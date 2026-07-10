King Charles & Camilla welcomed Prince Harry, Meghan & the kids at Highgrove

My guess? King Charles understood that it would be absolutely ghastly for his “I just want to see my grandkids” image if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the weekend in the warm embrace of the Spencer family. That looked like the new plan as of Wednesday and Thursday too – that Meghan would skip all public events, but she and the kids would fly into the UK and head straight to Althorp. Charles stopped dithering long enough to panic, and they came up with a solution: Charles and the Side Chick welcomed the Sussex family to Highgrove.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have had a long-awaited reunion with their grandfather, King Charles.
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, July 10, that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the couple’s two children that afternoon. The reunion took place at Highgrove House, the monarch’s private country residence in Gloucestershire, England.
No images are expected to be released from the reunion, and no further details will be provided, as it was a private family meeting.
It marked the first in-person meeting between Prince Archie, 7, Princess Lilibet, 5, and their grandfather, 77, in four years. Archie and Lili were last in their dad Harry’s home country in June 2022. The children joined their parents as they traveled to attend Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but Archie and Lili did not appear at any public events.
[From People]
I know Meghan is too classy and gracious for this, but in her place, I would have refused. Not only because of how they’ve always treated her and her babies, but because of how they treated Harry JUST THIS WEEK. Like, that’s Meghan’s husband, her ride-or-die. She could have easily said, “nope, there’s no trust there, not after what they pulled just a few days ago.” But that’s just me. I’m a champion grudge-holder. So, Chuck and Cam finally saw the ginger kids. You know Camilla is losing her mind about all of it. Keep your eye on stories coming from Camilla in particular in the coming days and weeks. Also: Prince William and Kate are going to rage about this too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Meghan’s Instagram.
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Queen Camilla and King Charles III depart
State Opening of Parliament, The Victoria Tower, Sovereigns Entrance, Palace of Westminster, London, UK – 13 May 2026,Image: 1098544071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock/Avalon
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13 June 2026 – London, UK: King Charles III and members of the Royal Family take part in Trooping the Colour, the King’s Birthday Parade, on Horse Guards Parade in central London. The annual ceremonial event featured more than 1,350 soldiers of the Household Division, accompanied by military bands, mounted troops and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery. This year’s parade saw the King’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, Troop their Colour in the presence of His Majesty The King, the first time the regiment has performed the honour before a King in 90 years. The Royal Procession travelled from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before returning to Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony appearance and Royal Air Force flypast marking the King’s official birthday.,Image: 1109967471, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Abdullah Bailey/Avalon
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Ascot, UK. 19 June, 2026. King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Royal Procession ahead of the racing on Day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.,Image: 1111237931, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Bart Lenoir/Avalon
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King Charles III during the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, as part of the King’s visit to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture date: Wednesday July 1, 2026.,Image: 1113760097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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BOVINGTON, DORSET – JULY 06: King Charles III rides in a Challenger 2 Main Battle Tank during The Royal Tank Regiment’s Families’ Day at the Tank Museum on July 06, 2026 in Bovington, Dorset.,Image: 1114823697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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Well, the kids met their granpa and both Camzilla and Waity&Lazy are gonna be pissed, so it is a win win
They ‘met’ their grandpa, indeed. They’re saying it’s the ‘first time in four years’, but I’m willing to bet it’s the first time ever, at least for Lilibet. Did Charles even show for Archie’s christening? And Charles didn’t bother to see them when they came for the jubilee; nice try, BP, but we have memories.
Charles was at Archie’s christening. There’s actually a cute picture of him looking at Harry holding Archie and looking….happy. Shocking I know lol
He’s def met Archie but I still don’t believe he met Lili during the jubilee as sources reported.
I’m shocked that Camzilla was included in the visit!!! Maybe KC3 finally found his spine & insisted his side piece join in welcoming the Sussex family. Hope the Windsors weren’t allowed to take any pics & if any come out in the weeks ahead, it’ll be the Sussexes posting with the kids faces blurred.
He didn’t trust the butler as his only bodyguard. He was afraid of the ginger avengers.
Oh Camilla was never going to allow Charles to meet with the Sussex family in private. She inserted herself to make sure things stay as icy as possible, and to be able to leak and plant toxic stories for months after.
Camilla is allowed time with her children and grandchildren without Charles being there. Why can’t she do the same thing for Charles.
Charles played himself.
And Harry gave him the space to do it.
Chuck had no choice but to offer this meeting to the Sussexes — he knew he had screwed up and even people who didn’t normally support H&M were tsk-tsking.
Meghan is so strong. She’s the real queen here.
Absolutely! After all of this? I hope they had a nice visit even if I think both Charles and Camilla are truly vile people.
1000%.
Meghan IS incredibly strong. A meeting with Charles and the Rottweiler would be more than I could stomach. The tabloid professionals in both their offices are liable to spin this to kingdom come.
I appreciate the Highgrove location and the timing to keep photographers out of it, or at least I hope so.
She’s strong but also very smart. Can you imagine the press is she declined this meeting? Tea and polite conversation at a country house where she and the kids are safe is when weighed against screaming headlines and a documented history of declining was probably the more prudent choice.
There’s no way she got on a plane with her children unless she was prepared for this exact scenario.
I think Meghan also realizes that after today she’ll never have to see them again. Done and done.
@Gabby
🎯
Im really happy about this, for Harry and family , he only has one Father so l really hope this might be a breakthrough ….oh to be a fly on de wall in Masion Cambridge, what was he like today playing polo on de same day as Invictus , he is beyond words and his wife standing there looking pi..sed off lol.
I have my doubts. It won’t be a breakthrough unless charles complains about the sussex abuse by the media. It would have helped if charles apologized to harry and meghan and made sure they were given top security.
Nah, people don’t change; they just get older.
I doubt it will be a breakthrough but overall it’s better for all involved if the families can at least be civil and get along somewhat. It won’t stop the briefings but it may help shift the tone a bit. Not William though he’s a lost cause.
It would also be good for the commander in chief to attend Invictus so if that helps with it….
I’m having a lot of mixed feelings, especially about Cowmilla being there. If I were Meghan, I would have showed up with a basket of crap to fling at her.
Meghan would never. She’s more of a queen than Camilla ever will be.
If I were Meghan, I would have handed Camilla a copy of the Clarkson column and asked her if she’d read her pal’s column. Then watched her squirm.
But Meghan takes the high road always. That’s what makes her the queen she is.
Meghan probably showed up with a custom bookmark for the reading room and a stack of personally wrapped books because that’s who she is, even if most of us are pettier lol.
You’re so right, Becks1.
Oh that’s funny. Bookmarks and maybe some asever wine. Perhaps some jam.
I would prefer if Meghan were to show up with a bookmark and books it would be for Spencers @Althorp where they can expect actual hospitality vs Highgrove for a “family meeting” with Chuck and his Hoe playing in their faces. Chuck is already profiting off his own rosé wine – why should he get any free from the woman he kept away from Balmoral when Granny died. Before he kicked them out of Frogmore Cottage.
