy to make.
They did make a few seasons of Harry Wild with Jane Seymour, which was quite enjoyable.
I don’t know who produced or showed them though.
Rest in power, Nolan Xavier Wells… This story needs more coverage and public fury.
Yes! I was about to give my thanks to Kaiser for linking this. I love that Colin Kaepernick has stepped in to pay for an independent autopsy. Like NAACP notes: Black Men Deserve to Grow Old.
Thank u.
There are many reasons a show like The Pitt is so successful. It’s legitimately great television. It’s only bingeable after the season’s over. Most importantly though, the start of one season is less than a year after the conclusion of the previous.
Netflix tried to solve a problem that wasn’t broken. TV worked in their cycle with 22 episodes. New season starts in September or February goes through May. You have a summer break and then the show if picked up comes back in Sept. Also the binging thing was fun at first but does sort of kill momentum for a show. I mean the fact you have to wait all week for a new Pitt and get to discuss it and look forward to it, builds suspense and community.
but yeah 3 season over 8 years, you stop caring.
A big netflix problem now is the people they do business with. We keep saying we dont like a particular person or they can’t produce in this area try something else. Lo and behold that same person is given another shot doing the same thing. Tony hinchcliff is an example. He gets zero laughs a lot and netflix keeps giving him money.
Netflix is starting to trick the audience into watching shows/movies. Their audience is tuning all the way out.
As others have said, big issues with Netflix’s original content is the cancellations and time between seasons.
The other thing is that their algorithm for what’s presented sucks
They highlight the same 8-10 shows in multiple category bands.
If it didn’t look appealing to me under “new and notable” I’m not going to watch it just because Netflix is also pushing it at me in “just for you” and “trending” and “latest releases”
And their search, browsing functions have gotten bad over the last year or so.
Literally, the last 3 times I’ve pulled up Netflix to look for something to watch, i’ve given up after a few minutes because it’s such a slog and what they’re serving up looks somewhere between yuck and meh
Two year turnaround and more is asinine. Viewers will literally die in between. Babies will become adults while their parents wait for another Bridgerton. It’s idiotic.
As they should. To expensive. Many series stop after only 1 season, and are dearly missed. At this point, they really need re-evaluate their strategy
I cancelled Netflix. It was $20 or higher for our plan. We weren’t watching anything on it and had a lot of other streamers we were currently watching on. Netflix offered me an $8.99 deal for I believe a year to stay, and it could be played by multiple people in our home at the same time, not limited to one device. No commercials. I thought there must be a catch. That’s the ad-supported plan. I was skeptical, but there have been no commercials. They must be desperate.
The cancellations of great show (especially on a cliffhanger) are infuriating and makes it want to stop watching anything Netflix makes:, Dead Boys Detectives, Lockwood & Co, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Inside Job, The Boroughs after 1 season; Mindhunter, Altered Carbon!!!, Human resources, The recruit after 2 seasons.
They confirmed cancelling The Lincoln Lawyer after this season, even though the show has been consistently great.
I am so done with Netflix.
Since everything here went to hell I no longer watch anything in English so unless Netflix gets more Asian, Spanish, Portuguese, or any other language than English content I won’t be watching… it’s been a great stress reducing experience.
We were bummed when they canceled the babysitter’s club. It was a great reboot and probably not too expensive to produce but it just showed they didn’t care about stories for young girls (without teenager sex/romance etc.)
The first 2 Enola Holmes were great but the last one landed with a thud. Nobody was interested in her marriage and Millie isn’t the star that interests anyone either (no offence to Millie but she’s not a draw).
Jenna Ortega was a real draw but too long between seasons and the last season really wasn’t a success.
I loved ‘the Residence’ and Uzo deserved better than 1 season
Uzo did deserve better
But yet they kept the hideously bad Virgin River.