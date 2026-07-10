King Charles & Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan & the kids at Highgrove

My guess? King Charles understood that it would be absolutely ghastly for his “I just want to see my grandkids” image if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the weekend in the warm embrace of the Spencer family. That looked like the new plan as of Wednesday and Thursday too – that Meghan would skip all public events, but she and the kids would fly into the UK and head straight to Althorp. Charles stopped dithering long enough to panic, and they came up with a solution: Charles and the Side Chick welcomed the Sussex family to Highgrove.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have had a long-awaited reunion with their grandfather, King Charles. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, July 10, that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the couple’s two children that afternoon. The reunion took place at Highgrove House, the monarch’s private country residence in Gloucestershire, England. No images are expected to be released from the reunion, and no further details will be provided, as it was a private family meeting. It marked the first in-person meeting between Prince Archie, 7, Princess Lilibet, 5, and their grandfather, 77, in four years. Archie and Lili were last in their dad Harry’s home country in June 2022. The children joined their parents as they traveled to attend Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but Archie and Lili did not appear at any public events.

[From People]

I know Meghan is too classy and gracious for this, but in her place, I would have refused. Not only because of how they’ve always treated her and her babies, but because of how they treated Harry JUST THIS WEEK. Like, that’s Meghan’s husband, her ride-or-die. She could have easily said, “nope, there’s no trust there, not after what they pulled just a few days ago.” But that’s just me. I’m a champion grudge-holder. So, Chuck and Cam finally saw the ginger kids. You know Camilla is losing her mind about all of it. Keep your eye on stories coming from Camilla in particular in the coming days and weeks. Also: Prince William and Kate are going to rage about this too.