If Camilla was there all the details will be in the daily mail. And it will be blamed on Harry and Meghan leaking. After what he put them through, it’s crazy but it is what it is.
Yeah, I’m not buying that the Rottweiler was present for the reunion at all. The palace is only saying she was to save face. I would find it difficult standing in the same room as Charles, let alone that woman as well.
Idk man, Camilla might have insisted 😂
Me neither. As soon as this visit was announced, one of the rags said Camilla would not be making time in her schedule to see them.
Yeah, we don’t know whether Camilla stayed for the entire duration of the reunion. Being the nosey Parker (Bowles) she is, I’m sure she wanted to to witness the reunion from start to finish. Remember how she behaved when H introduced M to them for the first time?
Harry can now mark this paid and *done*! They are definitely better than I, because I’d’ve never given those two cadaverous vultures the satisfaction of the “good press” after all of the shit they’ve pulled for the last decade.
But I have to say, it wouldn’t surprise me if one of Chuckles’ or Side Piece’s “minions” were behind a painting with the eyes cut out, snapping pics. Or My Oldest Pony had one of her Rota Rats outside with a telephoto lens. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Just sayin’…..wouldn’t surprise me….
😄💯. I hope they skedaddled straight away to Alhorpe, never to darken the door of Hiighgrove again.
Also, is it just me or is it really rude to invite someone to Gloucestershire (when they have been in London) for just an afternoon?!
Well, at least Harry had some connection to Highgrove, he can show his kids where he played.
Harry was in Birmingham, wasn’t he?
I think they were at Althorp which is in Northamptonshire. Harry has been in Birmingham at the One Year to Go Invictus event. Princess Anne and her children and grandchildren all live in Gloucestershire.
I don’t think it’s rüde, it’s practical. Highgrove would always habe been my first choice for a reunion. It’s the place Harry spent most if his childhood weekends, it’s about a 90 minutes drive from Birmingham and not very far from Althorp either. And it’s in the middle of the Citswolds, a region if outstanding beauty, Harry and Meghan once loved abd the kids at least should have seen once, to get a feeling for this country. I loved it there so much, but haven’t been back since Brexit (sorry, guys, still offended…). And what Charles has accomplished with Highgrove Gardens is worth a visit. The guy himself not so much…
Oh yeah, Scooby doo style portraits with eyes
Cadaverous vultures!
“those two cadaverous vultures”…absolute spot on! LOL!
It’s what Harry wanted so I’m happy for him. William is going to lose his mind.
William
Losing his mind is the best part about this LOL
Now it makes sense why I read early today “Prince William and Kate Middleton showed some rare PDA at the Royal Charity Polo Cup” 😂. They knew this meet-up was happening and this was their plan to grab attention. Lmao
Those pillows are going to be thrown with some velocity LOL.
They tried for some handholding, but there is a new video of William blowing her off after giving him a trophy that is about the same as the one a few years ago.
The video shows how forced any interaction is between them.
I agree with “that’s PDA??” Because the photos show the awkwardest cheek air kiss and Kate trying to touch her guy while he tries to step aside.
Poor Kate always looks like she’s on the verge of tears when he so much as stands two feet away. Her desperation for affection and approval is so palpable, it’s painful.
He kissed her on both cheeks like she was an acquaintance and then walked off immediately and she looked super awkward and uncomfortable. It was rough.
My first reaction was ew and ick😂. But Charles saw the writing on the wall. He could not have those kids spend time with Diana family and not him. It’s the Spencer tiara all over. Agree that he got played into a corner. So now I’m just laughing. May meghan and the sussex family enjoy their time with the Spencers….and make do as they can with Charles and Camilla 😂😂😂. And oh no, so peacemaker Kate and William won’t see the kids and don’t care. Not very peaceful lol.
I confess it warms my cold dead heart a little. But cannot wait for the Wales’ shenanigans
Exactly. Harry wanted his children to meet his father. With Meghan. Now he has some closure. When Charles dies there is no “what if…. I should have…” He did everything right, and his conscience is clear.
I just love how Charles could find the time right after the BP bed debacle and hearing the Sussexes will go to Althorp to meet the Spencers. All of a sudden his calendar could be cleared for an afternoon. He needed good press and the tea wasn’t served when the Palace already published the news. Nothing but predictable.
Oh, to be a fly on the wall of wherever William spends the night! My Threads is full of posts about the meeting (even Richard Eden popped up). No one talks about William’s polo game. News stations, press, social media – all about Harry. It’s delicious.
Lurker — 100% this! They’ve really done it for the kids. I don’t think Charles is long for this world, and even if there is no real family reconciliation, Harry and Meg’s will be able to look their kids in the eye in future years knowing they got to at least meet their famous grandfather. It would be odd for them if they never did. And I respect Meghan wanting to be present for the kids’ sake.
I think Willy already start Loosing his mind I saw TS substack headline and it was straight from the raging PWT.. I’m just glad in the future the Sussex Prince and Princess will not be the shunned children and have some photos to remember their horrible grandfather when they are older because there is no guarantee he will survive his cancer to make it to the IG games in 2027. I also believe Chuck scheduled this because he knew Meghan and the children were still planning to visit the Spencer family and Chuck was getting bad press and public comments for his actions. I’m just glad Prince Harry finally got his children to visit I know it’s something he’s wanted for a long time.. now when Chuck dies Harry can have no regrets and some photos for his family. Now I just want them all to get out of there safely
I hope this is one-and-done meeting and Harry puts a kabosh on any such nonsense in his future visits to UK whatevertime he has left till the IG Birmingham-stretch finale next year. It has been exhausting to me as a reader and an observer to read/see all the backlash and back and forth between father and son. I am astounded how Meghan tolerates it! And now he is pushing his wife and children to meet with the deadbeat when that said old crow has refused to consider her a part of the royal family, barred her from important family events, and the horsewife’s media cronies have dragged her through the mud. And, there is going to be a new cycle of abuse for Meghan once they leave UK soil. I hope it’s all worth it to Harry!
💯💯💯💯
There was going to be a whole new cycle of abuse of Meghan no matter what they did. I would have even said that the abuse would have been worse if they hadn’t because all of the blame would be on Meghan for the children not seeing that piece of crap deadbeat father, FIL and grandfather. At least now if something were to happen to Charles the media can’t hold the children not seeing the King over the Sussexes heads. They can’t attack the Sussexes for using their royal meeting as PR since they didn’t allow photos of this meeting to be made public. They also can’t use new photos of Meghan or the kids for headlines. This is more a positive for the Sussexes.
Very true. She is coming across as classy and gracious. As usual. Bc she is.
Wait, what? No Netflix cameras?
That is why I said I hope this is a on-and-done thing! Harry fulfilled the purpose of getting his kids to meet their grandfather (who actually considers them and their mother beneath his Bigly station).
Yes, there would have been abuse about H&M not letting poor granpa the turd meet his grandkids. But now there will be a different kind of abuse stating how desperate H&M are to get them and their children close to the royal shine. That is the salient point of deranger media and fans’ talk that both keep on wanting to go back to connect with that family despite rampant abuse. I mean Harry has said that around Spare’s publishing that reconciliation can’t happen until acknowledgement of all the vicious harassment they especially his wife went through. And the couple have still been in the throes of experiencing that abuse this whole week. But the royals have been pretty consistent in their stance of punishing any kind of stepping out against the firm. It’s Harry who budges and backs down from his stance of getting the royal’s to acknowledge the constant abuse his wife gets before reconciliation of any kind and brings his family into this fracas.
Also, kids photos can be easily released where Kingly granpa is sitting in his study sermonizing to the plebs with a picture frame strategically placed. That is how previous unseen shots of H&M have come into the hands of the media and the followers of this drama. Let’s wait for a few minutes/days/weeks/months before articles start popping out of the kids’ American ways and how their upbringing has been tarnished by not being in UK around the royal family.
I know Chuck has a terrible disease and the kids finally had a chance to meet him since life is so fleeting. Purpose served! But now it’s done and I wanna see what happens and if Meghan and their kids (courtesy Harry) are pushed further into the drama between father and son.
💯 agree with all of this.
I can see wanting to let the kids meet their grandfather before he dies no matter what a crap father and grandfather he has been. The kids do not know that he is an awful human as I am sure that their parents do not reveal that. And my guess is that chuckles was polite enough to the kids.
But for what? They’re meeting a stranger, basically. A pompous, asshole stranger that likely had them bow and curtsy to them. A man that wants them all dead, begging, estranged, on tenterhooks at all times wondering and guessing what will happen next!?
They’re young enough to barely remember this when they get older, and they’re not going to associate the meeting with “we finally got to see our beloved grandpa!!!” It’s going to be “we saw a very old and sickly man who was standoffish the whole time and didn’t treat us like anyone else in our life has ever treated us…” and/or “This weird man that Daddy called Pa and we had to call Grandpapa pretended to love us and dote on us and we had no idea who the F he was.”
@Amy Too, Maybe it is because I lost my parents recently, but I think that Harry may have decided that he wanted to do this for his father before his father died despite the fact that his father is a horrible person. It’s not about chuck, it’s about Harry. My sister and I provided a good deal of care for a mother who did not care much for us, but we decided for ourselves that we wanted to provide that care for her because it felt right to us. And if a friend was in a similar position and decided not to care for her mother at all, I would think that she made the right decision for herself. Harry gets to decide who he is and what actions feel right to him.
@Josephine, my mom had five children, and she never wanted any. I cared for my mom and handled her funeral and burial. I did it because I did not want to stand at her grave with regrets.
Young kds have the ability to retain memories, especially those involving family, because they are (usually) unaware of tension and dysfunction. None of us know how Archie and Lillibet will process this meeting and it’s best to leave all the psychoanalysis to professionals.
You might be surprised. With other family members, I recently visited the cemetery where my mother’s parents (my grandparents) are buried. They died before my cousins and I were all born. Or so I thought. Found out that my grandfather was still alive when our oldest cousin was born, and held her for her baby naming ceremony. He died not long after, when she was barely one year old, but for some reason I haven’t quite figured out yet, on hearing that I felt an unexpected sense of sadness and loss that she got to “see” him and I didn’t.
On the other hand, I’m the only one of my siblings old enough to have any memory of my father’s mother. She died when I was five. Because those grandparents were older, we didn’t see them much. I have a fairly reasonable memory of that last meeting, shortly before she died, and how kind she was when I mixed up some cards I brought for her.
All this to say, you can’t predict what might be meaningful later on. As long as Harry and Meghan were comfortable with the circumstances, it’s better that Archie and Lilibet got to at least meet Charles. He’s also the only grandfather they will ever have contact with. They’re old enough to have some memories of him, even if they never see him again.
Josephine, me too. Just went through same sitch. Decided I’d step up, leave the baggage aside and was there for two weeks of hospice til the end. Sidebar: dying sucks. But Harry will feel better later for being the bigger person.
Josephine,
If Harry feels like that about his dad, HE can visit. His children have no feelings about Charles at all. They’ve met him once (for Lili) and twice or maybe thrice (for Archie)… so this whole “it just feels right to perform and care for grandpa King Charles wouldn’t exist. They don’t know him.
I’m also so sorry for what you and your sister went thru with your parent. I’m no contact with mine. Don’t regret it.
I can understand Harry’s motivation. I went thru lots of emotional abuse with my mom over the last 8-10 years. I wasn’t doing what she wanted me to do and that made me a bad daughter. I was hurt and angry a lot of the time. This was a dark cloud resting on my shoulders constantly. But I still love her so I did things for her. Thoughtful things..things I was sure she’d like and enjoy. Why? So that when she passed (she did pass last Dec) I would live with fewer regrets and what ifs.. I know that I tried. So I see what Harry’s doing and why. I bet Meghan understands this as well. This is to give Harry a little peace.
🎯
Also: everything about doing the right thing.
@Josephine: Same here. Had a challenging mother but you show up near the end because it turns out to be genuinely meaningful. And the ‘cut him off’ advice is easy to give but hard to do. Iykyk. And it always comes at a price. Glad Harry got the meeting he needed and just hope that whatever else he needs to feel at peace will come more easily.
My mother cared for her emotionally and financially abusive mother at the end of my grandmother’s life. I wondered why, when my grandmother had been so terrible to her (and others) for many years. But it brought my mother peace and closure and it brought her closer to others in her family and she told me she was grateful that she was able to do it. It was for HER as much as for her mother.
I can see Meghan asking Harry, “What do YOU want from this? Get clear on that and I’ll support you, within reasonable boundaries.” I do wonder if she squatted or had the kids squat for Charles because that is something I would have stopped doing as. soon. as I moved away from that island.
I hope she continues not to speak about them and to live her very best life WITH boundaries for Harry’s narc family. Harry is only so many years deprogrammed from the cult he was raised in, he’s going to have moments where he struggles. What’s most important is that he’s shown that his priorities are clear and consistent where it counts and he and Meghan are both supported by friends and loved ones and therapy. They get to leave and go back to their amazing life and they have each other. Maybe they were able to find room for grace for the left behinds in the cult within the media ruled cage. Because it very obviously sucks to be those people beholden to that dying throne.
I can’t imagine grandpa knowing how to relate to little kids! He’ll come across as an awkward cold fish, and the kids will be somewhat bemused, cos they’re used to warm loving, affectionate grown ups in their orbit. LOL!
This is why I thinking meeting at Highgrove was the better place. There must be things there of Harry’s childhood to show his children.
Meghan is a strong woman, because the children and I would have paid that island dust, you hear me? And I’m a British passport owner!
Camilla should have been gracious and not been there. She has times with her grandchildren when charles is not there. Or was charles so cowardly he did not want to greet the sussexes without camilla.
💯💯💯💯
Not to mention she’s just scary looking in general! She looks like a corpse was dragged out of Hell, stuffed into a front-zip house coat (with no bra or breast support)!
And then when she does that thing they call a smile….. fuck me mother like a wagon wheel. Shes terrifying looking!!!!!
If I were Meghan and Harry, one of my conditions to see KFC would be “no Camilla, and also, take down any photos of you with her.”
She looks like a horse dragged out of Hell. “Our Queen,” *vomit*
I figured this was coming after it was widely reported they would be at Althorp. Simply because Charles can never let the Spencers out do him. There’s two ways to look at this. One this eliminates the, “and they were right down the road and didn’t let Charles see his grandkids!” articles that were sure to start on Monday. Not reasonable, not fair given how they behaved this week, but I just said reasonable and fair in relation to the British media.
Also, this soothes any lingering feelings Harry may have had ,given the fact that his father has cancer, of his kids not seeing him when they were old enough to remember. Doesn’t matter how we feel about it, it’s Meghan and Harry, and the two children they created. If he wants them to have at least seen his father and to be able to even vaguely remember him, that’s for the parents to decide.
Hopefully, this is sufficient. And it is, I haven’t forgotten I’m just looking forward from here. I still wouldn’t trust them as far as I could throw them. And the media is still going to throw tantrums about the fact that they’re not going to get any photos.
Yep, once it was known that they’d be at althorpe, and once everyone saw Charles be an asshole about Harry not saying at BP and the not seeing the kids, Charles was gonna make things happen. Bc he can. If he wants. And clearly he was able to provide security. But oh wait, I thought he had no control over that. But oh apparently he does.
Families are complicated and during this whole saga my opinion has been that they need to do whatever they’re comfortable with in regards to having a relationship with Charles and Camilla. But after the Clarkson thing with Camilla and the past week with Charles, I do think this is ridiculous (and it took a lot to change my mind). But, obviously it’s not my decision. Hope it went smoothly I guess.
Agreed @Crystal
I literally do not get how Harry or Meghan ever got over that terrible article about how that man wanted Meghan to be paraded, naked, down the streets, while she was literally battered with human feces.
Yet they had “lovely family reunion” with the monster woman who befriended that journalist and her simp husband, the King of England and Wales and the Commonwealth.
“Since this was a private family visit no details will be released”… How long before press is briefed?
Camilla will absolutely brief and then blame it on the Sussex’s.
Harla: I agree! Also Charles has former reporters on staff.
Then if Harry corrects said leaks media will say “see Harry can’t be trusted not to talk about private visits”
But I wish Harry, Meghan, Lili, Archie, and Doria all the best will continue to pray for them
They said ‘private family meeting’ not ‘private family visit’. That word choice was deliberate & I think it speaks volumes.
@BeanieBean you are correct they said meeting.
@BeanieBean, exactly. lol. Chuckles & Camzilla hosted a “private meeting” made public confirmed by BP.more lol A Buckingham Palace confirmation means nothing to me. It’s wait and see for me. The Sussexes have been put through these RR/tabloid wringers before. As we all also experienced before with QE2’s passing. A lot of that information was delayed/falsified.imo
Camilla’hosting’ the Sussexes is a hard sell. Chuckles too. It’s not like BP hasn’t lied to the public before.
Tomorrow
Once again Harry and Meghan took the High road which always is the best option. They will be remembered for that and their children finally met their grandfather. A tricky family situation managed gracefully!
Aw this actually makes me really happy. I’ve absolutely been on H&M’s side the whole time and will continue to be, but at a certain point when you have an ailing elderly parent and young children anything to lessen the distance is nice to see. It doesn’t mean everything or anything is forgiven or forgotten, but it’s still really nice for those kids to meet their grandfather and vice versa.
@anonymous This!!!
@ Anonymous I totally agree! So happy for Harry.
Yep! And I hope the kids were incredibly charming and adorable (as I’m sure they were) and that Charles got a little second-hand warmth around his heart that will melt some of that ice, for god’s sake.
Well color me corrected! I was dead sure that was a non starter after what KFC pulled. Harry and Meghan are better people than me.
Aw this actually makes me really happy. I’ve absolutely been on H&M’s side the whole time and will continue to be, but at a certain point when you have an ailing elderly parent and young children anything to lessen the distance is nice to see. It doesn’t mean everything or anything is forgiven or forgotten, but it’s still really nice for those kids to meet their grandfather and vice versa.
Do you feel the same about Thomas Markle meeting the children?
I would, if Thomas didn’t let his two wacky eldest abuse their mom without mercy on social media.
High grove seems like such a no brainer of a choice I wonder why it was never mentioned before? Harry spent a significant chunk of his childhood there, it’s generally free from press intrusion, etc. So that was a good idea FINALLY.
I’m glad this happened because I view it as a win for the Sussexes. They really just let Charles look like the absentee father and grandfather that he is and even royalists were like uhhhh…..this is bad.
It will be interesting to see what details leak because you know that’s coming.
A truly loving grandfather would have invited them to spend their time in the UK at Highgrove in the first damn place. Charles is manipulative, narcissistic, almost sociopathic but I hope the children felt welcome and not scared of these two old farts. I too can hold a grudge like a pro and would have paid them dust. But that’s just me. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
You know this creep had photos taken. They better not appear in the media without H&M’s explicit permission.
This is definitely a win for the Sussexes: no more “poor cancer stricken grandfather wants to meet his grandchildren “, no more questions to the press “will they, won’t they” meet him. They proved that they are better people than anyone else involved.
What you and Brassy said. He should have suggested said place first and not briefed the press to make fun of Harry for daring to think he could stay at BP.
It’s not just a personal win, it’s a political win. We see it as a family situation, but there has always been a heavy political aspect to it. Charles will always be a dog sh-t father and grandfather, but he’s still king and a meeting like this means something. Of course the press will say what they like, but the “exile” story doesn’t bear up so well when there are private get togethers with the king.
True. What do we all think, will this ‘family meeting’ make the court circular & add one more ‘work event’ for C&C each?
I don’t think this was last minute – the king does have engagements scheduled in advance. Harry would have sorted this out when they were in Europe but the media reported it like this because William was getting his minions to brief like fools and then the judgement created extra mess.
That said, knowing there was a Spencer family reunion would have motivated Charles to schedule someting first.
So Harry and Meghan gave in and actually took the children to see Charles and Camilla? This looks like they’re actively trying to get closer to the royal family. In my opinion, they lost to the BP this time, allowing Charles and Camilla to seize control of the narrative. The BP statement even said that Charles and Camilla wouldn’t reveal anything, so any subsequent details will be interpreted as leaks from Harry and Meghan. Their trip to Highgrove seems very unwise to me.
Harry has been clear that he wants a relationship with the royal FAMILY. He doesn’t want the royal trappings of it – the robes, the appearances, the press relationship – but he wants a relationship with the family part of it, if possible. He’s been clear about that from the beginning.
Too bad that you don’t trust 2 adults who are way more informed about this situation than you or I, to make decisions that best suit them and their family.
Nah. This looks like Charles showed his ass to the world and course corrected quickly. Quicker than he ever has before which tells you how bad his original optics were. No room at the inn, sorry the castle, for Harry and no plans to see the kids. That looked bad. American outlets were truly saying huh and what the hell is wrong with him. He got played by his own bad decisions and desire to look like the petty snobby king imo.
Totally agree, Jais.
Harry is the winner here. And now the tabs cannot blame Meghan for keeping the children away from their dying grandpa (crank up the violins!!) — because you know they’d try that crap.
As you said above, Meghan comes out of this as the classy and gracious person she is.
Honestly at this point I feel like people are seeing what they want to see based on how they feel about individuals, not based off of anything Harry and Meghan has actually said. Or, they’re basing their judgment on what the British media is reporting not any of Harry and Meghan’s actual actions. So, it is what it is.
I think at the end of the day what Harry wants is to be able to visit the Uk. This week was awful but maybe it was the rock bottom everyone needed. Charles should just let Harry visit once or twice a year with no drama. It would be a win win for everyone. They don’t even have to meet just call off the dogs. Surely there is one person with influence who can convince the royal family that they did themselves no favour this week with their behaviour.
Charles should have given them protection and meghan should have been able to accompany harry to invictus events
Let’s hope none of the servants were walking around in meta classes 😬
If they can afford them. Royal staff are notoriously underpaid.
I wish that it didn’t happen but for Harry and Meghan I am happy that they were able to have this very private meeting and no matter how the media tries to spin this, Harry and Meghan have once again showed that they have more class and strength than all of the other royals combined. They entered the lion’s den and were the better people even with all of the horrible things publicly done to them in the past two weeks. Their actions show that they are always the better people. The world saw clearly what a horrible father, FIL and grandfather Charles is, that will never be erased, even with this meeting because it’s the Sussexes who allowed it after he showed how horrible he can be to them.
Wow! So, so brave of Chuck to tweak his schedule and actually commit to seeing his own son and grandchildren even before Harry committed to not appealing the ANL biased-Judge Nicklin verdict. Social commentary about his ‘no room at Buckingham Inn’ must have been absolutely brutal for him to budge from his reflexive cheap, petty, vindictive position. Stunned and amazed! Harry really does love Invictus.
Harry really does love Invictus, the UK, and his family. I think he understands that this is probably a once in a lifetime chance to bring them together. Personally, I will always fault Chuck (Camzilla) for screwing it up so badly. But I can’t fault Harry’s estimation of the importance of seeing Chuck be supportive of Invictus. At IG Vancouver, J J Chalmers spoke eloquently about the experience of UK soldiers returning to Birmingham, and how they held the place and people in such high esteem. I think Harry hopes Chuck will still offer some support for Birmingham IG, even a token statement would be an improvement from the last week.
These people can sit at the table with the orange one but cannot support an event that benefits their servicemen.
@Carmen – It is disgusting watching those idiots choose what to prioritize in their over-inflated, infantilized lives (😮💨 Andy fka ‘Prince’). I hope for Harry’s and IG participants’ sake that Chuck will stop blocking Harry’s security, and offer a few words of IG praise before his throat seizes up in narcissistic rage. I’d like to believe in the triumph of hope over experience, but I fully expect more Chuck 💩💩💩 at the actual IG Birmingham 2027.
I hope the kids got a picture taken with Charles. Even if they don’t share it now, at least they’ll have that photo as a memory with their grandfather when they’re older.
I do too, because shouldn’t some of this be viewed from a historical perspective?
I hate that they didn’t get to take a picture with the Queen. It would be great to have @ least one with KCIII
I’m sure they have pictures with the Queen. Harry would have snapped several so his children have proof they met her.
They will also have some formal ones with Charles and them just playing in Highgrove gardens.
It’s actual proof – for the kids – they finally met their father’s father.
For Harry – who has had to put up with all the shit that goes with Britain and it’s press.
For Meghan – who knows how hard Harry has worked to get these few hours with his father and his children in the same room.
For Charles – who finally had to actually be a grandfather to Harry’s children, and to hell with his previous chicanery.
Happy all round that this meeting was possible. Chuck really doesn’t have much time, and Harry knows it.
This is a win for all concerned. I think Charles will have enjoyed meeting Harry’s children to be honest. I’m sure it ate at him that he couldn’t say I know all my grandchildren.
Good all round.
Whatever is printed by anybody – it doesn’t change facts. Charles Rex has met his second son’s family. It does mean something to all the participants.
We don’t really know that they didn’t take pictures with the Queen. Just because the media reported that she said not to a photographer we don’t know that photos didn’t happen.
If Meghan absolutely did not want this to happen, I don’t think it would have. Contrary to what some people may believe, I really doubt Harry is the one who makes all the decisions and Meghan just has to get along with it. I’m sure they discuss and come to a decision together.
And they are Archie and Lili’s parents and the ones who have the most information about the situation and the dangers. I really, really doubt this would happen if they thought it was unsafe or if pictures would be leaked.
Will details be leaked? Sure. H&M may expect that and even thought about it when discussing this. But this happened because they both agreed it would happen.
Well, I’m glad. Totally understand Kaiser’s perspective, but for this NOT to happen, would have been truly insane on Charles’ and the Firm’s part. Meghan’s a trooper, and knows that this is meaningful to Harry — and later their kids. Harry’s a good, good guy who’s been put through the ringer this week for no valid reason. He’s handled all this with wry poise — and didn’t miss a beat in his interaction with Invictus and his terrific charities
I hope it’s a positive, happy, personal memory for those two sweet kids– who now at 5 and 7 will likely have a solid, memory of it. Also hope it was a positive and realistic encounter for their parents.
With all the nonsense with fantasies of Harry crawling back and leaving his family in California, it was important for H&M to show that they are a united married couple and both devoted parents.
I have very little memory of people I met when I was 5, especially if only for a few hours. Even at 7, memories are fuzzy. But decades have passed…
Meghan’s better than me. I wouldn’t have gone. If anything comes out about this meeting it will be the Palace and Camilla who will be the sources.
Yes, it will be interesting to see if Cam can resist blabbing.
Well, I bet that was awkward.
I’m happy for Harry though.
Imagine Charles and Camila coming face to face with Meghan for the first time. We know our girl and we know she had her serene face on.
Imagine Charles and Camilla meeting little Lily-Diana for the first time and seeing the resemblance with her late grandmother! I’d love to see their faces!
I’m glad that this meeting happened — since Harry wanted it to happen, and I’m glad that the kids had the opportunity to meet their grandfather. I feel like it’s an important check mark, and I hope that the visit went smoothly. I think that meeting at Highgrove was probably a good choice for Harry and the kids — since Harry would have spent time there when he was the ages that his children are now.
I’ve long felt that it’s better for the kids to have met their grandfather when they’re old enough to remember it than to grow up knowing that their father’s only surviving parent couldn’t be bothered. So:Check. Anything else is gravy, and, at least in my opinion, Charles will have to earn.
I think publicizing the visit while the Sussex family is still in the UK is very self-serving on Charles’s part, but in character. Evil-me is wondering what the Wales responses will be.
The Wales gave their best pda during the polo match!
“I think publicizing the visit while the Sussex family is still in the UK is very self-serving on Charles’s part, but in character.”
This is where I am as well. As far as we know, they do not have the armed security they deserve wherever they are, and Charles had Buckingham Palace announce this “meeting” after weeks of reporters openly speculating that the family would be staying at Althorp. He could damn well have waited until they had left the country safely, instead of literally putting a target on their backs by confirming that they are in the country. But as you say, it’s entirely in character – because he wanted to grab the Sunday and Saturday papers from William and Kate and their awkward “PDA” at the polo.
Considering that they are in danger largely because of HIS actions, the least he could have done was keep his mouth shut and get his staff and his wife to do the same. The freaking BBC was already standing at Althorp reporting the news.
For what it’s worth, I’d be surprised to find that Meghan and the children arrived in the UK just to spend two days. I believe that they have been in the country for longer than that.
LOL. Of course they did. Cue the sad whine sound effect. Charles kind of reminds me of what Churchill said about the US: we always do the right thing, after we’ve tried everything else. I mean. He’s been bounced into playing gracious host after being a mean-spirited, petty, vindictive assh*le. He had to pay court to Harry, in effect, not the other way around. And — fwiw — Camilla might as well curtesy to Meghan, I bet she barely has the balls to look her in the eye. People who know they have done wrong, and yet not paid the price for it, are always terrified of facing the music. This round of this particular game ends with the point to Harry and Meghan, 100%. They hold the higher ground.
What you’re saying is impossible. Charles will absolutely not pay, and Camilla will certainly not apologize. It seems completely like Harry and Meghan have given in because they were the ones who brought the children to see Charles and Camilla.
It’s really about perspective isn’t it? Bc this to me looks like Charles was originally trying to snub the family after not deigning to see them and then when the optics looked bad as hell for him he gave in.
I trust that Meghan and Harry, who have much more insight into this situation than any of us, to make the best decision for themselves and their children.
@Harla, I was going to post something similar. If Harry and Meghan wanted the meeting to happen, then I’m glad it went ahead and I hope they all had a nice time. If they are able to tolerate Camilla being there too, then they are both generous and kind-hearted people x
Excellent comment @Harla.
I can hear Charles issuing his conditions for the meeting now: Meghan doesn’t make any public appearances while in the UK (because he’s jealous she gets more attention); and no photos of him with the grandkids get released to H&M until after he’s dead.
No. Charles NEEDS photos of him with the Sussex kids to be released NOW, and the conditions would have come from the Sussexes: no photos of our children will be taken by anyone from the palace and the photos WE take will not be released to your media friends under any circumstances.
Why do you think all those reporters kept talking about “money shot” photographs of Charles and the kids? That’s what they were promised – or at least photographs of the family arriving at Buckingham Palace (just like you see when family members arrive for the Christmas luncheon), until Harry punctured that balloon and said that his family would not be visiting London, and suddenly he was not welcome at BP on his own.
And it was Harry and Meghan’s joint decision that she NOT reward those people with public appearances on which they would be dining out for the remainder of the year. They starved their tormentors, and it’s working. There’s been a lot of weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth and spiralling once the so-called royal experts realised that their golden goose would not be seen.
The sussexes need to steer to steer clear of scooter and the peacemaker keen
Buckingham Palace confirmed….and they called her Meghan Markle? Really?? The palace used Markle, or is this a tabloid that changed it?
I think it’s a People magazine thing — I’ve noticed that before. That’s just one of many reasons why I no longer read People for the most part.
Kate is still Kate Middleton (the dérangers freak out every time lol) so it’s an SEO thing I think.
It reminds me of how Henry 8 reunited with his daughter Mary all sorts of conditions had to be met. First. He had treated her badly.but wanted her back at court
Countdown to Terrible Tom running to his favorite rat in 3, 2, 1…
See how easy that was?
All it took was for the King to say yes.
It’s my hope that Harry and Meghan immediately issue a statement that they will not release any information about their visit with Charles and that any briefing can be considered leaking on Charles and/or Camilla’s part.
Besides, Harry and Megan don’t “leak”. Whatever they say, they say it with their full chests and take ownership of their comments.
Cue keen appearing at wimbledon tomiorrow with the children and Carole and p i p p a. And the hill climbing video is ready
😆 She’ going to have a miserable time trying to:
1. Play with her hair.
2. Play perfect mommy
3. Play the interested and knowledgeable tennis pro.
4. Nonstop mauling of her children.
Firmly believe if we hadn’t know the Spencers were hosting M and the kids this wouldn’t have happened. All these years and the Spencers showing H&M any type of support always gets the Windors moving loool! He’s looked like a trash granparent in the past and never cared to meet the kids. He probably still doesn’t but optics. I too am a grudge holder and would’ve said hell no but I also would not have my babies meeting those demons without me.
Now the question is: will the Waleses show up at Althrop. This was Diana’s funeral all over again.
Of course they will! I’m surprised they didn’t rush to get there first.
‘…it was a private family meeting.’ What a wackadoodle bunch! Not a fun afternoon, not a get-together, no a family barbecue, no, a private family meeting. These people cannot save themselves, they truly cannot.
And the media will spin it as they should be grateful they got an “audience” with the king, a very busy man.
Someone will report to the second how long they stayed.
Charles had years to visit them
That crashing out you hear is William smashing the crockery at Forest Lodge.
He had to hold his wife’s hand and do PDA, you know he’s PISSED 😂😂
Scooter did not look thrilled. Keen was grinning away.
I had CNN on in the background while I was clipping coupons and checking out the sales on my Stop & Shop email. Popped over here and sure enough all you guys were on top of it! I know this is weird, I wanted to read all the comments before I put my two cents in, but my first thought was of course Meghan was her charming self. She’s a frigging actress! This was probably the biggest role in her entire acting career, being nice and smiling at those those two evil poor excuses for humans.
I hope it’s not true. Chuck didn’t deserve the meet and greet. No presents, I bet.
Why did Mrs Tampon had to be present? So disrespectful.
“If you don’t appreciate the little things, you don’t deserve the great things”, is a saying in my culture.
@ Kathalea – that’s a wonderful saying – ❤️ – love it, thank you for sharing that.
Harry and especially Meghan are bigger people than I am. I would have not met after all what happened last week
But I understand why Harry is doing it. Harry is doing it for his children Archie and Lilibet
Do I believe that this will change anything? No. All what the left behind royal family dp is performative. Charles got a big pushback for not letting Harry stay in Buckingjam Palace. As other people on this site said it would have looked very bad for Charles if Meghan, Archie and Lilibet spend the weekend with the Spencer family and Charles did not have found the time to meet his grandchildren. I only believe things have changed when I see it. I think Harry willl be back later in the year. We will see what happened then. I need to see more effort from Charles side to believe he is really interested in his grandchildren. And I wait what happens at the IG games in Birmingham next year. I believe they cannot repeat this shenegans next year.
Why do you think they won’t release photos? Is it because of the Sussexes’ wish or Charles’s? Even assuming the Sussexes don’t want to show their children’s faces, I think they could take candid photos of the kids without showing their faces. I believe a photo would have been a win-win situation.
A photo would have been a win-win situation only for the leeches in the media who slag off the Sussexes daily even though the Sussexes are their only meal ticket – the leftover royals don’t make them any money. So no photos of Meghan, no photos of the children, even from behind. The only person who would benefit from that photo is Charles. And he does not deserve that assist after literally putting their lives in danger while still using them for his PR.
So to answer your question: if Charles had any say in the matter, a photo would have been released. The decision lies in the hands of the Sussexes, and if Charles had insisted on the release of a photograph, I can bet that Harry and Meghan would NOT have agreed to meet him. Harry wants a meeting with his father, awful as he is and has been. He is not using his children to help his father’s publicity campaign.
Oh, the disappointed media will claim that Charles “banned” the Sussexes from posting photos, but that will be the BP spin to save face, as usual. Charles NEEDS to be seen with the Sussexes, not the other way around, no matter what the tabloids say.
I agree with this reasoning. The Sussexes probably asked for no photos or else no meeting. The Duchess of Sussex is a better woman than I because my kids and I would wait for Prince Harry in the Delta Sky Lounge in Heathrow before meeting with those awful people. She kind-hearted and obviously loves her husband and wants him to meet with his father before something happens to him as a result of his cancer diagnosis. We can’t know the intricacies of the Prince’s heart, concerning his only remaining parent. Even in SPARE, it’s evident that he loves his father. I wish they weren’t so terrible to him.
I dont think william likes his family around camilla. I dont blame him and i hope archie and lily get paid for meeting her. Like they personally need money in hand. If i was harry i would ask for a few pounds as well. Its cruel to make everyone interact with her. Anne avoided Queen camilla for ages, she kinda still does. Hey, maybe Meghan should ask for money as well. It was camillas press friends that wrote nasty articles.
If im harry i would refuse to meet camilla. I maybe would just send the kids. Give Archie and lily swords incase camilla started up. Cause if anything happened to those kids on Charles watched he would be shunned immediately.
Well, that happened. And what a ridiculously unnecessary clown show leading up to it.
Whatever the motivations on either side, this is a good thing. It’s never going to be one happy family. Each side will go back to their opposite ends of the Earth and breathe a sigh of relief. But there is some kind of resolution between Charles and Harry and, however monarchists want to spin it, this means something. Bonus points for Charles widening the rift with William – that will be interesting.
Honestly, this makes me sad. I had hoped that Meghan and Harry would have cut ties completely and fled from Salt Island after all the security and accommodation drama. I don’t understand what the Sussexes hope to gain from this toxic relationship!
Maybe it’s the last item on the to-do list, and therefore the close of the relationship.
I am with Kaiser on this one, how can Meghan still want to sit in a room with Chucky and Godzilla after the way these people have treated her , her children and her husband just this week alone . I use to have mad admiration for Meghan strong sense of not letting people treat her like crap but I don’t see the difference between meeting Charles and letting your children meet him and letting her dead beat dad meet them . As far as I am concerned, king or peasants, they are both horrible fathers and no way In hell would I allow any of these people near my children. Harry can go subject himself to them if he wants alone , but not me or my children . Yes I know I am not in their family and I have no idea what is going on, but I am speaking from all the horrible, racist, abusive reporting I keep seeing level her way . Enough is enough and sometimes you need to say hell no to your spouse when you can see they can’t see for themselves
I completely agree with you. I was so excited when I heard reports that Meghan was “done” with the Royal Family. I find this reunion a bit baffling.
Interesting how Kate used the family reunion as an opportunity to squeeze out some positive publicity for herself and to upstage Willy.
It’s been a long, drawn out saga leading up to the Sussex’s and their children visiting with KC3.
Archie & Lily will remember visiting their Grandfather.
The feelings of estrangement among family members can take an emotional toll and reuniting, even briefly, brings a sense of relief.
I hope this afternoon’s meeting is a sign of progress and hope for improved relations.
Wow, that was a quick turnaround for Charles! One day he’s getting into a tank to symbolically run over all of the Sussexes and the next he’s hosting (with Camilla!) ALL of the very much alive Sussexes. Charles must really have gotten his ass beaten by the papers and ordinary Brits. Good. I hope some fear was struck into that dogshit father that his entire reign would only be noted by his extreme cruelty to his son and his son’s family. IMO, his reign is still all about that PLUS his murder of Diana (I don’t care that it’s been covered up and will be covered up forever). Remember, Charles’ mistress, in competition with Camilla as a fierce rival to Charles’ affections, said she was PUSHED out of a third floor window and was a paraplegic for the rest of her life. So Camilla, to fight off rivals, would not eliminate any means to eliminate the competition. So, to me, this visit was a capitulation by Charles bc it finally got through to him that ignoring your grandchildren and putting them in harm’s way is NOT the way you prove you’re a mighty king. Who would have thought? Neither Charles nor Camilla get any credit from me. Charles did this not for his son, daughter-in-law or grandchildren, but for HIMSELF. Another malignant narcissist like his good friend Donald. Surprised Meghan would have allowed this, bc if I were her, I’d sense an immediate trap and death to her entire family. And Harry giving that horrible father one chance after another! There’s a limit to turning the other cheek, you know?
For all the people saying how could Meghan have sat there with these abusers, eh…., the thing is if they hadn’t it would have been leaked and it would have been blamed on her, that she was the sole reason this sick old king couldn’t see his grandkids. It sucks but that is the situation they are in. And they chose the most strategic route that makes them look gracious. It is what it is.
So true, jais. Everyone would.blame.meghan. even people on here are blaming her.
Harry and Meghan know what is best for them and their children. They know what they are doing. If they felt this was important for themselves and their children, that’s why they did it.
I’m astonished that Camilla was there: I thought she *didn’t* want to meet Harry because of what he said in his book? That’s what all her contacts in the media have been telling us. But then, how would she be able to feed them details of the meeting (and blame the leaks on the Sussexes) if she did not join Charles at Highgrove?
I agree, it’s the Spencer tiara story all over again. Charles Windsor absolutely didn’t want the story to be that he blanked his melanated grandchildren who were welcomed with open arms by Diana’s family. He’s still going to be PISSED when Meghan posts photos from their stay in the UK with not one taken at Highgrove, and many taken with her husband’s Spencer family.
Kaiser – I am guessing that the meeting only took place because Charles had already apologised to her in one of those letters he sent. But you’re right, he and his staff pulled all this crap this very week AND continue to endanger their lives while preventing them from getting security.
Buckingham Palace did not need to announce anything until after the weekend when the family was safely back in Montecito, but they wanted Charles to be the main story in the Sunday papers, hence this formal announcement. And so, the family, with no armed security, now have news media camped out at Althorp hoping to catch a glimpse of Meghan and the children. The cruelty of it. The BBC was reporting from Althorp!!! All those lone rangers will now be trying to find a way to breach the perimeter. Ghastly.
Now we’ll see all those awful leeches who can’t survive without writing about Harry and Meghan (and Archie and Lili) and who had zero idea that this meeting would be taking place suddenly pretend to have all of this “inside information”. Bur Harry doesn’t play. If they start spinning some stupid narrative about the meeting I’m certain he will shut it down pretty damn quick.
Magdalena, what cognitive dissonance that King Charles was (maybe) turning on the charm with his grandkids, son and daughter-in-law after his many attempts against their lives, removing security and revealing their location (like he did in Canada when the Sussexes were rescued by the great Tyler Perry) and refusing to provide them with security and a place to stay while in England. He pulls the rug out from under them CONSTANTLY and is a devious, horrible man. He’s like a cartoon villain, but more villain than cartoon. Ugh.
William revealed their location in Canada via his fan boy, dan wootten
There was even a kp staffer’s boyfriend caught getting paid off for info about Harry and meghan.
Charles only had this meeting because the Earl Spencer beat him to the punch and he understood the optics of how this looked at the 11th hour. He doesn’t love his son or grandchildren and certainly not his daughter in law. He has treated them abominably and purposely placed them all in danger. Placed small children in danger. His grandchildren. There will never be any excuse for his behavior and hate. The amount of power he yields and access he has to ultimately cause death can never be underestimated. So I hope it was worth it for Harry.
I think it was worth it to prove this publicly. Which has been done masterfully by Harry and Meghan.
The incoming new prime minister? One of his most trusted aides is an Afro-British woman who is vocally antimonarchy. Who has publicly called for the Windsors to be brought to heel financially and more.
Harry and Meghan do not play about security. They’ve proven time and again the Palace machinations and manipulations. They have proven with this meeting? They can hold two thoughts in their heads – family vs royal family. Unlike Charlie and bill.
Charlie and bill have come out of this week looking like petty murderous tyrants.
People, including people high up in the future government, are making note.
Maybe Harry is hoping a connection between their kids and his dad will help keep his kids safer? This man is a warrior/soldier who thinks 10 steps ahead of his family/enemies.
Charles evicted them from uk residence. He should not be totally trusted.
Charles shouldn’t be trusted but the events of the last week show that the BRF has a lot of power despite their supposed figurehead status. Harry may be thinking strategically about all this.
Finally and despite everything that’s happened I am glad ,
Great outcome and hopefully things will be better .
Family is family and I admire Meghan even more .
Not responding to anyone in particular but I think it’s good that the children met their grandfather (or whatever he is to them) for a couple of reasons:
1. For Harry’s sake because even though Lily isn’t likely to remember it, Archie might have some sense of the importance and it’s a memory they will share for life. Even if Harry is estranged from his father, it’s still a shared memory of a multi-generational moment.
2. The children have this weighty history on their shoulders. They don’t feel it yet, but everyone at some point is curious about their heritage and ancestors, and for children whose family is public record, I think it’s healthy that they have in their lifetime touched that history. Again, I doubt Lily will remember, but Archie might, and. there’s likely to be a photo.
If it hadn’t worked out, it wouldn’t have been a tragedy for the children or anything, but I still think it’s a healthy thing for both Harry and the kids.
Their parents appear to be giving them a very stable life so far, I doubt that it is a complete necessity for them to come into contact with one of the toxic sides of the family (plural because, sadly, the Markle side is not better).
The parents made this choice, so they clearly see some value in it.
Meghan as well is involved in this not just harry and children
And meghan not just harry and the kids
@mightymolly Some very insightful comments. Would only confirm, that it can still be meaningful to feel a connection with your heritage and your ancestors, however brief, even if they’re not public facing. Also agree, life would go on if this meeting hadn’t taken place, but on balance, it’s a positive.
Oh, lord – Tom Sykes today …
nuttybar!
Clearly the Sussexes are not Tauruses because as one, I hold grudges for years over the stupidest sh*t. I fully expect Charles to pull the “my grandkids didn’t recognize their peepaw” in the coming days.
I do believe this was long planned out. There is no doubt that Harry wants security badly and they were each calling each others bluff to see who would hold out. In this case I believe Charles won.
Harry has long said he would not bring his children without security. But in the end he did. I don’t believe Harry will ever get security again. The crown has won this battle.
As to the meeting – it is what Charles wanted no pictures and it makes him look good. I sense a desperation in Harry and I just don’t know why. It makes no sense to me. If he is very happy in California just don’t insist on coming back to the UK? I don’t get it honestly. As for Will he knew this would happen and is probably good with the outcome no security and they made Harry bow so to speak. Charles looks good as well fur seeing the Grandkids and no picture all very interesting but I think the Crown won this round overall
Charles absolutely lost this one. Big time. Everyone has seen his ass, only acting like a grandfather when Diana’s family embraced and protected Sussex family.
Charlie is desperate for photos with the grandkids. And Harry and Meghan aren’t allowing it.
Harry’s family is surrounded by private security and is moving like ghosts. Denying the tabloids access to the kids and Meghan
Meghan not being at invictus is an absolute power move against the tabloids. She will not show up and allow them to make money off her photos while they keep screaming that Sussex family should have no security.
The Sussex and Spencer families won. Charlie looks like a petty abusive fool.
LOL, @susan
Harry needs to cut ties. Charles lost a long time he has the heir he deserves
@Christine King,
I figured that Kate’s positive publicity was why Camilla was hosting at Highgrove today instead of drinking gin at Ray Mill. The Queen (Consort) must not be upstaged by the wigged one.
This reunion is the Sussexes and the King’s business-we are on the outside trying to look in-I think it was wise to keep it private with no pics or public talking points-Charles wants that way and so does Harry and Meghan-if anything comes out it will be Camilla or William trying to start mean talk-I hope this visit was civil and respectful on both sides-the UK media for once needs to back off and let this family time be a new beginning=I donot wish disagreement or harm on either side and hope most people with level heads want the same-God bless and keep both family sides with peace and kindness.
Meghan is classy. Of course the RR and their followers will rage about ‘hidden cameras’ and wanting money from.Charles and other nonsense (brace for it), but she’s shown that, for Harry, she’s gracious enough to rise above all that, and that she has more moral fibre in her little finger than the rest of the RF put together. OK. Charles might look grandfatherly or magnanimous to the likes of the Mail and Hello, but the Sussexes are the ones who are grown up enough and confident enough to accept this private meeting. They can walk away with a clear conscience.
I understand why Harry wants to mend his relationship with his father and I do think this is a good thing. This meeting may also close a chapter for him. What I am truly appalled by is that the Sussex family attended the Queen’s Jubilee and Lili turned one on that UK trip. King Charles didn’t meet her or see Archie. How incredibly sad that must have made his son! I truly am glad that the Sussex family live an entirely other life that is far away from this constant emotional abuse.